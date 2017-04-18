RENCANA PENGEMBANGAN PELABUHAN
Laporan Akhir Rencana Induk Terminal Bungkutoko, Kendari
q Konsep pengembangan diperlukan sebagai arahan dalam merencanakan besaran, tipe dan penempatan fasilitas pelabuhan. Sekal...
1. Pelabuahan Utama adalah pelabuhan yang fungsi pokoknya melayani kegiatan anguktan laut dalam negeri dan internasional d...
2. Pelabuhan Pengumpul adalah pelabuhan yang fungsi pokonya melayani kegiatan angkutan laut dalam negeri, alih muat angkut...
3. Pelabuhan pengumpan Regional adalah pelabuhan yang berperan sebagai tempat alih muat penumpang dan barang dari/ke pelab...
4. Pelabuhan pengumpan Lokal adalah pelabuhan yang berperan sebagai pelayanan penumpang dan barang di daerah di daerah ter...
KAPAL
JENIS &KARAKTERISTIK KAPAL
GT VS DWT
DIMENSI KAPAL PADA PELABUHAN
TAHAPAN PENGEMBANGAN PELABUHAN MELIPUTI q Jangka pendek (0 sampai dengan 5 tahun); q Jangka menengah (0 sampai dengan 10 t...
ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN PANJANG DERMAGA ( ) tifxWaktuEfekBORx xcallxBTjagaanLoa L 24 å + = Catatan : Untuk dermaga GENCAR dan P...
ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN GUDANG & LAPANGAN PENUMPUKAN CARGO NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi T t/thn...
ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN CONTAINER YARD NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi arus container T TEUS/thn 6...
ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN CFS ( )BS ADT A TEU - = 1365 .. RUMUS : NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi ar...
ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN TERMINAL PENUMPANG Asumsi : Kebutuhan luas terminal penumpang dihitung dengan anggapan bahwa pe...
NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi arus penumpang berangkat P Pnpg/thn 304,709 353,241 409,503 5...
ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN PARKIR Asumsi : Lapangan parkir disediakan untuk kendaraan penumpang dan angkutan umum. K...
ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN PARKIR NO PARAMETER SIMBOL 2015 2020 2025 2030 Dtg Brkt Dtg Brkt Dtg Brkt Dtg Brkt 1 Proy...
ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN UNTUK FASILITAS PENDUKUNG 1. Kantor Pengelola Pelabuhan 2. Kantor Operasi Terminal Peti K...
ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN UNTUK FASILITAS PENDUKUNG 7. Area Utilitas Area Utilitas diperuntukkan bagi bangunan-bang...
ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN UNTUK FASILITAS PENDUKUNG 8. Kebutuhan Peralatan Pelabuhan Peralatan pelabuhan merupakan ...
ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN PERALATAN q Analsisi kebutuhan peralatan adalah perhitungan kebutuhan peralatan seperti alat angkat bon...
PROGRAM PENGEMBANGAN Disesuaikan dengan hasil analisis kebutuhan fasilitas
Contoh Zonasi Fungsi Area Pelabuhan CONTOH TATA LETAK FASILITAS PELABUHAN Zona untuk Penumpang Zona Area Cadangan Zona Bar...
