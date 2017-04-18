gorme engelliler

GÖRME ENGELLİLER Sağlık SlaytlarıSağlık Slaytları http://hastaneciyiz.blogspot.comhttp://hastaneciyiz.blogspot.com
GÖRME ENGELLİ OLMAK…. GÖRME ENGELLİ NE DEMEKTİR? İlk bakışta açıklama gerektirmez görüşünü veren bu sözcük tek anlamlı değ...
Örneğin;Örneğin; BBir insan her iki gözünde de görme gücünden yoksunir insan her iki gözünde de görme gücünden yoksun olab...
Az GörenAz Gören Bütün düzeltmelere rağmen, iki gözle görmesi 1/10 ile 3/10Bütün düzeltmelere rağmen, iki gözle görmesi 1/...
KörKör Tüm düzeltmelere rağmen gören her iki gözün olağan görmeTüm düzeltmelere rağmen gören her iki gözün olağan görme gü...
Bu oranı matematiksel olarak düşünmemek gerekir. KörlükBu oranı matematiksel olarak düşünmemek gerekir. Körlük bazen de bi...
Görme engelli hangi nedenle görme yeteneğini kaybederseGörme engelli hangi nedenle görme yeteneğini kaybederse ve gelişimi...
Özürlüler çevrelerinde olup bitenleri göremedikleri ve yakınÖzürlüler çevrelerinde olup bitenleri göremedikleri ve yakın t...
GÖRME ÖZÜRLÜ KİMDİRGÖRME ÖZÜRLÜ KİMDİR KİM DEĞİLDİR ?KİM DEĞİLDİR ? Görme Özürlü kişi, himayeye muhtaç, acınacak ve çaresi...
Diğer insanların sahip olduğu olumlu ve olumsuzDiğer insanların sahip olduğu olumlu ve olumsuz özelliklerin hepsi onda da ...
Yani görme özürlü de herkes gibi bir insandır. Farklı yazıYani görme özürlü de herkes gibi bir insandır. Farklı yazı siste...
NEDENLERİNEDENLERİ ;; DOĞUM ÖNCESİ NEDENLER:DOĞUM ÖNCESİ NEDENLER: Özellikle hamileliğin ilk üç ayında anneninÖzellikle ha...
DOĞUM SIRASINDA:DOĞUM SIRASINDA: Mekanik doğum travmaları. Oksijen yetersizliği, erken ,geç, güç doğum vs.
DOĞUM SONRASINDA:DOĞUM SONRASINDA: Çocukluk döneminde ateşli hastalıklar, menenjitÇocukluk döneminde ateşli hastalıklar, m...
İleriki çocukluk yaşlarında görülen, gözün ön kısmında veyaİleriki çocukluk yaşlarında görülen, gözün ön kısmında veya dam...
TEŞHİSTEŞHİS Görme engelli çocukların ve gençlerin rehabilitasyonundaGörme engelli çocukların ve gençlerin rehabilitasyonu...
Her göz ayrı ayrı kontrol edilir. Göz kırpma refleksine veHer göz ayrı ayrı kontrol edilir. Göz kırpma refleksine ve yakal...
GÖRME ÖZÜRLÜLER NASILGÖRME ÖZÜRLÜLER NASIL OKUYUP YAZMAKTADIRLAR ?OKUYUP YAZMAKTADIRLAR ? Görme özürlülerin okuyup yazmak ...
1809'da Fransa'da doğan ve küçük yaşta gözlerini1809'da Fransa'da doğan ve küçük yaşta gözlerini kaybeden Luis Braillle ta...
Altı nokta sisteminden oluşan bu yazıya "Breyl yazı"Altı nokta sisteminden oluşan bu yazıya "Breyl yazı" denilmektedir. Br...
Görme özürlüler günlük yaşamlarında, eğitimleri sırasındaGörme özürlüler günlük yaşamlarında, eğitimleri sırasında ve işye...
ÖrneğinÖrneğin;; RRakamları kabartma noktalarla gösterilen saatler, konuşanakamları kabartma noktalarla gösterilen saatler...
Özel yapılmış araçlar sayesinde görme özürlü insanlar bir çokÖzel yapılmış araçlar sayesinde görme özürlü insanlar bir çok...
