ДОВІДКА-ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКА навчального закладу з національно-патріотичного виховання 1. Назва навчального закладу - Чорноморсь...
ЗДНВР Крутоуз Л.В. 10.05.2018 підготувала на навчально-методичну раду в філію «Методичний кабінет» комунальної установи з ...
професій» Мосейчук К.М., «Україна вишивана» Винокур Л.В. (Додаток 10) Виховання патріотизму та національної свідомості нас...
Учителем Слободян Л.М. створено експозицію «Не обміліє пам’яті ріка», матеріали якої висвітлюють події та хроніку Революці...
матеріалами народознавчого характеру, які класні керівники 1-11 класів використовують на годинах спілкування. За три остан...
розташування) - З метою посилення ролі національно - патріотичного виховання у встановлені особистості школяра, 10 квітня ...
любові до рідного краю сприяє і ознайомлення з народною символікою України. Вивчення народної символіки має велике значенн...
16 жовтня вчителем фізичної культури Крутоуз Ю.І. проведеніспортивні змагання ««Декозак, там слава ». У вирі спортивноїбор...
організатор Винокур Л.В. підготувала презентацію «Подвиг героїв Крут», біля якої класні керівники провели уроки пам’яті.( ...
2019 році екологічна агітбригада «Чорноморська варта» зайняла ІІ місце у районному конкурсі агітбригад «Земля – наш спільн...
Олександрівської в/ч продовжилась 6 травня 2017р. на мітингу Пам’яті та примирення. Захоплено сприймали запрошені гості, б...
19. Участь представників навчального закладу в акціях милосердя. Волонтерська діяльність У школі ведеться робота над проек...
гостях у військових», «У Дар’ї Овчиннікової – почесне друге місце» 13 квітня 2017р., «Достойна нагорода» 11 січня 2018 рок...
захисників Батьківщини, випуск плакатів, буклетів, газет за матеріалами пошукової діяльності; - вивчення обов'язкових пред...
  1. 1. ДОВІДКА-ХАРАКТЕРИСТИКА навчального закладу з національно-патріотичного виховання 1. Назва навчального закладу - Чорноморська загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів 2. Адреса навчального закладу та контактний телефон, e-meil: 75641, с. Чорноморське, вул. Миру, 14, Голопристанський р-н Херсонська обл., chornomorska-zosh@meta.ua 3. Прізвище, ім’я та по-батькові директора Кривонос Валентина Іванівна 4. Прізвище, ім’я та по-батькові відповідального за національно- патріотичну роботу, контактний телефон, Винокур Оксана Андріївна, тел. 0978242131, відповідно до наказу по школі № 90 від 06.09.2019р. 5. Документація щодо організації навчально-виховного процесу з національно-патріотичної виховання (додаток 1,2). 6. Організаціяметодичноїроботи національно-патріотичного напрямку (підготовка методичних рекомендацій; участь у Всеукраїнському конкурсіна кращий навчально-методичний матеріал (рік, назва, автор); тематика семінарів проведених на базі навчального закладу, тематику заходів у межах семінарів) - Розробка заходів щодо впровадження Концепції національно- патріотичного виховання учнів у школі обговорена на засіданні МО класних керівників 1-11 класів (Лист МОН України від 16.08.2019 №1/9-523 "Про національно-патріотичне виховання у закладах освіти у 2019-2020 навчальному році"), розроблено методичні рекомендації до Першого уроку «Україна єдина країна»,до Дня Миру, до Дня гідності і свободи, до Дня пам’яті жертв Голодомору, до Дня захисника України, до дня Соборності, до Дня пам’яті героїв Крут, до Дня Пам’яті та примирення, присвячені пам’яті жертв Другої світової війни(Винокур О.А.). Педагогічним колективом , дирекцією школи підготовлено та проведено 12 жовтня 2016р. семінар заступників директорів шкіл з виховної роботи Голопристанського району «Ось ми які!», на якому відбувся обмін досвідом по організацї роботи з національно-патріотичного виховання та презентовано шкільний Тиждень національно-патріотичного виховання (2016-17н.р.). Відповідно до плану роботи КУ «Голопристанський районний методичний кабінет» 16 жовтня 2018 р. на базі Чорноморського закладу загальної середньої освіти відбувся навчально-практичний семінар для вчителів фізичної культури та «Захисту Вітчизни» з теми «Новітні підходи до організації військово- патріотичного виховання в сільській школі». Під час семінару учні та вчителі школи презентували військово-спортивне свято до Дня Захисника «Україна в нас одна». Відбувся конкурс стройової пісні між командами учнів 5-10 класів "Десант" та "Блискавка" , показовий урок фізичної культури у 7 класі"Як козаки у футбол грали"). Були запрошені гості - військовослужбовці Олександрівської військової частини . (Додаток 8)
