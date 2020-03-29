Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫اإل‬ ‫النفسي‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫و‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬‫تفشي‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫جتماعي‬ ‫المستجد‬ ‫كورونا‬ ‫فايروس‬2019 version 1.5
‫شائع‬ ‫النفسي‬ ‫اإلجهاد‬ ‫الضغوطات‬‫اإل‬ ‫النفسية‬‫جتماعية‬‫كورونا‬ ‫وفيروس‬ ‫المستجد‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫من‬‫و‬‫تفشي‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫وال...
‫المصابين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫مع‬ ً‫ا‬‫لطيف‬ ‫كن‬ ‫االجتماعية‬ ‫الوصمة‬ *‫التمييز‬‫له‬ ‫يتعرض‬ ‫الذي‬‫المصابين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫أسرهم‬ ...
‫للهدف‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫طرق‬ ‫ان‬‫تضمين‬‫اعتبارات‬‫الصحة‬‫النفسية‬‫والدعم‬‫النف‬‫سي‬ ‫االجتماعي‬MHPSS‫في‬‫خطة‬‫الطوارئ‬‫يعتبر‬ً‫...
‫بها‬ ‫يوصى‬ ‫نشاطات‬(1) ‫تو‬‫جيه‬‫المستجيب‬‫ون‬ ‫للجائحة‬‫على‬‫الجوانب‬ ‫اثناء‬ ‫واالجتماعية‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الت...
‫بها‬ ‫يوصى‬ ‫انشطة‬(2) ‫إ‬‫الفرصة‬ ‫تاحة‬ ‫فقدوا‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫لألشخاص‬ ‫اء‬ّ‫أعز‬‫للحداد‬ 1 0 0 0 9 9 8 7 6 ‫الوصمة‬ ‫معالجة...
‫الناس‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫رسائل‬ .1‫بفاشية‬ ‫يتأثرون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫الناس‬‫كوفيد‬19‫ولطفنا‬ ‫وتعاطفنا‬ ‫دعمنا‬ ‫يستحقون‬ ‫وهم‬ ،‫خط...
‫لألطفال‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫مقدمي‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫رسائل‬ . 1.‫باإل‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫يشعر‬‫وداعمة‬ ‫آمنة‬ ‫بيئة‬ ‫في‬ ‫وإيصالها‬ ‫مشاعرهم‬ ‫عن‬...
‫الصحية‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫لمقدمي‬ ‫رسائل‬ 1.‫ال‬ ‫صحتك‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬‫نفسية‬‫واإل‬ ‫النفسي‬ ‫ورفاهك‬‫عن‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫يقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ال...
‫لهم‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫مقدمي‬ ‫و‬ ‫السن‬ ‫لكبار‬ ‫رسائل‬ 1-‫الرسمية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الشبكات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫والعاطفي‬ ‫العملي‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫تق...
‫مدرائها‬ ‫و‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫لقادة‬ ‫رسائل‬ .1‫ان‬‫من‬ ‫الموظفين‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬‫النفسية‬ ‫صحتهم‬ ‫تدهور‬ ‫وعدم‬ ...
‫الصحي‬ ‫الحجر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العزل‬ ‫في‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫رسائل‬ 1.‫أو‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫اليومي‬ ‫روتينك‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬ ‫اإلمكان‬ ‫قدر‬...
‫المصادر‬ IASC Interim Briefing Note on MHPSS Aspects of COVID-19 Addressing Social Stigma WHO MHPSS Considerations During...