Yarasalar görme engellilerin kullanımına sunulacakYarasalar görme engellilerin kullanımına sunulacak titreşimli bastonları...
Oldukça hafif olan elektronik baston, insan kulağınınOldukça hafif olan elektronik baston, insan kulağının algılayamayacağ...
Ürünün tasarımı, Leeds Üniversitesi’nde görevli araştırmacıÜrünün tasarımı, Leeds Üniversitesi’nde görevli araştırmacı ve ...
FİZYOLOJİK ETKİLERFİZYOLOJİK ETKİLER Çocukluk DönemiÇocukluk Dönemi Gençlik DönemiGençlik Dönemi Erişkin Ve Yaşlılık Dönem...
1. ÇOCUKLUK DÖNEMİ Görme engelli çocuğun gelişimi görme bozukluğununGörme engelli çocuğun gelişimi görme bozukluğunun dere...
Görme engeli sonunda içinde bulunduğu fizik ve sosyalGörme engeli sonunda içinde bulunduğu fizik ve sosyal çevreden bilgi ...
Yüksek derecede görme engeli olan ve kör çocuklaraYüksek derecede görme engeli olan ve kör çocuklara erken çocukluk dönemi...
Muhtelif gelişim basamaklarında görme engelli ve ilaveMuhtelif gelişim basamaklarında görme engelli ve ilave engeli olan ç...
Daha önceden hiçbir bulgu yok iken aniden 10 yaş veDaha önceden hiçbir bulgu yok iken aniden 10 yaş ve yukarısında görme b...
Erişkinde ani olarak gelen görme engelli olma ailede, meslekiErişkinde ani olarak gelen görme engelli olma ailede, mesleki...
Görmenin azalması ile hareket kabiliyeti azalan, özel işleri içinGörmenin azalması ile hareket kabiliyeti azalan, özel işl...
İleri derecede az görenler ve körler için yeni meslek eğitimiİleri derecede az görenler ve körler için yeni meslek eğitimi...
Öğretmenlik, hukuk işleri, din görevlileri, politika, gazetecilik,Öğretmenlik, hukuk işleri, din görevlileri, politika, ga...
Genelde kör çocuklar, az gören çocuklara göre daha erkenGenelde kör çocuklar, az gören çocuklara göre daha erken dönemde t...
Spastisite, zeka engeli gibi görme engeli yanında ikinci engeliSpastisite, zeka engeli gibi görme engeli yanında ikinci en...
Gelişmiş ülkelerde, körler de dahil, az gören çocuklaraGelişmiş ülkelerde, körler de dahil, az gören çocuklara uygulanan e...
Erken müdahalede 0-6 yaş grubunda teşhise dayalı eğitimErken müdahalede 0-6 yaş grubunda teşhise dayalı eğitim yöntemi ile...
1.1. Bilgi toplamada çocuk gözünü ne derece kullanıyor?Bilgi toplamada çocuk gözünü ne derece kullanıyor? 2.2. Bilgi topla...
Görme engelli çocuğun okulu ve eğitim ortamı seçilirkenGörme engelli çocuğun okulu ve eğitim ortamı seçilirken asla unutul...
Gören çocukların eğitiminde kullanılan öğretici materyallerGören çocukların eğitiminde kullanılan öğretici materyaller (ce...
Orta öğretimden sonra görme engelli çocuğun meslek seçimiOrta öğretimden sonra görme engelli çocuğun meslek seçimi için ha...
Sonradan görme engelli olanların meslekiSonradan görme engelli olanların mesleki rehabilitasyonlarında, görme derecesine g...
ÖNERİLERÖNERİLER Aileye ÖnerilerAileye Öneriler
1.1. Çocuk hiç göremiyorsa ona becerileri sözel olarakÇocuk hiç göremiyorsa ona becerileri sözel olarak açıklayarak ve bir...
2.2. Çocuk az görüyorsa görmesinden yararlanarak becerileriÇocuk az görüyorsa görmesinden yararlanarak becerileri kazandır...
3.3. Beceri yada işi ne kadar yapabildiğini belirleyerek bağımsızBeceri yada işi ne kadar yapabildiğini belirleyerek bağım...
4.4. Çocuğa sadece her defasında bir beceri yada bu becerinin birÇocuğa sadece her defasında bir beceri yada bu becerinin ...
