JUAN ABAD
JUAN ABAD • Isang makabayang mamamahayag at mandudula • Naging mahalaga siya sa teatrong Filipino dahil sa kaniyang mga pa...
JUAN ABAD • Binuo niya ang organisasyong La Juventud Filipina kasama sina Mariano Sequera at Honorio Lopez • Noong Hulyo 7...
MGA AKDA • Suenos dela mala fortuna • Laong-laan • Ang Manila-Olongapo • Ang Punglo ng Kaaway • Tanikalang Guinto
GENOVEVA EDROZA- MATUTE
GENOVEVA EDROZA-MATUTE • Isang kilalang kuwentista, mananaysay at guro sa Filipino • Isinilang siya noong Enero 3, 1915 sa...
GENOVEVA EDROZA-MATUTE • Naging tagapangulo ng Kagawaran ng Filipino sa PNC • Kinilala ang kanyang mahusay na pagsusulat a...
MGA AKDA • Ang kanilang mga Sugat • Leave-taking at Land of the Bitter • Walong taong gulang • Noche Buena • Kwento ni Mab...
SALAMAT SA PAKIKINIG!
Jose Abad at Genoveva Edroza Matute

Nilalaman ng slideshare na ito ang mga impormasyon nina Akda nina Jose Abad at Genoveva Edroza Matute, ganoon na rin ang kanilang mga akda. PS: Ang report na ito ay hindi ko pagmamay-ari.

Jose Abad at Genoveva Edroza Matute