‫لكم‬ ً‫ا‬‫شكر‬ M IASC MHPSS RG mhpss.refgroup@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MHPSS during COVID-19

55 views

Published on

الصحة النفسية و الدعم النفسي الإجتماعي خلال تفشي فايروس كورونا المستجد 2019
Mental Health and Psycho-social Support during corona virus period.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

MHPSS during COVID-19

  1. 1. ‫اإل‬ ‫النفسي‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫و‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬‫تفشي‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫جتماعي‬ ‫المستجد‬ ‫كورونا‬ ‫فايروس‬2019 version 1.5
  2. 2. ‫شائع‬ ‫النفسي‬ ‫اإلجهاد‬ ‫الضغوطات‬‫اإل‬ ‫النفسية‬‫جتماعية‬‫كورونا‬ ‫وفيروس‬ ‫المستجد‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫من‬‫و‬‫تفشي‬ ‫لدى‬ ‫والقلق‬ ‫بالتوتر‬ ‫األفراد‬ ‫يشعر‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الشائع‬‫أ‬‫وباء‬ ‫ي‬. ‫هي‬ ‫كورونا‬ ‫جائحة‬ ‫بتفشي‬ ‫والمتعلقة‬ ‫لإلجهاد‬ ‫المحددة‬ ‫العوامل‬: *‫المضللة‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫الشائعات‬(‫االجتماعي‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫وسائل‬) *‫األطفال‬ ‫أنشطة‬ ‫وأماكن‬ ‫المدارس‬ ‫إغالق‬ *‫السفر‬ ‫على‬ ‫المفروضة‬ ‫القيود‬ *‫الفعلي‬ ‫الصحي‬ ‫الحجر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العزل‬ ‫إحتمالية‬ *‫اإل‬ ‫والشبكات‬ ‫الحكومية‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫في‬ ‫الثقة‬ ‫تدهور‬‫جتماعية‬ *‫الصحية‬ ‫والمرافق‬ ‫المستشفيات‬ ‫زيارة‬ ‫خطورة‬ *‫اإل‬ ‫خطر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الخوف‬‫سابقا‬ ‫الموجودة‬ ‫الصحية‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫وتدهور‬ ‫نتكاس‬(‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫بما‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬) *‫تشابه‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫والتي‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫الصحية‬ ‫للمشاكل‬ ‫الشائعة‬ ‫األعراض‬‫أ‬‫عراض‬ ‫العدوى‬ ‫من‬ ‫الخوف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫مما‬ ‫الفاشية‬
  3. 3. ‫المصابين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫مع‬ ً‫ا‬‫لطيف‬ ‫كن‬ ‫االجتماعية‬ ‫الوصمة‬ *‫التمييز‬‫له‬ ‫يتعرض‬ ‫الذي‬‫المصابين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫أسرهم‬ ‫وأفراد‬ *‫تجاه‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫الوصم‬‫الرعاية‬ ‫و‬ ‫العالج‬ ‫مقدمي‬‫الصحية‬‫للمرضى‬ *‫سكان‬ ‫وفئات‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫وعرقية‬ ‫إثنية‬ ‫فئات‬ ‫تجاه‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫الوصم‬‫ية‬ ‫و‬‫جنسيات‬‫معينة‬
  4. 4. ‫للهدف‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫طرق‬ ‫ان‬‫تضمين‬‫اعتبارات‬‫الصحة‬‫النفسية‬‫والدعم‬‫النف‬‫سي‬ ‫االجتماعي‬MHPSS‫في‬‫خطة‬‫الطوارئ‬‫يعتبر‬ً‫ال‬‫عام‬ ً‫ا‬‫أساسي‬‫في‬‫وقف‬‫انتقال‬‫العدوى‬‫ومنع‬‫خطر‬‫حدوث‬ ‫عواقب‬‫طويلة‬‫األجل‬‫قد‬‫تؤثر‬‫على‬‫رفاه‬‫ال‬‫ناس‬. ‫واضحة‬ ‫تنسيق‬ ‫آليات‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫المهم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫ومتكاملة‬,‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫ادماج‬ ‫تضمن‬ ‫والدعم‬‫النفسي‬‫خبراتهم‬ ‫واعتماد‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫التقنية‬ ‫ان‬‫استجابات‬‫الدعم‬ ‫و‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬‫النفسي‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫االجتماعي‬‫أساسي‬ ‫ركن‬‫سياق‬ ‫في‬ ‫االستجابة‬‫للفاشية‬‫لكي‬ ،‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫تطور‬‫ت‬‫احتياج‬ ‫مع‬ ‫تكيف‬‫ات‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫كل‬‫مراحل‬ ‫كل‬ ‫في‬‫االستجابة‬ ‫األمل‬,‫السالمة‬,‫الت‬‫عاطف‬,‫وقيمة‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫الترابط‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ينبغي‬ ‫جميعها‬ ‫والمجتمعية‬ ‫الفردية‬ ‫الفعالية‬ ‫تدخل‬ ‫كل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يتجزأ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫جزءا‬. ‫مزودة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الفاعلة‬ ‫المحلية‬ ‫الجهات‬ ‫الفايروس‬ ‫عن‬ ‫دقيقة‬ ‫وحقائق‬ ‫صحيحة‬ ‫بمعلومات‬ ,‫و‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫بمهارات‬ ‫معرفتهم‬ ‫الى‬ ‫اضافة‬ ‫الدعم‬‫النفسي‬‫االجتماعي‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعانون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫يحتاج‬‫أ‬‫أو‬ ‫نفسية‬ ‫مراض‬ ‫اإلدمانية‬ ‫للمواد‬ ‫إستخدامهم‬ ‫سوء‬,‫أو‬‫إعا‬‫نفسية‬ ‫قات‬ ‫و‬‫إ‬‫و‬ ‫مستمرة‬ ‫توفيرإمكانيات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫جتماعية‬‫دائمة‬‫تضمن‬ ‫الفاشية‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫والدعم‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫على‬ ‫حصولهم‬ ‫استمرار‬. ‫والدعم‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫للصحة‬ ‫ينبغي‬‫النفسي‬‫االجتماعي‬MHPSS‫أ‬‫والربط‬ ‫القطاعات‬ ‫متعدد‬ ‫النظام‬ ‫يعتمد‬ ‫ن‬ ‫للجائحة‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشاركة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الطوارئ‬ ‫وركائز‬ ‫المؤسسات‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ويسرعها‬ ‫االستجابة‬ ‫سيحسن‬ ‫المبكر‬ ‫التأهب‬
  5. 5. ‫بها‬ ‫يوصى‬ ‫نشاطات‬(1) ‫تو‬‫جيه‬‫المستجيب‬‫ون‬ ‫للجائحة‬‫على‬‫الجوانب‬ ‫اثناء‬ ‫واالجتماعية‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ 5 4 3 2 1 ‫اإلحالة‬ ‫مسارات‬ ‫ضمان‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المشتركة‬ ‫القطاعات‬ . ‫المنشورات‬ ‫توزيع‬ ‫ال‬‫الحقائق‬ ‫على‬ ‫مبنية‬ ‫ال‬‫م‬‫يمكن‬ ‫وبأشكال‬ ‫حدثة‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫الوصول‬ ‫و‬ ‫النفسي‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫لألشخاص‬ ‫االجتماعي‬ ‫العزل‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتواجدين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫ودعم‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتواجدين‬ ‫الصحي‬ ‫الحجر‬ ‫وحدات‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫وضمان‬ ‫المستجيبين‬ ‫لجميع‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫على‬ ‫حصولهم‬‫في‬ ‫مجال‬‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫والنفس‬-‫اجتماعية‬
  6. 6. ‫بها‬ ‫يوصى‬ ‫انشطة‬(2) ‫إ‬‫الفرصة‬ ‫تاحة‬ ‫فقدوا‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫لألشخاص‬ ‫اء‬ّ‫أعز‬‫للحداد‬ 1 0 0 0 9 9 8 7 6 ‫الوصمة‬ ‫معالجة‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإليجابية‬ ‫الرسائل‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫أنشطة‬ ‫دمج‬‫ستجابة‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫القائمة‬ ‫تلبية‬ ‫و‬ ‫تقييم‬‫إ‬‫حتياج‬‫ات‬ ‫لكبار‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫وغيرهم‬ ‫السن‬ ‫الفئات‬‫عرضة‬ ‫األكثر‬ ‫إحتياج‬ ‫وتلبية‬ ‫تقييم‬‫ات‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫واإل‬‫األساسية‬ ‫حتياجات‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫لألشخاص‬ ‫أمراض‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعانون‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫موجودة‬ ‫نفسية‬ ‫يتأثرون‬ ‫والذين‬‫أ‬‫ثناء‬ ‫الفاشية‬ )