5.5. Becerileri tamamladığında mutlaka ödüllendiriniz. (Aferin,Becerileri tamamladığında mutlaka ödüllendiriniz. (Aferin, ...
6.6. Görme engelli bir çocuğun tüm gün evde bulunması, evdenGörme engelli bir çocuğun tüm gün evde bulunması, evden dışarı...
7.7. Görme engelli çocuğun takılacağı, yada çarpabileceğiGörme engelli çocuğun takılacağı, yada çarpabileceği eşyaların ve...
8.8. Yerleri sabit olan eşyaların dışında yaptığınız değişiklikleriYerleri sabit olan eşyaların dışında yaptığınız değişik...
9.9. Görme güçlüğü ne kadar erken teşhis edilirse, çocuğa oGörme güçlüğü ne kadar erken teşhis edilirse, çocuğa o kadar fa...
Öğretmene ÖnerilerÖğretmene Öneriler
1.1. Öğretmenlerin yapacağı aile ziyaretleri ile; özellikle görmeÖğretmenlerin yapacağı aile ziyaretleri ile; özellikle gö...
2.2. Görme güçlüğü olan çocuğa tıbbi, çevresel ve eğitsel açıdanGörme güçlüğü olan çocuğa tıbbi, çevresel ve eğitsel açıda...
3.3. Görme yetersizliği olan çocuklarda bağımsızlık duygusunuGörme yetersizliği olan çocuklarda bağımsızlık duygusunu geli...
4.4. Sınıftaki gören çocuk zaman zaman görme yetersizliği olanSınıftaki gören çocuk zaman zaman görme yetersizliği olan ço...
5.5. Görme Yetersizliği olan çocukların da sınıftaki her etkinliğeGörme Yetersizliği olan çocukların da sınıftaki her etki...
6.6. Öğretmenin tahtaya bir şey yazarken yazdıklarını yüksekÖğretmenin tahtaya bir şey yazarken yazdıklarını yüksek sesle ...
7.7. Matematik öğretiminde görülen problemlere ek olarak, FenMatematik öğretiminde görülen problemlere ek olarak, Fen Bili...
8.8. Görme yetersizliği olan çocuğun ödevini tamamlayabilmesiGörme yetersizliği olan çocuğun ödevini tamamlayabilmesi için...
Gorme engelliler
  GÖRME ENGELLİLER
  2. 2. GÖRME ENGELLİ OLMAK…. GÖRME ENGELLİ NE DEMEKTİR? İlk bakışta açıklama gerektirmez görüşünü veren bu sözcük tek anlamlı değildir. Halk arasında öteki olumsuz anlamları bir yana, görme gücünden yoksun olmak demektir. Bu yoksunluğun da çeşitli dereceleri ve nedenleri vardır.
  3. 3. Örneğin;Örneğin; BBir insan her iki gözünde de görme gücünden yoksunir insan her iki gözünde de görme gücünden yoksun olabilir, bir diğeri ise görme engelli sayılmakla beraber,olabilir, bir diğeri ise görme engelli sayılmakla beraber, ışık ve hatta renklerden bazılarını algılayabilecekışık ve hatta renklerden bazılarını algılayabilecek durumdadır.durumdadır. Çok kısa bir uzaklıktan parmak sayabilmeye gücüÇok kısa bir uzaklıktan parmak sayabilmeye gücü olanları da görme engelli sayabiliyoruz.olanları da görme engelli sayabiliyoruz.
  4. 4. Az GörenAz Gören Bütün düzeltmelere rağmen, iki gözle görmesi 1/10 ile 3/10Bütün düzeltmelere rağmen, iki gözle görmesi 1/10 ile 3/10 arasında olan ve özel birtakım araç ve yöntemler kullanmadanarasında olan ve özel birtakım araç ve yöntemler kullanmadan eğitim, öğretim çalışmalarında görme gücünden yararlanmasıeğitim, öğretim çalışmalarında görme gücünden yararlanması mümkün olmayanlardır.mümkün olmayanlardır.
