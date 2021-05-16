Successfully reported this slideshow.
L'Organizzazione del Trattato Nord Atlantico, più conosciuta come NATO (dall'inglese: North Atlantic Treaty Organization),...
I membri della NATO sono attualmente 28
Il Patto di Varsavia o Trattato di Varsavia fu un'alleanza militare tra i paesi del Blocco Sovietico intesa a organizzarsi...
I paesi membri erano tutti i Paesi socialisti dell'Europa Orientale.
  1. 1. ONU « NOI, POPOLI DELLE NAZIONI UNITE, DECISI A SALVARE LE FUTURE GENERAZIONI DAL FLAGELLO  DELLA GUERRA, CHE PER DUE VOLTE[1]  NEL CORSO DI QUESTA GENERAZIONE HA PORTATO INDICIBILI  AFFLIZIONI ALL'UMANITÀ, A RIAFFERMARE LA FEDE NEI DIRITTI FONDAMENTALI DELL'UOMO,  NELLA DIGNITÀ E NEL VALORE DELLA PERSONA UMANA, NELLA UGUAGLIANZA DEI DIRITTI DEGLI  UOMINI E DELLE DONNE E DELLE NAZIONI GRANDI E PICCOLE A CREARE LE CONDIZIONI IN CUI LA  GIUSTIZIA ED IL RISPETTO DEGLI OBBLIGHI DERIVANTI DAI TRATTATI E DALLE ALTRI FONTI DEL DIRITTO INTERNAZIONALE POSSANO ESSERE MANTENUTI [...] » (DAL PREAMBOLO DELLO STATUTO DELLE NAZIONI UNITE)
  2. 2. ONU sigla dell'Organizzazione delle Nazioni Unite, organizzazione internazionale finalizzata alla promozione e al mantenimento della pace e sicurezza tra i popoli
  3. 3. Quando nasce L'Organizzazione delle Nazioni Unite è nata da una conferenza di 50 paesi (il 51º, la Polonia, non era presente e avrebbe firmato successivamente) tenuta il 25 aprile del 1945 a S Francisco  per cooperare per una vita migliore in tutto il mondo e per la pace, dopo la catastrofe della seconda guerra mondiale; oggi è la più estesa organizzazione internazionale
  4. 4. Dove ha sede La sede centrale si trova a New York
  5. 5. Ginevra - Svizzera
  6. 6. Altre sedi Vienna Nairobi
  7. 7. L'attuale Segretario generale è Ban Ki-Moon che ha sostituito il 1º gennaio 2007 Kofi Annan.
  8. 8. Picture 61 F GB Russia Cina USA Consiglio di Sicurezza Assemblea generale con un Presidente Segretario generale Segretariato 4500 impiegati Consiglio di amministrazione fiduciaria Forze armate ONU Corte internazionale di giustizia l’ Aja 15 membri Consiglio per il  commercio e  sviluppo  - dal 1964 Consiglio economico e sociale 27 membri Commissione per la pace
  9. 9. Qual è la sua struttura L'ONU ha una struttura complessa, articolata in sei organismi principali: . l'Assemblea generale, massimo organo deliberante; . il Consiglio di sicurezza, che decide sulle questioni relative al mantenimento della pace ed è formato da 5 membri permanenti (USA, Russia, Francia, Regno Unito e Cina), ciascuno dei quali ha il diritto di veto, e da 10 membri a rotazione (di questo organo è prevista una riforma per adeguarlo alla realtà internazionale); . il Consiglio economico e sociale, che coordina l'attività di oltre 50 organismi sussidiari; . la Corte internazionale di giustizia; . il Segretariato generale, che assicura il funzionamento dell'ONU e l'applicazione dei programmi; . il Consiglio di amministrazione fiduciaria, che si occupa dei territori (ormai pochissimi) affidati ad alcuni Stati.
  10. 10. I più importanti organi sussidiari dell'ONU sono l'UNCTAD (Conferenza delle Nazioni Unite sul Commercio e lo Sviluppo), v l'UNDP (Programma delle Nazioni Unite per lo Sviluppo), e l'UNICEF(Fondo delle Nazioni Unite per l'Infanzia), l'UNHCR (Alto Commissariato per i Rifugiati), l'UNITAR (Istituto delle Nazioni Unite per l'Insegnamento e la Ricerca). Con l'ONU operano anche numerosi istituti specializzati quali la FAO, l'UNESCO, l'OMS ecc., impegnati sul fronte della promozione della pace e dello sviluppo dei popoli.
  11. 11. i Paesi che ne fanno parte
  12. 12. NATO
  13. 13. L'Organizzazione del Trattato Nord Atlantico, più conosciuta come NATO (dall'inglese: North Atlantic Treaty Organization), è l'organizzazione internazionale per la collaborazione nella difesa, creata nel 1949
  14. 14. I membri della NATO sono attualmente 28
  15. 15. Il Patto di Varsavia o Trattato di Varsavia fu un'alleanza militare tra i paesi del Blocco Sovietico intesa a organizzarsi contro l'avversaria Alleanza Atlantica NATO, fondata nel 1949. Il trattato fu elaborato da Nikita Khruščёv nel 1955 e sottoscritto a Varsavia il 14 maggio dello stesso anno.
  16. 16. I paesi membri erano tutti i Paesi socialisti dell'Europa Orientale.

