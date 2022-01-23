Successfully reported this slideshow.
GEOGRAPHY OF EASTERN GHATS

Eastern Ghats
The eastern ghats run parallel to the eastern coastal plains of India.Unlike the western ghats, they are discontinuous in nature and is dissected by the rivers that drain into the Bay of Bengal. As discussed above, most of these rivers have their origin in the western ghats.It must be noted that the eastern ghats are lower in elevation than the western ghats.The highest peak of Eastern Ghats is the Jindhagada peak (1690 meters). It is also known as Arma Konda or Sitamma Konda.The difference in the elevation levels of the highest peaks in both the ghats can also be compared. Jindaghara of eastern ghats is of 1690 mts. This gives us a fair idea of the differences in elevation levels of the hills in both the ghats.The main crop produced in the eastern ghats is Rice, which is also the staple food of the people living in the region.

GEOGRAPHY OF EASTERN GHATS

  1. 1. GEOGRAPHY OF
  2. 2. The Eastern Ghats of India is the discontinuous mountain range that runsa along the eastern coast of India. There are the series of low range mountains. It passes through the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
  3. 3. The Eastern ghats stretches for about 1131km from Mahanadi river in the north(Odisha) to Vaigai river in the south(Tamil Nadu) and its width varies from 100 to 200km.
  4. 4. These ranges of mountains are discountinuous because they are interrupted, eroded and cut by the 4 major peninsular rivers namely Mahanadi, Krishna, Kaveri and Godavari.
  5. 5. Also known as PURVA GHAT or MAHENDRA PARVATAM in the south. They are way older than the western ghats. Since they lie parallel to the monsoon originating from Bay of Bengal, they recieve less rainfall compared to the western ghats.
  6. 6. HILL AND PEAKS The northern part of the Eastern ghats i.e. the region bewteen the rivers Mahanadi and Godavari exhibit true mountain characteristics. The Maliya and Madugula Konda are the 2 ranges present in this region. The elevation of Madugula Konda range ranges between 90-1200m and the highest peak in this range in Jindhagada peak (1690m).
  7. 7. WATER BODIES Some of the rivers that originate in the Eastern Ghats of India are river Baitarani, river Palar, river Sarada, river Penna and river Vellar. These rivers irrigate lakhs of hectares at the foothills and nearby plains. Major rivers are- • Brahmani • Tugabhadra • Godavari • Mahanadi • Kaveri • Subernarekha • Krishna
  8. 8. Fauna of Eastern Ghats- Smooth coated ottre Sambhar Deer
  9. 9. Four-horned antelope Sloth bear
  10. 10. Eastern ghats is home to largest number of Asiatic elephants in the world. Central India and Eastern Ghats have the highest number of tigers at 1,033.
  11. 11. THANKS FOR WATCHING