  5. 5. KörKör Tüm düzeltmelere rağmen gören her iki gözün olağan görmeTüm düzeltmelere rağmen gören her iki gözün olağan görme gücünün onda birine ya da daha azına sahip olan kişilere körgücünün onda birine ya da daha azına sahip olan kişilere kör denilmektedir.denilmektedir. Başka bir ifadeyle, sağlıklı gören bir gözün yaklaşık olarak 60Başka bir ifadeyle, sağlıklı gören bir gözün yaklaşık olarak 60 metreden görebildiğini 6 metre ya da daha az mesafeden gören yametreden görebildiğini 6 metre ya da daha az mesafeden gören ya da daha az görme yetisine sahip olan insanlara kör denilmektedir.da daha az görme yetisine sahip olan insanlara kör denilmektedir.
  6. 6. Bu oranı matematiksel olarak düşünmemek gerekir. KörlükBu oranı matematiksel olarak düşünmemek gerekir. Körlük bazen de bir borudan bakıyor gibi olabilir (tünel görüşü).bazen de bir borudan bakıyor gibi olabilir (tünel görüşü). BazenBazen çok yaklaşmak ya da nesneyi göze 2-5 cm kadar yakınlaştırmakçok yaklaşmak ya da nesneyi göze 2-5 cm kadar yakınlaştırmak gerekebilir.gerekebilir. Bazen gözün yapısı bozulduğu için görüntünün yapısı daBazen gözün yapısı bozulduğu için görüntünün yapısı da bozulur (yamuklaşma). Bu durumda düzeltici araçlar vebozulur (yamuklaşma). Bu durumda düzeltici araçlar ve mercekler kullanmak gerekebilir.mercekler kullanmak gerekebilir.
  7. 7. Görme engelli hangi nedenle görme yeteneğini kaybederseGörme engelli hangi nedenle görme yeteneğini kaybederse ve gelişimin hangi aşamasında olursa olsun başka önemlive gelişimin hangi aşamasında olursa olsun başka önemli alanlarda da engellilik geliştirebilecektir.alanlarda da engellilik geliştirebilecektir. Öğrenme görselÖğrenme görsel yaşantı yüzünden etkilenecektir.yaşantı yüzünden etkilenecektir.
  8. 8. Özürlüler çevrelerinde olup bitenleri göremedikleri ve yakınÖzürlüler çevrelerinde olup bitenleri göremedikleri ve yakın takipte tutamadıkları için sürekli güven eksikliği ya da güvensizliktakipte tutamadıkları için sürekli güven eksikliği ya da güvensizlik duygusu yaşayabilirler.duygusu yaşayabilirler. Sözel ve bilişsel yetenekleri normal, hatta daha fazlaSözel ve bilişsel yetenekleri normal, hatta daha fazla gelişebilmesine rağmen psikomotor performans ya da becerilergelişebilmesine rağmen psikomotor performans ya da beceriler olarak adlandırılan hareket ve davranışlarında önemli engellilikolarak adlandırılan hareket ve davranışlarında önemli engellilik duygusu geliştirebileceklerdirduygusu geliştirebileceklerdir..
  9. 9. GÖRME ÖZÜRLÜ KİMDİRGÖRME ÖZÜRLÜ KİMDİR KİM DEĞİLDİR ?KİM DEĞİLDİR ? Görme Özürlü kişi, himayeye muhtaç, acınacak ve çaresizGörme Özürlü kişi, himayeye muhtaç, acınacak ve çaresiz bir insan değildir. O, diğer insanlardan çok farklı, olağanüstübir insan değildir. O, diğer insanlardan çok farklı, olağanüstü yetenekleri olan ve başkalarının duyamadığı sesleri duyan,yetenekleri olan ve başkalarının duyamadığı sesleri duyan, mucizevi bir yaratık da değildir.mucizevi bir yaratık da değildir.
  10. 10. Diğer insanların sahip olduğu olumlu ve olumsuzDiğer insanların sahip olduğu olumlu ve olumsuz özelliklerin hepsi onda da mevcuttur.özelliklerin hepsi onda da mevcuttur. Görme özürlüler arasında da başarılı olan, başarısız olan,Görme özürlüler arasında da başarılı olan, başarısız olan, yetenekli olan, yeteneksiz olan, bencil olan veya toplumunyetenekli olan, yeteneksiz olan, bencil olan veya toplumun çıkarlarını düşünen insanlar bulunabilmektedir.çıkarlarını düşünen insanlar bulunabilmektedir.
