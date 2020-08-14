Successfully reported this slideshow.
YUNIT 1 – PANITIKAN SA PANAHON NG KATUTUBO, KASTILA, AT AMERIKANO
• Anyo ng panitikan na nagsisilbing daan upang maipahayag ang mga kaisipan na nabibilang sa kultura ng isang bayan. • Bago...
• Isang patulang pahayag na nagbibigay ng aral, payo, o mensahe na maaring magamit sa pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay. • itinu...
• ‘Pag hindi ukol, hindi bubukol. • Ang taong walang kibo, nasa loob ang kulo. • Ang mag-alila ng uwak, mata ang binubulag...
• Ayon kay Jose Villa Panganiban (tanyag na makata at linggwista), ito ay ang bukambibig ng mga bata at matatanda. • Ginag...
• Ubos-ubos biyaya, maya-maya nakatunganga. • Hampas sa kalabaw, sa kabayo ang latay.
• Pahulaan na nangangailangan ng kritikal na pag-iisip mg isamg tao. • Karaniwang ginagamit na pananalita ay matalinghaga,...
1. Bugtong kalibugtong, Sagot: sungay ng usa Sangay walang dahon 2. Maliit pa si Totoy, Sagot: isda marunong ng lumangoy. ...
  1. 1. YUNIT 1 – PANITIKAN SA PANAHON NG KATUTUBO, KASTILA, AT AMERIKANO
  2. 2. • Anyo ng panitikan na nagsisilbing daan upang maipahayag ang mga kaisipan na nabibilang sa kultura ng isang bayan. • Bago paman dumating ang mga kastila, mayaman na ang Pilipinas sa karunungang-bayan. • Halimbawa nito ay salawikain, kasabihan, at bugtong.
  3. 3. • Isang patulang pahayag na nagbibigay ng aral, payo, o mensahe na maaring magamit sa pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay. • itinuturing itong sandigan nong araw ng matatanda para sa magandang asal at gawi.
  4. 4. • ‘Pag hindi ukol, hindi bubukol. • Ang taong walang kibo, nasa loob ang kulo. • Ang mag-alila ng uwak, mata ang binubulag. • Gustong umakyat ng bundok, wala mang kukong ikamot.
  5. 5. • Ayon kay Jose Villa Panganiban (tanyag na makata at linggwista), ito ay ang bukambibig ng mga bata at matatanda. • Ginagamit na pang-aliw, panudyo o bukambibig batay sa karanasan, at pampadulas-dila o tila larong pangkasanayang dila nang hindi lumaking utal ang bata. • May payak na kahulugan at hindi gumagamit ng ta
  6. 6. • Ubos-ubos biyaya, maya-maya nakatunganga. • Hampas sa kalabaw, sa kabayo ang latay.
  7. 7. • Pahulaan na nangangailangan ng kritikal na pag-iisip mg isamg tao. • Karaniwang ginagamit na pananalita ay matalinghaga, ngunit ang pinapahulaan ay kadalasang mga karaniwang bagay o hayop. • Layuning nito ang pasiglain at pukawin ang imahinasyon ng mga taong dumalo sa okasyon o pagtitipon.
  8. 8. 1. Bugtong kalibugtong, Sagot: sungay ng usa Sangay walang dahon 2. Maliit pa si Totoy, Sagot: isda marunong ng lumangoy. 3. Maliit pa si Nene, Sagot: gagamba marunong ng manahi.

