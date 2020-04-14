Class13ead respostas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1) IS, AM or ARE ? a. I am listening to the teacher. b. Sam is playing with a toy-car. c. Julie and Ann are writing a note to Fred. d. My dog is waiting for me. e. Harry and John are reading a magazine. f. My parents are working. g. Mrs. Green is cooking.
  2. 2. 2- MAKE SENTENCES. a. (he / sleep)? Is he sleeping? b. Jason (not do) his homework. Jason is not doing his homework. Or Jason isn’t doing his homework. c. Tom (work) on a new project. Tom is working on a new project. Or Tom’s working on a new project.
  3. 3. 2- MAKE SENTENCES. d. My kids (play) in the garden now. My kids are playing the garden now. e. Some people (wait) to talk to you. Some people are waiting to talk to you. f. My wife (not cook) today. My wife is not cooking today. Or My wife isn’t cooking today. g. (Lucas / study) for his exam right now? Is Lucas studying for his exam right now?