  11. 11. Yani görme özürlü de herkes gibi bir insandır. Farklı yazıYani görme özürlü de herkes gibi bir insandır. Farklı yazı sistemini kullanarak o da aynı kitapları okur. Farklı metotlarlasistemini kullanarak o da aynı kitapları okur. Farklı metotlarla aynı bilgileri ve aynı eğitimleri alır.aynı bilgileri ve aynı eğitimleri alır. Diğer insanlarla aynı okulları, aynı işyerlerini, aynı caddeleri,Diğer insanlarla aynı okulları, aynı işyerlerini, aynı caddeleri, aynı eğlence yerlerini paylaşır. Kısacası görme özürlü olmakaynı eğlence yerlerini paylaşır. Kısacası görme özürlü olmak diğer insanlardan farklı bir kişiliğe sahip olmak demek değildir.diğer insanlardan farklı bir kişiliğe sahip olmak demek değildir.
  12. 12. NEDENLERİNEDENLERİ ;; DOĞUM ÖNCESİ NEDENLER:DOĞUM ÖNCESİ NEDENLER: Özellikle hamileliğin ilk üç ayında anneninÖzellikle hamileliğin ilk üç ayında annenin geçirdiği hastalıklar. Örneğin; Kızamıkçık,geçirdiği hastalıklar. Örneğin; Kızamıkçık, AIDS vs. İlaç bağımlısı ve alkolik kişilerinAIDS vs. İlaç bağımlısı ve alkolik kişilerin çocuklarında da göz rahatsızlığı olabilir.çocuklarında da göz rahatsızlığı olabilir.
  13. 13. DOĞUM SIRASINDA:DOĞUM SIRASINDA: Mekanik doğum travmaları. Oksijen yetersizliği, erken ,geç, güç doğum vs.
  14. 14. DOĞUM SONRASINDA:DOĞUM SONRASINDA: Çocukluk döneminde ateşli hastalıklar, menenjitÇocukluk döneminde ateşli hastalıklar, menenjit vs., patlayıcı maddeler ve kimyasal sıvıların gözevs., patlayıcı maddeler ve kimyasal sıvıların göze kaçması, kazalar iki taraflı görme azlığı nedenikaçması, kazalar iki taraflı görme azlığı nedeni olabilir.olabilir.
  15. 15. İleriki çocukluk yaşlarında görülen, gözün ön kısmında veyaİleriki çocukluk yaşlarında görülen, gözün ön kısmında veya damar tabakada yerleşimli akut, kronik hastalıklar, romatizmaldamar tabakada yerleşimli akut, kronik hastalıklar, romatizmal hastalıklar görme azalmasına neden olurlar.hastalıklar görme azalmasına neden olurlar. Çift taraflı Behçet Hastalığı, çocukluk çağı beyin tümörleri deÇift taraflı Behçet Hastalığı, çocukluk çağı beyin tümörleri de önemli çocukluk çağı az görme nedenleridir.önemli çocukluk çağı az görme nedenleridir. İleri yaşlarda diabet ve hipertansiyona bağlı ağ katmanİleri yaşlarda diabet ve hipertansiyona bağlı ağ katman değişiklikleri makula (sarı nokta) dejenerasyonu, alkol zehirlenmesideğişiklikleri makula (sarı nokta) dejenerasyonu, alkol zehirlenmesi ile de görme azalması olur.ile de görme azalması olur.
  16. 16. TEŞHİSTEŞHİS Görme engelli çocukların ve gençlerin rehabilitasyonundaGörme engelli çocukların ve gençlerin rehabilitasyonunda başarıda en önemli etmen erken teşhis ve erken müdahaledir.başarıda en önemli etmen erken teşhis ve erken müdahaledir. Her yaşta gerekli bütün muayeneler mutlaka yapılmalıdır.Her yaşta gerekli bütün muayeneler mutlaka yapılmalıdır.
