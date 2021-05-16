Successfully reported this slideshow.
La guerra del Golfo
  1. 1. La guerra del Golfo
  2. 2. Gli avvenimenti Il 2 agosto 1990 l'esercito iracheno varca il confine con il Kuwait e procede a occupare il piccolo emirato. Non vi è praticamente resistenza
  3. 3. La reazione internazionale è immediata. Due giorni dopo l'invasione del Kuwait Washington decide di inviare delle truppe in Arabia Saudita
  4. 4. il Consiglio di Sicurezza dell'ONU con la risoluzione 661 del 6 agosto 1990 decreta l'embargo nei confronti dell’Iraq autorizzando anche l’uso della forza per imporlo. Questo cesserà solo il 22 maggio 2003, sempre su decisione Onu.
  5. 5. Il 16 gennaio iniziano i bombardamenti su Iraq e Kuwait: è il più pesante raid aereo della storia, senza paragoni. Dopo cinque settimane di bombardamenti, inizia l'offensiva terrestre della coalizione
  6. 6. È l’operazione “Tempesta del deserto”. Bombe e missili Cruise si abbattono sui centri vitali della città; in particolare vengono colpiti l’aeroporto e le torri di comunicazione
  7. 7. il giorno successivo Baghdad ordina il ritiro delle proprie truppe dal Kuwait, che vengono massacrate dall'aviazione statunitense sull'autostrada che collega Kuwait City a Bassora. Il 28 febbraio Baghdad capitola, accettando tutte le condizioni. Viene firmato il cessate il fuoco.
  8. 8. Il presidente Bush annuncia che “il Kuwait è stato liberato, l’esercito iracheno sconfitto e gli obiettivi alleati raggiunti”.
  9. 9. LA RIVOLUZIONE KOMEINISTA "Per ogni situazione la rivoluzione islamica è la sola soluzione"
  10. 10. Saddam Hussein fu sostenuto dall'Occidente interessato a ridurre la potenza dell'Iran komeinista, preoccupato che il fondamentalismo islamico potesse impadronirsi dei paesi arabi e musulmani.
  11. 11. Il sud dell'Iraq insorse contro Baghdad, e molti soldati iracheni fuggirono dal Kuwait e si unirono alla popolazione sciita contraria a Saddam Hussein. La repressione fu feroce
  12. 12. ma è a nord, nel Kurdistan iracheno, che scoppiò un’insurrezione di massa contro Saddam Hussein
  13. 13. il 16 marzo 1988 tutti gli abitanti del villaggi di Halabdja, circa 5.000 persone, vennero sterminate con iprite e gas sarin, mentre i sopravvissuti vennero spianati con i bulldozer
  14. 14. Il cessate il fuoco con l'Iran venne firmato nel 1988, senza che la frontiera esistente prima del conflitto fosse modificata. Le distruzioni materiali provocate dalla guerra con l'Iran furono enormi
  15. 15. È in questa situazione che matura la decisione di occupare il Kuwait. l'Iraq avrebbe risolto tutti i suoi problemi finanziari grazie alla rendita petrolifera
  16. 16. Le ragioni della guerra del golfo
  17. 17. la motivazione fondamentale che spinse gli Stati Uniti alla guerra del Golfo fu quella di garantirsi un flusso di capitali in entrata. Uno di questi era, ed è, quello proveniente dai vari paesi che godono di una rendita petrolifera, investita nelle azioni e nei titoli di stato americani, o spesa per l'acquisto di armamenti sempre provenienti dagli Usa.
  18. 18. Nel 1990 gli Stati Uniti erano in una recessione economica che rendeva il capitale ancora più sensibile a questo fattore: una modificazione degli equilibri nel golfo persico metteva pericolosamente in discussione questi vitali flussi di capitali e richiedeva dunque un intervento
  19. 19. Washington aveva come obiettivo in Iraq la creazione di un regime in sostituzione di quello di Saddam Hussein, che garantisse un flusso aggiuntivo di capitali. Ma gli Stati Uniti si scontrarono con l'assenza di una carta di ricambio cercata inutilmente nei più alti vertici dell'esercito iracheno.
  20. 20. Lo scoppio di rivolte e insurrezioni contro il regime di Baghdad nel marzo 1991 venne visto come un grave pericolo poiché poteva portare all'esatto opposto: un Iraq democratico, federale, concentrato sulla propria ricostruzione.
  21. 21. Nel 1990-1991 il controllo del petrolio da parte degli Usa non fu una delle motivazioni per la guerra. Dalla prima metà degli anni 70 il mercato del petrolio è internazionalizzato. I vari produttori sono in concorrenza diretta e il prezzo del petrolio è fissato dal mercato, mentre gli accordi tra gli Stati produttori per aumentare o diminuire la produzione influiscono tutt'al più sul prezzo mondiale in modo marginale e temporaneo.
