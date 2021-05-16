Vita politica italiana tra partiti e riforme 1990-2000

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1990 SI INFRANGONO VECCHI EQUILIBRI 8 Febbraio 1991 Nasce il Pds La DC è costretta a ridiscutere il proprio ruolo
LE REAZIONI DELLA PARTITOCRAZIA SCUOTONO IL SISTEMA POLITICO
La Lega si afferma nell’Italia settentrionale, diventa presto una forza politica, il suo segretario è Umberto Bossi La Ret...
5 APRILE, TERREMOTO ELETTORALE Pentapartito  è l'espressione usata per definire la coalizione di governo in Italia dal 198...
Il Pentapartito nasce nel 1981  da un accordo, detto "patto del camper", fra il segretario della DC, Arnaldo Forlani quell...
Alle elezioni politiche del ‘92 la Democrazia Cristiana ottiene il suo minimo storico e per la prima volta in un'elezione ...
Ma è lo scoppio di uno scandalo che porta alla fine della legislatura dopo solo due anni, Tangentopoli
….Arrestato in flagrante, mentre incassava una tangente, un funzionario nel settore sanità; controllava un consistente pac...
presidente a Milano del Pio Albergo Trivulzio e imputato numero uno di Mani pulite, finito in manette il 17 febbraio 1992 ...
Quando un magistrato più abile e fortunato di altri dà la prima spallata, il castello di carte crolla
Il primo a crollare è: Mario Chiesa. Gli imprenditori che lo avevano finanziato iniziano a tradirlo. E perfino il suo part...
Mani pulite esplode cadono, uno dopo l’altro, gli amministratori, gli imprenditori, i politici. Come le tessere di un gran...
lunedì 17 febbraio la Procura della Repubblica di Milano arresta il socialista Mario Chiesa, Presidente del Pio Albergo Tr...
L’ITALIA SOTTO I COLPI DELLA MAFIA E DELLA CRISI ECONOMICA Il 1992 È anche l’anno in cui si registrano delitti politici e ...
Strage di via d’Amelio
Omicidio di Salvo Lima
Totò Riina Giuseppe Madonia
UN “REGIME “IN DISSOLUZIONE Prosegue il cataclisma. Le procure di tutta Italia indagano in ogni direzione. Alla fine del ‘...
Decine di amministratori sono sotto accusa per la gestione delle forniture sanitarie in Piemonte, Lombardia, Toscana, Camp...
IL MONDO CAMBIATO imploso il blocco sovietico, perdono forza i partiti che anche in Italia erano legittimati dall’uno o da...
SCOMPARE IL VECCHIO SISTEMA POLITICO
10 maggio 1994 Silvio Berlusconi dà vita al suo primo Governo. Ha il sostegno di Alleanza Nazionale, e della Lega Nord. Pe...
martedì 5 luglio 1994 a Milano si apre il maxiprocesso per la tangente Enimont. Sono imputati tutti i partiti di maggioran...
Forlani Andreotti Pomicino Craxi Gava Lamalfa
Dell’ Utri Berlusconi Ligresti Gregante Gardini
ASCESA E CADUTA DEL GOVERNO BERLUSCONI Il 13 luglio 1994 Il governo emana un decreto che abolisce la custodia cautelare pe...
La protesta popolare costringe il governo a ritirare il decreto che viene bollato come decreto “salvaladri”
La procura di Milano invia al presidente del Consiglio un avviso di garanzia per episodi di corruzione in veste di preside...
alla Camera dei Deputati il Presidente del Consiglio Silvio Berlusconi pronuncia un duro discorso contro l'alleato Umberto...
Le opposizioni ne approfittano e insieme alla Lega presentano due mozioni di sfiducia. Al Presidente del Consiglio non res...
Berlusconi e Prodi nel 1996 Governo Prodi 1996
Romano Prodi Carlo Azeglio Ciampi Nino Andreatta Fausto Bertinotti
Romano Prodi conferisce il ministero del tesoro a Carlo Azeglio Ciampi e il ministero della difesa a Nino Andreatta
Commissione bicamerale
Il nuovo governo di centrosinistra si caratterizza subito per la determinazione con la quale persegue l’obiettivo di porta...
La presentazione della legge finanziaria provoca la reazione di Bertinotti che annunciò il ritiro del suo sostegno al gove...
Massimo D’Alema fu il primo esponente dell'ex PCI ad assumere la carica di presidente del Consiglio. D'Alema rimase in car...
Il 19 gennaio 2000 Bettino Craxi muore ad Hammamet in seguito ad un arresto cardiaco. Era nato nel 1934 a Milano.