  2. 2. ЗДНВР Крутоуз Л.В. 10.05.2018 підготувала на навчально-методичну раду в філію «Методичний кабінет» комунальної установи з обслуговування закладів освіти і культури Голопристанської районної ради довідку «Про ефективність реалізації Концепції допризовної підготовки і військово-патріотичного виховання молодів Чорноморській школі». (Додаток 9) Учителями школи розроблено для практичної роботи та подано на заочний Всеукраїнськийконкурс на кращий навчально-методичний матеріал 2016-2017 н.р. Представлено 6 конкурсних робіт в різних номінаціях. За підсумками районного етапу конкурсу троє вчителів (Кузьму Л.В., Андрієвську О.Б., Мосейчук К.М.) нагороджено дипломами І ступеня, троє вчителів (Бірчак О.О., Винокур Л.В., Крутоуз Л.В.) - дипломами ІІ ступеня. 2017-2018 н.р. Представлено 8 конкурсних робіт в різних номінаціях, з яких 2 роботи ( Бірчак О.О., Винокур Л.В.) - у номінації «національно-патріотичне виховання», 1 робота (Мосейчук К.М.) - у номінації «родинно-сімейне виховання». За підсумками районного етапу конкурсу Бірчак О.О. та Винокур Л.В. нагороджені грамотами за зайняте І місце, Бідна А.С., Іванченко А.В., КузьмаЛ.В., Мосейчук К.М., Крутоуз Л.В., Слободян Л.М. – за зайняте ІІ місце, за підсумками обласного етапу конкурсу - дипломом І ступеня нагороджено Винокур Л.В «Видатні спортсмени Херсонщини», дипломами ІІ ступеня - Бірчак О.О. «Світло квітів Катерини Білокур» та Бідну А.С. «Голодомор – чорна сповідь українського народу», дипломом ІІІ ступеня- Іванченко А.В. «Дружба – найбільший скарб». 2018-2019 н.р. Представлено 15 конкурсних робіт (вчителі: Винокур Л.В, Винокур О.А., Вовк Т.В., Бідна А.С., Бірчак О.О., Буряк В.В., Іванченко А.В., Кузьма Л.В., Мосейчук К.М., Крутоуз Л.В., Омелянова В.М., Потапова Н.М. ) . З них 5 робіт - у номінації «національно-патріотичне виховання» (Винокур Л.В., Бідна А.С., Мосейчук К.М., Потапова Н.М., Буряк В.В.), 1 конкурсна робота (Кузма Л.В.) - у номінації «родинно-сімейне виховання». За підсумками районного етапу конкурсу Бідна А.С. та Кузьма Л.В. «Тільки родина, як зірка єдина, твій порятунок, надійний причал» нагороджені грамотами за зайняте І місце, за підсумками обласного етапу конкурсу - дипломом ІІ ступеня нагороджено Бідну А.С. «Скорботи полум’я священе». Кожен класний колектив спільно з органами учнівського самоврядування працює над методикою підготовки та проведення виховних проектів: 1 клас «Мій клас – моя родина» Іванченко А.В., 2 клас «Живи красиво - твори добро» Мануйло Л.Є., 3клас «Вчимося творити добро» Бірчак О.О., 4клас «Пташиний світ» Омельянова В.М., 5клас «Толерантність у суспільстві» Маришева К.М., 6 клас «Залишимо свій слід» Винокур О.А., 7 клас «Неси добро у світ природи» Кузьма Л.В., 8 клас «Козацькому роду нема переводу» Бідна А.С., 9 клас «Квіти в нашому житті» Вовк Т.В., 10 клас «У світі
  3. 3. професій» Мосейчук К.М., «Україна вишивана» Винокур Л.В. (Додаток 10) Виховання патріотизму та національної свідомості наскрізною лінією проходять через весь навчальний процес. Вчителі приділяють велику увагу вихованню патріотизму та національної свідомості учнів на уроках історії, мови,літератури використовуючи сучасні інтерактивні форминавчання. ЗДВР Винокур О..А. розроблено «Методичні рекомендації по здійсненню національно - патріотичного виховання учнів старшої ланки», «Методичні рекомендації по здійсненню патріотичного виховання учнів середньої ланки», для класних керівників та вчителів «Методичні рекомендації по здійсненню патріотичного виховання учнів початкових класів». 7. Наявність музею при навчальному закладі (за наявності; назва та профіль, дата створення, керівник музею, остання дата перереєстрації) У школі діє два музеї, які розміщенні в окремих кімнатах. Музей історії села заснований у І988 році. У 2015 рада музею та керівник - вчитель історії Слободян Л.М. взяли участь у районному етапі Всеукраїнського конкурсу музеїв при навчальних закладах. За висновками оглядової комісії музей відповідає вимогам Методичних рекомендацій щодо засад діяльності музеїв історичного профілю (наказ відділу освіти № 254 від 05.11.2015 р.) Музей постійно поповнюється новимиекспозиціями, висвітлюючи важливі події життя України, області, села. Враховуючи методичні рекомендації щодо оновлення змісту матеріалів шкільних музеїв в певній мірі оновлено окремі експозиції музею Історії села (День пам'яті та примирення, «Не обміліє пам'яті ріка», «Україна - європейська держава», «Революція на граніті», «Небесна сотня», «Голодомор 1932-33рр» - Винокур Л.В.,Винокур О.А., Слободян Л.М. Під керівництвом Слободян Л.М активісти музею протягом 2017-18 н.р. взяли участь у пошукової акції учнівської молоді «Голодомор – чорна сповідь моєї малої Батьківщини» з метою збереження пам’яті про національну трагедію 1932 – 1933 рр. в Україні. Екскурсовод учениця 11 класу Ушакова Анна посіла І місце у районному конкурсі серед екскурсоводів шкільних музеїв «Конкурс на кращу відео екскурсію, присвячену роковинам вшанування пам’яті жертв голодомору 1932-33рр (додаток 11, 12) . Керівник музею Історії села Слободян Л.М. проводить екскурсії для учнів 1-11 класів до Дня пам’яті жертв голодомору 1932-33рр . На базі музею 22 вересня 2017р. проведено конкурс квіткових композицій «Україна пам’ятає…» (перемогу здобули учні 3, 6,7,9,11класів). Експедиційний загін 7 класу кл. керівник Перепелкіна Н.М. працювали над класним виховним проектом «Голодомор – чорна сповідь моєї малої батьківщини». Учні взяли участь у районній конференції присвяченій роковинам Голодомору, презентували свою постановку п’єси «Хлібчик для янгола» (додаток 12,13).
