Kd 2 metabolisme

  1. 1. SMA TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA RPP BIOLOGII/XII/GANJIL T.P 2020/2021 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) T.P 2020/2021 SEKOLAH : SMA TMI MAPEL/KELAS/SEMESTER : BIOLOGI/XII/1(GANJIL) MATERI/ALOKASI/PERTEMUAN : METABOLISME/ 12 JP (4 X 3 JP)/Pertama A. TUJUANPEMBELAJARAN, siswa mampu: 1. Menjelaskantentangenzim,komponennyadanproseskerjanya. 2. Menganalisaaktivitasenzimdanyangmempengaruhinya. B. LANGKAH-LANGKAHPEMBELAJARAN 1. Kegiatan Awal: a. Membukakelasvirtual (zoom/googlemeets) danmenyebarkanlinkdi SPADA TMI b.Berdoa,Mengabsendanmengecheckkeadaansiswa c. Apersepsi 2. Kegiatan Inti a. SiswamembukaSPADA TMIuntukmembacaserta memahami instruksikegiatanpertemuanini yaitu: b. Guru menampilkan tujuanpembelajaranyangakandicapai dalampertemuanini c. Guru menampilkansub materi pembelajaranyaitu: konsepumummetabolismdanenzim(komponen dan peoseskerjaenzim) menggunakanvideodanmemintasiswamencatatpoin-poinpentingnya. d. Guru menjelaskanmateri secaragarisbesar danmemintasiswamenyimakppttentangenzimyangtelah diberikanuntukselanjutnyamelakukandiskusimengenai materi tersebut. 3. Kegiatan Akhir a. Guru dan siswaBersama-samamenentukankesimpulandari materi yangdipelajari dari setiap pertemuan b. SiswamengerjakanPosttestuntukmengetahui pemahamansiswa C. PENILAIANPEMBELAJARAN Tes tertulis Unjuk kerja Produk Kuistentangkonsepmetabolisme dan enzim Diskusi/presentasi proseskerja enzimdanyang faktor-faktor mempengaruhinya Slide PPt/Display/Mind Map tentangenzim Bandarlampung,Juli 2020 Mengetahui, Guru Mata Pelajaran KepalaSMA TMI Biologi Tri Puji Astuti,S.Si.,M.Pd. Sri Retnoningsih,S.Si.
  2. 2. SMA TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA RPP BIOLOGII/XII/GANJIL T.P 2020/2021 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) T.P 2020/2021 SEKOLAH : SMA TMI MAPEL/KELAS/SEMESTER : BIOLOGI/XII/1(GANJIL) MATERI/ALOKASI/PERTEMUAN : METABOLISME/ 12 JP (4 X 3 JP)/Kedua A. TUJUANPEMBELAJARAN, siswa mampu: 1. Menjelaskantentangkatabolisme danprosesrespirasi. 2. Menganalisafaktor-faktoryangmempengaruhi prosesrespirasi. B. LANGKAH-LANGKAHPEMBELAJARAN 1. Kegiatan Awal: a. Membukakelasvirtual (zoom/googlemeets) danmenyebarkanlinkdi SPADA TMI b.Berdoa,Mengabsendanmengecheckkeadaansiswa c. Apersepsi 2. Kegiatan Inti a. SiswamembukaSPADA TMIuntukmembacaserta memahami instruksikegiatanpertemuanini yaitu: b. Guru menampilkantujuanpembelajaranyangakandicapai dalampertemuanini c. Guru menampilkansub materi pembelajaranyaitu tentangKatabolisme( mengidentifikasiperbedaan antara respirasi aerobdenganrespirasi anaerobmelalui videodari youtube) d. Guru menjelaskanmateri secaragarisbesar menggunakanpptmengenairespirasiaerobdanrespirasi anaerob(fermentasiasamlaktatdanfermentasi glukosa) 3. Kegiatan Akhir a. Guru dan siswaBersama-samamenentukankesimpulandari materi yangdipelajari dari setiap pertemuan. b. Siswamengerjakan worksheet dantanyajawabtentangrespirasi untukmengetahui pemahamansiswa. C. PENILAIANPEMBELAJARAN Tes tertulis Unjuk kerja Produk Tanya jawab tentangrespirasi (aerobdanan aerob) presentasi tentangWorksheet Respirasi aerobdanan aerob Slide PPt/Display/Mind Map Respirasi aerobdanan aerob Bandarlampung,Juli 2020 Mengetahui, Guru Mata Pelajaran KepalaSMA TMI Biologi Tri Puji Astuti,S.Si.,M.Pd. Sri Retnoningsih,S.Si.