TATA LETAK FASILITAS PELABUHAN Contoh Tata Letak Pengembangan Tahap I
TATA LETAK FASILITAS PELABUHAN Contoh Tata Letak Pengembangan Tahap II
TATA LETAK FASILITAS PELABUHAN Contoh Tata Letak Pengembangan Tahap III
KEBUTUHAN RUANG PERAIRAN AKAN DILANJTKAN PADA MATERI DLKr-DLKp 19/04/17 CHAIRUL PAOTONAN
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. RENCANA PENGEMBANGAN PELABUHAN
  2. 2. q Laporan Akhir Rencana Induk Terminal Bungkutoko, Kendari CATATAN PENTING YAKNI MATERI INI BERSUMBER DARI :
  3. 3. q Konsep pengembangan diperlukan sebagai arahan dalam merencanakan besaran, tipe dan penempatan fasilitas pelabuhan. Sekaligus merupakan kondisi yang harus dipenuhi serta menjadi tolok ukur sasaran yang harus dicapai dengan penyediaan fasilitas pelabuhan. q Skenario pengembangan adalah bahwa dengan menselaraskan program pemerintah daerah dimana pelabuhan berada yang tertuang dalam RTRW Kota/Kab dan Propinsi dan Rencana Strategis daerah KONSEP & SKENARIO PENGEMBANGAN PELABUHAN
  4. 4. 1. Pelabuahan Utama adalah pelabuhan yang fungsi pokoknya melayani kegiatan anguktan laut dalam negeri dan internasional dalam jumlah besar dan sebagai tempat asal tujuan penumpang dan atau barang dengan jangkauan pelayanan antar provinsi. Persyaratan teknis Pelabuhan Utama adalah : q Kedekatan secara geografis dengan tujuan pasar internasional; q Berada dekat dengan jalur pelayaran internasional ± 500 mil dan jalur pelayaran nasional ± 50 mil; q Memiliki jarak dengan pelabuhan utama lainnya minimal 200 mil; q Memiliki luas daratan dan perairan tertentu serta terlindung dari gelombang q Kedalaman kolam pelabuhan minimal –9 m-LWS; q Berperan sebagai tempat alih muat peti kemas/curah/general cargo/penumpang internasional; q Melayani Angkutan petikemas sekitar 300.000 TEUs/tahun atau angkutan lain yang setara; q Memiliki dermaga peti kemas/curah/general cargo minimal 1 (satu) tambatan, peralatan bongkar muat petikemas/curah/general cargo serta lapangan penumpukan/gudang penyimpanan yang memadai. q Berperan sebagai pusat distribusi peti kemas/curah/general cargo/penumpang di tingkat nasional dan pelayanan angkutan peti kemas internasional. KELAS PELABUHAN
  5. 5. 2. Pelabuhan Pengumpul adalah pelabuhan yang fungsi pokonya melayani kegiatan angkutan laut dalam negeri, alih muat angkutan laut dalam negeri dalam jumlah menengah, dan tempat asal tujuan penumpang dan/atau barang dengan jangkauan pelayanan antar provinsi. Persyaratan teknis yang harus dipenuhi oleh Pelabuhan Pengumpul adalah : q Kebijakan Pemerintah yang meliputi pemerataan pembangunan nasional dan meningkatkan pertumbuhan wilayah; q Memiliki jarak dengan pelabuhan pengumpul lainnya setidaknya 50 mil; q Berada dekat dengan jalur pelayaran nasional ± 50 mil; q Memiliki luas daratan dan perairan tertentu serta terlindung dari gelombang; q Berdekatan dengan pusat pertumbuhan wilayah ibukota provinsi dan kawasan pertumbuhan nasional; q Kedalaman minimal pelabuhan –7 m-LWS; q Memiliki dermaga multipurpose minimal 1 tambatan dan peralatan bongkar muat; q berperan sebagai pengumpul angkutan peti kemas/curah/general cargo/penumpang nasional; q Berperan sebagai tempat alih muat penumpang dan barang umum nasional. KELAS PELABUHAN
