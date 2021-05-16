Successfully reported this slideshow.
Uno scacco per l’Occidente
Somalia

  1. 1. Uno scacco per l’Occidente
  2. 2. Lo Stato Somalo nasce nel 1960 9 anni dopo l’esercito prende il potere con il generale Mohammed Siyad Barre
  3. 3. Siyad Barre è accusato di accentuare l’identità etnica e le divisioni tra i vari clan per imporre un governo autoritario nel paese nel 1991 viene spodestato
  4. 4. Mogadiscio diventa terreno di battaglia tra due principali contendenti: Ali Mahdi e il generale Aidid
  5. 5. Da questo momento la Somalia andrà sotto il controllo di decine di signori della guerra (Warlords). Con questo termine si indicano i capi fazione che attraverso le loro milizie controllano un determinato territorio.
  6. 6. I signori della guerra finanziano le proprie milizie attraverso saccheggi, rapimenti, mercato nero, traffico illegale di armi e droga
  7. 7. La Somalia è l’esempio più tragico dei conflitti in Africa dopo la Guerra Fredda. Nasce dall’erosione dell’autonomia dello Stato e dall’ uso illegittimo ed esclusivo della violenza da parte dello Stato stesso
  8. 8. Gli USA finanziano e armano il Negus Hailé Selassié, Re Etiope, ottenendo in cambio la base militare segreta in Asmara, da cui è possibile controllare il Corno d'Africa, i Paesi Arabi e i traffici sullo strategico Mar Rosso Gli USA regalano l'Eritrea all'Etiopia provocando così un’atroce guerra di liberazione durata 30 anni.
  9. 9. Dopo il colpo di Stato di Siyad Barre e la scelta socialista del nuovo regime, la Somalia ha due partner: e L’Italia, fornitore di aiuti economici i L’URSS, partner di assistenza militare
  10. 10. i soldati etiopici si ribellano al Negus feudale alleato all'America
  11. 11. l'emergente Menghistù si rivolge all'URSS, che riarma l'Etiopia (in strategica ritorsione alle aggressioni della Corea e del Vietnam), … e la guerra continua.
  12. 12. La rivoluzione Etiopica provoca un mutamento delle alleanze internazionali nella zona. L’URSS passa da una posizione di sostegno alla Somalia, a quella di posizione di equilibrio tra i due Stati; alla fine sceglie di sostenere l’Etiopia ritenuta paese chiave degli equilibri geopolitici.
  13. 13. Una guerriglia feroce e bande armate si sostituiscono alla lotta contro la dittatura, trascinando il Paese nella miseria e nella fame. Di fronte all’agonia di un intero popolo l’ONU autorizza un intervento, affidando il comando agli Stati Uniti 1992
  14. 14. Le prime truppe statunitensi della Unified Task Force (UNITAF) sbarcano a Mogadiscio all'inizio del dicembre 1992 nel quadro dell'operazione Restore Hope
  15. 15. L'amministrazione americana è intenzionata solo a proteggere la distribuzione degli aiuti umanitari. Invece, per l’ONU, l'UNITAF avrebbe dovuto anche ristabilire la sicurezza in Somalia, con il disarmo generalizzato delle varie milizie.
  16. 16. Nel febbraio del 1993, il governo americano annuncia il ritiro di gran parte delle proprie truppe, sostituite da una forza internazionale di pace sotto il diretto comando delle Nazioni Unite. Si verificano numerosi scontri con centinaia di vittime
  17. 17. Dopo la partenza dei soldati americani e italiani, gli uomini di Aidid e di 'Ali Mahdi si affrontano per il controllo dell'aeroporto di Mogadiscio. È ancora caos e guerra civile
  18. 18. A Mogadiscio un commando somalo uccide Ilaria Alpi, inviata del Tg3 Rai e l'operatore Miran Hrovatin
  19. 19. tra la fine del 1999 e l'inizio del 2000 le difficoltà politiche del lento processo di pace sono aggravate dalla devastante siccità, che colpisce più di 12 milioni di persone nel Corno d'Africa, rendendo interamente dipendenti dagli aiuti internazionali le popolazioni somale, etiopi, di Gibuti, dell'Eritrea e del Kenya settentrionale.
  20. 20. Oggi la Somalia deve inventare completamente una nuova economia in un’ era in cui le disponibilità finanziare della Guerra Fredda non sono più a disposizione. La comunità internazionale resta a guardare, disinteressata, il lento genocidio somalo. La stampa internazionale lo ha dimenticato e quella italiana lo ha completamente cancellato, nonostante i nostri passati legami politici.