  17. 17. Her göz ayrı ayrı kontrol edilir. Göz kırpma refleksine veHer göz ayrı ayrı kontrol edilir. Göz kırpma refleksine ve yakalama hareketine (göz-el koordinasyonu) bakılır.yakalama hareketine (göz-el koordinasyonu) bakılır. Görme engellilerin değerlendirilmesinde odyoloji, çocukGörme engellilerin değerlendirilmesinde odyoloji, çocuk nörolojisi, fizik-tedavi muayenesi, dahiliye ve nörolojinörolojisi, fizik-tedavi muayenesi, dahiliye ve nöroloji muayenesi gereken durumlar da ihmal edilmemelidir.muayenesi gereken durumlar da ihmal edilmemelidir. Genetik danışmanlık, psikolojik olarak hem aileye hem deGenetik danışmanlık, psikolojik olarak hem aileye hem de az görene verilecek destek de sağlık personelinin görevleriaz görene verilecek destek de sağlık personelinin görevleri arasındadır.arasındadır. Göz Hekimi MuayenesiGöz Hekimi Muayenesi
  18. 18. GÖRME ÖZÜRLÜLER NASILGÖRME ÖZÜRLÜLER NASIL OKUYUP YAZMAKTADIRLAR ?OKUYUP YAZMAKTADIRLAR ? Görme özürlülerin okuyup yazmak için kullandıkları,Görme özürlülerin okuyup yazmak için kullandıkları, noktalardan oluşan kabartma bir yazı sistemi bulunmaktadır .noktalardan oluşan kabartma bir yazı sistemi bulunmaktadır . Bu yazı sistemi, 1825‘ de Luis Braille adlı bir kişi tarafındanBu yazı sistemi, 1825‘ de Luis Braille adlı bir kişi tarafından bulunmuştur.bulunmuştur.
  19. 19. 1809'da Fransa'da doğan ve küçük yaşta gözlerini1809'da Fransa'da doğan ve küçük yaşta gözlerini kaybeden Luis Braillle tarafından 1825’ de icat edilmiş olankaybeden Luis Braillle tarafından 1825’ de icat edilmiş olan bu yazı, resim kartonuna benzer kağıtlar üzerine kabartılmışbu yazı, resim kartonuna benzer kağıtlar üzerine kabartılmış noktalardan oluşturulmuş, görme özürlüler tarafındannoktalardan oluşturulmuş, görme özürlüler tarafından parmak uçlarıyla okunmaktadır.parmak uçlarıyla okunmaktadır.
  20. 20. Altı nokta sisteminden oluşan bu yazıya "Breyl yazı"Altı nokta sisteminden oluşan bu yazıya "Breyl yazı" denilmektedir. Breyl yazı, normal yazı gibi tükenmez yada kurşundenilmektedir. Breyl yazı, normal yazı gibi tükenmez yada kurşun kalem kullanılarak yazılamaz. Çünkü kabartma noktaların bellikalem kullanılarak yazılamaz. Çünkü kabartma noktaların belli aralıklarla düzenli bir şekilde bir araya getirilmesi gerekmektedir.aralıklarla düzenli bir şekilde bir araya getirilmesi gerekmektedir. Bu nedenle yazı yazmak için tablet veya daktilo adı verilen özelBu nedenle yazı yazmak için tablet veya daktilo adı verilen özel yapılmış araçlar kullanılmaktadır. Tablete takılan kağıt, ucu sivri özelyapılmış araçlar kullanılmaktadır. Tablete takılan kağıt, ucu sivri özel bir kalem aracılığıyla kabartılmaktadır.bir kalem aracılığıyla kabartılmaktadır.
  21. 21. Görme özürlüler günlük yaşamlarında, eğitimleri sırasındaGörme özürlüler günlük yaşamlarında, eğitimleri sırasında ve işyerlerinde özel olarak üretilmiş çeşitli araçlardanve işyerlerinde özel olarak üretilmiş çeşitli araçlardan yararlanmaktadırlar.yararlanmaktadırlar. GÖRME ÖZÜRLÜLERİN KULLANDIĞI ÖZELGÖRME ÖZÜRLÜLERİN KULLANDIĞI ÖZEL ARAÇ- GEREÇLER NELERDİR ?ARAÇ- GEREÇLER NELERDİR ?
