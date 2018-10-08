Kiranadi b fisiologi-saraf-...-2018-10-08

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FISIOLOGI SARAF, INDERA DAN OTOT Bambang Kiranadi, PhD
Judul: Fisiologi Saraf, Indera dan Otot Penulis: Bambang Kiranadi, PhD Tata letal: Sudarto Desain Cover: Bondan Widantoro ...
Untuk murid muridku yang telah mengajari fisiologi dan biologi. Juga untuk keluargaku Tridjati, Abraham, Lazarus, Zakeus, ...
Prakata Setiap kali kita mengawali pelajaran fisiologi, selalu diawali dengan struktur sel dan tentunya struktur membran s...
Gambar gambar dari buku ini diambil dari sumber materi materi ajar di internet yang tidak mencantumkan copy right. Bagi ya...
Daftar Isi Prakata.......................................................................................vii Daftar Isi .....
2.5 Neurotransmiter Pada Sistem Saraf ....................................91 2.6 Prinsip Dasar Proses Pengolahan Informasi...
4.3 Energetik Kontraksi Otot ................................................. 299 4.4 Kontraksi Tunggal Serabut Otot .......
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 1 Bab I STRUKTUR MEMBRAN, TRANSPOR ANTAR MEMBRAN KESETIMBANGAN ION DAN POTENSIAL ELEKTRO...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 2 Gambar 1.1 Gliserol dengan 3 OH yang merupakan struktur dasar dari lipid membran sel. ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 3 Gambar 1.3 Spingomelin, jenis lipid lain pada sel hewan, turunan dari serin https://ww...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 4 Komposisi Membran Fosfolipid yang ada di membran sel hewan biasanya berupa fosfatidilk...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 5 Gambar 1.7: Kolesterol merupakan bagian yang penting dari membran. http://lipidlibrary...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 6 dari perubahan ini maka banyak proses seluler akan terganggu. Ikatan glukosa dengan pr...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 7 membran ke sisi yang lain dan dalam beberapa hal molekul bergerak keluar/masuk membran...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 8 3. Transpor pasif sederhana, materi hanya bergerak masuk dan keluar tanpa halangan kar...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 9 1.3.1c Ion Senyawa polar atau ionik tidak dapat masuk melalui membran dengan mudah. Ki...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 10 diperlukan untuk berdifusi. Dapat dilihat bahwa untuk ukuran mikrosko- pik difusinya ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 11 Sel dengan jarak 100 m dari kapiler akan memerlukan waktu 5 detik untuk mendapat asu...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 12 6 kT D r   ..........................................................................
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 13 = 1 μmole/cm3 dan di dalam sel Cin = 0.5 mM = 0.5 μmole/cm3. Berapa laju difusi urea ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 14 pada membran yang menyebabkan tingginya permeabilitas air pada membran. Protein terse...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 15 π = tekanan osmotik dalam atm atau mm Hg T= Temperatur absolut dalam oK i = Jumlah io...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 16 Tf adalah perubahan titik beku dan angka 1,86 adalah konstanta titik beku zat pelaru...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 17 0,45% NaCl Setengah salin Hiposmotik Hipotonik 5% dekstrosa dalam 0,45% saline D5 set...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 18 Larutan yang permeabel secara efektif akan seimbang dengan plasma membran. Karena itu...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 19 protein yang terikat pada membran dan sangat spesifik. Mekanismenya mirip dengan meka...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 20 2. Laju transpor atau pergerakan akan mengalami kejenuhan; pada awalnya transpor berl...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 21 terjadi pada umumnya tidak berkaitan dengan metabolisme, oleh karena itu pada umumnya...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 22 Keadaan awalnya adalah ion Na+ ada di luar sel. Oleh karena itu sesuai dengan hukum t...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 23    di dalam sel di luar sel 61log 61log 10 130Na E Na Na           ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 24 Gambar 1.14 : Pertukaran Na+ dan Ca2+ pada jantung. Homeostasis Ca pada sel dijaga ol...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 25 di luar sel hanya 0,0002mM. Energi yang diperlukan agar konsentrasi laktosa di dalam ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 26 memompa 3Na+ keluar sel dan 2K+ ke dalam sel. Pompa ini merupakan bagian integral dar...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 27 Gambar 1.15: Pompa Na+/K+ memerlukan energi untuk memindahkan Na+ keluar sel dan K+ k...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 28 Gambar 1.16: Elektroda diletakan perlahan-lahan ke sel dan masuk sehingga mencapai in...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 29 ditinggalkan muatan positif maka muatan di dalam sel relatif lebih negatif terhadap l...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 30 Cl– 120 4 –85 Ca2+ 1,0 mM (1.000µM) 0,1µM 122 mV Cumi-Cumi Ion Cairan ekstraseluler (...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 31 Gambar 1.17: Potensial elektrokimia membran  Pergerakan ion Na+ ke dalam sel tidak m...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 32 yang mendasari perhitungan ion yang keluar masuk dengan mengasumsikan luas permukaan ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 33 terikat pada lubang pelapis tadi. Endositosis merupakan proses yang aktif, memerlukan...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 34 akan dilepaskan dari kelenjar dan dibawa oleh aliran darah dan disampaikan ke target ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 35 akan berikatan dengan reseptor yang telah berikatan dengan ligan atau rangsangan. Set...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 36 Gambar 1.19: Mekanisme transduksi signal yang melibatkan cAMP https://mcb.berkeley.ed...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 37 Gambar 1. 20: Peranan cAMP dlam pemecahan glikogen. Diawali dari rangsangan pertama s...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 38 Jalur inhibitori seharusnya merupakan mekanisme umpan balik pembentukan cAMP, akan te...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 39 Tabel 1.6 Fungsi IP3 pada Regulasi Reaksi Seluler Regulasi Sasaran Rangsangan Aktifas...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 40 Molekul berikutnya adalah siklik guanosine monofosfat (cGMP). Molekul ini diamati per...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 41 Transduksi signal lain yang juga dikenal adalah terlibatnya reseptor tirosin kinase. ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 42 Gambar 1.23. Gugus SH2 dari protein pensignal di intraseluler yang akan mengaktifkan ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 44 Bab II KONTROL DAN INTEGRASI Pendahuluan Penampilan yang kita alami sehari-hari seper...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 45 Gambar 2.1: Bagian-bagian dari saraf mrsedurso.weebly.com/uploads/5/1/3/4/5134188/neu...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 46  Saraf unipolar Mempunyai satu serabut saraf dari badan sel yang kemudian bercabang ...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 47 Selanjutnya akan dibahas sistem saraf. Berdasarkan fungsinya sistem saraf terdiri dar...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 48 disebut sebagai neuroglia. Jumlah sel pendukung jauh lebih banyak dibandingkan sel sa...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 49 Modifikasi dari Southwest Tenesse Community College Principles Anatomy and Physiology...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 50 terbungkus oleh mielin yang tebal kecepatannya dapat mencapai 120 meter/detik. Bayang...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 51 Ketika impuls atau pulsa listrik bergerak dari satu neuron ke neuron lain atau ke tar...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 52 dengan sangat mudah di celah sinaptik. Pada sinaptik di saraf otot, batang saraf akan...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 53 presinaptik (gambar 2.5). Ada tenggang waktu sekitar 0.5 milidetik antara tibanya pot...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 54 Gambar 2.5 Proses sinapsis dua saraf. Potensial aksi di saraf 1 menyebabkan rangkaian...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 55 2.4 Neurotransmiter Mengubah Permeabilitas Membran. Reseptor sensorik yang berupa pro...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 56 Kanal lain yang dipengaruhi oleh ligan adalah kanal pembawa pesan kedua atau second m...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 57 2.5 Eksitatori dan Inhibitori Potensial Postsinaptik Akibat proses sinapsis maka terj...
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 58 meregulasi refleks bangkit dan emosi pada otak, serta terlibat dalam regulasi stress....
Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 59 Tabel 2.1 Beberapa neurotransmiter dan fungsinya Transmiter Letak Fungsi Asetilkolin ...
  1. 1. FISIOLOGI SARAF, INDERA DAN OTOT Bambang Kiranadi, PhD
  2. 2. Judul: Fisiologi Saraf, Indera dan Otot Penulis: Bambang Kiranadi, PhD Tata letal: Sudarto Desain Cover: Bondan Widantoro Penerbit: Lembaga Penerbit Fakultas Ekonomi Universitas Indonesia ISBN: 978-979-24-5433-8 Hak Cipta© 2017 pada Penulis dilindungi Undang-Undang
  3. 3. Untuk murid muridku yang telah mengajari fisiologi dan biologi. Juga untuk keluargaku Tridjati, Abraham, Lazarus, Zakeus, Oskar, Tobias, Anggito Koesoema dan Maria Anastasia.
  4. 4. Prakata Setiap kali kita mengawali pelajaran fisiologi, selalu diawali dengan struktur sel dan tentunya struktur membran sel. Membran sebagai pembatas ruang antara bagian dalam dan bagian luar sel menampilkan fenomena fenomena yang mempengaruhi perilaku sel dan peristiwa fisiologi. Oleh karena itu buku ini diawali dengan penjelasan tentang struktur membran.. Peranan kanal pada kehidupan sel menjadi perhatian yang serius dalam buku ini. Kita ketahui bahwa selama sel masih hidup selalu ada pergerakan ion-ion. Ada pompa yang tetap menjaga gradient atau perbedaan konsentrasi ion-ion dan juga protein membran jang menjaga komunikasi antara dunia luar dan dalam sel. Juga protein-protein lain yang berfungsi sebagai transporter. Dengan mengetahui perilaku perlengkapan perlengkapan sel tadi maka studi fisiologi menjadi lebih mudah. Penjelasan tentang membran diberi sedikit nuansa biofisika agar pembaca lebih jelas memahami fenomena transport. Buku kecil ini hanya membahas proses proses fisiologi pada sel sel yang mudah tereksitasi atau yang menghasilkan potensial elektrokimia.. Buku kecil ini adalah bekal dari saya ketika hendak memberi kuliah fisiologi saraf, indera daan otot. Bekal ini tidak diberikan semuanya kepada mahasiswa akan tetapi persiapan ketika menghadapi pertanyaan pertanyaan.
  5. 5. Gambar gambar dari buku ini diambil dari sumber materi materi ajar di internet yang tidak mencantumkan copy right. Bagi yang tidak ada sumbernya dituliskan sumber yang tidak dapat ditelusuri lagi dan ada beberapa yang memang dibuat sendiri. Buku ini jelas bukan text book melainkan berbagi pengalaman bagaimana orang dengan latar belakang kimia mempelajari ilmu kehidupan. Kepada semua pihak yang telah mensponsori terbitnya buku ini saya sangat berterima kasih dan akan tetap mengingatnya selalu terutama kepada Departemen Fisiologi dan Farmakologi melalui Prof Wasmen Manalu dan Dr Rita Ekastuti. Kepada Prof Arif Boediono yang selalu mempercayai saya, Dr Triyoso Purnawarman dan teman temanku Teguh Poeworo dan Bambang Warih Koesoema. Akhirnya untuk kebesaran dan kemuliaan ilmu pengetahuan. B. Kiranadi (Amicorum Scientiae) 3170004
  6. 6. Daftar Isi Prakata.......................................................................................vii Daftar Isi ....................................................................................ix BAB I STRUKTUR MEMBRAN, TRANSPORT ANTAR MEMBRAN KESETIMBANGAN ION DAN POTENSIAL ELEKTROKIMIA....................................................................1 1-1 Struktur Membran .........................................................2 1-2 Membran Sebagai Pembatas Permeabilitas...................9 1-3 Mekanisme Transport Pasif.........................................10 1-4 Protein Yang Menjadi Perantara (Memediasi) Transport Pada Membran............................................................28 1-5 Keseimbangan Ion Dan Potensial Membran Pada Keadaan Istirahat (Resting) ........................................42 1-6 Transport Menembus Membran, Bukan Melalui Membran.....................................................................51 1-7 Komunikasi didalam sel ..............................................52 BAB II KONTROL DAN INTEGRASI................................69 2.1Anatomi Saraf………………………………………... 70 2.2 Impuls Saraf.................................................................76 2.3 Neurotransmiter Merubah Permeabilitas Membran.....................................................................86 2.4 Eksitatori Dan Inhibitori Potensial Postsinaptik.................89
  7. 7. 2.5 Neurotransmiter Pada Sistem Saraf ....................................91 2.6 Prinsip Dasar Proses Pengolahan Informasi .......................94 2.7 Sistem Saraf Hewan Sederhana ....................................... 103 2.8 Sistem Saraf Hewan Vertebrata....................................... 108 2.9 Sistem Saraf Pusat ........................................................... 113 2.10 Tulang Belakang............................................................ 113 2.11 Sistem Saraf Tepi.......................................................... 141 2.12 Kontrol Saraf Pada Pergerakan..................................... 148 2.13 Kontrol Otak Untuk Pergerakan Dan Kedudukan......... 162 2.14 Sistem Saraf Otonom..................................................... 194 BAB III INDERA DAN TRANSFORMASI INFORMASI............................................................... 214 3.1 Sistem Somatosensori...................................................... 217 3.2 Reseptor Sentuhan ........................................................... 219 3.3 Pembedaan Dua Titik....................................................... 224 3.4 Sistem Retikular............................................................... 229 3.5 Sistem Penglihatan........................................................... 230 3.6 Sistem Cita Rasa.............................................................. 246 3.7 Sistem Penciuman............................................................ 256 3.8 Sistem Pendengaran......................................................... 269 BAB IV OTOT DAN BIOELEKTRIK.............................. 286 4.1 Sitoskelaton...................................................................... 286 4.2 Otot Rangka ..................................................................... 287
  8. 8. 4.3 Energetik Kontraksi Otot ................................................. 299 4.4 Kontraksi Tunggal Serabut Otot ...................................... 304 4.5 Karakteristik Kontraksi Otot............................................ 306 4.6 Otot Jantung..................................................................... 309 4.7 Otot Polos......................................................................... 326
  9. 9. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 1 Bab I STRUKTUR MEMBRAN, TRANSPOR ANTAR MEMBRAN KESETIMBANGAN ION DAN POTENSIAL ELEKTROKIMIA Setiap sel, baik sel saraf maupun sel-sel organ dikelilingi oleh plasma membran yang memisahkan bagian luar atau ekstraseluler dengan bagian dalam atau intraseluler. Plasma membran berfungsi sebagai batas permeabilitas sehingga perbedaan konsentrasi antara intraseluler dan ekstraseluler tetap besar. Plasma membran mengandung protein-protein dengan fungsi khasnya seperti enzim, reseptor, saluran untuk melewatkan ion-ion dan senyawa senyawa kimia yang harus melalui membran, antingen dan lain-lain fungsi regulasi membran. Di dalam sel terdapat organel-organel yang strukturnya mirip dengan plasma membran seperti mitokondria, endoplasmik retikulum dan lain-lainnya. Banyak proses seluler di dalam sel berlangsung pada dinding membran organel seperti sintesis ATP pada mitokondria yang diawali dengan proses transpor elektron dan fosforilasi oksidatif. Banyak penampilan membran pada sel mirip satu sama lain. Akan tetapi berdasarkan fungsinya ada struktur yang membedakan antara satu sel dengan sel yang lain misalnya sel otak hanya dapat mentransportasikan glukosa sebagai energi sedangkan sel hati dapat mentranspor baik glukosa maupun lemak. 1.1 Struktur Membran Protein dan fosfolipid merupakan konstituen yang paling banyak di membran. Setelah diteliti lebih jauh ternyata struktur membran adalah senyawa fosfolipid berlapis ganda (bilayer) dengan gugus non polar dari lipid (lemaknya) saling berhadapan.