  7. 7. ‫الناس‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫رسائل‬ .1‫بفاشية‬ ‫يتأثرون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫الناس‬‫كوفيد‬19‫ولطفنا‬ ‫وتعاطفنا‬ ‫دعمنا‬ ‫يستحقون‬ ‫وهم‬ ،‫خطأ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫يرتكبوا‬ ‫لم‬. .2‫كمرضى‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫تسمي‬ ‫ال‬ ،‫الوصمة‬ ‫من‬ ‫للحد‬‫كوفيد‬19‫المجتمع‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫اليهم‬ ‫االشارة‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫على‬ ‫واعمل‬ ، ‫ب‬ ‫مصابين‬ ‫كاشخاص‬‫كوفيد‬19 .3‫يقود‬ ‫قد‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫تفشي‬ ‫حول‬ ‫اإلخبارية‬ ‫للتقارير‬ ‫المستمر‬ ‫وشبه‬ ‫المفاجئ‬ ‫التدفق‬ ‫أن‬‫أ‬‫لل‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫ي‬‫شعور‬ ‫بالقلق‬.‫الحقائق‬ ‫على‬ ‫فالحصول‬،‫المضللة‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫الشائعات‬ ‫تجنب‬ ‫و‬‫بانتظا‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫وجمع‬‫من‬ ‫م‬ ‫الت‬ ‫ألجل‬ ،‫المحلية‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحكومية‬ ‫الصحية‬ ‫والمنصات‬ ‫اإلنترنت‬ ‫شبكة‬ ‫على‬ ‫العالمية‬ ‫الصحة‬ ‫منظمة‬ ‫موقع‬‫مييز‬ ‫بالقلق‬ ‫والشعور‬ ‫المخاوف‬ ‫من‬ ‫للتقليل‬ ‫والشائعات‬ ‫الحقائق‬ ‫بين‬. .4‫إ‬ً‫ا‬‫داعم‬ ‫وكن‬ ‫نفسك‬ ‫حم‬‫لآلخرين‬.ً‫ال‬‫ك‬ ‫تفيد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫حاجتهم‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫في‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫فمساندة‬‫الشخص‬ ‫من‬‫المساعد‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫يتلقى‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫و‬. .5‫جائحة‬ ‫أثرت‬ ‫وقد‬‫كوفيد‬19‫مختلفة‬ ‫جغرافية‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫عديدة‬ ‫بلدان‬ ‫من‬ ‫أشخاص‬ ‫على‬.‫تسمية‬ ‫تربط‬ ‫ال‬ ‫كوفيد‬19‫بأي‬‫جنسية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫عرق‬.ً‫ا‬‫متعاطف‬ ‫وكن‬‫في‬ ،‫المتضررين‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫مع‬‫أ‬‫بلد‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫ي‬.
  8. 8. ‫لألطفال‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫مقدمي‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫رسائل‬ . 1.‫باإل‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫يشعر‬‫وداعمة‬ ‫آمنة‬ ‫بيئة‬ ‫في‬ ‫وإيصالها‬ ‫مشاعرهم‬ ‫عن‬ ‫التعبير‬ ‫من‬ ‫تمكنوا‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫رتياح‬. 2.‫األطفال‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفصل‬ ‫وتجنب‬ ،‫للطفل‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬‫آم‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إذا‬ ،‫وعائالتهم‬ ‫والديهم‬ ‫من‬ ‫قريبين‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫إبقاء‬ ‫حاول‬ ‫اإلمكان‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫ومقدمي‬.‫وإذا‬‫أ‬‫األ‬ ‫فصل‬ ‫على‬ ‫جبرت‬‫البديلة‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫من‬ ‫فتأكد‬ ،‫ذويهم‬ ‫عن‬ ‫طفال‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫األخصائي‬ ‫يقوم‬ ‫وأن‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫والمناسبة‬‫ب‬ ‫الطفل‬ ‫بمتابعة‬ ،‫يعادله‬ ‫ما‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫جتماعي‬‫إ‬‫نتظام‬. 3.‫اإل‬ ‫على‬ ‫حافظ‬‫لأل‬ ‫المألوف‬ ‫اليومية‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫بروتين‬ ‫لتزام‬‫مناسب‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫روتين‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫رتب‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫اإلمكان‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫طفال‬ ‫المنزل‬ ‫في‬ ‫البقاء‬ ‫األطفال‬ ‫على‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫كان‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫خاصة‬.‫مناسبة‬ ‫أنشطة‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫مع‬‫لعمرهم‬‫ان‬ ‫على‬‫ت‬‫شمل‬‫أنشطة‬‫للتعلم‬