  4. 4. Учителем Слободян Л.М. створено експозицію «Не обміліє пам’яті ріка», матеріали якої висвітлюють події та хроніку Революції гідності, також розповідають про АТО на Сході України та випускників жителів села, які беруть участь в АТО. Учні - екскурсоводи під керівництвом Слободян Л.М. провели екскурсії- розповіді у музеї на тему «Не обміліє пам’яті ріка» - до другої річниці подій на майдані для учнів 8-9 класів, 19.02.18р., 21.02.18р. для учнів 8,10 класів «Революція Гідності», екскурсії «Ціна чужої війни» до Дня вшанування учасників бойових дій на території інших держав, презентації «Наші земляки - учасники АТО», розкриваючи героїчні сторінки життя та участі випускників школи у гарячих точках на сході України. На базі музею щорічно проводятьсяекскурсії до Днів партизанської слави, до Дня вшанування учасників Великої Вітчизняної війни, до річниці закінчення війни в Афганістані ( 8 учнів - випускників школи воювали в Афганістані, 20 - брали участь у ООС). (2017-2019н.р.) У зв’язкуз капітальним ремонтом лівого крила школи музею Історії села з 2019 року знаходиться на реставрації. Шкільний музей Побуту заснований у 2004 р. Керівник музею-директор школи Кривонос В.І. У 2015р. учні-активісти музею та керівник взяли участь у районному етапі Всеукраїнського конкурсу музеїв при навчальних закладах. За висновками оглядової комісії музей Побуту відповідає вимогам Методичних рекомендацій щодо засад діяльності музеїв етнографічного профілю та за поданими матеріалами музею підтверджено звання «Зразковий музей» (наказ відділу освіти №251 від 05.11.2015р), звання якого підтверджувалося двічі. Учні, керівник музею, працівники школи, жителі села постійно поповнюють музей новими експонатами. Рада музею приймає участь у обласних та районних конкурсах та Всеукраїнських конкурсах. 20-22 березня 2017 року в м. Києві екскурсовод шкільного музею учениця 9 класу Овчиннікова Дар’я брала участь у ІІ турі Всеукраїнського конкурсу екскурсоводів музеїв навчальних закладів «Край, в якому я живу» за етнографічним напрямком з віртуальною екскурсією «Своя хата - рідна мати», у якому здобула ІІ місце серед шкільних музеїв України. та отримала диплом Українськогодержавногоцентру туризму і краєзнавства учнівської молоді. (додаток 15) На базі музею Побуту щорічно проводиться відзначення календарних народознавчих свят. Останні - 12 грудня 2019р. «Андріївські посиденьки». Учні – екскурсоводи 6 класу, під керівництвом Кривонос В.І., дебютували з екскурсіями для учнів 5 – 7 класу. Відбулося змагання між хлопцями і дівчатами 7 класу. (додаток 16). Весною учні розписують писанки, проводяться майстер – класи «Писанка сміється», відзначаються кращі учні, кращі писанки залишаються на «писанковому дереві» (додаток 17). Музей постійно поповнюється
  5. 5. матеріалами народознавчого характеру, які класні керівники 1-11 класів використовують на годинах спілкування. За три останні роки музей поповнився новими експонатами (28). Активу участь узяли жителі села – сім’я Лещинських О.М. та Сови О.П., а також щорічно беруть активну участь у поповненні матеріальної бази музею учні під керівництвом вчителя української мови та літератури Мосейчук К.М. Постійно оновлюється склад учнів - екскурсоводів. Розроблено нові екскурсії: « Різні трави сушить мати…» - про лікувальні рослини нашого села, «Колупала піч, колупала…» - про обряд сватання, «Різьба по дереву», «Червонакалина – символ України», «Скіфські могили – пам’ятки старовини», «Вишивання хрестиком», «Українські забавки та промовлянки для найменших». Експонати музею Побуту та його матеріали широко використовуються вчителями предметниками під час вивчення програмованого матеріалу з історії України та української літератури та інших предметів. На районному семінарі вчителів інформатики Голопристанського району 22.11.2019 року учні 6 класу створювали презентації, використовуючи матеріали музею Побуту. (додаток 18) Навчальна програма з української літератури 7 класу вимагає ознайомлення учнів з побутом наших предків. На базі музею проведено уроки по вивченню твору М. Стельмаха «Гуси - лебеді летять…», Г. Тютюнника «Климко», В.