  10. 10. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 2 Gambar 1.1 Gliserol dengan 3 OH yang merupakan struktur dasar dari lipid membran sel. Perhatikan gugus OH tempat berikatan asam lemaknya. https://www.rpi.edu/dept/bcbp/molbiochem/MBWeb/mb1/part2/lipid.htm Fosfolipid merupakan turunan dari gliserol, artinya struktur dasar lipidnya adalah gliserol dan gugus fosfatnya berikatan dengan gugus OH ketiga yang bebas (gambar1.2). Gugus fosfolipid merupakan gugus yang polar atau hidrofilik sedangkan gugus lemaknya non polar atau hidrofobik. Pada sel hewan ada lipid jenis lain yakni spingomelin yang merupakan turunan dari serin dan bukan dari gliserol. Pada lingkungan air atau cairan seluler, gugus lipid cenderung berjauhan dengan kondisi lingkungan sedangkan gugus fosfat menghadap ke lingkungannya. Struktur fosfolipid ini mempunyai kecenderungan untuk membentuk lapis ganda. Kecenderungan pembentukan lapis ganda lipid adalah ekor dari asam lemak akan saling berhadapan, akan tetapi tidak saling mengikat, hanya saling berhadapan. Gambar 1.2 : Struktur fosfolipid, gugus polar fosfat dan gugus non polar lemak. https://www.rpi.edu/dept/bcbp/molbiochem/MBWeb/mb1/part2/lipid.htm Pada membran ada juga protein-protein yang terikat padanya dan merupakan bagian integral dari membran tersebut (gambar 1.4 ).
  11. 11. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 3 Gambar 1.3 Spingomelin, jenis lipid lain pada sel hewan, turunan dari serin https://www.rpi.edu/dept/bcbp/molbiochem/MBWeb/mb1/part2/lipid.htm Protein-protein tersebut terdiri dari dua kelompok, yakni bagian ekstrinsik yang terikat pada lemak dan letaknya periferal, tidak berpenetrasi di sepanjang fosfolipid. Letaknya bisa di ekstra maupun intraseluler. Dalam studi struktur membran, bagian perifer membran dapat dipisahkan dengan mengubah komposisi ion di medianya tanpa mengubah integritas membran. Bagian intrinsik dapat berpenetrasi sepanjang membran fosfolipid, artinya membentang sepanjang intra dan ekstraseluler, mereka hanya dapat dipisahkan dengan menggunakan detergen. Gambar 1.4: Fosfolipid digambarkan dalam bentuk gugus polar fosfat yang hidrofilik, bulat di atas dan asam lemak non polar yang hidrofobik, berupa ekor dari lipid http://www.biologyjunction.com/cell%20%20notes%20bi.htm
  12. 12. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 4 Komposisi Membran Fosfolipid yang ada di membran sel hewan biasanya berupa fosfatidilkholin atau lesitin (gambar 1.5), sphingomelin, fosfatidilserin dan fosfatidletanolamin. Fosfolipid lain jumlahnya relatif lebih sedikit seperti fosfatidilgliserol, fosfatidilinositol dan kardiopilin. Gambar 1.5 : Fosfatidilkolin, lipid dengan fosfat dan kolin. Bisa juga dengan serin, etanol amin, inositol. Gambar 1.6: Galaktosa, merupakan glikolipid serebroside yang paling banyak di otak. Galaktosa penting pada pembentukan membran otak https://www.rpi.edu/dept/bcbp/molbiochem/MBWeb/mb1/part2/lipid.htm
  13. 13. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 5 Gambar 1.7: Kolesterol merupakan bagian yang penting dari membran. http://lipidlibrary.aocs.org/Analysis/content.cfm?ItemNumber=39227 Kolesterol (gambar 1.7) juga merupakan bagian yang penting pada plasma membran. Adanya kolesterol akan membuat membran lebih lentur. Akan tetapi terlampau banyak kolesterol akan membuat membran menjadi kaku. Protein pada membran fungsinya khusus menjaga sistem sel dari lingkungannya. Ion dapat keluar–masuk membran karena ada saluran yang dibentuk oleh protein. Lubang yang terbentuk mempunyai diameter yang sama dengan diameter ion yang akan melaluinya. Pompa dapat memompa ion keluar atau masuk ke dalam sel, berupa enzim yang terikat pada membran. Reseptor merupakan perangkat yang dapat menangkap signal baik fisik maupun senyawa kimia dari ekstraseluler untuk disampaikan ke intraseluler. Reseptor merupakan alat komunikasi antara dunia luar sel dan dunia dalam sel. Masih banyak lagi protein yang terikat pada membran dengan fungsi yang berbeda beda. Glikoprotein adalah protein yang berikatan kovalen dengan karbohidrat. Seperti kita ketahui glikolipid, letaknya menghadap ke ekstraseluler demikian juga gugus NH2 dari protein akan menghadap keluar sel sedangkan COOH akan menghadap ke intraseluler. Komposisi glikolipid di membran tidak banyak. Misalnya di otak hanya sekitar 5% saja dari keseluruhan komposisi membran sedangkan di bagian lain dari membran lebih sedikit. Glikolipid pada epitel berfungsi melindungi permukaan dari situasi yang berubah-ubah seperti pH dan enzim-enzim penghancur. Glikolipid juga memegang peranan pada waktu sel mengenali signal. Pada penderita diabetes di mana konsentrasi glukosa darah tinggi, glukosa akan mudah sekali berikatan dengan protein membran sehingga posisi gula heksosa yang merupakan bagian dari glikoprotein seperti manosa atau galaktosa digantikan oleh glukosa. Akibatnya fungsi dari glikoprotein membran menjadi berkurang. Akibat
  14. 14. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 6 dari perubahan ini maka banyak proses seluler akan terganggu. Ikatan glukosa dengan protein ini dikenal dengan nama advanced glycosylation end products (AGE). Gambar 1.8: Ilustrasi membran dan bagian-bagiannya seperti protein yang terikat pada membran. Gugus NH2 ada di luar sel dan COOH di dalam sel. Perhatikan bahwa kolesterol merupakan bagian dari membran http://www.newworldencyclopedia.org/entry/Cell_membran 1.2 Membran Sebagai Pembatas Permeabilitas Membran biologi berfungsi sebagai pembatas pergerakan bebas pada sel. Hampir semua molekul pada sistem kehidupan larut dalam air dan kurang larut dalam pelarut non polar. Jadi sebagian besar molekul akan lebih sulit larut dalam lingkungan yang kurang polar seperti pada ikatan lemak yang letaknya di sebelah dalam membran. Akibatnya membran sebelah dalam menjadi pembatas pergerakan molekul-molekul yang larut dalam air. Pembatas ini memungkinkan membran menjaga perbedaan konsentrasi yang besar antara ekstraseluler dan intraseluler. Letak di mana proses seluler terjadi juga bergantung dari kemampuan membran menjaga permeabilitasnya, misalnya pada mitokondria membrannya akan menjaga agar enzim-enzim reaksi asam trikarboksilat tidak dapat keluar dari mitokondria sehingga reaksi-reaksi siklus trikarboksilat hanya terjadi di dalam mitokondria. Perjalanan molekul- molekul yang penting pada membran dengan kecepatan tertentu merupakan titik pusat kehidupan sel. Sebagai contoh adalah ambilan molekul nutrien, pelepasan hasil hasil buangan dan sekresi molekul- molekul. Pada umumnya beberapa molekul bergerak dari satu sisi
  15. 15. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 7 membran ke sisi yang lain dan dalam beberapa hal molekul bergerak keluar/masuk membran melalui molekul yang membentuk membran. Transpor molekul pada membran ada yang pasif, tanpa energi dan ada yang aktif, memerlukan energi. 1.3 Mekanisme Transpor Pasif Ada tiga jalur utama agar materi dapat masuk ke dalam membran tanpa harus dibantu oleh energi metabolisme. 1. Senyawa kimia yang berukuran kecil seperti oksigen akan masuk tanpa bantuan apapun dan bergerak secara pasif dengan mudah. Karbon dioksida ukuran molekulnya juga relatif kecil, demikian juga air sekalipun relatif polar akan bergerak keluar masuk dengan mudah. Transpor ini disebut difusi sederhana. 2 Transpor glukosa yang sekalipun berukuran relatif besar dan polar dapat masuk ke dalam sel. Perpindahan ini memerlukan bantuan protein pembawa dan tanpa melibatkan energi misalnya transpor glukosa di hati dan di sel β pankreas (GluT2). Proses tersebut disebut transpor dengan fasilitas atau facilitated transpor dan dikatagorikan sebagai transpor pasif (gambar 1.9). Protein yang terikat di membran hanya berubah tata letaknya untuk memberi jalan kepada glukosa. Seperti sistem buka dan tutup untuk memasukkan glukosa . Gambar 1.9 Glukosa dari ekstraseluler akan masuk ke dalam sel melalui protein yang berubah tata letak strukturnya. https://physiologue.wordpress.com/category/membran-transpor/
  16. 16. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 8 3. Transpor pasif sederhana, materi hanya bergerak masuk dan keluar tanpa halangan karena adanya lubang yang diameternya pas dengan diameter materi tersebut misalnya kanal ion. Protein kanal ukurannya sama dengan diameter ion yang akan melewatinya. Protein tersebut disebut kanal, misalnya kanal ion. Diameter kanal sama dengan diameter ion yang akan dilalui 1.3.1 Difusi Pada percobaan dengan lapis ganda lemak (lipid bilayer) buatan, maka ion-ion seperti natrium (Na+) dan kalium (K+) akan terjebak di dalam lapis ganda lemak untuk waktu yang cukup lama. Perlu waktu sekitar satu hari agar ion-ion tersebut dapat berpindah dari ekstrasel ke intrasel. Air dapat bergerak dengan cepat dan tidak dapat dihitung kecepatannya. Berdasarkan informasi-informasi di atas transpor melalui membran lapis ganda lemak dipengaruhi oleh ukuran relatif, polaritas relatif, sifat ion, jarak yang ditempuh dan osmosis. 1.3.1a Ukuran relatif Molekul kecil akan lebih permeabel dibandingkan dengan molekul besar. Molekul yang relatif kecil seperti air, oksigen dan karbon dioksida relatif permeabel terhadap membran. Pada contoh di atas, glukosa dengan berat molekul yang besar sekitar 180 akan lambat untuk dapat melalui lapis ganda lemak secara pasif. Oleh karena itu diperlukan protein pembawa yang dapat memindahkan glukosa atau molekul nutrient lain yang ukurannya besar (gambar 1.10). 1.3.1b Polaritas Umumnya lapis ganda lemak relatif permeabel terhadap senyawa- senyawa non polar dan kurang permeabel terhadap senyawa polar. Oleh karena itu banyak obat-obatan yang bersifat polar dibuat menjadi non polar agar dapat masuk dan ditransportasikan melalui lapis ganda lemak. Setelah senyawa sampai di tempat tujuannya (intrasel) maka ikatan non polar tersebut akan diputus oleh media di sekelilingnya sehingga molekul tersebut dapat berfungsi di sasarannya.
  17. 17. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 9 1.3.1c Ion Senyawa polar atau ionik tidak dapat masuk melalui membran dengan mudah. Kira-kira diperlukan 40 kkalori/mol untuk dapat memin- dahkan ion dari fasa air ke fasa nonpolar (gambar 1.10). Tidak mungkin melarutkan garam ke dalam minyak atau natrium atau klorida melewati pembatas yang nonpolar. Ketidakpermeabelan membran terhadap ion- ion ini diperlukan agar perbedaan konsentrasi ion-ion di bagian luar sel dengan di dalam sel tetap ada agar sel dapat berfungsi sebagaimana seha- rusnya. Perbedaan konsentrasi ion-ion yang besar antara ekstraseluler dengan intraseluler diperlukan pada sistem saraf agar dapat terjadi potensial aksi. Hal tersebut dapat terjadi karena adanya kanal ion (gambar 1.11). Pada umumnya kanal mempunyai dua pintu yakni untuk membuka dan menutup. Terbuka maupun tertutupnya kanal yang bergan- tung kepada senyawa kimia seperti neurotransmiter disebut ligand gated channel, yang dipengaruhi tegangan listrik disebut voltage gated channel dan yang aktif karena regangan disebut stretch sensitive channel. Kanal tidak berpintu akan selalu terbuka dan memudahkan ion bergerak keluar masuk tanpa hambatan contohnya kanal air. Untuk mendapatkan gambaran yang jelas tentang hubungan permeabilitas membran dengan polaritas, ukuran molekul atau ion seperti diilustrasikan pada gambar 1.10 dapat dilihat pada tabel 1.1. 1.3.1d Jarak difusi Jarak difusi diberikan oleh persamaan Einstein yakni   2 2X Dt  .............................................................................. 1 Jarak kuadrat difusi dinyatakan dalam (X)2, D adalah konstanta dan t adalah waktu. Jika jarak yang ditempuh adalah 1m dan konstanta difusi 110-5cm detik-1 maka proses perpindahannya akan memerlukan waktu 0,5 milidetik dan jika jaraknya adalah 10 m maka waktu untuk berdifusi menjadi 50 milidetik. Persamaan Einstein menunjukkan bahwa waktu yang diperlukan untuk berdifusi bertambah dengan kuadrat dari jarak difusi. Persamaan tersebut dapat memberikan gambaran berapa jarak rata-rata dari difusi selama waktu t dan gambaran kasar dari waktu yang
  18. 18. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 10 diperlukan untuk berdifusi. Dapat dilihat bahwa untuk ukuran mikrosko- pik difusinya berlangsung dengan sangat cepat sedangkan untuk makroskopik berlangsung dengan lambat. Gambar 1.10: Permeabilitas beberapa molekul terhadap membran. Gas akan mudah masuk, senyawa polar kecil akan dapat masuk, polar tetapi besar dan ion akan mengalami penolakan. http://life.nthu.edu.tw/~d857401/advance.html Gambar 1.11: Protein membran yang dapat melewatkan ion atau muatan polar. Ada yang berpintu dan ada yang tidak berpintu https://physiologue.wordpress.com/category/membran-transpor/
  19. 19. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 11 Sel dengan jarak 100 m dari kapiler akan memerlukan waktu 5 detik untuk mendapat asupan nutrien. Ini relatif cepat untuk memenuhi kebutuhan metabolismenya. Axon (batang saraf) dengan panjang 1cm akan sulit menggantungkan dirinya dengan proses difusi karena akan diperlukan waktu 14 jam untuk sampai di tempat tujuannya. Jadi tidak mengherankan jika transpor pada axon memerlukan molekul tertentu di sepanjang ujung axon tersebut agar dapat membawa materi yang akan dilepaskan diujung saraf dan menempuh jarak yang relatif jauh dengan waktu yang lebih cepat. Tabel 1.1 Hubungan antara diameter materi dengan permeabilitas terhadap membrane Materi Diameter Permeabilitas relative Molekul air 0,3 1,0 Molekul Urea 0,36 6x10-4 Ion klorida terhidrasi 0,386 10-8 Ion Kalium terhidrasi 0,396 6x10-10 Ion Natrium hidrat 0,512 2x10-10 Gliserol 0,62 6x10-4 Glukosa 0,86 9x10-6 1.3.1e Koefisien difusi Koefisien difusi D berbanding lurus dengan kecepatan difusi molekul yang ada di lingkungannya. Semakin besar molekul dan semakin kental larutannya maka koefisien difusinya akan semakin kecil. Persamaan ini disebut persamaan Stoke-Einstein, dan jari-jari molekul disebut jari-jari Stoke-Einstein.