  6. 6. 3. Pelabuhan pengumpan Regional adalah pelabuhan yang berperan sebagai tempat alih muat penumpang dan barang dari/ke pelabuhan utama yang melayani angkutan laut antar Kabupaten/Kota dalam Provinsi. q Berpedoman pada tata ruang wilayah provinsi dan pemerataan pembangunan antarprovinsi; q Berpedoman pada tata ruang wilayah kabupaten/kota serta pemerataan dan peningkatan pembangunan kabupaten/kota; q Berada di sekitar pusat pertumbuhan ekonomi wilayah provinsi; q Berperan sebagai pengumpan terhadap Pelabuhan Pengumpul dan Pelabuhan Utama; q Berperan sebagai tempat alih muat penumpang dan barang dari/ke Pelabuhan Pengumpul dan/atau Pelabuhan Pengumpan lainnya; q Berperan melayani angkutan laut antar kabupaten/kota dalam propinsi; q Memiliki luas daratan dan perairan tertentu serta terlindung dari gelombang; q Melayani penumpang dan barang antar kabupaten/kota dan/atau antar kecamatan dalam 1 (satu) provinsi; q Berada dekat dengan jalur pelayaran antar pulau ± 25 mil; q Kedalaman maksimal pelabuhan –7 m-LWS; q Memiliki dermaga dengan panjang maksimal 120 m; q Memiliki jarak dengan Pelabuhan Pengumpan Regional lainnya 20 – 50 mil. KELAS PELABUHAN
  7. 7. 4. Pelabuhan pengumpan Lokal adalah pelabuhan yang berperan sebagai pelayanan penumpang dan barang di daerah di daerah terpencil, terisolasi, perbatasan, deerah terbatas yang hanya di dukung moda trasportasi laut yang melayani angkutan laut antar Derah/Kecematan dalam Kabupaten/Kota. Persyaratan teknis yang harus dipenuhi oleh Pelabuhan Pengumpan Regional adalah : } Berpedoman pada tata ruang wilayah kabupaten/kota dan pemerataan serta peningkatan pembangunan kabupaten/kota; } Berada di sekitar pusat pertumbuhan ekonomi kabupaten/kota; } Memiliki luas daratan dan perairan tertentu dan terlindung dari gelombang; } Melayani penumpang dan barang antar kabupaten/kota dan/atau antar kecamatan dalam 1 (satu) kabupaten/kota; } Berperan sebagai pengumpan terhadap Pelabuhan Utama, Pelabuhan Pengumpul, dan/atau Pelabuhan Pengumpan Regional; } Berperan sebagai tempat pelayanan penumpang di daerah terpencil, terisolasi, perbatasan, daerah terbatas yang hanya didukung oleh moda transportasi laut; } Berperan sebagai tempat pelayanan moda transportasi laut untuk mendukung kehidupan masyarakat dan berfungsi sebagai tempat multifungsi selain sebagaiterminal untuk penumpang juga untuk melayani bongkar muat kebutuhan hidupmasyarakat disekitarnya; } Berada pada lokasi yang tidak dilalui jalur transportasi laut reguler kecualikeperintisan; } Kedalaman maksimal pelabuhan –4 m-LWS; } Memiliki fasilitas tambat atau dermaga dengan panjang maksimal 70 m; } Memiliki jarak dengan Pelabuhan Pengumpan Lokal lainnya 5 – 20 mil. KELAS PELABUHAN
  8. 8. KAPAL
  9. 9. JENIS &KARAKTERISTIK KAPAL
  10. 10. GT VS DWT
  11. 11. DIMENSI KAPAL PADA PELABUHAN
  12. 12. TAHAPAN PENGEMBANGAN PELABUHAN MELIPUTI q Jangka pendek (0 sampai dengan 5 tahun); q Jangka menengah (0 sampai dengan 10 tahun); q Jangka panjang ( 0 sampai dengan 20 tahun).