  22. 22. ÖrneğinÖrneğin;; RRakamları kabartma noktalarla gösterilen saatler, konuşanakamları kabartma noktalarla gösterilen saatler, konuşan hesap makineleri, derece tansiyon, kan şekeri ölçen aletler;hesap makineleri, derece tansiyon, kan şekeri ölçen aletler; paraları, renkleri sesli olarak belirten cihazlar, fen, matematik,paraları, renkleri sesli olarak belirten cihazlar, fen, matematik, geometri, coğrafya derslerinde kullanılan çeşitli özel araçlar,geometri, coğrafya derslerinde kullanılan çeşitli özel araçlar, özel gözlükler, büyüteçler, bilgisayarlar , mutfak aletleri görmeözel gözlükler, büyüteçler, bilgisayarlar , mutfak aletleri görme özürlülerin yararlandığı araçlardan bazılarıdır.özürlülerin yararlandığı araçlardan bazılarıdır. Ancak bu araçların önemli bir kısmı yurt dışından teminAncak bu araçların önemli bir kısmı yurt dışından temin edilebilmektedir.edilebilmektedir.
  23. 23. Özel yapılmış araçlar sayesinde görme özürlü insanlar bir çokÖzel yapılmış araçlar sayesinde görme özürlü insanlar bir çok işlerini başkalarına bağımlı olmadan kendi başlarınaişlerini başkalarına bağımlı olmadan kendi başlarına yapabilmektedirler.yapabilmektedirler. Görme özürlü bir kişi özel olarak yapılmış kabartma haritalarGörme özürlü bir kişi özel olarak yapılmış kabartma haritalar sayesinde ülkelerin, şehirlerin, dağların, denizlerin, nehirlerinsayesinde ülkelerin, şehirlerin, dağların, denizlerin, nehirlerin bulunduğu yerleri ve yönlerini kafasında canlandırabilmekte;bulunduğu yerleri ve yönlerini kafasında canlandırabilmekte; geometri çizim araçlarıyla her türlü şekil kavramınıgeometri çizim araçlarıyla her türlü şekil kavramını algılayabilmekte, konuşan elektronik araçlar yoluyla saatlerialgılayabilmekte, konuşan elektronik araçlar yoluyla saatleri bilmek, hesap yapmak, çeşitli şeyleri ölçmek tartmak olanağınabilmek, hesap yapmak, çeşitli şeyleri ölçmek tartmak olanağına kavuşmaktadır.kavuşmaktadır.
  24. 24. Yarasalar görme engellilerin kullanımına sunulacakYarasalar görme engellilerin kullanımına sunulacak titreşimli bastonların üretimine ilham kaynağı olmuştur.titreşimli bastonların üretimine ilham kaynağı olmuştur. Yarasa sonarı, geceleri avlanan ve etrafını göremeyen buYarasa sonarı, geceleri avlanan ve etrafını göremeyen bu canlıya avının yerini tespit etmede fayda sağlayan vecanlıya avının yerini tespit etmede fayda sağlayan ve kulak, beyin gibi organların koordinasyonuyla çalışankulak, beyin gibi organların koordinasyonuyla çalışan mükemmel bir organdır.mükemmel bir organdır. Görme Engelliler İçin Sonar BastonGörme Engelliler İçin Sonar Baston
  25. 25. Oldukça hafif olan elektronik baston, insan kulağınınOldukça hafif olan elektronik baston, insan kulağının algılayamayacağı frekansta (ultrasonik) ses dalgaları yaymakta vealgılayamayacağı frekansta (ultrasonik) ses dalgaları yaymakta ve üç metre çapındaki çevrede bulunan objeleri üç boyutlu olaraküç metre çapındaki çevrede bulunan objeleri üç boyutlu olarak haritalandırmaktadır.haritalandırmaktadır. Yol üzerinde bir engelle karşılaşıldığında baston bunları algılar veYol üzerinde bir engelle karşılaşıldığında baston bunları algılar ve tutamak kısmındaki düğmelerin titreşmelerini sağlayarak görmetutamak kısmındaki düğmelerin titreşmelerini sağlayarak görme engelli sahibini uyarır.engelli sahibini uyarır.
