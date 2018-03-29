Successfully reported this slideshow.
,,Інтегроване навчання як чинник оптимізації природничо – математичних дисциплін. STEM- освіта .’’ Із досвіду роботи вчите...
Необхідність інтегрованого підходу до організації навчально-виховного процесу коментував великий педагог Я. А. Коменський ...
Переваги інтегрованого навчання для вчителів ❖ Створюються умови для формування цілісного образу світу і розгляду явищ з д...
• Можливості впровадження інтеграції в навчальний процес: • - поєднання спорідненого матеріалу кількох предметів навколо о...
У своїй практичній діяльності я використовувала такі форми інтегрованого навчання: урок та його різновиди; семінари, лекці...
Сучасний урок від учнівського «не хочу» до « знаю,вмію,застосую»
Сучасних дітей навчання не цікавить! Знання наших дітей відірвані від життя. Що ми можемо зробити ?
Проводимо практичні уроки на вулиці. Формуємо колективні форми роботи.
Інтегровані уроки Математика І фізика Фізика і біологія Історичний аспект у вивченні фізики Фізика і астрономія Фізика і х...
Фізика і математика •Тема уроку: Логарифми та їх властивості. ba ba  log
Фізика - інтенсивність звуку (децибели). Астрономія – шкала яскравості зірок. Хімія – активність водневих іонів. Сейсмолог...
,,Гармонічні коливання’’ Інтегрований урок математики і фізики.
Завдання уроку: • Розвивати дослідницьку та пізнавальну діяльність учнів. • Показати практичне застосування гармонічних ко...
Постановка цілей уроку. Мотивація навчальної діяльності. Фізик: Відомий італійський вчений Галілей говорив: «Філософія нап...
Постановка проблемного питання: • Математик: Приємно розпочати урок з такого прекрасного музичного супроводу. Та, сподіваю...
• Математик: А щоб описати їх, поставити на службу, людям треба побудувати математичні моделі таких явищ. Математичний опи...
Вивчення нового матеріалу • Сьогодні на уроці ми продовжимо вивчення тригонометричних функцій. • Мета нашого уроку – розгл...
Y=cosx
y=sin x
Чим відрізняються дані графіки?
Закріплення нового матеріалу • Фізик: Людина зустрічається з коливаннями і використовує їх у різних сферах своєї діяльност...
Підсумок уроку • Фізик: Завершуємо урок. Хочеться підкреслити, що коливання не є одним із типів руху в ряді інших, а являю...
Фізик: На сьогоднішньому уроці ми ще раз переконалися в тому, що математичні теорії є надійним знаряддям у розкритті таємн...
Домашнє завдання: • Творча робота. Уявіть собі, що ви сьогодні запросили на міжнародний симпозіум з дослідження коливальни...
Об’єкти вивчення Фізики і хімії досить близькі. • Але структури курсів суттєво відрізняються . • Фізика і хімія вивчає баг...
Зв’язок фізики і біології та географії. • Має три аспекти: • Фізика в живих організмах • Біоніка • Екологія • При вивченні...
Фізика і біологія • 8кл. Випаровування і конденсація . Кипіння. • ФОРМУВАННЯ НАВИКІВ РОБОТИ З МІКРОСКОПОМ ЯК НЕВІДЄМНА ЧАС...
Фізика і література • 7кл Рух молекул. Дифузія. • Один зі шляхів розвитку пізнавальної компетентності учнів - використання...
Фізика і гуманітарні предмети • Конкурс ,,Фізики –лірики.’’Пропоную учням різні завдання,відгадати вченого,письменника,за ...
Фізика і географія • 7кл • Урок- подорож: ,,Плавання тіл та повітроплавання’’ • Дослідницька лабораторія (колективна експе...
Фізика і біологія • 11клас Радіація. Добро і зло. • Результатом є поєднання знань з фізики і біології, робота з додатковою...
Історичний аспект у вивченні фізики • При вивченні законів фізики звертаємось до історії. Це і історичні довідки про відкр...
висновок • Сучасна фізика – найважливіше джерело знань про навколишній світ. Міжпредметні зв’язки здійснюють формування у ...
Дякую за увагу!
  1. 1. ,,Інтегроване навчання як чинник оптимізації природничо – математичних дисциплін. STEM- освіта .’’ Із досвіду роботи вчителя фізики і математики Кузьми Л.В. 2017-2018н.р.
  2. 2. Необхідність інтегрованого підходу до організації навчально-виховного процесу коментував великий педагог Я. А. Коменський : "Всі знання виростають з одного коріння - навколишньої дійсності, мають між собою зв’язки, а тому повинні вивчатися у зв’язках".
