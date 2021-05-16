Afganistan - La sporca guerra

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Stiamo muovendo una guerra al male in nome della causa morale del bene? O stiamo esercitando il potere sul “male”? Il pote...
Coloro che sono chiamati malvagi e fondamentalisti possono essere molto più complessi di quanto immaginiamo. Semplificare ...
1979 La Russia invade l’Afganistan E stabilisce a Kabul un governo. Ma quella sovietica era semplicemente un’occupazione?
L’Afganistan è sempre stato una sorta di crocevia un crogiolo di influenze indiane, persiane, caucasiche e cinesi
La storia di questo Paese va fatta risalire al diciannovesimo secolo quando due potenze, Inghilterra e Russia si contendev...
Dal 1933 al 1973 regnò l'ultimo re del paese, Mohammad Zahir Shah (1914-2007).
1973 il cugino del re ex primo ministro, Mohammed Daoud Khan, organizzò un golpe decretando la fine della monarchia in Afg...
Egli agì di concerto con il Partito comunista. Ma in brevissimo tempo si susseguirono una serie di eventi, fino al rovesci...
Nel 1979 i sovietici, inviarono soldati su invito di Babrak Karmal, poi insediato come Presidente della Repubblica Democra...
Essi rimasero per sostenere prima Karmal poi il suo successore Najibullah
Il quale cercò di ottenere un’alleanza con i Mujaheddin (guerrieri che combattono il jihad)
1985 Una ribellione divampa in una guerra seria.
Ingenti quantità di armi giungono da parte degli americani ai mujiaheddin Gli Stati Uniti forniscono missili terra-aria ch...
1989 i russi si ritirano dall’Afganistan La loro decennale guerra d’intervento si era rivelata un disastro
1992 I mujaheddin disponevano di armi sufficienti per rovesciare Najibullah, cosa che fecero, innescando però una serie di...
Gli Stati Uniti si resero presto conto che era impossibile far cooperare le varie fazioni presenti in Afganistan
Avevano conferito autorità a un mostro per sconfiggerne un altro e ora il nuovo mostro sfuggiva loro di mano. Fu in queste...
Mullah Muhammad Omar
Muhammad Omar alla notizia di un comandante mujaheddin che rapite due ragazze, destinate alla sua guarnigione dove erano s...
Alcuni mesi dopo ripeté un analogo salvataggio. La leggenda di Omar si sparse rapidamente. Gli studenti di Dio, che l’avev...
La struttura di comando sul campo era caotica, a rigore, non avrebbero dovuto vincere nulla, ma erano armai forti di decin...
Probabilmente non immaginavano che la città sarebbe caduta il 26 settembre 1996, senza sparare un solo colpo
Difensore di Kabul al momento vi era Ahmah Shah Massud che si era ritirato per riorganizzare le sue forze e riprendere Kab...
Nasce a Riyadh in Arabia Saudita, cresciuto nell'insegnamento della cultura e della religione musulmana si stabilisce in P...
Nel 1990 torna in Arabia non dopo aver fondato l 'organizzazione terroristica di al-Qāeda. il nome dell'organizzazione der...
Osama bin Laden era stato fino a poco prima al servizio della CIA, nella guerra dell'Afghanistan contro i Russi che avevan...
Nel 1996 proclama il jihad contro gli Stati Uniti. Questi risposero  addestrando ed equipaggiando segretamente un commando...
1997 si sposta a Jalalabad non lontano dal mullah Omar
Il primo attacco di Bin Lāden contro gli Stati Uniti avvenne contro un gruppo di soldati alloggiati in un albergo nello Ye...
Ma è nel 1998 che la grande partita tra Osama e gli Stati Uniti iniziò, quando al – Qaeda fece saltare le ambasciate ameri...
Bin Lāden ha ammesso un suo diretto coinvolgimento negli atti terroristici dell'11 settembre 2001 definendo più volte gli ...
 iniziata nell'ottobre 2001, dopo gli attentati dell'11 settembre segna anche l'inizio della guerra al terrorismo, il cui ...
Negli Stati Uniti la guerra è conosciuta anche col nome militare di Operazione Enduring Freedom.
il Presidente George W. Bush lanciò un ultimatum ai Talebani in cui fece la richiesta di consegnare tutti i leader di al-Q...
Fallite le trattative tra governo statunitense e talebani, le forze armate statunitensi e britanniche iniziarono un bombar...
Le milizie talebane vennero decimate, e combattenti stranieri presero il controllo della sicurezza delle città afghane.