  20. 20. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 12 6 kT D r   .................................................................................. 2 k = konstanta Boltzman T = Temperatur absolut (kT berbanding lurus dengan (energi kinetik) r = jari-jari molekul  = viskositas dari media Untuk molekul besar, harga D berbanding terbalik dengan jari-jari molekul yang berdifusi. Karena berat molekul berbanding lurus dengan r3, maka D berbanding terbalik dengan akar pangkat tiga dari berat molekul. Jadi molekul dengan 1/8 masa molekul lain akan berdifusi dua kali lebih cepat dari molekul yang lebih besar. Pada molekul dengan berat molekul sekitar 300, maka D berbanding terbalik dengan akar berat molekul (√𝐵𝑀). 1.3.1.f Difusi melalui membran Difusi akan mencapai mencapai keadaan konstan pada kompar- temen yang dituju dan waktunya juga tertentu. Difusi sepanjang membran selular cenderung akan membuat konsentrasi di kedua kompartemen menjadi sama dan laju difusinya diberikan oleh persamaan Ficks berikut. J =-D A x ∆C/∆X................................................................ 3 J = laju kecepatan difusi dalam gram atau mol per satuan waktu D = Koefisien difusi zat terlarut pada membran A = luas permukaan membran C = Perbedaan konsentrasi antar kompartemen X = Ketebalan membrane Sebagai contoh adalah koefisien difusi (D) urea di plasma membran adalah 1 x 10-7 cm2/sec dan luas permukaan membran (A) adalah 1 x 10-6 cm2, ketebalan membran (Δx) = 100 Å = 10 nm = 1 x 10-6 cm. Konsentrasi urea di luar plasma membran Cout = 1 mM = 1 mmole/1
  21. 21. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 13 = 1 μmole/cm3 dan di dalam sel Cin = 0.5 mM = 0.5 μmole/cm3. Berapa laju difusi urea ke dalam sel? J = (1 x 10-7 cm2/sec) (1 x 10-6 cm2)(0.5 μmole/cm3)/(1 x 10-6 cm) = 5 x 10-8 μmoles/sec Difusitas senyawa terhadap membran sel dapat berupa senyawa atau molekul yang larut dalam lemak dan yang tidak larut dalam lemak. Hipotesis bahwa senyawa yang larut dalam pelarut non polar akan masuk ke dalam membran dengan lebih baik dibuktikan oleh Overton dan Meyer. Perbandingan antara kelarutan zat terlarut dalam minyak olive dibandingkan dengan kelarutan dalam air dipakai sebagai kelarutan zat dalam media nonpolar. Perbandingan ini disebut perbandingan minyak olive/koefisien partisi air atau perbandingan Overton-Mayer. Permeabilitas terhadap plasma membran bertambah dengan bertambahnya kelarutan dalam lemak. Kelarutan etanol 1000 kali lebih tinggi dari kelarutan gliserol dalam lemak (mengapa kepala anda cepat terpengaruh jika anda minum alkohol dibandingkan dengan kalau anda minum air, yang bahkan tidak merasakan apa-apa). Permeabilitas senyawa atau molekul yang larut dalam air terhadap membran hanya ada pada molekul-molekul yang sangat kecil dan tidak bermuatan. Senyawa ini akan berdifusi dengan cepat; lebih cepat dari ramalan Overton-Mayer. Air akan berdifusi lebih cepat dibandingkan yang diramalkan berdasarkan jari-jari maupun prediksi Overton–Meyer. Permeabilitas yang tinggi terhadap air sulit untuk dijelaskan. Mungkin senyawa yang larut molekul dengan berat molekul yang kecil dapat larut dalam air sehingga dapat melewati membran fosfolipid tanpa harus larut pada membran tersebut. Anggapan lain adalah adanya protein
  22. 22. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 14 pada membran yang menyebabkan tingginya permeabilitas air pada membran. Protein tersebut kemudian dikenal sebagai aquaporin. Plasma membran pada dasarnya akan sulit dilewati oleh molekul yang terlarut dalam air dengan berat molekul lebih besar dari 200. Ion mempunyai muatan oleh karena itu sulit untuk melewati batas pemisah ini. Pergerakan ion ke dalam sel akan melalui sistem transpor yakni kanal. Beberapa kanal atau protein yang terikat pada membran sangat spesifik; misalnya, kanal K+ hanya melewatkan ion K+ dan Na+ hanya ion Na+. Ada juga yang bisa melewatkan ion-ion pada ukuran tertentu. Beberapa ion bergerak setelah timbulnya tegangan listrik atau voltage gated seperti misalnya Ca2+ masuk ke sel jantung setelah terjadinya potensial aksi yang diakibatkan oleh masuknya ion Na+ ke dalam sel. Ada juga permeabilitas terhadap ion yang dikontrol oleh neurotransmiter. Pada jantung misalnya, permeabilitas membran berubah terhadap ion K+ jika ada asetilkolin dan terhadap Na+ jika ada noradrenalin. Sekalipun beberapa molekul yang terlarut dalam air penting untuk metabolisme seperti misalnya asam amino atau glukosa, perge- rakannya untuk dapat masuk ke dalam membran tidak mudah. Oleh karena itu diperlukan protein tertentu yang terikat pada membran yang fungsinya melewatkan substrat tersebut. 1.3.2 Osmosis Osmosis adalah pergerakan air dari potensial air yang lebih tinggi (zat terlarut lebih rendah) ke arah potensial air yang lebih rendah (konsentrasi zat terlarut lebih tinggi). Prosesnya adalah proses fisika tanpa energi, melalui membran yang semi permeabel (permeabel terhadap pelarut tapi tidak terhadap zat terlarut). Osmosis di sini berhubungan dengan tekanan yang timbul untuk melawan pergerakan air. Dalam biologi hal ini sangat penting karena pergerakan pelarut ini akan mengurangi perbedaan konsentrasi yang sangat besar. Tekanan osmotik atau osmolaritas dari larutan bergantung kepada partikel yang ada di larutan. Derajat ionisasi dari zat terlarut harus dipertimbangkan. 1M larutan glukosa (1.000mM), 0,5M larutan NaCl dan 0,333M larutan CaCl2 secara teoritis akan mempunyai tekanan osmotik yang sama yakni 1.000 mOsm. Akan tetapi ternyata ada penyim- pangan dari harga idealnya. Van’t Hoff menurunkan penyimpangan tersebut dengan menggunakan persamaan berikut. icRT  ................................................................................... 4
  23. 23. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 15 π = tekanan osmotik dalam atm atau mm Hg T= Temperatur absolut dalam oK i = Jumlah ion yang terbentuk selama disosiasi molekul terlarut. NaCl dan KCl = 2, CaCl2 = 3 dan glukosa=1 c = konsentrasi dalam molar (mol/liter pelarut) Penggunaan persamaan di atas pada sitoplasma tidak memberikan harga tekanan osmotik larutan yang sebenarnya. Perbedaannya cukup berpengaruh. Seperti kita ketahui ion Na+ merupakan kation utama dari cairan ekstraseluler dan konsentrasinya sekitar 150mEq/l dan Cl– sekitar 120mEq/l. Akan tetapi ion Na+ tidak semuanya berikatan dengan ion Cl–, ada yang berikatan dengan HCO3 –, 𝑃𝑂4 3− dan juga dengan senyawa organik. Larutan NaCl pada konsentrasi ini akan berbeda dengan persamaan vant’ Hoff dan untuk itu diberikan persamaan koreksi yang dinyatakan dalam i cRT  ............................................................................... 4a dengan  adalah koefisien osmotik untuk NaCl harganya 0,93, harga KCl 0,92 dan harga CaCl2 adalah 0,86 dan i untuk NaCl = 2, CaCl2 = 3. Masih banyak lagi data eksperimen yang telah diperoleh dan dibuat tabel pada berbagai hand booK of chemistry. Akan tetapi contoh di atas adalah ion- ion utama dalam sel. 1.3.2a Pengukuran osmolalitas Pengukuran tekanan osmotik cairan dapat menggunakan metoda tidak langsung. Pengukuran berdasarkan osmolalitas larutan. Osmolalitas dapat diukur berdasarkan sifat koligatif larutan. Terjadi penurunan atau kenaikan titik didih atau titik beku larutan karena adanya zat terlarut. Zat terlarut di sini adalah ion-ion yang tidak permeabel terhadap membran seperti Na+, K+, Cl– dan Ca2+. Dalam dunia klinik, cairan tubuh dinyatakan dalam tonisitas. Pengukuran tonisitas cairan berdasarkan sifat koligatif larutan, yakni turunnya titik beku air karena senyawa ionik seperti misalnya NaCl yang terlarut dalam air. Jadi tonisitas berdasarkan adanya ion-ion yang tidak permeabel yang terlarut. Persamaannya diberikan sebagai: 1,86fT ic  ............................................................................ 5
  24. 24. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 16 Tf adalah perubahan titik beku dan angka 1,86 adalah konstanta titik beku zat pelarut atau dalam hal ini air. Koefisen osmotik φ untuk NaCl adalah 0,93 dan i untuk NaCl adalah 2, dan c dalam milimolal (mol/1000 gram pelarut). Jika konsentrasi darah diukur dengan osmometer seharusnya titik bekunya menunjukkan 0o C akan tetapi pengukuran menunjukkan penurunan titik beku sebesar –0,56o C, maka osmolalitas atau konsentrasi ion-ion di darah adalah 0,56/1,86 = 0,3 molal atau osmolalitasnya 0,3 Osm atau 300 mOsm. Jika satu mOsm larutan setara dengan 19,3 mm Hg, maka tekanan osmotik darah tersebut adalah 19,3 x 300 = 5.790 mm Hg. Pengukuran langsung hanya memberikan harga sekitar 5.500 mm Hg karena adanya ikatan ion yang sangat kuat dan tidak mudah terdisosiasi dan juga faktor koreksi φ yang besarnya 0,93. Akibatnya osmolalitas maupun osmolaritas terkoreksi. Dari penjelasan di atas jelas terlihat bahwa osmolaritas berbeda dengan osmolalitas. Larutan 0,9% M NaCl (140 mEq NaCl atau 280 mOsm) dan larutan glukosa 5% (280 mOsm) mempunyai tekanan osmotik yang sama atau dikatakan isosmotik. Cairan 5% glukosa disebut hipotonis walaupun isosmatik karena glukosa bukan senyawa ionik sedangkan larutan 0,9% NaCl disebut isotonis. Campuran 5% dekstrosa dan 0,9% NaCl adalah larutan hiperosmotik akan tetapi isotonis. Untuk memperjelas istilah istilah tersebut dapat dilihat pada tabel 1.1. Cairan cairan tersebut umum dipakai sebagai pengganti cairan tubuh. Percobaan pengukuran osmolalitas dan tekanan osmotik larutan di atas sangat sederhana, kita cukup menggunakan termometer yang dapat mengukur suhu di bawah nol derajat Celcius. Larutan dibekukan dan diamati titik bekunya, kemudian titik bekunya dibandingkan dengan titik beku air. Adanya perbedaan titik beku zat terlarut dengan turunnya titik beku air (∆Tf) disebabkan oleh adanya zat terlarut dan ini setara dengan konsentrasi zat terlarut dalam molal. Tabel 1.2 Beberapa contoh cairan pengganti Larutan Dikenal sebagai Osmolaritas Osmolalitas 0,9% NaCl Normal salin Isosmotik Isotonik 5% Dextrosa dalam 0,9% NaCl DW-normal salin Hiperosmotik Isotonik 5% dekstrosa D5W Isosmatik Hipotonik
  25. 25. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 17 0,45% NaCl Setengah salin Hiposmotik Hipotonik 5% dekstrosa dalam 0,45% saline D5 setengah salin Hiperosmotik Hipotonik Jika sel dimasukan ke dalam cairan yang hipertonik, maka sel akan mengkerut (shrinking) karena air dari intraseluler akan keluar sel agar konsentrasi ion-ion intraselluler menjadi sedekat mungkin dengan konsentrasi ion-ion ekstraseluler. Kondisi ini mirip dengan dehidrasi air tubuh. Demikian juga apabila dimasukan ke dalam cairan hipotonik maka sel akanmengembang (swelling) karena air akan masuk ke dalam sel agar konsentrasi ion-ion di ekstraseluler mendekati konsentrasi ion-ion di intraseluler. Kondisi ini mirip dengan hiperhidrasi. Jika sel darah merah mengembang sampai 1,4 kali lebih besar dari konsentrasi semestinya maka sel akan pecah (lysis) dan pada keadaan ini membran sel darah merah akan berubah sifat-sifat membrannya yakni molekul besar seperti haemoglobin akan keluar dari sel dan sesaat membran akan permeabel terhadap molekul-molekul besar. Pengukuran tekanan osmotik maupun osmolalitas cairan tubuh di laboratorium yang sederhana sering menggunakan metoda ini sekalipun alat yang lebih canggih yang mampu membekukan larutan dan dilengkapi dengan mikro prosesor telah banyak dimiliki oleh laboratorium laborato- rium. Dalam kehidupan sehari hari cairan isosmotik dan isotonis sering digunakan pada hewan dan manusia yang mengalami kehilangan cairan tubuh. Cairan pengganti mempunyai konsentrasi yang sama dengan konsentrasi ion-ion di tubuh. Glukosa atau dekstrosa sering digunakan untuk mejaga tekanan osmotik dan pemberi energi. Tabel 1.2 menunjukkan cairan pengganti yang sering digunakan berdasarkan diagnosis klinis. Larutan DW adalah dekstrosa dalam air, dengan DW5 artinya dekstrosa 5%. Bagaimana dengan air kelapa yang sering diklaim sebagai cairan isotonis? Harus dilihat berapa konsentrasi ion Na+ di air kelapa. Apabila kurang dari 0.9% maka cairan tersebut adalah hipotonis. Akan tetapi bisa jadi air kelapa hipertonis karena kandungan gulanya tinggi. 1.3.2b Pengaruh larutan yang permeabel terhadap tekanan osmotik
  26. 26. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 18 Larutan yang permeabel secara efektif akan seimbang dengan plasma membran. Karena itu larutan yang permeabel hanya berpengaruh sesaat pada volume sel. Misalnya 0,154M NaCl ada di luar sel dan ada bersama-sama dengan 0,05M gliserol, maka pada awalnya tekanan osmotik larutan ekstraseluler akan lebih besar daripada larutan intraseluler dan setelah beberapa saat akan seimbang dengan intraseluler dan sel akan kembali mengembang ke keadaan semula. 1.3.2c Pengaturan volume sel Ion K+ dan Cl– terdistribusi secara merata pada plasma membran, dan distribusinya dijaga oleh ion-ion yang tidak permeabel seperti protein dan nukleotida di dalam sitoplasma. Mengapa ketidakseimbangan osmotik tidak menjadikan sel untuk mengembang dan pecah secara tiba-tiba? Hal ini disebabkan secara aktif sel akan memompa ion Na+ keluar sel dan K+ kembali ke dalam sel (gambar 1.16) sehingga tekanan osmotik akan kembali ke keadaan semula. 1.4 Protein yang Menjadi Perantara Transpor pada Membran Beberapa senyawa akan keluar atau masuk membran melalui sistem pembawa yang khas, merupakan bagian intrinsik dari membran. Transpor tersebut dikatakan sebagai transpor yang menggunakan mediasi atau perantara. Ion-ion tertentu atau molekul dapat masuk ke dalam mitokondria atau endoplasmik retikulum dengan menggunakan sistem perantara. Perantaraan ini dapat menggunakan sistem fasilitas danmenggunakan perangkat pasif. Transpor ini cenderungmenyeimbang- kan konsentrasi ion-ion. Transpor lain adalah transpor aktif atau pompa di mana senyawa atau ion dapat dipindahkan dari konsentrasi yang lebih rendah ke konsentrasi yang lebih tinggi. 1.4.1 Transpor dengan fasilitas (facilitated transport) Beberapa senyawa diperlukan untuk dapat keluar masuk membran akan tetapi permeabilitas terhadap membran sel sangat rendah. Diperlukan protein pembawa khusus untuk memindahkan materi yang relatif impermeabel terhadap membran agar dapat berpindah dari konsentrasi yang tinggi ke yang lebih rendah. Transpor ini menggunakaan
  27. 27. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 19 protein yang terikat pada membran dan sangat spesifik. Mekanismenya mirip dengan mekanisme reaksi enzimatik. Gambar 1.12: Transpor fasilitas, Na+ yang tiggi di luar sel mempunyai energi potensial yang dapat dipakai memindahkan glukosa yang polar. http://life.nthu.edu.tw/~d857401/advance.html Sifat-sifat sistem transpor fasilitas ini dapat satu komponen saja yang masuk dan disebut simport. Glukosa dapat masuk ke dalam sel dari saluran pencernaan dengan bantuan molekul protein yang ada di membran. Masuknya glukosa harus berpasangan dengan Na+ dan apabila tidak ada ion Na+ maka transpor tidak akan terjadi (gambar 1.12). Energi yang dihasilkan akibat perbedaan konsentrasi Na+ di luar dandi dalam sel akan dipakai untuk memindahkan glukosa. Transpornya disebut simport. Penggunaan energi dalam simport tidak berlangsung secara langsung, karena ion Na+ yang tinggi di luar sel akan bergerak masuk ke dalam sel sehingga akan dihasilkan potensial elektrokimia. Demikian juga dengan masuknya asam amino ke dalam sel harus bersama-sama dengan ion natrium. Potensial elektrokimia yang terjadi dapat di konversikan menjadi energi (gambar 1.12). Potensial elektrokimia ini mirip dengan tegangan listrik di rumah yang dapat dipakai untuk menghidupkan lampu, lemari es dan alat alat listrik lain. Ada juga yang masuk dengan cara pertukaran dan disebut antiport, misalnya Na+ keluar sel dan Ca2+ masuk ke dalam sel. Secara ringkas transpor dengan fasilitas mempunyai sifat sifat sebagai berikut. 1. Transpor molekul atau senyawa dengan berat molekul yang sama dan dapat larut dalam lemak maupun difusi sederhana.