  13. 13. ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN PANJANG DERMAGA ( ) tifxWaktuEfekBORx xcallxBTjagaanLoa L 24 å + = Catatan : Untuk dermaga GENCAR dan Penumpang dihitung dengan cara yang sama Rumus : Tahu n Kunj unga n Kapa l (Call) Waktu Tambat (BT) Panjang Tambata n rata- rata (Loa+J) BOR Rencana Hari Efektif Keb. Panjang Dermaga L Panjang Dermaga Tersedia Kekuranga n Panjang dermaga Panjang Dermaga yg Dibangun Total Dermaga Terbangun Realisasi BOR Tamb atan (unit) (jam) (m) (%) (hari) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) 2014 209 23.4 150 0.42 365 200 150 50 150 300 1 2019 299 23.4 150 0.50 365 240 300 0 0 300 0.400 2 2024 392 23.4 150 0.40 365 393 300 93 150 450 0.524 3 2034 721 23.4 150 0.52 365 552 450 102 150 600 0.643 4
  14. 14. ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN GUDANG & LAPANGAN PENUMPUKAN CARGO NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi T t/thn 199,233 415,994 564,839 1,037,855 2 Prosentase barang melalui gudang % 30 30 30 30 3 Jumlah barang melalui gudang TG t/thn 29,885 62,399 84,726 155,678 4 Jumlah hari efektif pertahun hari 365 365 365 365 5 Dwelling time Trf hari 7 7 7 7 6 Storage factor Sf m3 /t 0.6667 0.6667 0.6667 0.6667 7 Tinggi tumpukan muatan Sth m 3 3 3 3 8 Broken stwage of cargo BS % 50 50 50 50 9 Luas kebutuhan gudang AG m2 255 532 722 1,327 10 Luas kebutuhan gudang efektif m2 260 550 730 1400 11 Luas gudang eksisting m2 300 13 Luas gudang yang dibangun m2 500 300 300 14 Panjang gudang dengan lebar 20 m M 25 15 15 15 Proyeksi muatan yang melalui gudang per tahun per meter kuadrat STP t/m2 /tahun 114.94 113.45 116.06 111.20 NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi T t/thn 199,233 415,994 564,839 1,037,855 2 Prosentase barang melalui lapangan % 70 70 70 70 3 Jumlah barang melalui Lapangan TL t/thn 69,732 145,598 197,694 363,249 4 Jumlah hari efektif pertahun hari 365 365 365 365 5 Dwelling time Trf hari 7 7 7 7 6 Storage factor Sf m3 /t 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 7 Tinggi tumpukan muatan Sth m 2 1.80 1.80 1.80 8 Broken stwage of cargo BS % 50 50 50 50 9 Luas kebutuhan lapangan AL m2 1,486 3,103 4,213 7,740 10 Luas kebutuhan lapangan efektif m2 1500 3200 4300 7800 11 Luas lapangan eksisting m2 1500 13 Luas lapangan yang dibangun m2 2000 800 3500 14 Panjang lapangan dengan lebar 40 m m 50 20 87.5 15 Proyeksi muatan yang melalui lapangan per tahun per meter kuadrat YTP t/m2 /tahun 46.49 45.50 45.98 46.57 B. LAPANGAN PENUMPUKAN A. GUDANG
  15. 15. ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN CONTAINER YARD NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi arus container T TEUS/thn 62,787 86,666 117,675 216,220 2 Prosentase container melalui CY % 90 90 90 90 3 Jumlah container melalui CY TGY TEU/thn 56,508 77,999 105,908 194,598 4 Jumlah hari efektif pertahun hari 365 365 365 365 5 Dwelling time D hari 10 7 7 7 6 Luasan untuk 1 TEU (alat : stradle carrier dan 3 tumpukan) ATEU m2 /TEU 10 10 10 10 8 Broken stwage of cargo BS % 50 50 50 50 9 Luas kebutuhan CY ACY m2 30,963 29,918 40,622 74,640 10 Luas CY efektif m2 30,100 30,000 40,700 74,800 11 Luas CY eksisting m2 20,000 13 Luas CY yang dibangun m2 25,000 - 29,800 14 Panjang CY dengan lebar 100 m m 300 407 748 15 Proyeksi muatan yang melalui CY per tahun per meter kuadrat TEU/m2 /ta hun 1.88 2.60 2.60 2.60 ( )BS ADT A TEU - = 1365 .. RUMUS :