Симоненка «Лебеді материнства», вивчення колискових пісень з учнями 6 класу, вивчення творчості Малишка «Рідна мати моя» (про рушник), Л. Костенко «Кольорові миші», С. Чернілевський «Теплота родинного інтиму» та інші. Керівником музею разом з учнями на протязі 2017-2019 років підготовлено ціле зібрання презентацій та відеоматеріалів, які допомагають вчителями у здійсненні навчально – виховного процесу: презентація «Своя хата - рідна мати», відео « історія України за 5 хвилин», колядки, щедрівки, веснянки, пісні літнього циклу, свято Івана Купала, русальні пісні, закодовані імена в українській вишиванці, відео «Джарилгач», збірка колискових пісень, «Прості обереги пам’яті», заняття - «Скіфи», відео «Ягорлик», «Розповідь про калину», презентація «Український костюм», «Це моя країна», фільм «Моє село – окрасаУкраїни» презентації «Козаки», «ГромадянствоУкраїни», « Українські прислів’я та приказки», «Славетні українці», «Світло квітів», «Торгівля», «Там, за трипільською зорею», «День визволення України» , «Голопристанщина, мій рідний край», «Слава Київської Русі», «Я – Україна», «Козацтво на Херсонщині», «Україна в цифрах». Щорічно під час літнього відпочинку та весняних походів по рідному краю учні шкіл району Олексадрівської, Садівської, Збур’ївської, Новозбур’ївської та шкіл міста Гола Пристань відвідують музей школи. 8. Презентація оглядової екскурсії (додаток 19, 20, 21 ) 9.Наявність кімнати школяра (дата створення, відповідальний, місце
  6. 6. розташування) - З метою посилення ролі національно - патріотичного виховання у встановлені особистості школяра, 10 квітня 2015р. у школі створено кімнату школяра, яка розташована у правому крилі приміщення школи на першому поверсі в окремій кімнаті. У ній зосереджені необхідні для класних керівників, вчителів та учнів матеріали виховної роботи . Відповідає за оформлення, поповнення кімнати ЗДВР Винокур О.А. Кімната школяра щорічно поповнюється методичними розробками заходів національно – патріотичного спрямування, класними виховними проектами та новою літературою (класні пректи: «До перемоги разом», «Душею прагнемо до миру» 2017р.; «Символіка українського народу» 2018р; «Неси добро у світ природи», «Роби добро і долучай до нього інших» 2019р.; оглядові презентації: «Чорновіл В’ячеслав Максимович», «Україна – європейська держава» 2017р., «Михайло Грушевський. Пам'ять України.» 2018р., «29 січня. Герої Крут», «Крізь пекло афганської війни» 2020р.; методичні розробки:«Скорботиполум’я священе», «Видатні спортсмениХерсонщини», «Тільки родина, як зірка єдина, твій порятунок, надійний причал», «Дружба – найбільший скарб» 2019р (додаток 22) ; літературними виданнями «Хронологія мужності 2014-2016», «Крути. Січень 2018», «Ад 242», «Неоголошена війна», «Херсонщина нас єднає» (додаток 23) Учнівський та педагогічний колектив нагороджені Почесними грамотами Голопристанської районної ради «За активну діяльність у навчально- патріріотичному виховані молоді, сприяння формуванню сучасного позитивного іміджу країни та з нагоди відзначення Дня Гідності та свободи» 07.11.2018, «За вагомий внесок у розвиток туристсько-краєзнавчої та військово-патріотичної роботи у Голопристанському районні» 2018р. (додаток 23) . 10.Використаннядержавноїсимволікиу навчально-виховному процесі - Щотижня урочисто кращими учнями школи, які відзначились у конкурсах, змаганнях, навчанні, поведінці піднімається Державний Прапор України у супроводі звучання Державного Гімну України. У кожномунавчальному кабінеті школи та в коридоріна II поверсі естетично оформлені куточки державної символіки. Традиційним є виконання Гімну України учнями школи на загальношкільних лінійках та загальношкільних заходах. Стало традицією виконання флешмобів в українських національних костюмах з використанням кольорів прапору України (додаток 24) Щорічно у день народження автора Гімну України М. Вербицького та П. Чубинського проводяться урочисті лінійки з виконанням головної пісні держави Всі учні від 2 по 11 клас повністю знають слова Гімну - України. Формуванню національної самосвідомості здобувачів освіти, вихованню
  7. 7. любові до рідного краю сприяє і ознайомлення з народною символікою України. Вивчення народної символіки має велике значення в виховном процесі, формуванні історичної пам'яті в молодої людини. З цією метою у Чорноморській ЗОШ створено куточки «Державної Символіки», «Люби і знай свій рідний край», «Герої нашого часу», стенди «Херсонщина: час, події, люди», «Я не хочу війни». (додаток 25,26,27) 11.Відзначення пам’ятних дат - Шкільний колектив відзначає пам’ятні дати України, а також має свої традиційній свята та дати. Державні свята: День Соборності1 України, День пам’яті героїв Круг, День вшанування учасників бойових дій на території інших держав, День захисника України, День партизанської слави, День Чорнобильської трагедії, День скорботи і вшанування пам’яті жертв війни в Україні, День пам’яті жертв голодомору, День незалежності України, День гідності та свободи, День збройних сил України, День народження Т.Г.