  28. 28. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 20 2. Laju transpor atau pergerakan akan mengalami kejenuhan; pada awalnya transpor berlangsung dengan cepat, kemudian makin lama makin lambat dan mencapai maksimum Vmax (gambar 1.13). Kejenuhan mengikuti model reaksi enzimatik. Gambar 1.13: Transpor dengan fasilitas menunjukkan kurva maksimum. Transpor dengan difusi pasif terus naik 3. Protein perantara ini sangat khas, hanya molekul dengan struktur tertentu akan dapat melalui sistem ini. Sifat ini tidak absolut, tidak seketat sistem enzim. 4. Molekul yang mempunyai struktur yang berdekatan dapat bersaing untuk menggunakan sistem transpor yang sama, misalnya glukosa akan bersaing dengan galaktosa. Transpor glukosa akan berkurang jika galaktosa ada bersama sama dalam larutan karena akan menggunakan sistem trasnsport yang sama. Ini mirip inhibisi secara kompetitif pada reaksi enzimatik. Transporer ini disebut juga permease dan mirip dengan reaksi katalisa enzim. Transpor ini diawali dengan ikatan antara molekul pembawa dengan substrat atau larutan. Ikatan ini seperti transisi kompleks. Pada transpor gkukosa di eritrosit dan di hati, kinetika reaksinya akan mirip dengan persamaan Michaelis Menten. Akan terjadi kejenuhan pada kecepatan perpindahan substratnya. Seperti halnya reaksi enzimatik, maka transpor ini akan mengalami kecepatan maksimum atau Vmax dan dapat dilihat pada contoh (gambar 1.13). Transpor ini kadang-kadang disebut difusi dengan fasilitas atau facilitated diffusion. Peristiwa yang
  29. 29. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 21 terjadi pada umumnya tidak berkaitan dengan metabolisme, oleh karena itu pada umumnya tidak dihambat oleh inhibitor metabolisme. Karena transpor dengan bantuan tidak berkaitan dengan metabolisme, maka tidak dapat melakukan perpindahan materi yang menentang gradien konsentrasi. Transpor dengan fasilitas akan menyeimbangkan konsentrasi materi di luar dan di dalam sel. Glukosa, arabinosa, galaktosa dan 3-O-metil glukosa berkompetisi menggunakan satu sistem transpor. Pada difusi pasif seperti masuknya ion Na+ ke dalam sel maka kecepatan difusi berbanding lurus dengan konsentrasi ion Na+. Persamaannya akan mengikuti mengikuti persamaan linear. 1.4.2 Beberapa perhitungan energi transpor Penjelasan rinci bagaimana protein membantu proses transpor tidak jelas, salah satu penjelasan yang paling umum adalah terjadinya perubahan tata letak dari molekul sistem transpor. Perubahan tadi memungkinkan pergerakan molekul untuk berpindah dari satu komparte- men ke kompartemen lain. Transpor ini menggunakan energi secara tidak langsung, yang merupakan bantuan dari perpindahan ion Na+ dari luar sel ke dalam sel. Pergerakan ini akan menghasilkan perbedaan potensial elektrokimia E dan energi bebas ΔG. Hubungan antara energi dan potensial elektrokimia diberikan oleh persamaan ΔG= –nFE (kimia dasar telah membahas ini dengan jelas). Di samping energi yang berasal dari potensial membran ada juga energi yang berdasarkan perbedaan konsentrasi Na+ di luar dan di dalam sel dan keadaannya mengikuti tujuan akhir dari pergerakan ion Na+ yaitu masuk ke dalam sel. 𝑋(𝑙𝑢𝑎𝑟 𝑠𝑒𝑙) 𝑋(𝑑𝑎𝑙𝑎𝑚 𝑠𝑒𝑙) Konstanta keseimbangan    di dalam sel di luar sel K X X Energi bebasnya mengikuti persamaan keseimbangan di dalam sel di luar sel ln a a N G RT N           .........................................................6 Total energi yang dihasilkan oleh pergerakan Na+ adalah di dalam sel di luar sel ln Na G RT nFE Na            ........................................... 7
  30. 30. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 22 Keadaan awalnya adalah ion Na+ ada di luar sel. Oleh karena itu sesuai dengan hukum termodinamika maka energi yang dihasilkan atau yang digunakan berdasarkan keadaan akhir dan keadaan awal. Bilangan oksidasi n untuk Na+ adalah 1, dan konsentrasi Na+ di dalam sel 10 mM dan di luar sel 140 mM. Jika harga R adalah 1,987 kalori/oKmol, T tubuh manusia 37oC atau 310oK dan F adalah bilangan Faraday, dan jika harga F dinyatakan dalam kalori maka besarnya adalah 23,062Kkal/mol volt danpotensialelektrokimia EuntukNa+ adalah0,07 volt(dibulatkan). Energi yang dihasilkan berdasarkan perbedaan konsentrasi ion natrium di dalam dan di luar sel adalah dari suku pertama persamaan 7 yakni 1,987 x 310 ln (10/140), yaitu sekitar –1,6 kkalori. Untuk pergerakan ion Na+ diambil dari suku kedua persamaan 7 dan harganya adalah 1  23,062kkal/mol volt  –0,07Volt, yaitu sekitar –1,6 kkal/mol. Total energi yang dihasilkan berdasarkan perbedaan konsentrasi natrium di dalam dan di luar sel adalah –3,2 kkalori. Harga potensial Na+ sebesar 0,07 volt akan diterangkan pada pembahasan keseimbangan ion dan potensial istirahat membran. Pada transpor glukosa senyawa ini harus dipindahkan dari luar sel ke dalam sel. Karena molekul glukosa polar maka diperlukan energi untuk mentransfer glukosa dan besarnya adalah     di dalam sel di luar sel Glukosa ln Glukosa G RT   ............................................. 8 Jika konsentrasi glukosa di luar sel 5 mM dan di dalam sel sekitar 0,005 mM maka ΔG untuk mentranspor glukosa adalah –RT ln (0,005/5). Maka, ΔG nya adalah –2310 ln (1/1000) = +4,3 kkal/mol. Jadi energi yang dihasilkan dari pergerakan 1 mol Na+ tidak akan cukup untuk mentranspor glukosa; diperlukan 2 mol Na+ untuk mentranspor glukosa. Demikian juga untuk asam amino; jika Anda tahu konsentrasi asam amino di luar dan di dalam sel maka Anda akan tahu berapa ion natrium yang diperlukan untuk menggerakan asam amino untuk masuk ke dalam sel. Pada sel-sel yang mudah tereksitasi seperti jantung ada mekanisme tambahan transpor yakni penukar Na+/Ca2+ (Na+/Ca2+ exchanger atau NCX). Penukar Na+/Ca2+ ini dikatagorikan sebagai penukar antiport dan menggunakan energi yang dihasilkan dari pergerakan Na+ yang masuk ke dalam sel dan membran potensialnya:
  31. 31. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 23    di dalam sel di luar sel 61log 61log 10 130Na E Na Na             = 68 mV. Potensial yang dihasilkan akan digunakan untuk mengeluarkan ion Ca2+ dari dalam sel (lihat penjelasan potensial elektrokimia di bawah). Konsentrasi ion Ca2+ di luar sel sekitar 1,0 mM atau 1.000 µM dan di dalam sel 0,10µM (lihat tabel 1.1). Potensial elektrokimia yang dihasilkan dari pergerakan Ca2+ adalah:    2 2 di dalam sel di luar sel 61/ 2log 61/ 2log 10 1.000mV0,Ca E Ca Ca              122 mV (perhatikan persamaan di atas, Na+ masuk ke dalam sel berarti keadaan akhir Na+ ada di intraseluler dan Ca2+ keluar sel dan keadaan akhirnya Ca2+ di luar sel). Angka 61 akan dijelaskan pada pembicaraan potensial elektrokimia. Perbedaan potensial yang terjadi pada pertukaran Na+/Ca2+ atau daya dorong pertukaran Na+/Ca2+ di jantung pada keadaan seimbang disebabkan oleh masuknya 3 Na+ ke dalam sel dan 2 Ca2+ dikeluarkan dari dalam sel sehingga potensial elektrokimia yang dihasilkan dari pertukaran tersebut adalah 3ENa + – 2ECa 2+ = (370 mV) – (2122 mV) = –36 mV (dibulatkan menjadi –40 mV). Diperlukan potensial yang dapat mengatasi –40 mV tersebut (gambar 1.14). Karena konsentrasi Ca2+ di dalam sel meningkat akibat masuknya Ca2+ dari luar sel maka harga ECa 2+ akan naik, misalnya konsentrasi ion Ca2+ naik dari 0,1µM ke 0,15 µM sehingga ECa2+ akan berubah menjadi ECa2+ = –61/2 log [0,15/ 1.000] = 90 mV dan ENa+/Ca2+ nya menjadi (370) – (290) = 30 mV. Potensial elektro- kimianya naik menjadi positif sehingga potensial elektrokimia membran yang terbentuk dapat dipakai untuk melakukan penukaran ion Na+ dan ion Ca2+. Penukar Na+/Ca2+ tidak terikat secara kuat dengan ion Ca2+ akan tetapi dapat memindahkan ion Ca2+ dengan cepat (kapasitasnya tinggi), dapat memindahkan 5.000 ion Ca2+ per detiknya. Sangat berguna untuk mengatur konsentrasi sesaat ion Ca2+ yang besar seperti pada jantung. Penukar Na+/Ca2+ memegang peranan penting dalam homeostasis jantung. Jika Ca2+ tidak dikeluarkan secara cepat dari dalam sel, maka kontraksi otot jantung akan berlangsung lebih lama, yang akibatnya akan terjadi kelelahan otot jantung. Secara umum penukar Na+/Ca2+ mempunyai fungsi untuk mengatur kalsium kembali ke keadaan normal setelah proses-proses seluler yang memerlukan ion Ca2+.
