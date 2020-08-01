Kd 2 struktur dan fungsi jaringan tumbuhan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SMA TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA RPP BIOLOGI/XI/GANJIL T.P 2020/2021 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) T.P 2020/2021 SEKOLAH : SMA TMI MAPEL/KELAS/SEMESTER : BIOLOGI/XI/1(GANJIL) MATERI/ALOKASI/PERTEMUAN : STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI JARINGAN TUMUHAN/ 12 JP (4 X 3 JP)/Pertama A. TUJUANPEMBELAJARAN, siswa mampu: 1. mengidentifikasi jenis-jenisjaringantumbuhan. 2. menganalisahubunganantarastrukturdanfungsi jaringanpadatumbuhan. 3. Menjelaskanprosespengangkutanyangterjadi padatumbuhan. B. LANGKAH-LANGKAHPEMBELAJARAN 1. Kegiatan Awal: a. Membukakelasvirtual (zoom/googlemeets) danmenyebarkanlinkdi SPADA TMI b.Berdoa,Mengabsendanmengecheckkeadaansiswa c. Apersepsi 2. Kegiatan Inti a. SiswamembukaSPADA TMIuntukmembacaserta memahami instruksikegiatanpertemuanini yaitu: b. Guru menampilkan tujuanpembelajaranyangakandicapai dalampertemuanini c. Guru menampilkansub materi pembelajaranyaitu: JaringanTumbuhan(macam-macamjaringan pada tumbuhandanProsespengankutanyangterjadi padatumbuhanmelalui video. d. Guru menjelaskanmateri secaragarisbesardanmemintasiswauntukmemahami secaramendalam dengancara membacaslide pptyangsudah disediakan. 3. Kegiatan Akhir a. Guru dan siswaBersama-samamenentukankesimpulandari materi yangdipelajari dari setiap pertemuan b. SiswamengerjakanPosttestuntukmengetahui pemahamansiswa C. PENILAIANPEMBELAJARAN Tes tertulis Unjuk kerja Produk Posttesttentangmacam jaringan pada tumbuhan. Diskusi/presentasi strukturdan fungsi jaringantumbuhan. Slide PPt/Display/Mind Map Jaringantumbuhandanproses pengangkutanpadaTumbuhan. Bandarlampung,Juli 2020 Mengetahui, Guru Mata Pelajaran KepalaSMA TMI Biologi Tri Puji Astuti, S.Si.,M.Pd. Sri Retnoningsih,S.Si..
  2. 2. SMA TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA RPP BIOLOGI/XI/GANJIL T.P 2020/2021 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) T.P 2020/2021 SEKOLAH : SMA TMI MAPEL/KELAS/SEMESTER : BIOLOGI/XI/1(GANJIL) MATERI/ALOKASI/PERTEMUAN : STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI JARINGAN TUMBUHAN/ 12 JP (4 X 3 JP)/Kedua A. TUJUANPEMBELAJARAN, siswa mampu: 1. Menjelaskanstrukturdanfungsi orhanpadatumbuhan 2. MenganalisaperbedaanstrukturorgantanamanMonokotil dandikotil. B. LANGKAH-LANGKAHPEMBELAJARAN 1. Kegiatan Awal: a. Membukakelasvirtual (zoom/googlemeets) danmenyebarkanlinkdi SPADA TMI b.Berdoa,Mengabsendanmengecheckkeadaansiswa c. Apersepsi 2. Kegiatan Inti a. SiswamembukaSPADA TMIuntukmembacaserta memahami instruksikegiatan pertemuanini yaitu: b. Guru menampilkantujuanpembelajaranyangakandicapai dalampertemuanini c. Guru menampilkansub materi pembelajaranyaitu StrukturdanFungsi organpadatumbuhan(akar, batang,daun dan bunga) melalui videopembelajaran d. Guru menjelaskanmateri secaragarisbesardan kemudianmembagikanworksheettentang struktur daundan batang tumbuhan. 3. Kegiatan Akhir a. Guru dan siswaBersama-samamenentukankesimpulandari materi yangdipelajari dari setiap pertemuan b. SiswamengerjakanPosttestuntukmengetahui pemahamansiswa C. PENILAIANPEMBELAJARAN Tes tertulis Unjuk kerja Produk Pre test tentangprosestransport pada tumbuhan. presentasi tentangWorksheet strukturbatang dan daunpada tumbuhan Slide PPt/Display/Mind Map tentangperbedaantanaman monokotil dandikotil. Bandarlampung,Juli 2020 Mengetahui, Guru Mata Pelajaran KepalaSMA TMI Biologi Tri Puji Astuti,S.Si.,M.Pd. Sri Retnoningsih,S.Si.