  3. 3. SMA TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA RPP BIOLOGII/XII/GANJIL T.P 2020/2021 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) T.P 2020/2021 SEKOLAH : SMA TMI MAPEL/KELAS/SEMESTER : BIOLOGI/XII/1(GANJIL) MATERI/ALOKASI/PERTEMUAN : METABOLISME/ 12 JP (4 X 3 JP)/Ketiga A. TUJUANPEMBELAJARAN, siswa mampu: 1. Menjelaskanprosesanabolisme (Fotosintesis) padatumbuhan. 2. Menganalisafaktor-faktoryangmempengaruhi prosesfotosintesispadatumbuhan. B. LANGKAH-LANGKAHPEMBELAJARAN 1. Kegiatan Awal: a. Membukakelasvirtual (zoom/googlemeets) danmenyebarkanlinkdi SPADA TMI b.Berdoa,Mengabsendanmengecheckkeadaansiswa c. Apersepsi 2. Kegiatan Intias a. SiswamembukaSPADA TMIuntukmembacaserta memahami instruksikegiatanpertemuanini yaitu: b. Guru menampilkantujuanpembelajaranyangakandicapai dalampertemuanini c. Guru menampilkansub materi pembelajaranyaitu: prosesanabolismedanfotosintesiayangterjadi pada tumbuhanmenggunakanvideopembelajaran.Siswadimintamenganalisisprosesyangterjadi pada videotersebutdanmendiskusikannyabersama guru. d. Guru menjelaskanmateri secaragarisbesar danmelakukandiskusi sertaTanyajawabdengansiswa menggunakanbantuanpptmengenai prosesanabolisme danfotosintesispadatumbuhan 3. Kegiatan Akhir a. Guru dan siswaBersama-samamenentukankesimpulandari materi yangdipelajari dari setiap pertemuan b. SiswamengerjakanPosttestuntukmengetahui pemahamansiswa C. PENILAIANPEMBELAJARAN Tes tertulis Unjuk kerja Produk Posttesttentangfotositesisdan anabolisme. Diskusi/presentasi tentang worksheetanabolismedan fotosintesis. Slide PPt/Display/Mind Map tentangKloroplasdan peranannyadalamfotosintesis Bandarlampung,Juli 2020 Mengetahui, Guru Mata Pelajaran KepalaSMA TMI Biologi Tri Puji Astuti,S.Si.,M.Pd. Sri Retnoningsih,S.Si.
  4. 4. SMA TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA RPP BIOLOGII/XII/GANJIL T.P 2020/2021 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) T.P 2020/2021 SEKOLAH : SMA TMI MAPEL/KELAS/SEMESTER : BIOLOGI/XII/1(GANJIL) MATERI/ALOKASI/PERTEMUAN : METABOLISME/ 12 JP (4 X 3 JP)/Keempat A. TUJUANPEMBELAJARAN, siswa mampu: 1. Menjawabpertanyaanpadaulanganatau kuisbab2. TentangMetabolisme. B. LANGKAH-LANGKAHPEMBELAJARAN 1. Kegiatan Awal: a. Membukakelasvirtual (zoom/googlemeets) danmenyebarkanlinkdi SPADA TMI b.Berdoa,Mengabsendanmengecheckkeadaansiswa c. Apersepsi 2. Kegiatan Inti a. SiswamembukaSPADA TMIuntukmembacaserta memahami instruksikegiatanpertemuanini yaitu: b. Guru menampilkantujuanpembelajaranyangakandicapai dalampertemuanini c. Guru membukakelaszoom/google meetinguntukmenjelaskantentangkuisyangakandilakukan. d. Guru mempersilahkansiswamengerjakankuisdenganrentangwaktumaksimal 80menit. 3. Kegiatan Akhir a. Guru dan siswaBersama-samamembahassoal-soal yangdirasasukaruntukdikerjakan. C. PENILAIANPEMBELAJARAN Tes tertulis Unjuk kerja Produk KuisMetabolisme (Bab.2) Hasil Kuis Penilaianhasilkuis Bandarlampung,Juli 2020 Mengetahui, Guru Mata Pelajaran KepalaSMA TMI Biologi Tri Puji Astuti,S.Si.,M.Pd. Sri Retnoningsih,S.Si.