  32. 32. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 24 Gambar 1.14 : Pertukaran Na+ dan Ca2+ pada jantung. Homeostasis Ca pada sel dijaga oleh pertukaran 3Na+/2Ca2+. 1.4.3 Transpor aktif Berbeda dengan transpor pasif maka transpor aktif melibatkan energi untuk perpindahan materinya. Materi berpindah dari konsentrasi rendah ke konsentrasi tinggi. Analoginya memindahkan air dari kedu- dukan yang lebih rendah ke kedudukan yang lebih tinggi. Untuk itu diperlukan pompa air dengan energi listrik. Pada sel, energinya harus diberikan secara langsung yakni dari hidrolisis ATP. Andaikata senyawa dari luar sel X(luar sel) bergerak ke dalam sel X(dalam sel) maka persamaan keseimbangannya adalah: X(luar sel) X (dalam sel) dan persamaan termodinamikanya adalah     0 di dalam sel di luar sel ln X G G RT X     ................................................ 9 Konstanta keseimbanganpergerakan Keq = [X]luar sel / [X]dalam sel = 1. Artinya ΔGo selalu 0 maka     di dalam sel di luar sel ln X G RT X   ........................................................ 10 Contoh: Konsentrasi laktosa di dalam sel bakteri 0,01mM dan konsentrasi laktosa di dalam sel harus dijaga konstan sedangkan konsentrasi laktosa
  33. 33. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 25 di luar sel hanya 0,0002mM. Energi yang diperlukan agar konsentrasi laktosa di dalam sel tetap 0,01mM sekalipun berasal dari konsentrasi yang rendah 0,0002 mM adalah di dalam sel di luar selln{(laktosa) (laktosa) } (1,987)(273 25)ln(0,01/ 0,0002) 592ln(50) 2.316 Kalori/mol=2,32KKalori/mol G RT      Energi yang diperlukan ini akan dapat dipenuhi dari hidrolisis 1 mol ATP yang besarnya –7,3 KKalori/mol. Pada transpor aktif yang melibatkan potensial elektrokimia maka potensial tadi akan memerlukan energi ΔG. Jika n muatan ion dan Em adalah potensial membran pada keadaan istirahat yakni –0,07 Volt, maka     di dalam sel masuk di luar sel ln m X G RT nFE X    ..................................... 11 Proses sebaliknya adalah ΔG keluar sel dan tandanya berlawanan. Contoh berikut adalah transpor ion hidrogen dari intraseluler ke lambung. Jika konsentrasi ion H+ di intrasesuler adalah 10-7 M sedangkan di dalam lambung adalah 10-2 M (sangat asam), maka energi yang diperlukan untuk menjaga konsentrasi ion hidrogen di mukosa lambung agar tetap 10-2 M adalah adanya transpor ion H+ dari dalam sel ke mukosa lambung. Kedudukan mukosa lambung adalah di luar sel. di mukosa keluar di dalam sel ln m H G RT nFE H            ................................. 12  2 7 keluar (1,987)(310)ln 10 10 (1)(23.060)( 0,07) 7.092 1.614 8.706 Kalori/mol G          Perbedaan konsentrasi ion hidrogen di dalam dan di luar sel menghasilkan potensial elektrokimia. Total energi yang diperlukan adalah energi bebas berdasarkan gradient konsentrasi dan energi dari potensial elektrokimia. Jumlah energinya adalah 8.705 kalori/mol. Energi ini dapat dipenuhi dari hidrolisis 2 mol ATP. Transpor lain yang juga memerlukan energi adalah transpor Na+ dan K+. Transpor ini diperlukan karena selama organisme masih hidup konsentrasi ion-ion di dalam dan di luar harus selalu ada. Perbedaan ini selalu dijaga oleh pompa Na+/K+-ATPase (gambar 1.15). Pompa ini akan
  34. 34. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 26 memompa 3Na+ keluar sel dan 2K+ ke dalam sel. Pompa ini merupakan bagian integral dari membran, dan ini penting agar potensial listrik pada membran tetap terjaga. Anda dapat menghitung energi yang diperlukan oleh pompa dengan menggunakan alur pemikiran di atas yakni: di luar sel di dalam sel Na K di dalam sel di luar sel 3 ln 2 lnNa K Na K G RT nFE RT nFE Na K                        ........... 13 Karena potensial elektrokimia berada pada keadaan seimbang maka ENa + akan sama dengan EK + . Ingat bahwa pompa Na+/K+ harus selalu bekerja setiap saat karena selama sel masih hidup perbedaan konsentrasi Na+ dan K+ di dalam dan di luar sel harus selalu ada. Sebagai latihan hitunglah berapa ATP diperlukan untuk mengge- rakkan pompa. Perhatikan Na+ dikeluarkan dari dalam sel keluar dan K+ di luar sel ke dalam sel berarti keadaan akhir Na+ di luar sel dan keadaan awal K+ di dalam sel. Apabila dihitung maka kira-kira diperlukan 3 ATP untuk memompa ion-ion Na+dan K+ 3 Na + 2K +
  35. 35. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 27 Gambar 1.15: Pompa Na+/K+ memerlukan energi untuk memindahkan Na+ keluar sel dan K+ kembali ke dalam sel Proses yang sama dipakai untuk mentranspor Ca2+ dari dalam sitosol keluar sel, konsentrasi ion Ca2+ di sini hanya sekitar 10–7M sedangkan di ekstraseluler sekitar 10–3M. Hampir semua sel pada plasma membrannya mempunyai pompa Ca-ATPase agar perbedaan konsentrasi yang besar antara ion Ca2+ di intraseluler dan di ekstraseluler tetap terjaga. 1.5 Keseimbangan Ion dan Potensial Membran pada Keadaan Istirahat Sebagai akibat dari perbedaan ion-ion di dalam dan di luar sel, maka timbul tegangan listrik atau perbedaan potensial listrik pada membran. Hampir semua sel hewan mempunyai perbedaan tegangan listrik sepanjang plasma membrannya. Di dalam sitoplasma potensialnya relatif negatif dibandingkan dengan ekstraseluler. Perbedaan potensial pada plasma membran dalam keadaan tidak tereksitasi atau istirahatnya disebut resting membran potential atau potensial istirahat membran. Keadaan istirahat dari potensial membran maupun keadaan tereksitasi- nya dapat diukur dengan mikroelektroda dengan diameter 1m dan amplifier (pengganda) listrik. Elektroda ditancapkan perlahan-lahan ke dalam sel dan tercelup ke dalam sitolasma. Adanya perbedaan konsentrasi ion-ion antara bagian luar sel (ekstrasel) dan bagian dalam sel (intrasel) akan mengakibatkan terjadinya perbedaan potensial elektrokimia, atau ada polaritas antara intrasel dan ekstrasel. Keadaan ini disebut terpolarisasi, berdasarkan pengamatan perbedaan potensial yang terjadi pada waktu membran tidak tereksitasi adalah –70 sampai dengan –95mV dan setelah diteliti lebih jauh lagi harganya –85. Fakta yang diperoleh menunjukkan bahwa dominasi ion- ion di sekitar sel adalah Na+, K+, Cl– dan Ca2+ (gambar 1.16).
  36. 36. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 28 Gambar 1.16: Elektroda diletakan perlahan-lahan ke sel dan masuk sehingga mencapai intraseluler http://people.eku.edu/ritchisong/301notes2.htm Dari hasil analisis kimia, maka Persamaan elektrokimia untuk membran yang semi permeabel terhadap ion diberikan oleh persamaan Nernst:    0 ln i XRT E nF X         .................................................................. 14 RT/zF merupakan konstanta, R= 1,987 kalori/oKmol, T dalam oK dan bilangan Faraday F adalah 23.060 kalori/volt mol. Setelah diselesai- kan, konstanta tersebut untuk ion bermuatan 1 dan ln [X]i/[X]0 diubah menjadi 2.303  log [X]i/[X]0 maka diperoleh harga (1,987  310)/(123.060 kalori/volt mol) = 61 mV. Harga ini berdasarkan suhu tubuh manusia yakni 37oC. Konsentrasi [X] menunjukkan ion yang mendominasi pada keadaan tertentu. Tanda i menunjukkan intrasel sedangkan 0 menunjukkan ekstrasel. Konsentrasi ion-ion di luar dan di dalam sel pada beberapa hewan dapat dilihat pada tabel 1.3. 1.5.1 Potensial istirahat (Resting membran potential) Pada waktu istirahat atau sel sedang tidak tereksitasi, potensial elektrokimianya dikontrol oleh pergerakan ion K+. Membran lebih per- meabel terhadap ion K+. Ion K+ akan keluar dari membran. Karena
  37. 37. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 29 ditinggalkan muatan positif maka muatan di dalam sel relatif lebih negatif terhadap luar sel, membran menjadi terpolarisasi. Potensial elektro kimia yang terjadi mengikuti persamaan Nernst dan berdasarkan hasil analisis komposisi ion-ion di luar dan di dalam sel maka perbandingan konsentrasi untuk ion K+ untuk saraf cumi cumi (squid giant axon) adalah 20/400. Potensial elektrokimia yang dihasilkan harganya sekitar -75mV. Pada mamalia besar potensial elektrokimia untuk ion K+ adalah -83mV. Tabel 1.3 menunjukkan komposisi cairan tubuh pada hewan mamalia besar dan cumi cumi. Sekalipun komposisi mamalia besar dan cumi cumi mempunyai perbandingan konsentrasi ion-ion Na+ dan K+ yang berbeda akan tetapi perbandingan konsentrasi ion di dalam dan di luar sel mendekati 10/1 sehingga potensial membran istirahat sekitar –80 sampai dengan –90mV dan potensial tereksitasi sekitar +58 mV sampai +70 mV. Kanal K+ dapat dikatakan bocor pada saat hiperpolarisasi karena harga pengukuran yang diukur jauh lebih negatif dari harga perhitungan. Berarti lebih banyak ion K+ yang keluar dari sel dan karena sel ditinggalkan oleh muatan positif maka potensialnya menjadi sangat negatif. Pada saat itu kanal Na+ pada membran sel saraf tertutup sama sekali. Proses ini hanya berlangsung sesaat. Pada saat hiperpolarisasi membran saraf tidak dapat dirangsang oleh rangsangan listrik, karena walaupun ada rangsangan listrik kanal Na+ tetap tertutup. Hal ini disebut perioda refraktori. Lamanya perioda refraktori relatif ini ditentukan oleh berapa lama daya hantar ion kalium (gK) kembali ke normal. Jika depolarisasi cukup lambat, jumlah kanal Na yang paling sedikit harus dibuka tidak pernah tercapai, maka sebagai respons kanal K+ terbuka sehingga refraktori akan tetap menahan depolarisasi. Tabel 1.3 Komposisi Cairan Ekstrasel dan Intrasel serta Potensial Elektrokimia yang Terbentuk pada Mamalia Besar dan Cumi-Cumi Mamalia Besar Ion Cairan ekstraseluler (mM) Sitoplasma (mM) Harga potensial (mV) Harga Sebenarnya (mV) Na+ 130 10 +70 K+ 5 140 –83 –85 s.d. –90
  38. 38. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 30 Cl– 120 4 –85 Ca2+ 1,0 mM (1.000µM) 0,1µM 122 mV Cumi-Cumi Ion Cairan ekstraseluler (mM) Sitoplasma (mM) Harga potensial (mV) Harga Sebenarnya (mV) Na+ 460 50 +58 K+ 20 400 –80 -90 Cl– 540 50 –68 1.5.2 Potensial tereksitasi  Pada waktu tereksitasi maka membran akan dikontrol oleh ion Na+. Karena ion Na+ masuk ke dalam sel maka muatan di dalam sel relatif lebih positif dibandingkan dengan muatan di luar sel. Pada waktu ion Na+ berdifusi masuk ke dalam sel, membran kehilangan muatan negatif dan polaritas muatan listrik antara bagian luar sel dan dalam sel menjadi berkurang. Situasi ini disebut depolarisasi. Berdasarkan perbandingan komposisi ion Na+ di luar dan di dalam sel maka harga potensial membrannya dapat mencapai +65mV (persamaan 1.14) akan tetapi yang terlihat pada eksperimen harganya sekitar 30 mV (gambar 1.18). Hal ini terjadi karena pada potensial ini mulai terjadi kejenuhan terhadap ion Na+ akibat sifat kapasitor dari membran dan pada titik ini kanal Na+ mulai tertutup. Potensial aksi tadi hanya akan terjadi apabila diawali oleh adanya potensial ambang atau treshold potential yang besarnya sekitar 15 mV. Tanpa potensial ambang potensial aksi tidak akan terjadi. Potensial yag terjadi tidak mungkin setengah setengah, berhasil atau gagal sama sekali (all or none)
  39. 39. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 31 Gambar 1.17: Potensial elektrokimia membran  Pergerakan ion Na+ ke dalam sel tidak memerlukan jumlah yang besar, cukup sedikit saja akan mempengaruhi keseluruhan perubahan potensial membran. Dengan mengambil model rangkaian listrik yang terdiri dari kapasitor, muatan listrik dan potensial maka perubahan konsentrasi Na+ yang masuk ke dalam sel mengikuti persamaan Q CV ........................................................................... 15 V adalah beda potensial antara luar dan dalam sel dinyatakan dalam volt , C kapasitas dari kapasitor yang melewati membran dinyatakan dalam farad, Q muatan listrik dalam Coulomb. Hasil eksperimen pada cumi cumi menunjukkan bahwa harga kapa- sitans C adalah 1µF (microfarad cm–2 dalam Farad harganya 10–6 F cm–2) dan tinggi potensial aksi 100 mV atau 0,100 Volt (dari – 70 ke +30mV), maka muatan listrik yang bergerak masuk ke dalam sel Q adalah = 10–6 Farrad cm–2 0,10 volt = 1,0  10–7 coulomb cm–2. Jika muatan 1 ion adalah 1,610–19 coulomb maka jumlah ion yang bergerak masuk adalah 1,0  10–7 coulomb cm–2  1 ion/1,610–19 coulomb= 6.25  1011 ion cm-2. Jika luas permu- kaan elektroda yang dilewati ion 1µm2 (10–8cm2) maka hanya 6,025  1011  10–8= 6250 ion yang keluar masuk elektroda. Hal yang sama juga berlaku untuk ion K+. Ada juga beberapa buku
  40. 40. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 32 yang mendasari perhitungan ion yang keluar masuk dengan mengasumsikan luas permukaan saraf cumi cumi berkisar antara 4 sampai dengan 40 m2 dan mengabaikan keluar masuknya ion melewati elektroda. Hasil yang akan kita peroleh tetap menunjukkan bahwa jumlah ion yang keluar dan masuk sel jauh lebih kecil dari konsentrasi ion-ion yang ada pada sel.  Peristiwa depolarisasi dan hiperpolarisasi bisa berlangsung hanya dalam waktu milidetik dan disebut potensial aksi dan angka 6.250 ion Na+ tadi menunjukkan bahwa hanya sedikit saja ion Na+ yang bergerak setiap detiknya. Anda dapat membuat perhitungan senam otak untuk menghitung jumlah ion yang masuk ke seluruh permukaan sel yang jari jarinya 10 µm dan luasnya πr2 (sekitar 314µ m2). Akan diperoleh sekitar 2 juta ion Na+ atau K+ yang bergerak di permukaan sel yang luasnya 314 µm2(bandingkan dengan bilangan Avogadro untuk 1 mol ion). Ion Na+ maupun K+ tadi hanya sejumlah kecil saja yang bergerak masuk/keluar sel. Jika anda ingin berpetualang lagi maka volume satu sel adalah 4/3 πr3 dan volumenya sekitar 4.000µm3. Jika konsentrasi ion Na+ di dalam sel 10 mM atau 10 mM/dm3 maka ada 6,0231021 ion di intraseluler. Karena volume sel sekitar 4.000 µm3 maka di dalam sel ada sekitar 3× 109 ion Na+ dan ion K+ kira kira 10 kalinya. Jika ion yang keluar masuk sekitar 2 juta dan jumlah ion di dalam sel 3×109 maka pergerakanion-ion tersebut hanya {(2  106) / (3  109)}  100% saja, atau sekitar 0,06%. 1.6 Transpor Menembus Membran, Bukan Melalui Membran Endositosis adalah proses yang memungkinkan materi masuk ke dalam sel tanpa harus melalui membran, misalnya pagositosis dan pinositosis. Mengambil materi tertentu disebut pagositosis sedangkan mengambil molekul yang terlarut disebut pinositosis. Kadang-kadang daerah tertentu dari plasma membran melakukan endositosis. Pada daerah ini plasma membran akan dilapisi oleh molekul yang namanya klatrin. Daerah ini disebut coated pits (lubang pelapis) dan endositosis menghasilkan coated vesicles. Lubang pelapis terlibat dalam receptor mediated endocytosis (endositosis yang dimediasi oleh reseptor). Protein yang akan diambil akan dikenali dan diikat oleh reseptor tertentu yang