  3. 3. SMA TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA RPP BIOLOGI/XI/GANJIL T.P 2020/2021 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) T.P 2020/2021 SEKOLAH : SMA TMI MAPEL/KELAS/SEMESTER : BIOLOGI/XI/1(GANJIL) MATERI/ALOKASI/PERTEMUAN : STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI JARINGAN TUMBUHAN/ 12 JP (4 X 3 JP)/Ketiga A. TUJUANPEMBELAJARAN, siswa mampu: 1. Membuatmaketberupagambar dinding/scrapbooktentangStrukturdanFungsi OrganTanaman 2. Membuatmaketberupagambar dinding/scrapbooktentangPerbedaan StrukturOrganantara Tanaman Monokotil danDikotil. B. LANGKAH-LANGKAHPEMBELAJARAN 1. Kegiatan Awal: a. Membukakelas virtual (zoom/googlemeets) danmenyebarkanlinkdi SPADA TMI b.Berdoa,Mengabsendanmengecheckkeadaansiswa c. Apersepsi 2. Kegiatan Inti a. SiswamembukaSPADA TMIuntukmembacaserta memahami instruksikegiatanpertemuanini yaitu: b. Guru menampilkantujuanpembelajaranyangakandicapai dalampertemuanini c. Guru mengulastentangpertemuanyanglalutentangkonsepstrukturdanfungsi organtanamandan perbedaannyapadatanamanmonokotil dandikotil. d. Guru memintasiswamemilihdanmembuatscrapbookataugambarpenunjangprosespembeljaran sebagai projectindividudengantema“SrtukturdanFungsi Organ Tanamanatau Perbedaanantara tanamanMonokotil danDikotil. 3. Kegiatan Akhir a. Guru dan siswamenyepakatibahwawaktupengerjaantugasadalah1 minggu. b. Siswamengerjakan projectnyasebagai prasaratmengikuti ujianBab.2minggudepan. C. PENILAIANPEMBELAJARAN Tes tertulis Unjuk kerja Produk Posttes tentangperbedaan tanamanmonokotil dandikotil Projecttentangstrukturdan fungsi organtanaman. Slide PPt/Display/Mind Map tentangstrukturdan fungsi organ pada tanaman Bandarlampung,Juli 2020 Mengetahui, Guru Mata Pelajaran KepalaSMA TMI Biologi Tri Puji Astuti,S.Si.,M.Pd. Sri Retnoningsih,S.Si.
  4. 4. SMA TUNAS MEKAR INDONESIA RPP BIOLOGI/XI/GANJIL T.P 2020/2021 RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) T.P 2020/2021 SEKOLAH : SMA TMI MAPEL/KELAS/SEMESTER : BIOLOGI/XI/1(GANJIL) MATERI/ALOKASI/PERTEMUAN : STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI ORGAN TANAMAN/ 12 JP (4 X 3 JP)/Keempat A. TUJUANPEMBELAJARAN, siswa mampu: 1. Menjawabsoal-soal yangdiujikandalamkuis/ulanganBAB2 tentangStrukturdan Fungsi Organ Tumbuhan. B. LANGKAH-LANGKAHPEMBELAJARAN 1. Kegiatan Awal: a. Membukakelasvirtual (zoom/googlemeets) danmenyebarkanlinkdi SPADA TMI b.Berdoa,Mengabsen danmengecheckkeadaansiswa c. Apersepsi 2. Kegiatan Inti a. SiswamembukaSPADA TMIuntukmembacaserta memahami instruksikegiatanpertemuanini yaitu: b. Guru menampilkantujuanpembelajaranyangakandicapai dalampertemuanini c. Guru membukakelaszoom/google meetinguntukmenjelaskanlangkah-langkahkuis. d. Guru memintasiswamengerjakankuisdengancermatdanhati-hati.. 3. Kegiatan Akhir a. Guru dan siswamendiskusikandanmembahassoal yangdirasakansulitpadasaatdikerjakantadi. C. PENILAIANPEMBELAJARAN Tes tertulis Unjuk kerja Produk KuistentangStrukturdan Fungsi Organ tumbuhan Hasil kuis Hasil kuis Bandarlampung,Juli 2020 Mengetahui, Guru Mata Pelajaran KepalaSMA TMI Biologi Tri Puji Astuti,S.Si.,M.Pd. Sri Retnoningsih,S.Si.