  22. 22. Sulla base di questo mercato il prezzo del petrolio non viene fissato nel golfo persico, ma dall'industria petrolifera statunitense, la meno produttiva del pianeta. Ciò garantisce una cospicua rendita a tutti i paesi con una maggiore produttività di petrolio.
  23. 23. Nello scorso decennio gli Stati Uniti sono riusciti a mantenere stabile la situazione del golfo persico, assicurandosi il flusso costante dei capitali di cui avevano bisogno. Tuttavia il costo umano, anche dopo la guerra del golfo, è stato terribile
  24. 24. L’immagine del dittatore iracheno che si diffonde fra le masse arabe, e che egli fa di tutto per accreditare, è quella di un campione della lotta contro l’imperialismo e il neocolonialismo. Saddam si propone agli arabi come campione nella lotta al neocolonialismo
  25. 25. Dopo essere stato foraggiato e armato per anni da quasi tutti i paesi occidentali, dopo aver provocato la morte di centinaia di migliaia di musulmani con la guerra all’Iran e con la repressione interna, Saddam Hussein riesce ad accreditarsi agli occhi, non solo degli iracheni, ma anche dei giordani, dei palestinesi e di molti altri arabi come l’erede di Nasser, come colui che è capace di tener testa alle grandi potenze e difendere l’onore del mondo arabo e islamico
  26. 26. Saddam Hussein invita tutti gli arabi e i musulmani ad unirsi a lui in un jihad contro l’Occidente. In una riunione straordinaria il 10 agosto al Cairo, 12 paesi sui 20 aderenti alla Lega Araba approvano le sanzioni economiche contro l’Iraq e si dichiarano pronti a mandare i loro soldati in Arabia Saudita per partecipare a una coalizione internazionale in difesa di quel paese
  27. 27. Il tentativo di coinvolgere Israele il 18 gennaio il primo missile lanciato da una piattaforma mobile vicino al confine iracheno-giordano, Colpisce Tel Aviv, provocando dodici feriti. L’obiettivo di Saddam Hussein è di coinvolgere direttamente nella guerra lo Stato di Israele, per dare maggior credito alla sua immagine di difensore della causa araba e in particolare palestinese, creando un’insanabile spaccatura fra le forze alleate.
  28. 28. La Siria ha già dichiarato che in caso di un suo ingresso nel conflitto si schiererà immediatamente contro Israele. Anche per paesi arabi moderati come l’Egitto e la stessa Arabia Saudita sarebbe molto imbarazzante trovarsi a fianco dello Stato ebraico contro un paese arabo
  29. 29. Dopo la Prima guerra del Golfo del 1991, Saddam Hussein, sebbene sconfitto, rimane al potere. L'embargo, imposto dall'ONU provoca conseguenze gravose per la popolazione: migliaia di vittime, soprattutto bambini e malati rimasti senza medicine
  30. 30. Saddam ostacola più volte i controlli relativi al disarmo, innescando una lunga serie di incidenti diplomatici. Si giunge così a un braccio di ferro risolto nel novembre del 1998 dal Presidente americano Clinton
  31. 31. L'insediamento del repubblicano George W. Bush il 20 gennaio 2001 inaugura una politica estera mirata alla salvaguardia degli interessi americani nel mondo e a un'espansione adeguata alle potenzialità e alle necessità del Paese.
  32. 32. Bush è da pochi mesi in carica quando un evento terroristico sconvolge il mondo 11 settembre 2001 attacco alle Twin Towers
  33. 33. Per l'accertamento dei responsabili la pista islamica legata al gruppo terroristico di Al Qaeda guidato dal saudita Osama bin Laden rimane la più accreditata. Tuttavia, l'amministrazione americana ritiene complice dell'attentato anche l'Iraq, più volte umiliato militarmente in passato dagli Stati Uniti.
  34. 34. L'opzione di una ‘guerra preventiva’ unica possibilità per disarmare definitivamente l'Iraq causa una spaccatura profonda tra gli alleati occidentali e fa entrare in crisi, per la prima volta dalla fine della Seconda guerra mondiale, l'ONU.
  35. 35. Francia Russia Cina membri permanenti del Consiglio di sicurezza, minacciano l'uso del diritto di veto per contrastare le decisioni americane con il consenso di Germania e Belgio
  36. 36. L'Italia, la Spagna la Danimarca, il Portogallo, l'Olanda e altri Stati europei, che aspirano a entrare nella Unione Europea, si esprimono a favore dell'intervento militare.
  37. 37. 27 marzo 2003 Il premier Silvio Berlusconi, finge ancora una posizione di neutralità, affermando che i soldati americani giunti in Iraq dalla caserma di Vicenza non sono destinati a partecipare alla guerra, ma è smentito dal generale americano Brooks.