  41. 41. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 33 terikat pada lubang pelapis tadi. Endositosis merupakan proses yang aktif, memerlukan energi metabolisme. Eksositosis adalah molekul yang dikeluarkan dari dalam sel yang mirip dengan endositosis. Contohnya adalah pelepasan protein dibeberapa sel saraf sebagai neurotransmiter, pelepasan enzim-enzim dari sel asinar pankreas dan pelepasan hormon hormon dari kelenjar endokrin. Protein-protein tadi akan disimpan di dalam sel sebelum dikeluarkan. 1.7 Komunikasi di Dalam Sel 1.7.1 Sistem saraf Komunikasiantarasel-seltereksitasibergantungkepadaperubahan listrik yang diakibatkan oleh pergerakan ion-ion pada plasma membran dan disebut potensial aksi. Komunikasi antar sel-sel tereksitasi misalnya saraf yang memerlukan respons yang sangat cepat tidak dapat menggunakan sistem difusi sederhana karena untuk menggerakkan ion pada jarak 1cm diperlukan waktu 14 jam (lihat persamaaan 1). Diperlukan waktu yang lama agar pesan dari saraf dapat diterima oleh targetnya. Oleh karena itu diperlukan komunikasi yang lebih cepat yakni komunikasi secara listrik yang dapat berespons secara cepat dalam ordo milidetik. Komunikasi ini menimbulkan potensial aksi atau depolarisasi. Setelah depolarisasi akan kembali ke keadaan semula atau potensial istirahat (resting membran potential), yang harganya sekitar –70mV. Depolarisasi berikutnya menunggu terbukanya kembali kanal natrium dan hanya terjadi pada waktu potensial membran mendekati harga istirahatnya. Atau mengalami repolarisasi. Proses ini dapat melibatkan peranan neurotransmiter yang akan memediasi terbukanya kanal ion (gambar 1.18). 1.7.2 Reseptor dan transduksi (hantaran) signal. Dunia luar sel dan dalam sel dipisahkan oleh dinding membran yang sulit ditembus oleh senyawa kimia. Informasi dari luar sel tidak akan mudah untuk dapat diproses di dalam sel. Oleh karena itu diperlukan koordinasi dan komunikasi antara dunia luar dan dunia dalam sel. Untuk organisme yang kompleks seperti hewan tingkat tinggi komunikasinya menggunakan sistem endokrin dan sistem saraf. Hormon
  42. 42. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 34 akan dilepaskan dari kelenjar dan dibawa oleh aliran darah dan disampaikan ke target yang jauh sedangkan jaringan saraf akan menjulur dan mengenai target dan melepaskan neurotransmiter. Keduanya baik hormon maupun neurotransmiter melibatkan molekul pembawa pesan (messenger) yang dilepaskan dari satu sel kepermukaan sel targetnya. Kesamaan dalam mekanisme molekul pembawa pesan ini menimbulkan dugaan pemikiran bahwa mekanisme penyampaian pesan pada sistem saraf sama dengan sistem hormon. Neurotransmiter atau hormon akan berikatan dengan reseptor (gambar 1.18) dan dapat juga bertindak sebagai kanal ion misalnya asetilkolin pada otot lurik adalah asetilkolin nikotinik dan akan ditangkap oleh reseptor nikotinik, selanjutnya akan berinteraksi dengan kanal Na+ sehingga Na+ akan mudah masuk ke dalam sel, diikuti dengan depolar- isasi dan proses proses seluler. Demikian juga proses-proses biokimia lain memerlukan informasi dari luar sel sebelum diproses di dalam sel. Rangsangan atau informasi dari luar sel tadi akan dikenali oleh protein yang terikat pada membran dan dikenal dengan nama reseptor. Hormon, neurotransmiter dan obat adalah rangsangan dari luar sel. Molekul molekul pemberi signal ini bekerja melalui beberapa cara. Setelah rangsangan berikatan dengan reseptor akan terjadi interaksi protein G dengan enzim-enzim yang ada di bagian dalam membran dan terjadi pembentukan second messenger seperti siklik adenosine mono fosfat (cAMP), inositol trisfosfat (IP3), siklik guanosin monofosfat (cGMP). Protein G yang terikat pada membran sitosol akan mengatur paras (kandungan) second messenger. Protein G dapat mengaktifkan maupun mendeaktifir enzim-enzim yang akan menjalankan proses seluler yang berkaitan dengan second messenger seperti adenilat siklase, fosfolipase C dan A. Protein G merupakan protein trimerik (mempunyai 3 subunit) yakni , , dan . Pada pembentukan cAMP, protein G yang tidak aktif berikatan dengan GDP dan akan teraktifkan. GTP akan berikatan dengan subunit α. Selanjutnya GTP dan subunit  akan mengaktifkan adenilat siklase sehingga ATP akan berubah menjadi cAMP. Terjadi penggandaan molekul selama proses tersebut. Dari satu molekul di reseptor sampai G yang tidak aktif berikatan dengan GDP dan akan teraktifkan. GTP akan berikatan dengan subunit α. Selanjutnya GTP dan subunit  akan mengaktifkan adenilat siklase sehingga ATP akan berubah menjadi cAMP. Terjadi penggandaan molekul selama proses tersebut. Dari satu molekul di reseptor sampai menjadi 104 molekul dipesan kedua. Subunit  dan 
  43. 43. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 35 akan berikatan dengan reseptor yang telah berikatan dengan ligan atau rangsangan. Setelah cAMP terbentuk, maka GTP akan terhidrolisis dan sub unit α akan melepaskan diri dari adenilat siklase. Subunit β dan γ juga akan melepaskan diri dari reseptor, selanjutnya subunit α, β dan γ akan bersatu kembali (gambar 1.19). cAMP yang terbentuk akan mengaktifkan protein kinase yang tidak aktif menjadi aktif dan selanjutnya protein kinase yang aktif akan mengaktifkan fosforilase kinase yang tidak aktif menjadi fosforilase kinase yang aktif. Akhirnya fosforilase kinase b yang tidak aktif akan teraktifkan oleh fosforilase kinase dan selanjutnya akan mengaktifkan enzim-enzim proses seluler. Contoh klasik adalah aktifasi enzim pemecah glikogen. Glikogen akan dipecah menjadi glukosa diawali dengan adanya aktifasi reseptor β adrenergik di membran oleh molekul epinefrin. Kemudian terjadi aktifasi cAMP seperti telah dibahas di atas. cAMP akan mengaktifasi protein kinase dan selanjutnya fosforilase kinase akan teraktifasi. Tahap berikutnya adalah aktifasi enzim glikogen fosforilase dan akhirnya terbentuk glukosa-1P. Dari sekitar 10–10 M epinefrin akan terbentuk sekitar 10–6M glukosa-6P, sekitar 10.000 kali. Peristiwa tersebut terjadi pada sel hati dan otot (gambar 1.20). Gambar 1.18: Mekanisme kerja neurotransmiter dan hormon secara umum
  44. 44. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 36 Gambar 1.19: Mekanisme transduksi signal yang melibatkan cAMP https://mcb.berkeley.edu/courses/mcb110spring/nogales/mcb110_s2008_4signaling.pdf Tabel 1.4 Beberapa Katagori dan Kelas dari neurotransmiter. Amina biogenic Peptida Asam amino Lain-lain Katekol amin Substans P Eksitatori Nitrogen oksida Epineprin Neuropepida Y Glutamat ATP Norepineprin Enkapalin Aspartat Zeng (Zn) Dopamin Somatostatin Asam arahidonat Indolamin VIP Inhibitori PAF Serotonin (5-HT) -aminobutric acid CO (karbon monoksida) Histamin Glisin Ester Asetilkolin
  45. 45. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 37 Gambar 1. 20: Peranan cAMP dlam pemecahan glikogen. Diawali dari rangsangan pertama sampai ke pembentukan cAMP dan aktifasi enzim enzim yang terlibat. Beberapa organ apabila dirangsang selnya akan menghasilkan cAMP. Contoh contohnya dapat dilihat pada tabel 1.5 berikut. Tabel 1.5 Fungsi cAMP pada regulasi reaksi seluler Regulasi Sasaran Rangsangan Pemecahan glikogen Otot, hati Epinefrin Produksi asam lemak Adipose Eppinefrin Detak jantung, tekanan darah Kardiovaskuler Ephinefrin Reabsorbsi air Ginjal Hormon anti diuretic (ADH) Reabsorbsi tulang Tulang Hormon paratiroid (PTH)
  46. 46. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 38 Jalur inhibitori seharusnya merupakan mekanisme umpan balik pembentukan cAMP, akan tetapi apabila ada racun atau senyawa kimia tertentu penghentian pembentukan cAMP melalui jalur protein G tidak terjadi. Akibatnya cAMP akan terus melakukan stimulatori atau rang- sangan. Racun pertussis yang menyebabkan wooping cough akan menghalangi inhibitori melalui jalur tersebut. Akibatnya cAMP akan terus merangsang terjadinya batuk. Demikian juga pada waktu terdedah racun kolera, terjadi deaktifasi enzim fosfodiesterase yang akan mendegradasi cAMP. Akibatnya cAMP masih terus ada dan akan mengakibatkan seluler respons yang tidak dapat dihentikan. Dalam hal racun kolera respons selulernya adalah mobilisasi air terus menerus. Kafein, teofilin, dan teobromin akan menghambat pemecahan cAMP karena terjadi inhibitori terhadap enzim fosfodiesterase. Akibatnya akan terjadi rangsangan yang terus menerus (gambar 1.19). Pada pembentukan second messenger inositol trisfosfat (IP3) maka urut-urutannya adalah sebagai berikut. 1. Adanya rangsangan dari luar akan mengawali hidrolisis fosfo inositol bisfosfat yang terikat pada membran sel. Senyawa ini terbentuk dari transfer gugus fosfat ke fosfatidil inositol bisfoasfat (IP2). 2. Rangsangan yang berupa hormon atau neurotransmiter atau obat tadi apabila menduduki reseptor akan bergabung dengan protein G. Seperti halnya pada pembentukan cAMP, kompleks reseptor-protein G akan menyebabkan ikatan dengan GTP dan memindahkan GDP dari subunit  dan membebaskan kompleks . 3. Kompleks - GTP akan mengaktifkan fosfolipase C dan akan melepas- kan PIP2 dari membran. Lepasnya PIP2 menghasilkan IP3 (gambar 1.21). 4. Kemudian IP3 akan merangsang gudang kalsium (endoplasmik retikulum) untuk melepaskan kalsium (Ca2+). 5. Ion Ca2+ akan berikatan dengan kalmodulin dan juga mengaktifkan protein kinase C dan selanjutnya akan mengaktifkan protein tidak aktif menjadi protein aktif. 6. Protein kinase C juga diaktifkan oleh diasil gliserol yang berasal dari hidrolisis PIP2 yang tetap terikat pada membran fosfolipid. Konser harmoni Ca2+– kalmodulin dan diasil gliserol akan menimbulkan respon seluler.
  47. 47. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 39 Tabel 1.6 Fungsi IP3 pada Regulasi Reaksi Seluler Regulasi Sasaran Rangsangan Aktifasi platelet Platelet darah Thrombin Kontraksi otot Otot polos Asetilkolin Sekresi insulin Pankreas endokrin Asetilkolin Sekresi amylase Pankreas eksokrin Asetilkolin Degradasi glikogen Hati Anti diuretic hormon (ADH) Gambar 1. 21: Mekanisme signal transduksi yang melibatkan IP3. Diawal dengan pemecahan fosfolipid dana aktifasi protein G. https://mcb.berkeley.edu/courses/mcb110spring/nogales/mcb110_s2008_4signaling.pdf Kalsium sering dikatakan sebagai second messenger karena bebe- rapa peristiwa respons seluler banyak melibatkan Ca2+. Konsentrasi Ca2+ di sitosol naik apabila ada rangsangan dari ekstraseluler dan pemben- tukan kompleksnya dengan kalmodulin akan mengawali respons seluler.
  48. 48. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 40 Molekul berikutnya adalah siklik guanosine monofosfat (cGMP). Molekul ini diamati pertamakali oleh Robert Furchgott pada endotel pembuluh darah. Asetilkolin yang terikat pada permukaan membran endotel akan mengaktifasi pemecahan fosfolipid menjadi IP3 dan kemudian memobilisasi kalsium di endoplasik retikulum. Selanjutnya terjadi aktifasi kalmodulin dan diikuti dengan aktifasi nitrokside sinthase. Peristiwa berikutnya pada permukaan endotel akan dihasilkan nitrogen oksida (NO) yang berasal dari degradasi arginin. Proses berikutnya akan terjadi aktifasi guanilil siklase dan mengubah guanosin trifosfat menjadi siklik guanosin monofosfat. Selanjutnya seperti cAMP dan IP3 maka cGMP akan mengaktifkan protein kinase G dan terjadi dilatasi pembuluh darah akibat relaksasi otot polos (gambar 1.22). Jauh sebelumnya, obat pembuka pembuluh darah telah lama digunakan dan populer yakni nitrogliserin. Gugus nitro inilah yang akan mengaktifkan pembentukan cGMP sehingga terjadi pelebaran pembuluh darah. Gambar 1.22 : Mekanisme Pembentukan cGMP pada Pembuluh Darah. Berasal dari Pemecahan Fosfolipid yang Menghasilkan IP3 dan Akhirnya Pembentukan Nitorgen Oksida. http://www.mun.ca/biology/desmid/brian/BIOL2060/BIOL2060-14/CB14.html Obat turunan sildenafil atau populer dengan nama viagra bekerja menghambat pemecahan cGMP karena viagra akan menghambat enzim cGMP-spesifik fosfodiesterase. Akibatnya terjadi dilatasi pembuluh darah di daerah erektil yang lama karena cGMP menjadi lebih lama terdegradasi.
  49. 49. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 41 Transduksi signal lain yang juga dikenal adalah terlibatnya reseptor tirosin kinase. Reseptor tirosin kinase berbeda dengan reseptor yang berkaitan dengan protein G. Reseptor ini kadang kadang hanya terdiri dari rantai polipeptida tunggal dan berupa protein trans membran (gambar.1.23). Transduksi signal berawal dari ekstraseluler. Ligand akan berikatan dengan reseptor. Ikatan ligan dengan reseptor ini akan membentuk dimer atau membentuk kluster. Selanjutnya di intraseluler akan terjadi fosforilasi tirosin dan tirosin yang ada di reseptor sebelahnya akan terfosforilasi juga. Karena reseptor memfosforilasi reseptor lain yang sama maka disebut autofosforilasi. Tirosin kinase yang terfosforilasi akan berikatan dengan gugus S-H2 dari protein SOSGRB2, suatu protein pensignal di intraseluler (gambar 1.23). Contoh pada gambar gambar 1.24 adalah alur perjalanan protein pensignal endothelial growth factor (EGF). Ditangkapnya EGF oleh reseptor akan mengaktifkan reseptor tirosin kinase yang telah terfosforilasi dan akan mengaktifkan fosfolipase. Aktifasi terjadi pada fosfolipase γ (PLCγ) dan kemudian mengikuti jalur DAG dan IP3. Fosfolipase Cγ berbeda dengan fosfolipase yang diaktifkan oleh protein G karena fosfolipase Cγ harus diaktifkan oleh reseptor tirosin kinase yang terfosforilasi. Alur yang lain adalah molekul SOSGRB2 akan mengaktifasi Ras, molekul monomer yang ada di protein G dan selanjutnya akan berikatan dengan GTP. RAS dapat berikatan dengan GTP maupun GDP dan hanya aktif apabila berikatan dengan GTP. Melalui serangkaian reaksi akan mengaktifkan mitogen activated protein kinase atau MAPK. Selanjutnya MAPK akan memfosforilasi protein inti dan bergabung dengan AP-1 yakni faktor transkripsi di nukleus yang akan merangsang ekspresi genetik untuk pertumbuhan sel. Umpan balik dari pembentukan MPK adalah hidrolisis GTP oleh enzim GTP-ase activating protein (GAP) (gambar 1.24). Pada sebagian besar tumor, hidrolisis Ras dihambat sehingga proliferasi terus terjadi. Rincian dari penjelasan ini dapat diperoleh di buku biologi molekuler terbitan setelah tahun 2000.