Gli USA bombardarono a tappeto la difesa talebana, questi si ritirarono verso sud ed est e Mazar-i Sharif venne presa.
la città venne data al saccheggio. Miliziani dell'Alleanza del nord in cerca di bottino, fucilarono numerose persone sospe...
Successivamente caddero Kabul Konduz Kandahar, luogo di origine dei talebani e ultimo avamposto rimasto al movimento
Combattenti di al-Qāeda resistevano ancora nelle montagne di Tora Bora dove si suppone si sia nascosto Osama bin Laden
I Talebani gradualmente riorganizzarono e ricostituirono le proprie forze lanciando varie insurrezioni cui partecipava il ...
 Dopo varie battaglie, le forze talebane sono state in parte sbaragliate
Dal 2006 una forza internazionale di assistenza per la sicurezze (ISAF) della NATO iniziò a rimpiazzare truppe statunitens...
La campagna in Afghanistan ha eliminato con successo parte dei Talebani, ma ha avuto molto meno successo nel raggiungere l...
La guerra ha avuto conseguenze crudeli e inimmaginabili
Si ritiene che in Afghanistan ci siano 1 milione e mezzo di persone che soffrano per la fame impellente, mentre 7 milioni ...
Risultato della combinazione di guerra civile, della carestia legata alla siccità, dell'oppressivo regime talebano dell'in...
Nel 2000, i Talebani, a causa della sovrapproduzione di droga dell'anno precedente, avevano imposto la proibizione della p...
Poco dopo l'invasione dell'Afghanistan a la produzione dell'oppio s'incrementò. Nel 2005 l'Afghanistan aveva riconquistato...
la maggior parte di questa è trasformato in eroina e venduta in Europa e Russia
9 ottobre 2004 alle elezioni presidenziali si candida Hamid Karzai nonostante non godesse del supporto di certe regioni de...
Nonostante la presenza delle truppe Nato a sostegno del suo governo, intere parti del paese sono in mano ai signori della ...
Solo queste le ragioni della guerra?
Il 30 maggio del 2002 è avvenuta la firma solenne di un trattato trilaterale tra Turkmenistan, Afghanistan e Pakistan. Ogg...
Si tratta del gasdotto a cui “lavorava” la compagnia americana Unocal sin dai primi anni Novanta. Il reale scopo della gue...
L’Afghanistan fa parte di una di queste aree
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Afganistan - La sporca guerra
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
37 views
May. 16, 2021

Afganistan - La sporca guerra

Afganistan - La sporca guerra

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Afganistan - La sporca guerra

  1. 1. Stiamo muovendo una guerra al male in nome della causa morale del bene? O stiamo esercitando il potere sul “male”? Il potere è “buono” allo stesso modo in cui si presume che il “male” sia cattivo?
  2. 2. Coloro che sono chiamati malvagi e fondamentalisti possono essere molto più complessi di quanto immaginiamo. Semplificare un avversario è uno stratagemma politico ad uso interno per ottenere appoggio per guerre esterne. Ma un nemico semplificato non può essere capito nella sua complessa strategia, e con un nemico semplificato e demonizzato non si può negoziare.
  3. 3. 1979 La Russia invade l’Afganistan E stabilisce a Kabul un governo. Ma quella sovietica era semplicemente un’occupazione?
  4. 4. L’Afganistan è sempre stato una sorta di crocevia un crogiolo di influenze indiane, persiane, caucasiche e cinesi
  5. 5. La storia di questo Paese va fatta risalire al diciannovesimo secolo quando due potenze, Inghilterra e Russia si contendevano il controllo di questa porta d’ingresso all’India
  6. 6. Dal 1933 al 1973 regnò l'ultimo re del paese, Mohammad Zahir Shah (1914-2007).
  7. 7. 1973 il cugino del re ex primo ministro, Mohammed Daoud Khan, organizzò un golpe decretando la fine della monarchia in Afghanistan. Mohammed Daoud Khan diede vita alla prima Repubblica Afghana, ma il suo governo non durò molto.
  8. 8. Egli agì di concerto con il Partito comunista. Ma in brevissimo tempo si susseguirono una serie di eventi, fino al rovesciamento del governo di Mohammed Daoud Khan il 27 aprile 1978, con un colpo di stato, la cosiddetta Rivoluzione d'aprile,
  9. 9. Nel 1979 i sovietici, inviarono soldati su invito di Babrak Karmal, poi insediato come Presidente della Repubblica Democratica d'Afghanistan.
