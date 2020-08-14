Management Quiz

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Management SPECIAL TOPICS
“Leaders are born, not made”. Discuss this statement using your knowledge on leadership theories. (10 marks) 1
Answer • Leader are actually made and not born and three theories support this: 1. Trait theory of leadership 2. Behaviora...
Trait Theory of Leadership
• This theory in summary asserts that leaders are characterized by certain traits, which are habits acquired over time, an...
Behavioral Theory of Leadership
• This theory supposes that leadership qualities consist in the dynamic an momentary actions and reactions of a leader as ...
Situational Theory of Leadership
• This theory takes into account the whole context of leadership not just traits(attributes) and behaviors but also situat...