  16. 16. ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN CFS ( )BS ADT A TEU - = 1365 .. RUMUS : NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi arus container T TEUS/thn 62,787 86,666 117,675 216,220 2 Prosentase container melalui CFS % 10 10 10 10 3 Jumlah container melalui CY TGFS TEU/thn 6,279 8,667 11,768 21,622 4 Jumlah hari efektif pertahun hari 365 365 365 365 5 Dwelling time D hari 5 5 5 5 6 Luasan untuk 1 TEU (alat : truck fork lift dan 2 tumpukan) ATEU m2 /TEU 30 30 30 30 8 Broken stwage of cargo BS % 50 50 50 50 9 Luas kebutuhan CFS ACFS m2 5,161 7,123 9,672 17,772 10 Luas CFS efektif m2 5,200 7,200 9,700 17,800 11 Luas CFS eksisting m2 - 13 Luas CFS yang dibangun m2 10,000 7,800 14 Panjang CFS dengan lebar 80 m m 90 121 223 15 Proyeksi muatan yang melalui CFS per tahun per meter kuadrat TEU/m2 /ta hun 1.21 1.20 1.21 1.21 Catatan : luas CFC yg dihitung dapat ditambahkan 10-20% untuk tempat stuffing dan stripping Diperuntukkan bagi barang yang dikirim secara LCL (less than container load)
  17. 17. ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN TERMINAL PENUMPANG Asumsi : Kebutuhan luas terminal penumpang dihitung dengan anggapan bahwa penumpang Kapal Pelni dan Kapal Lokal (Speed boat intra hinterland) yang berangkat akan melalui terminal sedangkan yang tiba akan langsung keluar. Penumpang luar negeri baik yang berangkat maupun yang tiba akan melalui bangunan terminal untuk pemeriksaan dokumen perjalanan dan barang bawaan. Kegiatan Custom, Immigration dan Quarantine (CIQ) akan berlokasi di sini. Call P AT . . j yb=RUMUS :
  18. 18. NO URAIAN SIMBOL SATUAN TAHUN 2014 2019 2024 2034 1 Proyeksi arus penumpang berangkat P Pnpg/thn 304,709 353,241 409,503 550,338 2 koefisien musim puncak penumpang β 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 3 kebutuhan luas untuk per penumpang ψ m2 /pnpg 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 4 Kunjungan kapal per tahun call unit 381 442 512 688 5 koefisien fasilitas penddukung ϕ 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 6 Kebutuhan Luasan terminal penumpang AT m2 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 10 Luas terminal penumpang efektif m2 2,500 2,500 2,500 11 Luas terminal penumpang eksisting m2 1,000 12 Luas terminal penumpang yang dibangun m2 1,500 RUMUS : Asumsi : kapal yg digunakan adalah kapal PELNI dgn jumlah penumpang 750-800 ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN TERMINAL PENUMPANG Call P AT . . j yb=
  19. 19. ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN PARKIR Asumsi : Lapangan parkir disediakan untuk kendaraan penumpang dan angkutan umum. Kendaraan yang dipertimbangkan ada dalam lapangan parkir adalah kendaraan penumpang (sedan, station wagon dan jeep), bus dan sepeda motor. Sedangkan untuk angkutan umum disediakan shelter dan parkir tersendiri. Perbandingan proporsi penggunaan per jenis kendaraan diasumsikan sebagai berikut: q Kendaraan penumpang (4 orang/kendaraan) digunakan oleh 20% penumpang kapal q Bus (20 orang/kendaraan) digunakan oleh 10% penumpang kapal q Sepeda motor (2 orang/kendaraan) digunakan oleh 20% penumpang kapal q Angkutan umum (10 orang/kendaraan) digunakan oleh 50% penumpang kapal q Kebutuhan luas parkir ut 1 mobil pribadi 12.5 m2/kendaraan q Kebutuhan luas parkir ut 1 bus 35 m2/kendaraan q Kebutuhan luas parkir ut 1 motor 1.5m2/kendaraan q Kebutuhan luas parkir ut 1 angkot12.5m2/kendaraan