  10. 10. Essi rimasero per sostenere prima Karmal poi il suo successore Najibullah
  11. 11. Il quale cercò di ottenere un’alleanza con i Mujaheddin (guerrieri che combattono il jihad)
  12. 12. 1985 Una ribellione divampa in una guerra seria.
  13. 13. Ingenti quantità di armi giungono da parte degli americani ai mujiaheddin Gli Stati Uniti forniscono missili terra-aria che abbattono un gran numero di elicotteri sovietici
  14. 14. 1989 i russi si ritirano dall’Afganistan La loro decennale guerra d’intervento si era rivelata un disastro
  15. 15. 1992 I mujaheddin disponevano di armi sufficienti per rovesciare Najibullah, cosa che fecero, innescando però una serie di conflitti tra le diverse fazioni. Kabul venne ripetutamente devastata da attacchi e contrattacchi dell’artiglieria
  16. 16. Gli Stati Uniti si resero presto conto che era impossibile far cooperare le varie fazioni presenti in Afganistan
  17. 17. Avevano conferito autorità a un mostro per sconfiggerne un altro e ora il nuovo mostro sfuggiva loro di mano. Fu in queste circostanze che emerse una figura
  18. 18. Mullah Muhammad Omar
  19. 19. Muhammad Omar alla notizia di un comandante mujaheddin che rapite due ragazze, destinate alla sua guarnigione dove erano state ripetutamente violentate, raccolse trenta talib (studenti di teologia), alcuni fucili e con queste armi assaltò la base, liberò le ragazze e impiccò il comandante.
  20. 20. Alcuni mesi dopo ripeté un analogo salvataggio. La leggenda di Omar si sparse rapidamente. Gli studenti di Dio, che l’avevano aiutato presi insieme, sarebbero diventati quel movimento contro la corruzione e gli arbitri del potere
  21. 21. La struttura di comando sul campo era caotica, a rigore, non avrebbero dovuto vincere nulla, ma erano armai forti di decine di migliaia di aderenti. Inflessibili, incorrotti, fondamentalisti, idealisti, volevano liberare il paese da anni di regime
  22. 22. Probabilmente non immaginavano che la città sarebbe caduta il 26 settembre 1996, senza sparare un solo colpo
  23. 23. Difensore di Kabul al momento vi era Ahmah Shah Massud che si era ritirato per riorganizzare le sue forze e riprendere Kabul. Quasi certamente ci sarebbe riuscito se qualcuno non lo avesse fatto assassinare due giorni prima dell’11 settembre
  24. 24. Nasce a Riyadh in Arabia Saudita, cresciuto nell'insegnamento della cultura e della religione musulmana si stabilisce in Pakistan ventiduenne, avvicinandosi ai Mujaheddin impegnati nella guerriglia islamista contraria al governo filo-sovietico dell'Afghanistan
  25. 25. Nel 1990 torna in Arabia non dopo aver fondato l 'organizzazione terroristica di al-Qāeda. il nome dell'organizzazione deriva dall'arabo qā ida ʿ che significa "fondazione" o "base"
  26. 26. Osama bin Laden era stato fino a poco prima al servizio della CIA, nella guerra dell'Afghanistan contro i Russi che avevano invaso il paese. Per quale motivo bin Laden abbia fondato questa organizzazione, rivoltandosi contro il paese che lo aveva appena aiutato e per il quale lavorava, non è dato sapere con certezza
  27. 27. Nel 1996 proclama il jihad contro gli Stati Uniti. Questi risposero  addestrando ed equipaggiando segretamente un commando dei servizi segreti pakistani con l'obiettivo di catturarlo o ucciderlo
  28. 28. 1997 si sposta a Jalalabad non lontano dal mullah Omar
  29. 29. Il primo attacco di Bin Lāden contro gli Stati Uniti avvenne contro un gruppo di soldati alloggiati in un albergo nello Yemen: i militari erano però partiti due giorni prima per la Somalia.
  30. 30. Ma è nel 1998 che la grande partita tra Osama e gli Stati Uniti iniziò, quando al – Qaeda fece saltare le ambasciate americane a Nairobi
  31. 31. Bin Lāden ha ammesso un suo diretto coinvolgimento negli atti terroristici dell'11 settembre 2001 definendo più volte gli Stati Uniti un paese ostile all'Islam e un nemico dichiarato da combattere "con ogni mezzo" in nome del Jihād
  32. 32.  iniziata nell'ottobre 2001, dopo gli attentati dell'11 settembre segna anche l'inizio della guerra al terrorismo, il cui obiettivo è quello di catturare Osama Bin Laden
  33. 33. Negli Stati Uniti la guerra è conosciuta anche col nome militare di Operazione Enduring Freedom.
