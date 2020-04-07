3. otomatisasi perkantoran

Successfully reported this slideshow.
http://www.free-powerpoint-templates-design.com http://www.free-powerpoint-templates-design.com Otomatisasi Perkantoran
A. Definisi Otomatisasi Perkantoran Menegaskan bahwa era otomatisasi perkantoran dimulai secara bersamaan dengan berkemban...
Konsep-konsep Otomatisasi Perkantoran 03 Otomatisasi kantor memudahkan penerimaan dan pengiriman informasi 04 Otomatisasi ...
Otomatisasi perkantoran atau office automation (OA) bertujuan untuk meningkatkan produktivitas kerja melalui berikut: Memi...
C. Manfaat Otomatisasi Perkantoran Otomatisasi perkantoran membuat informasi menjadi lebih murah dan mudah digunakan, dipi...
D. Penggunaan Otomatisasi Perkantoran Manager Profesional Sekretaris Clerical employee Yakni tidak mengelola orang tapi me...
Karena OA tidak memiliki pengelola data, penggunaan database ditatasi pada isi informasi. Informasi dikumpulkan dari siste...
F. Macam-macam Sistem Otomatisasi Perkantoran Sistem Komunikasi Elektronik (Electronic communication system) merupakan sis...
Lanjutan… Sistem Elektronik Formal, sistem yang didokumentasikan dengan suatu sistem prosedur tertulis. Diterapkan di selu...
G. Tahapan Penerapan Otomatisasi Perkantoran 01 02 Dalam hal ini penggunaan teknologi utamanya ditujukan untuk mengurangi ...
H. Aplikasi Otomatisasi Perkantoran adalah penggunaan peralatan elektronik yang otomatis melakukan beberapa tugas yang dip...
Lanjutan… adalah penggunaan peralatan komunikasi suara untuk membuat hubungan audio di antara orang-orang yang tersebar se...
Lanjutan… yaitu penggunaan komputer untuk memberikan tampilan materi tekstual pada layar CRT (Cathode Ray Tube). Materi te...
Lanjutan… adalah penggunaan komputer yang secara otomatis melakukan beberapa tugas yang diperlukan untuk mengolah data. Sp...
H. Faktor-faktor yang Memengaruhi Pilihan Aplikasi Otomatisasi Kantor Dimana seorang manajer di perusahaan dengan satu lok...
I. Dampak Otomatisasi Perkantoran Perubahan terhadap struktur pekerjaan menyebabkan permintaan terhadap pegawai yang teram...
THANK YOU