  38. 38. 15 aprile 2003 Il Parlamento italiano approva, senza avallo dell’Onu né della Ue, l’invio di 2500 carabinieri in Iraq, con la giustificazione che devono "proteggere gli aiuti umanitari".
  39. 39. 23 aprile 2003 il premier Berlusconi, confermando uno scoop del quotidiano "La Repubblica", rivela che il Sismi ha collaborato con gli alleati in Iraq: "La nostra posizione nella coalizione non è mai stata in dubbio" afferma, smentendo le sue passate rassicurazioni circa la non partecipazione dell’Italia al conflitto.
  40. 40. Gli USA si assicurano l'appoggio della Gran Bretagna
  41. 41. “Non possiamo permettere a uomini senza rispetto per la vita di avere in mano gli strumenti di morte più micidiali” George W Bush 11 Marzo 2002
  42. 42. 15 febbraio 2003 in 800 città mondiali si svolge la più imponente manifestazione pacifista mai organizzata, alla quale prendono parte più di 10 milioni di persone. Nonostante l'autorevole New York Times avesse definito l'opinione pubblica l'unica "superpotenza" mondiale in grado di contrastare Washington, a marzo iniziano i bombardamenti in Iraq.
  43. 43. In un discorso radiofonico Bush annunciò l'inizio delle operazioni militari: "La nostra missione è chiara, disarmare l'Iraq dalle armi di distruzione di massa, porre fine al sostegno di Saddam Hussein al terrorismo, e liberare il popolo iracheno”
  44. 44. La guerra inizia il 20 marzo 2003 in tre settimane gli Stati Uniti ottengono la caduta del regime
  45. 45. 9 aprile 2003 le truppe anglo americane conquistano Baghdad, dichiarando la fine del regime di Saddam Hussein
  46. 46. 1° maggio il presidente Bush dichiara ufficialmente conclusa la guerra.
  47. 47. 13 dicembre 2003 viene catturato il dittatore di Bagdad
  48. 48. Sottoposto a processo da un tribunale iracheno, assieme ad altri gerarchi del suo regime, per crimini contro l'umanità, il 5 novembre 2006 viene condannato a morte per impiccagione. La condanna verrà eseguita il 30 dicembre 2006
  49. 49. Washington e Londra avevano dichiarato necessario il conflitto per il disarmo
  50. 50. Ma la questione del disarmo era solo una scusa per la destituzione di Saddam Hussein. Gli Stati Uniti miravano a: 4.Recuperare credibilità sconfiggendo un ribelle alla potenza americana. 5.Ristabilire il proprio controllo sulle riserve petrolifere irachene
  51. 51. Il fine il potere Il mezzo la guerra
  52. 52. 1. Infatti non sono emerse prove circa l’esistenza di armi distruzione di massa in grado di attaccare l’Occidente,né in grado di dominare la regione. 2. Né sono emerse prove circa l’esistenza di armi di distruzione di massa in grado di colpire Israele 3. Né che Saddam intendesse attaccare l’Iran o L’Arabia Saudita 4. Non c’erano prove di particolari appoggi di Saddam ad Hamas, o al - Qaeda o ad Osama bin Laden. 5. Infine nessuna prova che Saddam fosse coinvolto con i preparativi dell’11 settembre
  53. 53. Nel corso di questi ultimi dodici anni sono morti 7.800 ex soldati statunitensi, per malattie contratte durante la guerra del Golfo (la cosiddetta sindrome del Golfo), a causa dell'uso di munizioni all'uranio, dei bombardamenti alleati dei pozzi petroliferi e di fabbriche chimiche
  54. 54. L'Iraq è stato liberato dalla dittatura ma è tutt'altro che pacificato, sconvolto da incontrollabili atti di terrorismo, dall'ostilità popolare contro le forze occupanti è politicamente instabile, anche dopo le elezioni del gennaio 2005, a causa dei contrasti politico-religiosi tra sunniti, sciiti e curdi.
  55. 55. Con la costituzione introdotta il 15 ottobre 2005, in cui l'Iraq diventava una repubblica parlamentare e federale: l'etnia curda otteneva le regioni nord-est del Kurdistan, i sunniti la parte settentrionale gli sciiti quella centro-meridionale.
  56. 56. I sunniti che per anni hanno controllato il paese sono stati esclusi dal potere. In risposta si sono organizzati in gruppi armati, spesso collegati ai movimenti islamici più integralisti e vicini al terrorismo di Al - Qaeda
  57. 57. Le notizie che giungono quotidianamente da Baghdad parlano di ripetuti attacchi suicidi sia nei confronti della popolazione irachena che del contingente internazionale, di rapimenti e decapitazioni di soldati, collaboratori occidentali e giornalisti. Durante le elezioni del marzo 2010 vi sono stati episodi culminati in atti terroristici