  20. 20. ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN PARKIR NO PARAMETER SIMBOL 2015 2020 2025 2030 Dtg Brkt Dtg Brkt Dtg Brkt Dtg Brkt 1 Proyeksi jumlah penumpang P 283380 304709 328515 353241 380839 409503 511815 550338 2 Kunjungan kapal Call 354 381 411 442 476 512 640 688 3 Rata-rata penumpang per kapal Pnpg 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 800 4 Koef. Musim puncak k 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.25 5 Jumlah penumpang PI =P/Call 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 1000 6 Total penumpang PT = PDtg + Pbrk 2000 2000 2000 2000 7 Persentasi pengantar dan penjemput % 30 30 30 30 8 Jumlah pengantar dan penjemput PAJ =30%PT 600 600 600 600 9 Jumlah orang di terminal PTer = PT + PAJ 2600 2600 2600 2600 NO PARAMETER SIMBOL 2015 2019 2025 2035 Pribadi Bus Motor Angkot Pribadi Bus Motor Angkot Pribadi Bus Motor Angkot Pribadi Bus Motor Angkot 1 Proporsi pengguna jenis kendaraan k 20 10 20 50 20 10 20 50 20 10 20 50 20 10 20 50 2 Jumlah pengguna perkendaraan N = k. PTer 520 260 520 1300 520 260 520 1300 520 260 520 1300 520 260 520 1300 3 Jumlah penumpang setiap jenis kendaraan β 4 20 2 10 4 20 2 10 4 20 2 10 4 20 2 10 4 Jumlah kendaraan NK = N/β 130 13 260 130 130 13 260 130 130 13 260 130 130 13 260 130 5 Kebutuhan luas parkir tiap kendaraan α 12.5 35 1.5 12.5 12.5 35 1.5 12.5 12.5 35 1.5 12.5 12.5 35 1.5 12.5 6 Luas parkir kendaraan AK = α.NK 142.5 48 261.5 142.5 142.5 48 261.5 142.5 142.5 48 261.5 142.5 142.5 48 261.5 142.5 7 Koef. Penggunaan ruang kr 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 8 Kebutuhan luas area parkir AP =AK/kr 237.5 80 435.833 237.5 237.5 80 435.833 237.5 237.5 80 435.8 237.5 237.5 80 435.8 237.5 9 Total luas parkir A 990.83 990.83 990.83 990.83
  21. 21. ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN UNTUK FASILITAS PENDUKUNG 1. Kantor Pengelola Pelabuhan 2. Kantor Operasi Terminal Peti Kemas 3. Garasi Alat Bongkar Muat Harus mampu menampung alat bongkar muat muat seperti top loader, forklift, reach stacker, trailer head atau lainnya. Disamping itu, garasi juga dilengkapi dengan tempat pencucian kendaraan dan peti kemas. 4. Bengkel Pemeliharaan Bengkel untuk perbaikan dan pemeliharaan kendaraan serta alat bongkar muat 5. Pos Jaga Terpadu Pos jaga terpadu dibuat di masing-masing gerbang, dimana didalamnya diakomodasi kebutuhan dari masing-masing pihak yang berwenang seperti KP3, KPLP, Satpam, dll. 6. Jalan dan Perkerasan
  22. 22. ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN UNTUK FASILITAS PENDUKUNG 7. Area Utilitas Area Utilitas diperuntukkan bagi bangunan-bangunan seperti bangunan gardu listrik induk untuk kebutuhan operasional pelabuhan, reservoir air bersih berikut rumah pompa, menara air dan unit pengolah limbah serta lokasi cadangan bagi garasi mobil pemadam kebakaran. Jaringan listrik luar ruang di pelabuhan akan meliputi sistem perkabelan di seluruh area pelabuhan, penerangan jalan, lapangan penumpukan dan peti kemas, dermaga dan trestle. Untuk kebutuhan pasokan daya bagi reefer container disediakan bangunan sub station dan jaringan outlet. Jaringan air bersih di pelabuhan akan meliputi sistem perpipaan untuk pasokan ke bangunan-bangunan dan pasokan ke kapal-kapal di dermaga. Jaringan hidran pemadam kebakaran dibuat dengan sistem perpipaan yang terpisah dari pasokan air bersih dengan pilar hidran di lapangan penumpukan, lapangan peti kemas, gudang, area perkantoran dan dermaga. 8. Area Fasilitas Umum Area untuk fasilitas umum akan menampung beberapa bangunan seperti musholla, kantin, WC umum, dll.