  3. 3. Переваги інтегрованого навчання для вчителів ❖ Створюються умови для формування цілісного образу світу і розгляду явищ з декількох сторін; • Створюються умови для самореалізації, самовираження, прояву творчості, розкриття здібностей • Навколишній світ дітей пізнається ними у різноманітті та єдності; • Розвивається потенціал, активізується пізнавальна активність; для учнів • Налагоджуються міжпредметні зв'язки, передбачені навчальними програмами; • Надається свобода вибору теми, змісту, засобів навчання; • Передбачається можливість нестандартних уроків, форм і прийомів навчальної діяльності
  4. 4. • Можливості впровадження інтеграції в навчальний процес: • - поєднання спорідненого матеріалу кількох предметів навколо однієї теми, усунення дублювання у вивченні ряду питань; • - ущільнення знань, тобто сконструювати фрагмент знань таким чином, засвоєння якого вимагає менше часу, проте підвищує якість навчального уміння; • - опанування з учнями значного за обсягом навчального матеріалу, досягнення цілісності знань; • - залучення учнів до процесу здобуття знань; • - формування творчої особистості учня, його здібності; • - дати можливість учням застосовувати набуті знання з різних навчальних предметів у професійній діяльності.
  5. 5. У своїй практичній діяльності я використовувала такі форми інтегрованого навчання: урок та його різновиди; семінари, лекції, лабораторні заняття, заліки; конференції, аукціони, практичні заняття та ін.
  6. 6. Сучасний урок від учнівського «не хочу» до « знаю,вмію,застосую»
  7. 7. Сучасних дітей навчання не цікавить! Знання наших дітей відірвані від життя. Що ми можемо зробити ?
  8. 8. Проводимо практичні уроки на вулиці. Формуємо колективні форми роботи.
  9. 9. Інтегровані уроки Математика І фізика Фізика і біологія Історичний аспект у вивченні фізики Фізика і астрономія Фізика і хімія Фізика і гуманітарні предмети
  10. 10. Фізика і математика •Тема уроку: Логарифми та їх властивості. ba ba  log
  11. 11. Фізика - інтенсивність звуку (децибели). Астрономія – шкала яскравості зірок. Хімія – активність водневих іонів. Сейсмологія – шкала Ріхтера. Теорія музики – нотна шкала по відношенню до частот нотних звуків. Історія – логарифмічна шкала часу.
  12. 12. ,,Гармонічні коливання’’ Інтегрований урок математики і фізики.
  13. 13. Завдання уроку: • Розвивати дослідницьку та пізнавальну діяльність учнів. • Показати практичне застосування гармонічних коливань. • Показати взаємозв’язок між основними поняттями фізики та алгебри. • Розвивати комунікативні здібності учнів. • Гармонічні коливання вивчаються в курсі алгебри та фізики. Таким чином, ми будуємо місток: вивчаючи поняття в одному курсі, складаємо базу для іншого курсу. Повторюючи потім ці поняття в курсі алгебри та фізики, ми закріпимо його на практичному рівні.
  14. 14. Постановка цілей уроку. Мотивація навчальної діяльності. Фізик: Відомий італійський вчений Галілей говорив: «Філософія написана в тій величній книзі, яка завжди відкрита в нас перед очима (я маю на увазі Всесвіт), але яку неможливо зрозуміти, якщо заздалегідь не вивчити її мову». • Математик: Її мова – це мова математики. Математика здавна має репутацію найточнішої галузі знань і є надійним знаряддям розкриття таємниць природи
  15. 15. Постановка проблемного питання: • Математик: Приємно розпочати урок з такого прекрасного музичного супроводу. Та, сподіваюсь, присутні в цьому факті вбачають й іншу сторону. • Фізик: А ось ми в них зараз і запитаємо. Як ви думаєте, що пов’язує музику з темою нашого уроку? • Звучання струни, рух маятника, морські припливи, найрізноманітніші біоритми живих організмів – все це лише окремі приклади у нескінченній множині коливних або періодичних явищ.
  16. 16. • Математик: А щоб описати їх, поставити на службу, людям треба побудувати математичні моделі таких явищ. Математичний опис періодичних процесів створювали вже вчені стародавнього світу. Так, вавилонські астрономи деякі закономірності руху Місяця і Сонця виразили у вигляді спеціальних таблиць, які вони назвали функціями. Теорія тригонометричних функцій, яку ми вивчали, те ж є однією з найдавніших моделей періодичних явищ.
  17. 17. Вивчення нового матеріалу • Сьогодні на уроці ми продовжимо вивчення тригонометричних функцій. • Мета нашого уроку – розглянути приклади коливальних рухів, описати їх за допомогою математичних законів; навчитися будувати графіки тригонометричних функцій.
  18. 18. Y=cosx
  19. 19. y=sin x
  20. 20. Чим відрізняються дані графіки?
  21. 21. Закріплення нового матеріалу • Фізик: Людина зустрічається з коливаннями і використовує їх у різних сферах своєї діяльності. У яких саме? • Математик: Та чи завжди коливання є корисними? • Фізик: Вібрації. • Математик: Зрозуміло, що вібраційна хвороба – це дуже серйозне захворювання .Люди яких професій можуть захворіти нею?