  50. 50. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 42 Gambar 1.23. Gugus SH2 dari protein pensignal di intraseluler yang akan mengaktifkan pensignalan dengan cara aktifasi fosfolipase C dan RAS. https://mcb.berkeley.edu/courses/mcb110spring/nogales/mcb110_s2008_4signaling.pdf Pertanyaan yang timbul adalah mengapa signal dari luar perlu reseptor atau penerima yang spesifik agar dapat diteruskan ke dalam sel untuk diproses lebih jauh ? Kita dapat menggunakan analogi pesawat telepon, signal hanya akan ditangkap oleh penerima telepon apabila kita memutar nomor telepon tersebut atau pesawat penerima kita adalah khas dan tidak diterima oleh pesawat telepon yang lain. Contoh lain adalah signal televisi hanya dapat ditangkap oleh pesawat televisi berdasarkan antena penerimanya. Gambar 1.24 : Proses signaling yang melibatkan tirosin kinase. https://mcb.berkeley.edu/courses/mcb110spring/nogales/mcb110_s2008_4signaling.pdf
  51. 51. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 43
  52. 52. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 44 Bab II KONTROL DAN INTEGRASI Pendahuluan Penampilan yang kita alami sehari-hari seperti gerakan tangan dan kaki, mendengar, cita rasa, melihat dan lain-lain ternyata melibatkan informasi yang sangat cepat dan kompleks. Hanya sistem saraf yang dapat menanganinya. Sistem saraf mampu untuk melakukan tugas tersebut misalnya rasa gatal diujung kaki akan mencapai kesadaran, selanjutnya terjadi proses menggaruk rasa gatal tersebut. Pesan tersebut berupa potensial aksi. Sel yang dapat menghasilkan potensial aksi disebut sel yang dapat tereksitasi. Kemampuan tereksitasi adalah karakteristik dari sel membran. Hal ini disebabkan oleh adanya ion-ion di sekeliling sel dan adanya kanal ion. Seperti telah kita bahas sebelumnya, pergerakan ion-ion ini menimbulkan potensial listrik atau potensial aksi. Pada saraf, pesan listrik akan disampaikan dari satu saraf ke saraf lain atau dari saraf ke target organ. Untuk itu kita akan melihat anatomi dari sistem saraf dan mengapa sistem saraf dapat menyampaikan pesan ke sel target. 2.1 ANATOMI SARAF Bagian-bagian dari saraf: 1. Badan saraf:  Terdiri dari inti sel, mitokondria, endoplasmik retikulum dan lain-lain organel.  Daerah ini disebut juga bagian yang memberi makan saraf.  Pada badan saraf ada serabut-serabut saraf atau dendrit, berfungsi sebagai penerima input atau receptive area. 2. Batang saraf:  Menghantarkan transmisi impuls atau informasi dari badan saraf, seperti fungsi kabel listrik pada jaringan listrik.
  53. 53. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 45 Gambar 2.1: Bagian-bagian dari saraf mrsedurso.weebly.com/uploads/5/1/3/4/5134188/neurons_.ppt  Batang saraf dilapisi oleh pelapis yang disebut lapisan mielin yang berbentuk segmen, dengan jarak (antar segmen) 2 mm.  Segmen ini disebut nodus Ranvier (nodes of Ranvier). Pada vertebrata mielin dilapisi lagi oleh sel Schwan.  Adanya lapisan mielin dan nodus Ranvier menyebabkan saraf dapat menghantarkan impuls dengan cepat.  Sel Schwan adalah sel-sel pembentuk mielin. Pada saraf tepi mielin terbentuk oleh sel Schwan pada otak oleh oligodendrosit 3. Ujung saraf:  Melepaskan neurotransmiter yang dihasilkan oleh badan sel dan memberikan pesan berikutnya kepada sel target, baik saraf lain maupun organ 2.1.1 Beberapa jenis saraf Berdasarkan perbedaan struktur maka saraf digolongkan dalam tiga kelompok sebagai berikut.
  54. 54. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 46  Saraf unipolar Mempunyai satu serabut saraf dari badan sel yang kemudian bercabang dua: yang satu sebagai dendrit karena berhubungan dengan perifer, yang lain sebagai batang saraf. Pada saraf perifer bisa sangat panjang dan mencapai satu meter Contohnya adalah saraf saraf sensorik propiosepsi (posisi tubuh). Contoh lain saraf sensorik yang tidak panjang adalah saraf yang ke organ dalam (viseral) dan cita rasa.  Saraf bipolar Mempunyai dua batang saraf yang berasal dari badan saraf. Satu berfungsi sebagai dendrit yang lain sebagai batang saraf. Contohnya saraf sensorik yang membawa informasi penglihatan , penciuman, keseimbangan dan pendengaran. Saraf di retina membawa informasi dari retina ke sel ganglion , telinga sebelah dalam membentuk saraf no VIII di koklea dan vestibular. Saraf penciuman juga bipolar, berangkat dari lubang hidung (nasal cavity) menuju ke saraf kranial no I  Saraf multipolar Saraf multipolar mempunyai serabut saraf yang banyak dari satu badan sel. Contohnya saraf dari otak sebelah atas turun ke tulang belakang dan kemudian menyebar ke seluruh otot. Gambar 2.2 : Beberapa bentuk saraf https://www.studyblue.com/notes/note/n/terms--intro-to-neuro/deck/7155964
  55. 55. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 47 Selanjutnya akan dibahas sistem saraf. Berdasarkan fungsinya sistem saraf terdiri dari: 2.1.2 Saraf sensorik Saraf ini disebut juga saraf aferen membawa impuls saraf dari tepi tubuh ke otak atau tulang belakang. Saraf sensorik mempunyai reseptor yang khas di ujung dendritnya atau dendrit berhubungan dekat sekali dengan daerah penerima di kulit atau organ. Perubahan yang terjadi di dalam maupun di luar tubuh akan merangsang ujung reseptor atau sel reseptor dan merangsang pembentukan impuls saraf sensorik. Hampir semua saraf sensorik unipolar; hanya sebagian kecil yang bipolar. Interneuron Menghubungkan saraf satu sama lain dan bentuknya multi polar. Interneuron mentransmisikan impuls saraf dari satu titik di otak ke tulang belakang atau dari tulang belakang ke bagian lain di otak. Menghubungkan impuls ke bagian khas di otak untuk diinterpretasikan atau diproses. Impuls selanjutnya atau yang lain akan dikirim ke saraf motorik . Saraf motorik Saraf ini disebut juga saraf eferen dan bentuknya multi polar, membawa impuls keluar dari otak menuju tulang belakang, selanjutnya ke efektor atau target. Sebagian besar untuk mengirim pesan agar terjadi kontraksi otot atau sekresi kelenjar. Jumlah saraf di otak kita sangat banyak dan berhubungan satu sama lain dengan sel-sel di sekelilingnya yakni sel-sel pendukung saraf: 2.1.3 Sel pendukung Sel pendukung tidak turut serta dalam menghantarkan impuls saraf, akan tetapi berperan dalam memperkuat kedudukan saraf sehingga menjadi kokoh dan integritasnya terjaga. Sel-sel pendukung ini merupakan bagian yang tidak dapat dipisahkan pada sistem saraf, dan
  56. 56. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 48 disebut sebagai neuroglia. Jumlah sel pendukung jauh lebih banyak dibandingkan sel saraf; bisa mencapai sepuluh kali lebih banyak. Neuroglia mengisi antar ruang, mendukung neuron, membentuk kerangka struktur, menyediakan mielin dan melangsungkan proses pagosit. Beberapa jenis sel neuroglia yang merupakan sel pendukung adalah sebagai berikut ini. Lihat gambar 2.3. 1. Sel mikroglia Tersebar di susunan saraf pusat, mendukung saraf dan melakukan tugas untuk proses pagosit terutama bakteri. Juga membersihkan kotoran yang ditimbulkan akibat kerusakan sel. 2. Oligodendrosit Muncul di barisan sepanjang saraf, membentuk mielin dalam otak dan tulang belakang. Fungsinya memberi perlindungan dan insulasi pada saraf agar arus yang mengalir dari saraf tidak bocor. 3. Astrosit Terdapat di antara pembuluh darah dan saraf, mendukung struktur di sekelilingnya, ikut berperan dalam proses seluler, regulasi nutrien dan ion untuk otak. Astrosit membentuk bekas luka pada waktu saraf pusat mengalami kerusakan. Gambar 2.3: Saraf dan pendukung-pendukungnya
  57. 57. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 49 Modifikasi dari Southwest Tenesse Community College Principles Anatomy and Physiology 4. Sel epindemil Membentuk sel epitel yang melapisi bagian tertentu dari otak misalnya koroid pleksus, membentuk lapisan dalam antar ruang di otak (ventrikel) dan tulang belakang. 2.2 IMPULS SARAF Impuls saraf adalah signal listrik yang berasal dari satu potensial aksi pada salah satu bagian dari serabut saraf. Potensial aksi tadi akan menghasilkan arus bioelektrik di targetnya, baik saraf lain atau organ. Rambatan potensial aksi ini disebut impuls saraf. 2.2.1 Hantaran impuls  Mielin pada serabut saraf bersifat insulator sehingga arus yang mengalir sepanjang batang saraf tidak bocor. Pada serabut saraf yang tidak mempunyai lapisan mielin arusnya akan bocor keluar, sehingga daya hantar listriknya lambat. Saraf yang mempunyai mielin akan menghantarkan listrik searah dengan batang saraf.  Saraf bermielin tersegmentasi dan segmen tadi disebut nodus Ranvier. Hantaran listrik yang terjadi tidak mengalir seperti halnya aliran listrik yang melalui kabel listrik melainkan akan melompat lompat dari satu segmen ke segmen berikutnya. Pada setiap segmen di serabut saraf ada kanal ion Na+ dan kanal ion K+. Pada t=1 ion Na+ akan masuk melalui nodus tadi sehingga pada titik tersebut terjadi depolarisasi. Setelah depolarisasi terjadi repolarisasi yakni keluarnya ion K+ sehingga terjadi muatan negatif di dalam sel. Potensial aksi terbentuk pada nodus ini (titik A). Pada t=2 setelah repolarisasi terjadi depolarisasi dan akan terjadi lagi potensial aksi (titik B). Proses yang sama terjadi pada t=3 (titik C). Impuls yang berupa potensial aksi akan melompat dari satu nodus ke nodus yang lain dan hal ini disebut saltatori (gambar 2.4). Kecepatan hantaran (konduksi) impuls bergantung kepada diameter saraf. Semakin besar diameternya semakin cepat daya hantarnya. Sebagai contoh impuls dari saraf motor yang diameternya besar dan
  58. 58. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 50 terbungkus oleh mielin yang tebal kecepatannya dapat mencapai 120 meter/detik. Bayangkan andaikata Anda mempunyai saraf yang panjangnya 120 meter maka informasi sepanjang saraf tadi hanya perlu 1 detik. Dapat dibayangkan mengapa pesan di dalam tubuh kita dari saraf ke target hanya perlu beberapa milidetik saja. Gambar 2.4 : Saraf bermielin, pada setiap segmen terjadi potensial aksi akibat depolarisasi dan repolarisasi di nodus Ranvier. Demikian impuls saraf merambat dari satu nodus ke nodus yang lain. http://163.178.103.176/CasosBerne/1aFCelular/Caso4-2/HTMLC/CasosB2/Receptor/Iono1.htm  Pada serabut yang tidak mempunyai mielin dan tipis seperti yang ada di kulit kecepatannya sekitar 0,5 meter/detik. Di nodus Ranvier ini juga ada pompa Na+/K+ sehingga terjadi pemompaan Na+ keluar sel dan K+ masuk ke dalam sel sehingga perbedaan konsentrasi di luar dan di dalam sel tetap terjaga. 2.2.2 Sinapsis
  59. 59. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 51 Ketika impuls atau pulsa listrik bergerak dari satu neuron ke neuron lain atau ke target, maka terjadi komunikasi antara saraf dengan targetnya, proses ini disebut sinapsis.  Kontak antara keduanya tidak secara langsung, melainkan melalui celah sinaptik. Impuls listrik harus melalui celah ini (gambar 2.4).  Komunikasi antara satu sel saraf dengan sel saraf lainnya atau efektor terjadi melalui jembatan disebut sinapsis. Sinapsis listrik adalah ketika jembatan penghubung membentuk hubungan listrik antar sel, sehingga datangnya potensial aksi pada sinapsis menghasilkan depolarisasi dan terjadi hubungan arus listrik antar sel. Jenis transmisi ini memungkinkan komunikasi dapat disampaikan kedua arah. Sinapsis secara listrik dapat dilihat jelas pada avertebrata karena jumlah serabut sarafnya sedikit sehingga proses tersebut dapat teramati dengan jelas. Oleh karena itu studi sinapsis saraf banyak menggunakan avertebrata sebagai model. Pada mamalia proses tersebut sulit dideteksi karena strukturnya sangat kompleks. Pada sinapsis kimia ada celah penghubung antara satu membran dengan membran yang lainnya yang jaraknya sekitar 30 sampai dengan 50nm. Celah ini tidak memungkinkan adanya hubungan listrik secara langsung melainkan pembawa pesan kimia dilepaskan dari satu saraf dan ditangkap oleh reseptor saraf atau target. Informasi ini disebut hantaran sinaptik secara kimia. Informasi sinaptik ini hanya satu arah saja yakni dari tempat dilepaskannya atau presinaptik ke targetnya atau postsinaptik. Mekanisme pelepasan senyawa kimia dari presinaptik diawali dengan adanya potensial aksi pada saraf presinaptik tersebut kemudian diikuti dengan depolarisasi yang mengakibatkan masuknya ion kalsium. Setelah kalsium masuk, second messenger akan teraktifasi dan proses seluler pembentukan senyawa kimia atau disebut neurotransmiter terjadi. Kalsium juga membantu meleburnya senyawa kimia ini dengan ujung saraf dan diikuti dengan pelepasan neurotransmiter di ujung saraf. Detail dari struktur sinaptik berbeda satu dengan yang lain. Jembatan antara saraf dengan saraf yang lain berbeda dengan jembatan antara saraf dan otot rangka; juga berbeda pada hubungan sinaptik antara saraf otonom dengan organ target. Pada susunan saraf pusat jarak celah sinapsis sangat sempit, dan senyawa kimia transmiternya bergerak