Шевченка, День закінчення Другої світової війни, Дні Українського козацтва, День визволення України від нацистських загарбників, Міжнародний день рідної мови, День української мови, Міжнародний день пам’яті жертв Голокосту, День утворення Херсонської області. Традиційні шкільні свята: щорічні паради пісні і строю до Дня вшанування учасників бойовихдій, зустрічі випускників школи, виконання Гімну ЧорноморськоїЗОШна загальношкільних лінійках та святах, участь учнів школи у Днях села на території Чорноморської сільськоїради, Осінні ярмарки, Козацькізабави. Відповідно до плану виховної роботи ЧорноморськоїЗОШ, з метою виховання в учнів почуття патріотизму, любові та пошани до своєї Вітчизни, народу, його героїчноїісторії, пошани до видатних постатей України, традиційно у жовтні до Дня Захисника Україниу школі проводиться тиждень національно-патріотичного виховання. Класними керівниками 1-11 класів були проведенітематичні виховні години до Дня українськогокозацтва, Дня захисника України. Загальний рівень проведення виховних заходів у рамках тематичного тижня можна визначити задовільним, проте класним керівникам слід активізувати діяльність по залученню до подібних тематичних заходів батьків учнів своїх класів, плануючи та проводячибатьківськийвсеобуч відповідної тематики; а також щодо запрошення на класні заходивійськовослужбовців, волонтерів, учасників АТО. 15.10.2019 -18.10.2019 заступником директораз ВР Винокур О.А. організовано проведення конкурсутворчихробіт «Вітальна листівка для захисника України», на якій були представлені кращі учнівські виробив різних техніках . Естетичним оформленням, тематичною відповідністю відзначалися роботиЛещинського Назара4 кл., Кана Іллі, Гордіцана Владлена – 2 кл.(класні керівники ОмельяноваВ.М., Бірчак О.О.) (Додаток 28)
  8. 8. 16 жовтня вчителем фізичної культури Крутоуз Ю.І. проведеніспортивні змагання ««Декозак, там слава ». У вирі спортивноїборотьбиперемогу здобуликоманди 4, 7,10 класів. Святковапрограмаохоплювала козацькі розвагита спортивнівипробовування, під час яких учні виявили силу, спритність, швидкість, витривалість і спеціальні вміння з ігрових видів спорту.(Додаток 29) Учні початкових класів активно взяли участь у виставці – конкурсівійськової техніки з ЛЕГО конструктора«Міць нескорених». Найкращі моделі у Лещинського Назара (4 кл) та колективна роботаучнів 2 класу. (Додаток 28) ЗДВР Винокур О.А. організувала для учнів 10-11 класів інтелектуальний турнір «Україназвитяжна» (перемогу здобулиучні 11 кл.). Протягом тижня педагог-організатор Винокур Л.В. провела вікторини «Козацькими стежками» для учнів 5-8 класів та 1-4 кл. Усі учасники вікторин одержали позитивнийзаряд енергії, неймовірне емоційне піднесення та насолоду. Переможці учні 2 та 7 класів. (Додаток 29) Традиційно учні та вчителі школи відзначають Міжнародний день Миру. 21 вересня діти взяли участь у флешмобі «Ми за мир» (Винокур О.А), учні 1-11 класів виготовилиемблеми до Дня Миру, найкращі були у учнів 6 та 9 класів(кл.керівники Винокур О.А, Вовк Т.В.), проведенігодини спілкування «Нам потрібне мирне небо», «21вересня – Міжнародний день Миру». (Додаток 30) 22 листопада в Чорноморській ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст. був проведений патріотичний захід «Народжені вмерти за Батьківщину – залишаються жити у віках». Метою заходу було вшанувати пам'ять полеглих під час революції Гідності , прищепити любов до Батьківщини, розвиватибажання в учнів стати гідними громадянами України. Захід підготувала й провела класний керівник 8 класу Бідна А.С.. Учасниками заходу були учні 8-9 класів та вчителі. (Додаток 31) Як і щорічно, в листопаді учні вшанували пам‘ять жертв голодомору, переглянувши документальні відеопрезентації, ознайомилися зі свідченнямиочевидців, а також взялиучасть в акції «Запали свічку» (Винокур О.А., Винокур Л.В.). (Додаток 31) З нагоди Міжнародного дня пам’яті жертв Голокосту 27.01.2020р. відбулися годиниспілкування, круглі столи, бесіди за темами: «Голокост: Чужого горя не буває», «Бессмертнасила людського духу», «Голокост-шрам на серці людства». (Додаток 32) 29 січня 2020 року учні та вчителі школи вшанували пам’ять молодих захисників Української Народної Республіки, які власною кров’ю вписали героїчнусторінку в історію українського визвольного руху, педагог-
