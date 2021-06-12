Acts 17:1-11 The World Turned Upside Down

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The World Turned Upside Down Acts 17:1-9
Jerusalem Judea Samaria Ends of Earth Acts 1:8
Book of Acts Acts 1 - 12 Mission to the Jewish People Acts 12 - 28 Mission to the Nations
Now when they had passed through Amphipolis and Apollonia, they came to Thessalonica, where there was a synagogue of the J...
Some of them were persuaded and joined Paul and Silas, as did a great many of the devout Greeks and not a few of the leadi...
When they could not find them, they dragged Jason and some of the brothers before the city authorities, shouting, “These m...
And the people and the city authorities were disturbed when they heard these things. And when they had taken money as secu...
“Surrender of Cornwallis” (John Trumbull, 1828)
The World Turned Upside Down London, 1643 If buttercups buzz'd after the bee, If boats were on land, churches on sea, ...
Thessalonika
Philippi Troas Thessalonica Jerusalem
Philippi Thessalonica
Thessalonica founded 315 BC
Jews in Thessalonica from 300 BC to 1943
Paul taught in the synagogue Paul went in, as was his custom, and on three Sabbath days he reasoned with them from the Scr...
Paul taught in the synagogue a. Paul went to the Jews fi rst (Romans 1:16) b. Paul used Scripture
b. Paul Used Scripture Don’t • Use it like a club • Use it like magic dust • Lecture D o • Use their Bible • Sit alon...
Paul taught in the synagogue a. Paul went to the Jews fi rst (Romans 1:16) b. Paul used Scripture c. Paul used REASON
What If. Nichole Nordeman
Newton’s Third Law of Missions Some of them were persuaded and joined Paul and Silas, as did a great many of the devout Gr...
Newton’s Third Law For every action there is an opposite & equal reaction
Newton’s Third Law of Missions 1. For ever action: Pro-active proclamation 2. There is an equal: Some will respond 3. An...
1. For ever action… Pro-active proclamation a. Paul was planned b. Paul was pro-active c. Paul was persistent d. Paul w...
2. There is an equal [action]… response a. Some will always respond b. But it is not always those we expect
Israeli Backpackers India
3. And opposite reaction Gospel is met with opposition
3. And opposite reaction These men have turned the world upside down
3. And opposite reaction • Resistance can be unexpected • Resistance can involve slander • Resistance can lead to legal ...
Although they are called Messianic Jews, they are not Jewish. They are Christians, by de fi nition, because they believe t...
They believe they have replaced us (the real Jews) because God rejected us. If they call themselves Jewish, they mean it, ...
Imagine there’s no Jews, it isn’t hard to do Messianic Jews want to get rid of the di ff erences between Jews and non-Jews...
Make no mistake, Messianic Jews, like all missionary Christians, want nothing other than the total destruction of the Jews...
Newton’s Third Law of Missions 1. For ever action: Pro-active proclamation 2. There is an equal: Some will respond 3. An...
How can we respond to opposition
1. Make sure it is only the gospel that offends
2. Seek to de-escalate
3. Qualify their opposition
4. Disengage Don’t try to “sell” the “Sellers”
4. Disgengage Don’t sell the sellers • Don’t be proud When they had taken money as security from Jason and the rest, they ...
5. Protect others when they had taken money as security from Jason and the rest, they let them go. (Acts 17:8–9 ESV)
6. Don’t become bitter Opposition is those who would do what we do, if they only knew what we knew
×