  34. 34. il Presidente George W. Bush lanciò un ultimatum ai Talebani in cui fece la richiesta di consegnare tutti i leader di al-Qāeda in Afghanistan
  35. 35. Fallite le trattative tra governo statunitense e talebani, le forze armate statunitensi e britanniche iniziarono un bombardamento aereo sull'Afghanistan, con l'obiettivo di colpire le forze talebane e di al-Qāeda
  36. 36. Le milizie talebane vennero decimate, e combattenti stranieri presero il controllo della sicurezza delle città afghane.
  37. 37. Gli USA bombardarono a tappeto la difesa talebana, questi si ritirarono verso sud ed est e Mazar-i Sharif venne presa.
  38. 38. la città venne data al saccheggio. Miliziani dell'Alleanza del nord in cerca di bottino, fucilarono numerose persone sospettate di avere simpatie talebane. Venne scoperto, un rifugio di circa 520 talebani provati dai combattimenti. Anch'essi vennero giustiziati.
  39. 39. Successivamente caddero Kabul Konduz Kandahar, luogo di origine dei talebani e ultimo avamposto rimasto al movimento
  40. 40. Combattenti di al-Qāeda resistevano ancora nelle montagne di Tora Bora dove si suppone si sia nascosto Osama bin Laden
  41. 41. I Talebani gradualmente riorganizzarono e ricostituirono le proprie forze lanciando varie insurrezioni cui partecipava il Mullah Muhammad Omar
  42. 42.  Dopo varie battaglie, le forze talebane sono state in parte sbaragliate
  43. 43. Dal 2006 una forza internazionale di assistenza per la sicurezze (ISAF) della NATO iniziò a rimpiazzare truppe statunitensi nell'Afghanistan meridionale come parte dell'Operazione Enduring Freedom. L'Afghanistan meridionale ha affrontato la più grande ondata di violenza nel paese dalla caduta del regime talebano causata dalle forze a guida statunitense
  44. 44. La campagna in Afghanistan ha eliminato con successo parte dei Talebani, ma ha avuto molto meno successo nel raggiungere l'obiettivo primario di assicurare che al-Qāeda non potesse più operare in Afghanistan
  45. 45. La guerra ha avuto conseguenze crudeli e inimmaginabili
  46. 46. Si ritiene che in Afghanistan ci siano 1 milione e mezzo di persone che soffrano per la fame impellente, mentre 7 milioni e mezzo soffrono come risultato della grave situazione del Paese
  47. 47. Risultato della combinazione di guerra civile, della carestia legata alla siccità, dell'oppressivo regime talebano dell'invasione e guida statunitense.
  48. 48. Nel 2000, i Talebani, a causa della sovrapproduzione di droga dell'anno precedente, avevano imposto la proibizione della produzione di oppio, che portò a riduzioni del 90%
  49. 49. Poco dopo l'invasione dell'Afghanistan a la produzione dell'oppio s'incrementò. Nel 2005 l'Afghanistan aveva riconquistato la sua posizione di primo produttore mondiale
  50. 50. la maggior parte di questa è trasformato in eroina e venduta in Europa e Russia
  51. 51. 9 ottobre 2004 alle elezioni presidenziali si candida Hamid Karzai nonostante non godesse del supporto di certe regioni del Paese, riuscì a vincere divenendo così il primo presidente afghano democraticamente eletto
  52. 52. Nonostante la presenza delle truppe Nato a sostegno del suo governo, intere parti del paese sono in mano ai signori della guerra o ai talebani, mentre né gli eserciti stranieri né tantomeno la polizia e l'esercito afghano riescono a mantenere il controllo del territorio.
  53. 53. Solo queste le ragioni della guerra?
  54. 54. Il 30 maggio del 2002 è avvenuta la firma solenne di un trattato trilaterale tra Turkmenistan, Afghanistan e Pakistan. Oggetto del trattato è stato la costruzione di un gasdotto lungo 1.500 chilometri, che porterà il gas estratto dai giacimenti in Turkmenistan, sino a in Pakistan, passando per l’Afghanistan.
  55. 55. Si tratta del gasdotto a cui “lavorava” la compagnia americana Unocal sin dai primi anni Novanta. Il reale scopo della guerra in Afghanistan è infatti rappresentato dalla possibilità di controllare aree strategiche dal punto di vista geopolitico e del controllo dei flussi delle materie prime.
  56. 56. L’Afghanistan fa parte di una di queste aree

×