  9. 9. ‫الصحية‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫لمقدمي‬ ‫رسائل‬ 1.‫ال‬ ‫صحتك‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬‫نفسية‬‫واإل‬ ‫النفسي‬ ‫ورفاهك‬‫عن‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫يقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫جتماعي‬‫ا‬‫على‬ ‫لحفاظ‬ ‫الجسدية‬ ‫صحتك‬. 2.‫حاول‬‫إ‬‫ستخدام‬‫إ‬‫اإل‬ ‫ضمان‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫الصحية‬ ‫التكيف‬ ‫ستراتيجيات‬‫و‬ ‫سترخاء‬‫أ‬‫العمل‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫الراحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫كافي‬ ‫قسط‬ ‫خذ‬ ‫المناوبات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫أوما‬،‫وصحي‬ ‫كاف‬ ‫طعام‬ ‫وتناول‬،‫و‬‫إنخراط‬‫و‬ ‫البدني‬ ‫النشاط‬ ‫في‬‫إبق‬‫العائلة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اتصال‬ ‫على‬ ‫واألصدقاء‬.‫تجنب‬‫إ‬‫ستخدام‬‫إ‬‫غيرالصحية‬ ‫التكيف‬ ‫ستراتيجيات‬‫أ‬‫غيرها‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الكحول‬ ‫أو‬ ‫التدخين‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫المفيدة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫و‬ ‫األدوية‬ ‫من‬.‫ت‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تؤدي‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الطويل‬ ‫المدى‬ ‫فعلى‬‫دهور‬‫والجسدية‬ ‫النفسية‬ ‫صحتك‬. 3.‫الدعم‬ ‫على‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫بهم‬ ‫الموثوق‬ ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مديرك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫زمالئك‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫توجه‬‫و‬ ‫النفسي‬‫االجتماعي‬- ‫لك‬ ‫مماثلة‬ ‫تجارب‬ ‫لديهم‬ ‫زمالؤك‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫فقد‬. 4.‫استخدم‬‫مفهومة‬ ‫طرق‬‫ل‬‫و‬ ‫ذهنية‬ ‫إعاقات‬ ‫من‬ ‫يعانون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫المرضى‬ ‫مع‬ ‫لتواصل‬‫معرفية‬‫ونفسية‬-‫اجتماعية‬.
  10. 10. ‫لهم‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫مقدمي‬ ‫و‬ ‫السن‬ ‫لكبار‬ ‫رسائل‬ 1-‫الرسمية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الشبكات‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫والعاطفي‬ ‫العملي‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫تقديم‬(‫واألصدقاء‬ ‫األسر‬)‫الصحيين‬ ‫والعاملين‬. 2.‫خطر‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫حول‬ ‫واضحة‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫وإعطائهم‬ ‫يجري‬ ‫ما‬ ‫حول‬ ‫معهم‬ ‫البسيطة‬ ‫الحقائق‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫سواء‬ ‫السن‬ ‫كبار‬ ‫يفهما‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫سهلة‬ ‫بكلمات‬ ‫العدوى‬‫أكانوا‬ ً‫ا‬‫يعانون‬‫ضعف‬ ‫من‬‫اإلدراك‬‫ال‬ ‫أو‬.‫المعلومات‬ ‫كرر‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫لزم‬ ‫كلما‬.‫وصبورة‬ ‫ومحترمة‬ ‫وموجزة‬ ‫واضحة‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫التعليمات‬ ‫إعطائهم‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫كما‬. 3.ّ‫وتعر‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬‫مستع‬ ‫كن‬‫مثل‬ ، ‫األمر‬ ‫لزم‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫المساعدة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تحصل‬ ‫وكيف‬ ‫أين‬ ‫من‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ق‬‫مسب‬ ‫ف‬‫إ‬‫وسيلة‬ ‫ستدعاء‬ ‫الطبية‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫وطلب‬ ‫الطعام‬ ‫أوتوفير‬ ،‫نقل‬. 4.‫مع‬ ‫المنتظم‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬‫أ‬‫حبائهم‬(‫أخرى‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الهاتف‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫على‬.)