  9. 9. організатор Винокур Л.В. підготувала презентацію «Подвиг героїв Крут», біля якої класні керівники провели уроки пам’яті.( (Додаток 32) Щорічно 15 лютого в Україні та ЧорноморськаЗОШвідзначають День вшанування учасників бойовихдій на території інших держав. На лінійці пам’яті "Крізь пекло афганської війни" учні 10-11 класу під керівництвом вчителя «Захисту Вітчизни» згадали односельців, учасників афганської війни. (Додаток 33). ЧорноморськаЗОШ 20 лютого долучилася до відзначення пам’яті Героїв Небесної сотні. День вшанування подвигуучасників Революції гідності та звеличення пам’яті Героїв Небесної сотнідля учнів школи став справжнім уроком сили духу і стійкості українськогонароду. На великому екрані змінювали одна одну світлини загиблих людей – зовсім юних і досить зрілих, кадри подій на Майдані, а діти у своїхвіршах і піснях намагалися передати жертовність та любов до України Героїв Небесної сотні, бажання миру та злагодина рідній землі. Учасники заходу вшанували пам'ять загиблих на Майдані та воїнів АТО хвилиною мовчання. І під звуки неймовірно тужливої української пісні «Пливе кача» тримали у руках лампадку як свідчення незгасимого вогню пам’яті про Небесну сотню та гордостіза подвиг синів і дочокукраїнського народу. (Додаток 33) 12.Робота національно-патріотичних об’єднань (гуртків, клубів тощо) У школі працює група волонтерів «Небайдужі серця», у якому беруть участь волонтерські загони «Фея доброти», «Джерело милосердя», «Добрі діти», «Джерело доброти» - ведеться робота по наданню допомоги учням школи, які потрапили у скрутну ситуацію (Фаізова Єльвіра, Гідулянова Олена). В рамках акції «Назустріч мрії» учні, вчителі та батьки зібрали 7550 грн (2018р), 13 тис. грн. (2019рік) та надали адресну допомогу ученицї 10 класу школи Фаїзовій Ельвірі. Дівчина перебувала на лікуванні у м. Києві в Інституті рака (діагноз остеосаркома лівої малої гомілкової кістки). Не залишилися байдужими учні, батьки, вчителі школи до Гідулянової Олени. (дитина-інвалід з порушенням опорно-рухового апарату). У грудні 2019 року відбулося ускладнення хвороби, терміново потрібні були кошти на лікування. Було зібрано і передано 5305грн, 3 комплекти постільної білизни та одяг на суму 700грн. На базі шкільного музею Побуту під керівництвом Кривонос В.І. працює безоплатний гурток екскурсоводів у складі 6 учнів 6 класу та 4 учні 5 класу. Екскурсоводи проводять 8 екскурсій для учнів школи та гостей . У школі діє екологічний клуб «Паросток», який налічує 26 учнів 6-9 класів. У
  10. 10. 2019 році екологічна агітбригада «Чорноморська варта» зайняла ІІ місце у районному конкурсі агітбригад «Земля – наш спільний дім». На території школина пустирю4квітня був посаджений вишневий садок (30 саджанців). 8 квітня висаджено на пришкільній ділянці 15 саджанців троянд. Члени екологічного рою постійно доглядають за пришкільним парком, який було закладено у 2013році.(додаток 34) Працює Міністерство шефської допомоги у складі: Міністр: Матвеев Іван- 9клас; члени міністерства: Кан Станіслав – 5 клас, Стасюк Богдана – 6 клас, Кравець Руслана - 7 клас, Гусєв Денис - 9 клас, Рєзніки Крістіна – 10 клас, Мануйло Максим - 11 клас, Шкільної Президентської Республіки, що здійснює допомогу ветеранам праці, веде догляд за Обелісками та могилою льотчика Шамикіна. (додаток 35) 13. Звіт про роботу роїв Всеукраїнської дитячо-юнацької військово- патріотичної гри «Сокіл» («Джура») Патріотичний напрямок – один з пріоритетних у виховній роботі педагогічногоколективуЧорноморськоїзагальноосвітньоїшколиІ-ІІІ ступенів. Формуванню національно свідомої, патріотично налаштованої особистості сприяє участь у Всеукраїнській дитячо-юнацькій військово-патріотичній грі «Сокіл» («Джура»).Урамкахцього проектув школіорганізованокозацькийрій «Молода Січ», який діє під гаслом: Круточола наша доля, Не вода в ній, кров тече, Козаку найперше – воля, Козаку найперше – честь! Учні школи стали рушійною силою Доброго діла «Роби добро і залучай до нього інших». Роботанад с проектомрозпочаласяіз зібрання данних, матеріалів про випускників нашої ЧорноморськоїЗОШ-учасників АТО. Підсумком данної роботистав куточок«Герої нашого часу» (додаток 36). Велика увага в ході роботи приділялася зустрічі учнів школи із односельцями, випускниками школи, якіприймалибезпосередню участьубойовихдіяхАТО та мають статус «УчасникАТО».13жовтня 2017р. відбуласязустріч учнів 8-11класів з воїнами АТО (Портним Миколою і Хижняком Олексієм) "Ми щит і меч твій Україна" (додаток 36) З метою зацікавленості учнів до служби в Збройних Силах України та орієнтацію на професію військовослужбовця, вчитель «Захисту Вітчизни» КрутоузЮ.І.у березені2017р. разом із учнями 8- 11 кл. відвідував Олександрівськувійськовучастину. Командирчастини Петрощук В.В. разом з військовослужбовцями для учнів 8-11 класів провів майстр-класпо складанню та розбиранню зброї, викликавши велике захоплення та зацікавленість учнів. Для підтримки бойового духу, настрою військовослужбовців, учні ЧорноморськоїЗОШпоказалисвятковийконцерт для бійців Олександрівської військової частини «Таврійський барвограй» і передали прапор та листівки «Голуби миру» на передову бійцям АТО - березень 2017р. Співпраця педагогічного колективу Чорноморської ЗОШ та керівництва