  60. 60. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 52 dengan sangat mudah di celah sinaptik. Pada sinaptik di saraf otot, batang saraf akan terbenam dalam target dan terlipat di dalam, gunanya untuk mencegah keluarnya neurotransmiter keluar dari sasaran. Pada saraf otonom, saraf eferennya akan menembus dan membesar di dalamnya. Jarak sinaptiknya relatif lebih besar daripada sinaptik pada saraf pusat. Gunanya agar penyampaian neurotransmiter dapat mencapai organ seluas mungkin. Sinapsistic Vesikel dan Transmisi Quantal Ujung saraf presinaptik melepaskan sinaptik vesikel, membran berbentuk bola bola kecil yang mengandung senyawa kimia neurotrans- miter. Vesikel bisa pejal atau tidak pejal dalam penampilannya dengan garis tengah antara 30 sampai 50 nm. Pelepasan asetilkolin atau neuro- transmiter di ujung saraf dalam bentuk vesikel. Jumlah neurotransmiter yang ada di dalam satu vesikel disebut quantal dan menentukan ukuran potensial postsinaptik. Prosesnya berupa eksitasi atau inhibisi. Pada jembatan neuromuskular sekitar 10.000 molekul asetilkolin berinteraksi dengan 2000 reseptor asetilkolin nikotinik di postsinaptik. 2.3 Transpor Sepanjang Batang Saraf Letak ujung saraf dapat saja jauh dari badan saraf. Untuk saraf sensorik di mana daerah reseptornya ada di jari kaki, jaraknya ke ujung saraf bisa mencapai satu meter. Neurotransmiter, vesikel sinaptik, kanal ion dan enzim harus disintesis lokal di ujung saraf, diambil dari bagian luar saraf atau cairan ekstraseluler dan bisa juga disintesis di badan saraf dan akan ditranport ke ujung saraf. Yang terakhir ini lebih umum terjadi. Prosesnya disebut transpor aksoplasma di mana mikrotubul akan membawa vesikel dan juga mitokondria sampai ujung saraf. Mikrotubul berjalan ke dua arah, yang satu arah lagi akan membawa hasil vesikel yang telah kosong kembali ke badan saraf untuk didegradasi. Kontrol Pelepasan Neurotransmiter Oleh Kalsium Celah sinaptik terletak beberapa mikron saja dari membran presinaptik. Ketika potensial aksi merambat pada saraf presinaptik, adanya depolarisasi akan mengakibatkan terbukanya kanal Ca2+ dan ion ini akan masuk ke dalam sitosol. Pada waktu Ca2+ di sitosol meningkat, maka proses seluler yang melibatkan second messenger dan Ca2+ akan terjadi, peluang yang mengakibatkan vesikel melebur dengan membran
  61. 61. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 53 presinaptik (gambar 2.5). Ada tenggang waktu sekitar 0.5 milidetik antara tibanya potensial aksi dari batang saraf presinaptik dengan reaksi yang ditimbulkan pada postsinaptik. Tenggang waktu tersebut. menunjukkan adanya aktifasi second messenger pada batang saraf postsinaptik atau target lainnya. Selain itu juga terjadi difusi dari transmiter untuk melewati celah sinaptik tadi. Jumlah quanta dari transmiter yang dilepaskan bergantung kepada konsentrasi Ca2+ yang ada. Jumlah quanta dari neurotransmiter menentukan manfaat atau akibat yang akan terjadi pada proses sinaptik tersebut. Potensial aksi adalah kejadian all–or-none, ya atau tidak sama sekali, dan amplitudonya tetap karena permeabilitas dan jumlah Na+ dan K+ selalu tetap. Akan tetapi permeabilitas Na+ dan K+ di ujung saraf umumnya dapat sedikit berubah, baik bertambah atau berkurang. Hal ini disebabkan adanya kanal ion lain (misalnya kanal Ca2+) sehingga terjadi modulasi permeabilitas terhadap kedua ion tersebut. Kontribusi kanal lain ini akan mempengaruhi tinggi dan durasi potensial aksi dan juga masuknya ion Ca2+ ke sitosol. Hal ini memungkinkan adanya penambahan atau pengurangan hasil proses sinaptik. Kemanakah Neurotransmiter Yang Telah Dilepaskan Neurotransmiter yang dilepaskan ke celah sinaptik akan berdifusi dengan bebas. Pergerakan acak akan menyebabkan arah yang acak dari neurotransmiter tersebut. Beberapa akan mencapai sasaran lalu ditangkap oleh membran postsinaptik dan beberapa akan menghilang di cairan ekstraseluler. Beberapa ujung saraf presinaptik dapat mengambil kembali neurotransmiter untuk didaur ulang. Pada jembatan neuromuskular, molekul neurotransmiter dapat dipecah oleh enzim yang ada di membran postsinaptik. Ikatan antara transmiter dan reseptor ini merupakan proses yang reversibel. Proses ini untuk meyakinkan bahwa neurotransmiter yang dilepaskan hanya bermanfaat untuk beberapa saat saja di daerah postsinaptik.
  62. 62. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 54 Gambar 2.5 Proses sinapsis dua saraf. Potensial aksi di saraf 1 menyebabkan rangkaian reaksi pada saraf 1 dan melepaskan neurotransmiter yang ditangkap oleh saraf 2 dan tejadi perubahan permeabilitas ion pada saraf 2 Home / Science / Physiology / Synaptic Transmission by Somatik Motorneurons http//antranik.org/category/science/physiology/ Gambar 2.6 Proses pelepasan neurotransmiter dan daur ulang dari neurotransmiter yang telah dilepaskan. Sintesis dibadan sel saraf dan dilepaskan di ujung saraf.
  63. 63. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 55 2.4 Neurotransmiter Mengubah Permeabilitas Membran. Reseptor sensorik yang berupa protein membran mempunyai situs reseptor yang akan menangkap neurotransmiter untuk selanjutnya mengaktivasi kanal atau bergabung dengan kanal (telah dibahas di bab I). Contoh klasik adalah reseptor asetilkolin nekotinik yang mempunyai lima subunit protein yakni 2α, dan masing masing satu subunit β, γ dan δ. Asetilkolin akan duduk di kedua subunit α. Kanal Na+ terletak di tengah kelima subunit tadi. Proses terbuka atau tertutupnya kanal Na+ akan ditentukan oleh ikatan antara asetilkolin dengan subunit reseptor yang mengelilinginya. Terjadi perubahan sesaat potensial aksi pada target postsinaptiknya. Potensial ini disebut potensial postsinaptik. Contoh klasik dari peristiwa ini adalah asetilkolin pada sel otot lurik. Asetilkolin akan mengubah permeabilitas membran sel otot terhadap ion Na+ (gambar 2.7). Jika pada kanal tidak ada reseptor neurotransmiter, maka hubungan antara protein reseptor dan protein kanal tidak terjadi. Gambar 2.7: Kanal Na+ terbuka bila ada asetilkolin yang menempel pada reseptor yang terikat pada kanal. Kanal ini disebut kanal gerbang ligan atau ligand gated channel http://www-hsc.usc.edu/~bolger/ced/autonomic/N2-Nicotinic.html
  64. 64. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 56 Kanal lain yang dipengaruhi oleh ligan adalah kanal pembawa pesan kedua atau second messenger. Protein G yang mempunyai 3 subunit gugus protein α, β dan γ terikat pada reseptor membran. Mekanisme turut sertanya protein G dalam pengolahan signal adalah: (1) Pada waktu rangsangan reseptor oleh ligan akan terjadi aktivasi ketiga subunit protein G. (2) Gugus gugus β dan γ akan tetap berada di reseptor sedangkan gugus α akan berikatan dengan pembawa pesan kedua GTP untuk berikatan dengan protein kanal dan 3. kanal akan terbuka (gambar 2.8). Contoh klasik dari protein G yang mempengaruhi permeabilitas membran adalah pada penciuman. Protein ini akan mengubah permea- bilitas membran terhadap kanal kalsium (Ca+2). Peran protein G dalam mengubah permeabilitas membran terhadap ion Ca2+ akan dibahas di bab indera penciuman. Gambar 2.8 : Kanal yang bergantung kepada protein G. GTP berikatan dengan dengan gugus subunit α dan mempengaruhi permeabilitas membran terhadap ion http://droualb.faculty.mjc.edu/Course%20Materials/Physiology%20101/Chapter%20Notes/Fall %202011/chapter_13%20Fall%202011.htm
  65. 65. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 57 2.5 Eksitatori dan Inhibitori Potensial Postsinaptik Akibat proses sinapsis maka terjadi perubahan permeabilitas membran target terhadap kanal ion. Jika potensial post sinaptiknya mengalami depolarisasi maka membran berubah permeabilitasnya terhadap ion Na+, dan terjadi eksitasi pada postsinaptik. Potensial yang terjadi ini dikenal dengan nama excitatory post synaptic potential atau EPSP. Jika potensial setelah sinaptik mengalami hiperpolarisasi maka membran lebih permeabel terhadap ion Cl– atau K+ , atau keduanya. Mengapa Cl– menyebabkan hiperpolarisasi? Kita harus memahami bahwa antara bagian luar dan bagian dalam sel ion Cl– ada dalam keadaan keseimbangan elektrokimia sehingga pergerakan ion tersebut ke dalam sel akan menyebabkan kelebihan muatan negatif di dalam sel. Inhibisi oleh ion Cl– disebut silent inhibition. Karena bertambahnya permeabilitas membran terhadap ion Cl– maka potensial elektrokimianya menuju ke potensial istirahat. Potensialnya disebut inhibitori post synaptic potential atau IPSP. Hal yang sama akan terjadi bila membran berubah permeabilitasnya terhadap ion K+. Karena ditinggalkan ion yang bermuatan positif maka muatan membran di dalam sel menjadi relatif lebih negatif dan terjadilah inhibisi. Mengapa IPSP memegang peranan penting dalam sistem saraf padahal fungsi sistem saraf yang menonjol dan banyak dibicarakan adalah proses eksitatori? Andaikata tidak ada proses inhibitori maka semua sistem yang melibatkan saraf akan tereksitasi tanpa ada yang menghambat. Subyek tidak mungkin dapat duduk dengan tenang karena setiap ada informasi akan langsung berespon. Demikian juga gerakan yang dihasilkan akan sangat kaku dan tidak seperti yang diharapkan karena penampilannya menjadi tidak halus. Tangan atau kaki akan bergerak berlebihan tanpa ada yang menghambat. Analogi dalam kehidupan sehari hari adalah seperti mobil, yang tidak hanya dibekali dengan pedal gas tetapi juga dibekali pedal rem. 2.6 Neurotransmiter pada Sistem Saraf. Asetilkolin adalah neurotransmiter yang pertama kali ditemukan. Selain bekerja pada sistem saraf somatik, asetilkolin juga bekerja pada sistem saraf otonom. Asetilkolin juga merupakan neurotransmiter yang ada di hipokampus dan korteks. Kekurangan asetilkolin di otak akan menyebabkan penyakit Alzheimer. Norepinefrin merupakan neuro- transmiter pada sistem saraf otonom. Fungsi lain norepinefrin adalah
  66. 66. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 58 meregulasi refleks bangkit dan emosi pada otak, serta terlibat dalam regulasi stress. Norepinefrin merupakan golongan neurotransmiter monoamine. Senyawa lain yang termasuk monoamine adalah dopamin dan serotonin. Dopamin mengontrol perilaku emosi. Kelebihan dopamin menyebabkan gangguan seperti schizoprenia, perilaku kompulsif, agresif dan banyak karakter negatif lain. Dopamin juga berfungsi pada kontrol motorik karena kekurangan senyawa ini menyebabkan penyakit Parkinson (lihat basal ganglia). Serotonin akan mempengaruhi siklus tidur dan kekurangan serotonin dapat menyebabkan depresi. Transmiter yang dikatagorikan sebagai asam amino adalah glutamat, glisin, dan gamma amino butiric acid (GABA). Glutatamat merupakan eksitatori yang utama pada sistem saraf pusat. GABA merupakan inhibitor utama pada sistem saraf pusat. Kekurangan GABA menyebabkan kecemasan. Obat seperti valium atau librium yang meru- pakan turunan dari benzodiazepam akan duduk di reseptor GABA. Obat tersebut akan meningkatkan permeabilitas terhadap ion-ion K+ dan Cl–, akibatnya terjadi inhibitori. Khusus pada tulang belakang, neuro- transmiter untuk inhibitori adalah glisin. Strichnin adalah senyawa alkaloid yang secara kompetitif akan menempati reseptor glisin ditulang belakang. Adanya senyawa ini akan menghalangi inhibitori di tulang belakang. Oleh karena itu terjadi eksitasi motorneuron yang berlebihan dan sering terlihat sebagai konvulsi. Senyawa ini sering digunakan sebagai racun serangga di rumah tangga. Akibatnya banyak hewan peli- haraan yang sering terkena racun ini, tidak jarang diikuti oleh kematian. Beberapa jenis neurotransmiter beserta fungsi dan lokasi pelepasannya dapat dilihat pada tabel 2.1. Pertanyaan 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan sinapsis secara kimia 2. Apa yang dimaksud dengan quanta dari transmiter 3. Daya hantar ion apa yang berubah pada peristiwa EPSP dan IPSP. 4. Pemberian valium sebagai obat penenang akan menyebabkan membran sel saraf mengalami EPSP ataukah IPSP, terangkan.
  67. 67. Fisiologi Syaraf, indera dan Otot 59 Tabel 2.1 Beberapa neurotransmiter dan fungsinya Transmiter Letak Fungsi Asetilkolin Jembatan neuromuscular Transmisi Sistem saraf otonom Hipokampus dan korteks Memory Norepinefrin Sistem saraf otonom Transmisi Otak Regulasi respons emosi terhadap lingkungan Dopamin Corpus striatum Berkaitan dengan penyakit Parkinson dan schizophrenia Serotonin Raphe nuclei Terlibat dengan mood dan tidur, kekurangan akan menyebabkan depresi Histamin Pada beberapa jalur di otak Haus, temperatur tubuh, emosi Glisin Distribusinya luas Inhibitor utama, >30% sinapsis pada tulang belakang dan retina Glutamat Terdistribusi luas Eksitatori yang utama, dilepaskan oleh saraf aferen tulang belakang dan batang otak GABA Terdistribusi luas Transmiter inhibitori >25% pada semua sinapsis di otak dan juga di retina. Dapat berupa eksitatori pada neuron muda terutama hipokampus 2.7 Prinsip Dasar Proses Pengolahan Informasi Seperti kita ketahui komunikasi pada sistem saraf menggunakan potensial listrik. Potensial listrik yang terjadi berupa potensial berjenjang dan kemudian menjadi potensial aksi. Signal yang datang berupa potensial berjenjang di saraf melalui daerah penerima atau reseptor dan letaknya bisa di dendrite atau di soma. Besarnya potensial listrik yang terjadi bergantung kepada besarnya rangsangan yang tiba. Rangsangan dapat berupa rangsang kimia, mekanik, sakit, cahaya dan lain-lain. Potensial berjenjang boleh dikatakan sebagai potensial post sinaptik karena potensial yang terjadi akibat dari sinapsis. Setelah ambang batas potensial tercapai maka akan terjadi potensial aksi (tabel 2.2). Potensial

×