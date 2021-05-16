Successfully reported this slideshow.
Il CONTRATTO Il CONTRATTO
Art. 1321 c.c. Art. 1321 c.c. CONTRATTO CONTRATTO Accordo di due o più parti per costituire, regolare o estinguere tra lor...
Atto e rapporto Atto e rapporto CONTRATTO CONTRATTO Atto di volontà: dichiarazione delle parti fuse nell’accordo Creazione...
Autonomia contrattuale Autonomia contrattuale Art. 1322 c.c. Art. 1322 c.c. CONTRATTO CONTRATTO Le parti possono liberamen...
Tipici ed atipici Tipici ed atipici CONTRATTI CONTRATTI Modelli predeterminati dal legislatore Regolamento degli interessi...
Art. 1324 c.c. Art. 1324 c.c. ATTI UNILATERALI ATTI UNILATERALI Si applicano per quanto compatibili le norme che disciplin...
Categorie Categorie CONTRATTO CONTRATTO • Bilaterali • Plurilaterali • Oneroso • Gratuito
Distinzioni Distinzioni CONTRATTO CONTRATTO • Ad effetti reali • Ad effetti obbligatori • Consensuali • Reali
Trattative Trattative Art. 1337 c.c. Art. 1337 c.c. CONTRATTO CONTRATTO Fase preliminare alla stipulazione di un contratto...
Responsabilità precontrattuale Responsabilità precontrattuale Art. 1337 c.c. Art. 1337 c.c. CONTRATTO CONTRATTO informazio...
In senso oggettivo In senso oggettivo BUONA FEDE BUONA FEDE
BUONA FEDE BUONA FEDE OGGETTIVA: Dovere di correttezza (es.: conoscenza delle cause di invalidità, art. 1338 c.c.) SOGGETT...
Responsabilità precontrattuale Responsabilità precontrattuale Art. 1337 c.c Art. 1337 c.c. . CONTRATTO CONTRATTO Sanzione ...
Responsabilità precontrattuale Responsabilità precontrattuale Art. 1337 c.c. Art. 1337 c.c. CONTRATTO CONTRATTO Obbliga al...
Art. 1351 c.c. Art. 1351 c.c. CONTRATTO PRELIMINARE CONTRATTO PRELIMINARE Accordo con cui le parti si impegnano a stipular...
PRELAZIONE PRELAZIONE obbligo di preferire un certo contraente a parità di condizioni quando si decida di stipulare un cer...
PRELAZIONE PRELAZIONE Es.: conduttore nel caso di alienazione dell’immobile locato Es.: patto di prelazione Tutela reale: ...
Art. 1325 c.c. Art. 1325 c.c. REQUISITI DEL CONTRATTO REQUISITI DEL CONTRATTO 1. Accordo delle parti 2. Causa 3. Oggetto 4...
Requisiti Requisiti Possibilità Materiale Giuridica Non deve essere contraria a norme imperative, ordine pubblico e buon c...
Accordo Accordo Convergenza obiettiva dell’intento dei due soggetti su un certo programma contrattuale quale risulta dalle...
L’accordo può raggiungersi in modo espresso o tacito a seconda del modo di manifestazione di volontà delle parti dichiaraz...
Modi di conclusione del contratto Modi di conclusione del contratto I Scambio proposta e accettazione (1326) II Inizio del...
Modi di conclusione del contratto Modi di conclusione del contratto È concluso nel momento in cui chi ha fatto la proposta...
Revoca della proposta e dell’accettazione Revoca della proposta e dell’accettazione art. 1328 c.c. art. 1328 c.c. La propo...
Proposta irrevocabile Proposta irrevocabile (1329) (1329) La proposta è irrevocabile quando il proponente si è obbligato a...
Modi di conclusione del contratto Modi di conclusione del contratto Il contratto può perfezionarsi nel tempo e nel luogo i...
Modi di conclusione del contratto Modi di conclusione del contratto I contratti da cui derivino obbligazioni per il solo p...
Modi di conclusione del contratto Modi di conclusione del contratto Contratti per la cui conclusione, oltre al consenso, è...
Condizioni generali di contratto Condizioni generali di contratto (1341) (1341) EFFETTI EFFETTI Non hanno effetto se non s...
Contenuto del contratto: insieme delle disposizioni contrattuali in cui esso consiste Deve essere possibile, lecito, deter...
CLAUSOLE ACCIDENTALI CLAUSOLE ACCIDENTALI
CONDIZIONE TERMINE MODO
Definizione Definizione CONDIZIONE CONDIZIONE Clausola che subordina gli effetti del contratto ad un evento futuro ed ince...
Tipologie Tipologie Sospensiva Risolutiva Volontaria Legale Potestativa Meramente potestativa
TERMINE TERMINE Definizione Definizione Momento dal quale o fino al quale si produrranno gli effetti del contratto • L’avv...
TERMINE TERMINE Tipologie Tipologie 1. Termine di efficacia 2. Termine di perfezione 3. Termine di adempimento 4. Termine ...
MODO MODO Definizione Definizione Clausola apposta a una attribuzione gratuita a cui si subordina la produzione degli effe...
MODO MODO Funzione Funzione Attribuisce rilevanza ai particolari motivi o finalità dell’autore della attribuzione Dare Far...