  11. 11. ‫مدرائها‬ ‫و‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫لقادة‬ ‫رسائل‬ .1‫ان‬‫من‬ ‫الموظفين‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬‫النفسية‬ ‫صحتهم‬ ‫تدهور‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫المستمر‬ ‫اإلجهاد‬‫هذه‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫أدوارهم‬ ‫أداء‬ ‫على‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫بقدرة‬ ‫احتفاظهم‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫االستجابة‬. .2.‫الموظفين‬ ‫لجميع‬ ‫للمعلومات‬ ‫دقيقة‬ ‫تحديثات‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫ضمان‬.‫العا‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫وظائف‬ ‫من‬ ‫العمال‬ ‫تدوير‬ ‫و‬‫إلى‬ ‫لي‬ ‫المنخفض‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫وظائف‬.‫و‬‫اإل‬‫ال‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مباشر‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫يتأثرون‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫للعمال‬ ‫مرنة‬ ‫زمنية‬ ‫جداول‬ ‫على‬ ‫عتماد‬‫ذين‬ ‫مجهد‬ ‫حدث‬ ‫من‬ ‫أفرادعائلتهم‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫يعاني‬.‫الدعم‬ ‫بتقديم‬ ‫المناسب‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫أنك‬ ‫من‬ ‫تأكد‬‫النفس‬‫ي‬ ‫و‬‫اإل‬‫لزمالئك‬ ‫جتماعي‬‫أ‬‫البعض‬ ‫لبعضهم‬ ‫و‬ ‫بينهم‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫و‬. .3-‫خدمات‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يمكنهم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫باألماكن‬ ‫وعيهم‬ ‫وضمان‬ ‫للموظفين‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫وصول‬ ‫طرق‬ ‫تيسير‬ ‫واإل‬ ‫النفسي‬ ‫والدعم‬ ‫العقلية‬ ‫الصحة‬‫الالزم‬ ‫جتماعي‬.
  12. 12. ‫الصحي‬ ‫الحجر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العزل‬ ‫في‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫رسائل‬ 1.‫أو‬ ‫الشخصي‬ ‫اليومي‬ ‫روتينك‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬ ‫اإلمكان‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫حاول‬‫إ‬‫اإل‬ ‫لك‬ ‫يضمن‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫روتين‬ ‫ختر‬‫في‬ ‫نخراط‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫الى‬ ‫وتقودك‬ ‫بها‬ ‫تستمتع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الصحية‬ ‫األنشطة‬‫سترخاء‬,‫روتين‬ ‫على‬ ‫والحفاظ‬ ،‫بانتظام‬ ‫الرياضة‬ ‫وممارسة‬ ‫الصحي‬ ‫الطعام‬ ‫وتناول‬ ‫العادي‬ ‫النوم‬.‫دع‬‫التواصل‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫و‬ ‫الهاتف‬ ‫واستخدم‬ ‫الصحيح‬ ‫نصابها‬ ‫في‬ ‫األمور‬ ‫على‬ ‫للبقاء‬ ‫االجتماعي‬‫إ‬‫أحبائك‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مستمر‬ ‫تصال‬. 2.‫أوصت‬ ‫إذا‬‫الجهات‬‫ا‬ ‫من‬ ‫بالحد‬ ‫الصحية‬‫إل‬‫إل‬ ‫الجسدي‬ ‫تصال‬‫تواصلك‬ ‫على‬ ‫اإلبقاء‬ ‫بإمكانك‬ ‫فسيظل‬ ،‫الفاشية‬ ‫حتواء‬ ‫اإل‬ ‫التواصل‬ ‫ووسائل‬ ‫اإللكتروني‬ ‫البريد‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫بالمحيطين‬‫والهاتف‬ ‫الفيديو‬ ‫ومكالمات‬ ‫جتماعي‬.
  13. 13. ‫المصادر‬ IASC Interim Briefing Note on MHPSS Aspects of COVID-19 Addressing Social Stigma WHO MHPSS Considerations During COVID-19 Infographics:1, 2
  14. 14. ‫لكم‬ ً‫ا‬‫شكر‬ M IASC MHPSS RG mhpss.refgroup@gmail.com

×