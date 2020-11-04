Virtual job fair conexius (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
VIRTUAL JOB FAIR Mike Elmore – Susan Fairchild FTIC (Fukai Toyotetsu Indiana Corporation Welcome Job Seekers
FTIC Fukai Toyotetsu Indiana Corporation is a stamping and welding manufacturer located in Jamestown, Indiana. Company Pho...
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
WHAT’S NEXT HOW TO APPLY www.fticna.com Mike Elmore FTIC 1100 North Lebanon St Jamestown IN 46147 Phone: 765-676-4800 Emai...
  1. 1. VIRTUAL JOB FAIR Mike Elmore – Susan Fairchild FTIC (Fukai Toyotetsu Indiana Corporation Welcome Job Seekers
  2. 2. FTIC Fukai Toyotetsu Indiana Corporation is a stamping and welding manufacturer located in Jamestown, Indiana. Company Photo goes here.
  3. 3. EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
  4. 4. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed High school diploma or GED or equivalent combination of education and experience. Manufacturing and Stamping experience is a plus. Positions available on first and second shift. Benefits TIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Stamping Team Member Hourly Wage: $15.55-17.85! Job Description We are looking for Stamping Team Members that support the production process through assembly of product, operating machinery or equipment, ensuring product is produced to customer specifications.
  5. 5. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed High school diploma or GED or equivalent combination of education and experience. Manufacturing and Stamping experience is a plus. Positions available on first and second shift. Benefits TIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Robotic Welding Team Member Hourly Wage: $15.55-17.85 Job Description We are looking for Welding Team Members who will support the production process through assembly of product, operating machinery or equipment, ensuring product is produced to customer specifications.
  6. 6. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed High school diploma or GED or equivalent combination of education and experience. Manufacturing and Stamping experience is a plus. Positions available on first and second shift. Benefits TIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Fork Truck/Tugger Operator Hourly Wage: $15.55-17.85 Job Description We are looking for Fork truck/Tugger Operators who will support the production process by transporting supp/y and parts safely throughout production area.
  7. 7. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed Certification from college or technical school, or two (2) years related work experience and high school diploma or G.E.D., or equivalent combination of education and experience. Excellent electrical and mechanical aptitude. Able to read and interpret operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Benefits FTIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Machine Maintenance/Die Maintenance Hourly Wage: $21.65-$25.65 Job Description We are looking for an experienced Machine Maintenance and Die Maintenance Team Members. Technicians are responsible for troubleshooting, repair, inspection, and preventative maintenance of all machinery and stamping dies in plant.
  8. 8. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed Bachelor’s degree in relevant field, two plus years of applicable experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Technical knowledge in product design functions, and manufacturing inspection processes. Benefits FTIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Quality Assurance Specialist Job Description Quality Assurance Specialists support the production process through ensuring products meet the standards set by clients.
  9. 9. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed Bachelor’s degree in engineering and two plus years related experience, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Benefits FTIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Engineering Welding Specialist . Job Description Develop welding techniques and procedures used in production. Research develop and test new welding methods, processes, and procedures. Collaborate with Production and Engineering departments in the design and development of new products.
  10. 10. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed Bachelor’s in related field, and or four years + work experience in auto parts industries preferable. Benefits FTIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Raw Materials Buyer Job Description Work closely with suppliers to obtain product specifications, evaluate quotations, and negotiate pricing. Evaluate / compare options for products / services to determine best sourcing practices. Plan and process purchase requisitions and purchase orders to suppliers. Qualify new suppliers and rate existing monthly.
  11. 11. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed Bachelor’s degree in business or related field, or five years of experience in a manufacturing environment is required, or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Benefits FTIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Production Control Specialist Job Description Develop and manage the forecasting system translating sales data to plant operational data. Support the budgeting process through forecasting and analysis. Responsible for the Customer Integrated Planning system and resource requirements against available capacity.
  12. 12. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed Bachelor’s degree in a related field and/or five (5) + years of applicable experience in Industrial Safety, Environmental or ISO 14001. Manufacturing experience required. Benefits FTIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Environmental Health & Safety Specialist Job Description Establish and maintain plant safety/environmental policies and procedures, in compliance with State, Federal, and local regulations. Provide training to all members of the organization on new and existing policies and procedures. Act as the safety/environmental contact for the organization with State, Federal and local government agencies.
  13. 13. FTIC EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY Skills and or Experience Needed B.S. degree in a technical field. High school diploma or G.E.D, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Benefits FTIC offers a competitive benefits package that includes health, dental, vacation/holidays/sick, 401(k), short-term and long-term disability, training, and career development. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V Pricing Analyst / Marketing Specialist Job Description Responsible for maintaining customer contact for one or more accounts. Project planning and control for new business, develop and submit quotation details to customer. Maintain and track pricing changes / history for all parts. Conduct cost and profit analysis and negotiate with customers
  14. 14. WHAT’S NEXT HOW TO APPLY www.fticna.com Mike Elmore FTIC 1100 North Lebanon St Jamestown IN 46147 Phone: 765-676-4800 Email: melmore@fticna.com • www.fticna.com • ftic-jobs@fticna.com • Apply In Person