INVALIDITÁ DEL CONTRATTO INVALIDITÁ DEL CONTRATTO
Patologie Patologie INVALIDIT INVALIDITÁ Á Invalidità Rescissione Responsabilità Precontrattuale Risoluzione Recesso Da pr...
Validità ed invalidità Validità ed invalidità Quando l’atto è conforme alle regole dettate dalla legge esso è valido Può p...
NULLITÁ NULLITÁ Forma generale e più grave di invalidità del contratto che comporta la radicale inefficacia del negozio
Caratteri Caratteri NULLITÁ NULLITÁ • Imprescrittibile • Irrinunciabile • Rilevabile d’ufficio dal giudice • Chiunque ha i...
Artt. 1418 – 1424 c.c. Artt. 1418 – 1424 c.c. IL CONTRATTO È NULLO QUANDO: 1. È contrario a norme imperative 2. Manca uno ...
Illiceità del contratto Illiceità del contratto Il contratto è nullo quando la causa è illecita, ossia quando è contraria ...
Artt. 1425 – 1440 c.c. Artt. 1425 – 1440 c.c. IL CONTRATTO È ANNULLABILE PER: • Incapacità legale o naturale di agire • Vi...
EFFETTI DEL CONTRATTO EFFETTI DEL CONTRATTO
Art. 1372 c.c. Art. 1372 c.c. Il contratto ha forza di legge tra le parti. Non può essere sciolto che per mutuo consenso o...
Effetto fondamentale Effetto fondamentale L’effetto fondamentale di ogni contratto è il vincolo che si crea tra le parti •...
Art. 1373 c.c. Art. 1373 c.c. RECESSO RECESSO Ad una delle parti può venire attribuita la facoltà di determinare la cessaz...
Artt. 1453 – 1469 c.c. Artt. 1453 – 1469 c.c. RISOLUZIONE RISOLUZIONE L’azione di risoluzione è lo strumento con cui una p...
I SINGOLI CONTRATTI I SINGOLI CONTRATTI
VENDITA VENDITA Nozione Nozione (art. 1470 c.c.) (art. 1470 c.c.) Il contratto che ha per oggetto il trasferimento della p...
Oggetto Oggetto Può essere sia un diritto reale che un diritto di credito, può riguardare qualsiasi bene, sia mobile che i...
VENDITA VENDITA Obblighi del venditore Obblighi del venditore •Far acquistare la proprietà della cosa •Consegnare la cosa ...
VENDITA VENDITA Obblighi del compratore Obblighi del compratore Pagare il prezzo nel luogo e nel termine fissato nel contr...
PERMUTA PERMUTA Nozione Nozione ( (art. 1552 c.c.) art. 1552 c.c.) Il contratto che ha per oggetto il reciproco trasferime...
ESTIMATORIO ESTIMATORIO Nozione Nozione (art. 1556 c.c.) (art. 1556 c.c.) Contratto con cui una parte consegna una o più c...
SOMMINISTRAZIONE SOMMINISTRAZIONE Nozione Nozione (art. 1559 c.c.) (art. 1559 c.c.) Il contratto con cui una parte si obbl...
LOCAZIONE LOCAZIONE Nozione Nozione (art. 1571 c.c.) (art. 1571 c.c.) Il contratto con cui una parte si obbliga a far gode...
LOCAZIONE LOCAZIONE Affitto Affitto (art. 1615 c.c.) (art. 1615 c.c.) Se la locazione ha ad oggetto il godimento di beni p...
APPALTO APPALTO Nozione Nozione (art. 1655 c.c.) (art. 1655 c.c.) Contratto con cui una parte assume, con organizzazione d...
TRASPORTO TRASPORTO Nozione Nozione (art. 1678 c.c.) (art. 1678 c.c.) Con tale contratto il vettore si obbliga, verso corr...
MANDATO MANDATO Nozione Nozione (art. 1703 c.c.) (art. 1703 c.c.) Il contratto con cui una parte si obbliga a compiere uno...
COMMISSIONE COMMISSIONE Nozione Nozione (art. 1731 c.c.) (art. 1731 c.c.) Il contratto di commissione è un mandato che ha ...
SPEDIZIONE SPEDIZIONE Nozione Nozione (art. 1737 c.c.) (art. 1737 c.c.) Il contratto di spedizione è un mandato con cui lo...
AGENZIA AGENZIA Nozione Nozione (art. 1742 c.c.) (art. 1742 c.c.) Una parte assume stabilmente l’incarico di promuovere, p...
MEDIAZIONE MEDIAZIONE Nozione Nozione (art. 1754 c.c.) (art. 1754 c.c.) È mediatore chi mette in relazione due o più parti...
DEPOSITO DEPOSITO Nozione Nozione (art. 1766 c.c.) (art. 1766 c.c.) Contratto con cui una parte riceve dall’altra una cosa...
COMODATO COMODATO Nozione Nozione (art. 1803 c.c.) (art. 1803 c.c.) Contratto con cui una parte consegna all’altra una cos...
MUTUO MUTUO Nozione Nozione (art. 1813 c.c.) (art. 1813 c.c.) Contratto con cui una parte consegna all’altra una determina...
ASSICURAZIONE ASSICURAZIONE Nozione Nozione (art. 1882 c.c.) (art. 1882 c.c.) Contratto con cui l’assicuratore si obbliga ...