  11. 11. Олександрівської в/ч продовжилась 6 травня 2017р. на мітингу Пам’яті та примирення. Захоплено сприймали запрошені гості, батьки та ветерани праці Чорноморської сільськоїради патріотичний флешмоб «З Україною в серці». Продовженням участіучнів школив проектібуло відзначення Всесвітнього Дня Миру - 21 вересня 2017р – 2019р. За традицією школи 6 жовтня 2017р., у рамках Тижня національно- патріотичного виховання ЗДВР Винокур О.А. разом із учнями 9-11 класів здійснили екскурсію в Олексанрівську в/ч, де взяли інтерв’ю у командира частини Петрощук В.В. Дізналися про історію військової частини, її склад, функції. Оглянули, як іде підготовка до серйозних навчань військовослужбовців, яківідбудутьсяна початку листопада. На кінець зустрічі дівчата вручили командиру і солдатам ляльки-мотанки – давні українські обереги. Особливо цікаво13 жовтня 2018р відбулася зустріч учнів 8-11 класів із випускникамиЧорноморської ЗОШ, контрактниками військовослужбовцями Олександрівської в/ч, які повернулися із відрядження в зону АТО, Мазком Ігорем та Мухою Валерієм. Зустріч підготувала класний керівник 10 класу Винокур Л.В. Популярність вишколу "Джура-прикордонник" набирає обертів на Херсонщині! Так в рамках районного відбору до участі у всеукраїнському вишколі"Джура-прикордонник" 2020 та з нагоди святкування Дня захисника України 05 жовтня 2019 року команда учнів 8-10класів разом із вчителем «ЗахистуВітчизни»КрутоузЮ.І. прийнялиучастьу вишколі "Доба на заставі" на базі ВПС "Залізний Порт". Протягом двох днів співробітники ДПСУ знайомили юних джур з особливостямироботиморськоїохорониналокаціяхіз слідознавства,тактичної медицини, стройової та вогневої підготовки. (додаток 38) 14. Участь представників навчального закладу у МАН (відділення: літературознавства, фольклористики та мистецтвознавства, мовознавства, філософіїта суспільствознавства,історії, наук про Землю, хімії та біології, екологіїта аграрних наук за національно-патріотичними напрямками роботи), (додаток 4). 15. Організація та проведення шкільних масових заходів національно- патріотичного виховання(змагання, конференції, вечори, тижні, брейн- ринг тощо), перелік, термін проведення, найбільш визначні з яких (не більше 2 заходів) проілюструвати сценарієм та фотографіями (додаток 5). 16. Розробка тематичних екскурсійних маршрутів Розроблено маршрут «Стежками історії рідного краю», 2018 р. 17. Проведення походів експедицій та екскурсій (додаток 6). 18. Участь представників навчальних закладу в районних, обласних та Всеукраїнських заходах (змаганнях, експедиціях, конференціях, операціях, акціях тощо) (додаток7).
  12. 12. 19. Участь представників навчального закладу в акціях милосердя. Волонтерська діяльність У школі ведеться робота над проектом «Небайдужі серця» , у якому беруть участь волонтерські загони «Фея доброти», «Джерело милосердя», «Добрі діти», «Джерело доброти» - ведеться робота по наданню гуманітарної допомоги в зону АТО. Щорічно учні школи беруть участь у благодійній акції «Сонечко в долонях». До товариства «Червоний хрест» було передано (всього):Светри - 18шт., спідниць -13шт., штанів - 21 шт., шорти-7шт., колготи-2шт, піджаків -4шт., кофти -30шт., шапки , шарфи - 7шт., батніки-14шт., сукні -3шт., портфель - 1шт, футболок -11шт., зошити 9 (2017р.). До Дня святого Миколая проведено святковувиставу «Святий Миколай до нас завітай», діти отримали задоволення від вистави , та солодкі подарунки від Миколая. Також учні старшої ланки провели святкову вистави для вихованців Чорноморського ДНЗ «Золотий ключик». Не обійшов Миколай увагою і дітей з обмеженими можливостями Гідулянову Олену (учениця 7 класу) та Степаненко Богдану (ученицю 3 класу), привітав їх солодкими подарунками. В рамках акції «Назустріч мрії» учні, вчителі та батьки зібрали 7550 грн (2018р), 13 тис. грн. (2019рік) та надали адресну допомогу ученицї 10 класу школи Фаїзовій Ельвірі. Дівчина перебувала на лікуванні у м. Києві в Інституті рака (діагноз остеосаркома лівої малої гомілкової кістки). Не залишилися байдужими учні, батьки, вчителі школи до Гідулянової Олени. (дитина-інвалід з порушенням опорно-рухового апарату). У грудні 2019 року відбулося ускладнення хвороби, терміново потрібні були кошти на лікування. Було зібрано і передано 5305грн, 3 комплекти постільної білизни та одяг на суму 700грн. 20. Співпраця з громадськими організаціями Школа співпрацює з громадською організацією Чорноморської сільської ради «Райдуга», сільвиконкомом, дитячим садком «Золотий ключик», будинком Культури, організуючи та прводячи спільні виховні заходи патріотичного спрямування. З Голопристанською організацією «Матері солдатів АТО», з волонтерською організацією «Херсонський обласний центр допомоги військовим» та волонтерською організацією «Добро», з районною Голопристанською організацією «Червоний хрест», з Голопристанським ЦПО. 21. Пропаганда національно-патріотичноїроботи навчальних закладів у ЗМІ (конкретизувати) Газета громадськоїорганізаціїЧорноморської сільської ради Газета ГО «Райдуга»:«Край, в якому я живу», «Тарасовесело», В гостях у військових» №4 квітень 2017р., «День Захисника України» 05.11.18, Газета громадської організації Чорноморської сільської ради Газета ГО «Райдуга» «Ми за мир» 05.10.18. газета «Голопристанський вісник» («Тронка»)- «Школярі в
