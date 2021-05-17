Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الفحص‬ : - ‫هو‬ ‫الناجح‬ ‫والعالج‬ ‫الموافق‬ ‫للتشخيص‬ ‫الزاوية‬ ‫حجر‬ . ‫الفحص‬ ‫هدف‬ : - ‫هو‬ ‫االضطراب‬ ‫وتحديد‬ ‫وضعف...
• ‫يسأل‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫ومتى‬ ‫وكيف‬ ‫لماذا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ماذا‬ ‫معرفة‬ ‫مالحظات‬ . • ‫الفردية‬ ‫الفروق‬ ‫مبدأ‬ ‫ووضع‬ ‫الحكم‬ ‫فى‬ ‫التأ...
‫التشخيص‬ : - ‫هو‬ ‫وتتض‬ ‫معقدة‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫ونوع‬ ‫أصل‬ ‫على‬ ‫للتعرف‬ ‫وسبيل‬ ‫فن‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫المعالج‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫صم...
• ‫واألعراض‬ ‫واالسباب‬ ‫التشخيص‬ : - ‫األعراض‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫شديدة‬ ‫منخفضة‬ ‫والبعض‬ . • ‫والفحص‬ ‫التشخيص‬ . • ‫التصنيف‬ ‫و‬ ‫...
‫وحاضره‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫يتناول‬ ‫الفحص‬ ‫ان‬ ‫القول‬ ‫يمكن‬ ( ‫يحدث‬ ‫وماذا‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫ماذا‬ ) ‫ي‬ ‫التشخيص‬ ‫وان‬ ، ‫تناول‬ ‫المرض...
‫المرض‬ ‫بمستقبل‬ ‫التنبؤ‬ : - ‫وعلى‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫فى‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫مآل‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫العموم‬ : 1 - ‫وحادة‬ ‫م...
10 - ‫واالجتماعى‬ ‫والطبى‬ ‫النفسى‬ ‫الفريق‬ ‫وباسلوب‬ ‫سليما‬ ‫العالج‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ . 11 - ‫صادقا‬ ‫تعاونه‬ ‫وكان‬ ‫العالج...
×