  23. 23. ANALISIS KEB. PENGEMBANGAN LAHAN UNTUK FASILITAS PENDUKUNG 8. Kebutuhan Peralatan Pelabuhan Peralatan pelabuhan merupakan suatu sarana pokok yang dibutuhkan dalam menunjang operasional pelabuhan baik untuk pelayanan kapal maupun barang demi tercapainya suatu kinerja yang efektif, efisien, aman dan selamat. Peralatan pelabuhan akan meliputi : 1. Peralatan Bongkar Muat b. Peralatan Pelayanan Kapal c. Sarana Bantu Navigasi Pelayaran d. Sarana Pengamanan (security) dan Keselamatan (safety) Dalam pengadaannya sarana-sarana ini dapat dilakukan oleh Pelabuhan atau oleh pihak swasta dengan operasi yang dikerjasamakan dengan Pelabuhan. Peralatan Bongkar Muat Kebutuhan peralatan bongkar muat termasuk alat transport dari dan ke dermaga untuk pelayanan peti kemas dan general cargo. Peralatan Pelayanan Kapal Untuk pelayanan kapal dalam kaitannya dengan keselamatan pelayaran maka diperlukan adanya kapal tunda yang ukuran dan kapasitasnya mengacu kepada persyaratan dalam KM 24/2002 tentang Penyelenggaraan Pemanduan. Kapal tunda tersebut sebaiknya dilengkapi dengan water cannon untuk keperluan pemadaman kebakaran. Sarana Pengamanan (security) dan Keselamatan (safety) Untuk keperluan pengamanan perlu disediakan sarana CCTV dan detektor khususnya di area Terminal Penumpang dan lokasi-lokasi yang dirasakan perlu. Pusat kontrol CCTV dapat ditempatkan di pos keamanan terpadu yang didukung dengan beberapa pos pengamanan di sudut-sudut kawasan pelabuhan. Sedangkan untuk sarana keselamatan di darat perlu disediakan sistem pemadam kebakaran baik berupa sistem hidran dengan perpipaannya juga tabung-tabung pemadam kebakaran yang ditempatkan di dalam bangunan maupun armada mobil pemadam kebakaran.
  24. 24. ANALISIS KEBUTUHAN PERALATAN q Analsisi kebutuhan peralatan adalah perhitungan kebutuhan peralatan seperti alat angkat bongkar muat dan kapal pemandu q Analisis kebutuhan alat bongkar muat di dasarkan pada : (a). jumlah muatan setiap tahun berdasarkan proyeksi pengembangan dan (b). Kapasitas dan kinerja alat bongkar muat yang dimaksud q Kebutuhan pemandu, didasarkan pada bobot kapal yang akan dilayani
  25. 25. PROGRAM PENGEMBANGAN Disesuaikan dengan hasil analisis kebutuhan fasilitas
  26. 26. Contoh Zonasi Fungsi Area Pelabuhan CONTOH TATA LETAK FASILITAS PELABUHAN Zona untuk Penumpang Zona Area Cadangan Zona Barang Umum Zona untuk Penumpang Zona untuk Peti Kemas
  27. 27. TATA LETAK FASILITAS PELABUHAN Contoh Tata Letak Pengembangan Tahap I
  28. 28. TATA LETAK FASILITAS PELABUHAN Contoh Tata Letak Pengembangan Tahap II
  29. 29. TATA LETAK FASILITAS PELABUHAN Contoh Tata Letak Pengembangan Tahap III
  30. 30. KEBUTUHAN RUANG PERAIRAN AKAN DILANJTKAN PADA MATERI DLKr-DLKp 19/04/17 CHAIRUL PAOTONAN
  31. 31. TERIMA KASIH