  13. 13. гостях у військових», «У Дар’ї Овчиннікової – почесне друге місце» 13 квітня 2017р., «Достойна нагорода» 11 січня 2018 року, «Тоді нас міг врятувати хліб, тепер – врятує пам'ять», «З любов’ю до малої батьківщини» 30 листопада 2017р., «Навчаємо дітей любити і вирощувати квіти» 2 травня 2019р., «В гостях у «зелених беретів» 10 жовтня 2019р. Газета громадськоїорганізаціїЧорноморської сільської ради Газета ГО «Райдуга»: «20 лютого День памяті Героїв Небесної сотні» №2 лютий 2020р. (додаток 39,40,41,42,43) Шкільне життя висвітлюється на сторінках шкільного сайту http://chornomorska.klasna.com/uk/site/educational-work.html. (додаток 44) Вчителі постійно висвітлюють на сторінках Фейсбуку шкільні новини: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011177416635, https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=%D0%BB%D1%8E%D0%B4%D0%B C%D0%B8%D0%BB%D0%B0%20%D0%BA%D1%80%D1%83%D1%82%D0 %BE%D1%83%D0%B7&epa=SEARCH_BOX, https://www.facebook.com/vkruvonos (додаток 45,46,47) 22.Сучасні форми і методи національно-патріотичної роботи: Ефективність патріотичного виховання в позакласній діяльності значною мірою залежить від спрямованості виховного процесу, форм та методів його організації. - бесіди – «Моя рідна Україна», «Знати і поважати Герб своєї Вітчизни, її прапор і гімн», «Наша вітчизна Україна», «Державна символіка Батьківщини», «Твої права і обов’язки», «Що таке воля», «Рід, родина, рідня», «Патріотизм – нагальна потреба України»; - огляди періодичної преси – «За текстами газет», «Цікаві хвилинки»; - огляд патріотичних телепередач ; - засоби, які виховують любов до української мови – «Свято рідної мови», «Мужай прекрасна наша мово», «Шевченківське слово», «Літературні вечорниці», «Тиждень української мови» – конкурс на кращий мовний плакат, конкурс декламаторів, конкурс на кращу розповідь української народної казки, бібліотечний урок українськихзагадок, прислів’їв, приказок, повір’їв, легенд, народнихприкмет; екскурсії до країниМови із зупинками на станціях Лексики, Фразеології, Етимології; - форми роботи, пов’язані з вивченням історії рідного краю і народу – історичне краєзнавство: відвідання місць історичних подій, вивчення літератури, влаштування виставок, заочна подорож «Україно ти моя прекрасна», складання історії свого роду, оформлення кімнат народознавств, святкування Дня Конституції, Дня незалежності України; - форми роботи військово-патріотичного виховання: фестивалі патріотичної пісні; святкування Дня пам’яті та примирення, Дня збройних сил України, Дня захисника Вітчизни, дня пам’яті Героїв Крут; змагання з військово- прикладних видів спорту, участь у військово-спортивних іграх; інтелектуальні вікторини; -, екскурсії до музеїв, зустрічі з учасниками бойових дій, родичами загиблих
  14. 14. захисників Батьківщини, випуск плакатів, буклетів, газет за матеріалами пошукової діяльності; - вивчення обов'язкових предметів «Я у світі», «Людина і суспільство»; - уроки пам’яті, уроки мужності; - виховання бережного ставлення до природи – створення учнівських проектів «Наукові знання про природу»,«Дивосвіт»; виробів учнів з природних матеріалів, проведення конкурсів на кращий плакат «Бережи довкілля», операцій «Допоможемо зимуючим птахам», «Шпачки прилетіли», «Посаджу я деревце», ; екологічні екскурсії, олімпіади, свята, конкурси, пошукова діяльність; - засоби виховання правосвідомості – вивчення Конституції України, зустріч з депутатами, працівниками правоохоронних органів, дискусії: «Чи варто завждидотримуватись букви закону?», «Що значить бути патріотом?», «Свобода чи вседозволеність?» - виховання засобами праці – соціально-проектна діяльність, ярмарки, індивідуальна трудова діяльність, розширення зеленої зони біля школи, впорядкування та догляд за подвір’ям, проведення операцій «Турбота», «Милосердя», «Біля мого будинку» та ін. 23. Пропозиції щодо удосконалення національно-патріотичної роботи в районі 1. Надати транспорт ЦПО із дозволом проведення екскурсій у межах області. 2.Забезпечити школи сучасним туристичним обладнанням. Директор школи Кривонос В.І.

