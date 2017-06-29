Vad gör du om du upptäcker att vaccin förvarats på fel sätt? 12.7.2017, Enheten för smittskydd och vaccinationer, THL 12.7...
Vad gör du om du upptäcker att vaccin förvarats på fel sätt? • Använd inte vaccinen • Förbjud användning av vaccinen, dvs....
THL:s vaccindistribution • Ring THL:s vaccindistribution endast om det gäller vaccin som ingår i det nationella vaccinatio...
Alla bär ansvaret för att vaccin förvaras korrekt och att de bevarar sin hållbarhet • Var och en som hanterar vaccin bär a...
Korrekt hantering av vaccin • www.thl.fi/vaccinationer → Praktiska anvisningar → Hantering av vaccin • Grundläggande infor...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Vad gör du om du upptäcker att vaccin förvarats på fel sätt

4 views

Published on

Vad gör du om du upptäcker att vaccin förvarats på fel sätt? Rose-Marie Ölander, 12.6.2017

Published in: Health & Medicine
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Vad gör du om du upptäcker att vaccin förvarats på fel sätt

  1. 1. Vad gör du om du upptäcker att vaccin förvarats på fel sätt? 12.7.2017, Enheten för smittskydd och vaccinationer, THL 12.7.2017 THL/ Enheten för smittskydd och vaccinationer / Ulpu Elonsalo, sakkunnigläkare 1
  2. 2. Vad gör du om du upptäcker att vaccin förvarats på fel sätt? • Använd inte vaccinen • Förbjud användning av vaccinen, dvs. sätt dem i karantän Markera tydligt de vaccin som är i karantän t.ex. med klisterlappar och förvara dem helt avskilt från användbara vaccin. • Utred hur länge och i vilka temperaturer vaccinen har förvarats på fel sätt. • Om det är fråga om vaccin som ingår i det nationella vaccinationsprogrammet, kontakta så snabbt som möjligt THL:s vaccindistribution • Andra vaccin: kontakt med vaccinleverantören, innehavaren av försäljningstillståndet eller importören. • Följ de anvisningar du får. 12.7.2017
  3. 3. THL:s vaccindistribution • Ring THL:s vaccindistribution endast om det gäller vaccin som ingår i det nationella vaccinationsprogrammet • tfn 029 524 8333 • Ta reda på hur länge, i vilken temperatur och vilka vaccin har förvarats på fel sätt • THL:s vaccindistribution ger instruktioner 12.7.2017 THL/ Enheten för smittskydd och vaccinationer / Ulpu Elonsalo, sakkunnigläkare 3
  4. 4. Alla bär ansvaret för att vaccin förvaras korrekt och att de bevarar sin hållbarhet • Var och en som hanterar vaccin bär ansvaret för att vaccinen förvaras på rätt sätt • Om du transporterar vaccin till ett annat ställe är det viktigt att se till att du har sådana redskap som lämpar sig för transporten. Se också till att få vaccinen i ändamålsenlig förvaring så snabbt som möjligt. 12.7.2017 THL/ Enheten för smittskydd och vaccinationer / Ulpu Elonsalo, sakkunnigläkare 4
  5. 5. Korrekt hantering av vaccin • www.thl.fi/vaccinationer → Praktiska anvisningar → Hantering av vaccin • Grundläggande information och anvisningar om – vaccins hållbarhet – förvaring både under transport och lagring – vaccinkylskåpet – mottagande av vaccin – hur du ska göra om du upptäcker att vaccin förvarats på fel sätt – kassering av vaccin 12.7.2017 THL/ Enheten för smittskydd och vaccinationer / Ulpu Elonsalo, sakkunnigläkare 5

×