  22. 22. Підсумок уроку • Фізик: Завершуємо урок. Хочеться підкреслити, що коливання не є одним із типів руху в ряді інших, а являють собою фундаментальне явище, елемент того таємничого «алфавіту», за допомогою якого природа створює все, що нас оточує. • Математик: Отже, друзі, чи згодні ви з тим, що глибокому дослідженню фізичних процесів допомагає математика? Тож що потрібно для того, щоб дослідити фізичне явище? А які моделі і методи ми використовували сьогодні?
  23. 23. Фізик: На сьогоднішньому уроці ми ще раз переконалися в тому, що математичні теорії є надійним знаряддям у розкритті таємниць природи. А коливання, про які ми говорили сьогодні, якщо будуть контролюватись людиною, будуть приносити велику користь. Але вони можуть перетворитися і на заклятого ворога. Тому треба вивчати коливання, знати їх властивості. І тут без математичних розрахунків точно не обійтись. • Математик: А я не втримаюсь, щоб не процитувати слова індійського математика Бхаскара ІІ (ХІІ ст.): «Я глибоко шаную математику, бо ті, хто знайомі з нею, вбачають у ній засіб до розуміння всього існуючого».
  24. 24. Домашнє завдання: • Творча робота. Уявіть собі, що ви сьогодні запросили на міжнародний симпозіум з дослідження коливальних процесів . З якого питання ви змогли б виступити, напишіть короткий зміст свого виступу на цьому симпозіумі.
  25. 25. Об’єкти вивчення Фізики і хімії досить близькі. • Але структури курсів суттєво відрізняються . • Фізика і хімія вивчає багато спільних понять: атом,електрон,молекула,електролітична дисоціація, маса,кількість речовини. Потрібно досягти спільного, однакового трактування цих величин і їх застосування. 29.03.2018 25
  26. 26. Зв’язок фізики і біології та географії. • Має три аспекти: • Фізика в живих організмах • Біоніка • Екологія • При вивченні електрики учням треба повідомити, що електричні заряди і електричне поле відіграють важливе значення в життєдіяльності клітин.
  27. 27. Фізика і біологія • 8кл. Випаровування і конденсація . Кипіння. • ФОРМУВАННЯ НАВИКІВ РОБОТИ З МІКРОСКОПОМ ЯК НЕВІДЄМНА ЧАСТИНА МАЙБУТНЬОЇ ПРОФЕСІЇ.ЦЕ ФОРМУВАННЯ ПРАКТИЧНОЇ КОМПЕТЕНТНОСТІ УЧНІВ У ПРОЦЕСІ ВИВЧЕННЯ ПРЕДМЕТІВ ПРИРОДНИЧО-МАТЕМАТИЧНОГО ЦИКЛУ. 29.03.2018 http://aida.ucoz.ru 27
  28. 28. Фізика і література • 7кл Рух молекул. Дифузія. • Один зі шляхів розвитку пізнавальної компетентності учнів - використання на уроці літературних творів. Це оживляє урок, сприяє розвитку самоосвітньої компетентності. Закріпленню і поглибленню одержуваних знань, виробленню цілісного уявлення про навколишній світ.
  29. 29. Фізика і гуманітарні предмети • Конкурс ,,Фізики –лірики.’’Пропоную учням різні завдання,відгадати вченого,письменника,за деякими явищами природи скласти прислів’я. З’ясовуємо і доводимо з точки зору фізики достовірність і правильність описання в літературі фізичних явищ, діти залюбки виконують домашнє завдання ,де треба знайти в літературному творі опис фізичного явища.
  30. 30. Фізика і географія • 7кл • Урок- подорож: ,,Плавання тіл та повітроплавання’’ • Дослідницька лабораторія (колективна експериментальна робота), яка формує пізнавальну, самоосвітню, соціальну компетентність учнів. • Розрахункові задачі: розрахувати справжню водотоннажність ,,Титаніка’’ • Повідомлення творчої групи про характеристики сучасних танкерів. Екологічні проблеми, пов’язані з водним транспортом.
  31. 31. Фізика і біологія • 11клас Радіація. Добро і зло. • Результатом є поєднання знань з фізики і біології, робота з додатковою літературою формування пізнавального інтересу до даної теми.
  32. 32. Історичний аспект у вивченні фізики • При вивченні законів фізики звертаємось до історії. Це і історичні довідки про відкриття законів, це біографія вчених-фізиків. Це і історичні події і час їх відкриття. Задачі з історичним змістом, завжди викликають на уроці у дітей особливу увагу і ретельні розрахунки( про корону царя Гієрона,розпад ядра,наслідки аварії на ЧАЕС,радіоактивність)
  33. 33. висновок • Сучасна фізика – найважливіше джерело знань про навколишній світ. Міжпредметні зв’язки здійснюють формування у учнів світогляду про явища природи. Допомагають їм використовувати свої знання при вивченні інших предметів та в суспільно-корисній праці.
  34. 34. Дякую за увагу!