  26. 26. Ürünün tasarımı, Leeds Üniversitesi’nde görevli araştırmacıÜrünün tasarımı, Leeds Üniversitesi’nde görevli araştırmacı ve yarasa uzmanı olan Dean Waters’ a aittir. Water, şu anave yarasa uzmanı olan Dean Waters’ a aittir. Water, şu ana kadar yaklaşık 25 görme engelli insan üzerinde test edilenkadar yaklaşık 25 görme engelli insan üzerinde test edilen bastonun oldukça başarılı bulunduğunu belirtmektedir.bastonun oldukça başarılı bulunduğunu belirtmektedir. Baston saniyede 60,000 ses titreşimi yaymakta ve geri dönenBaston saniyede 60,000 ses titreşimi yaymakta ve geri dönen yankıları algılamaktadır. Baston üzerindeki düğmeler de görmeyankıları algılamaktadır. Baston üzerindeki düğmeler de görme engelli kullanıcının ultrasonik yansımaların kuvvetiniengelli kullanıcının ultrasonik yansımaların kuvvetini ‘hissetmesini’ sağlar. Hızlı ve kuvvetli bir sinyal objenin yakında‘hissetmesini’ sağlar. Hızlı ve kuvvetli bir sinyal objenin yakında olduğu anlamına gelir.olduğu anlamına gelir.
  27. 27. FİZYOLOJİK ETKİLERFİZYOLOJİK ETKİLER Çocukluk DönemiÇocukluk Dönemi Gençlik DönemiGençlik Dönemi Erişkin Ve Yaşlılık DönemiErişkin Ve Yaşlılık Dönemi
  28. 28. 1. ÇOCUKLUK DÖNEMİ Görme engelli çocuğun gelişimi görme bozukluğununGörme engelli çocuğun gelişimi görme bozukluğunun derecesi nispetinde etkilenir. Olan görme ne derece iyi ise vederecesi nispetinde etkilenir. Olan görme ne derece iyi ise ve çocuk bu görmeyi ne denli iyi kullanıyorsa gelişim o nispette iyiçocuk bu görmeyi ne denli iyi kullanıyorsa gelişim o nispette iyi olacaktır.olacaktır. Görme rahatsızlığının başlangıç yaşı, etkeni ve seyriGörme rahatsızlığının başlangıç yaşı, etkeni ve seyri gelişmeyi etkiler. Etkilenen gelişim basamaklarını psikomotorgelişmeyi etkiler. Etkilenen gelişim basamaklarını psikomotor gelişim, kavram gelişimi, duygusal gelişim diye sıralayabiliriz.gelişim, kavram gelişimi, duygusal gelişim diye sıralayabiliriz.
  29. 29. Görme engeli sonunda içinde bulunduğu fizik ve sosyalGörme engeli sonunda içinde bulunduğu fizik ve sosyal çevreden bilgi alamayan, bulunduğu ortamda hareket içinçevreden bilgi alamayan, bulunduğu ortamda hareket için motive olmayan, aile ve yakın çevresi ile duygusal iletişimemotive olmayan, aile ve yakın çevresi ile duygusal iletişime giremeyen çocuk, gören yaşıtlarına göre daha geç yürür, geçgiremeyen çocuk, gören yaşıtlarına göre daha geç yürür, geç konuşur, duygusal yönden apatiktir.konuşur, duygusal yönden apatiktir. Çocuğu ile göz teması kuramayan anne yılgınlığa uğrar,Çocuğu ile göz teması kuramayan anne yılgınlığa uğrar, psikolojik çöküntü yaşar.psikolojik çöküntü yaşar.
  30. 30. Yüksek derecede görme engeli olan ve kör çocuklaraYüksek derecede görme engeli olan ve kör çocuklara erken çocukluk döneminde işitme, koku alma, tat alma veerken çocukluk döneminde işitme, koku alma, tat alma ve dokunma duyularını en iyi şekilde yetiştirecek programlardokunma duyularını en iyi şekilde yetiştirecek programlar uygulanmalıdır. İlave engeli olan çocukların rehabilitasyonuuygulanmalıdır. İlave engeli olan çocukların rehabilitasyonu salt görme engelli çocuklara göre daha farklıdır.salt görme engelli çocuklara göre daha farklıdır.
  31. 31. Muhtelif gelişim basamaklarında görme engelli ve ilaveMuhtelif gelişim basamaklarında görme engelli ve ilave engeli olan çocukları rehabilite edecek kişilerin, aile-gözengeli olan çocukları rehabilite edecek kişilerin, aile-göz doktoru-fizyoterapist ve çocuk gelişimcilerin mutlakadoktoru-fizyoterapist ve çocuk gelişimcilerin mutlaka teşhisten sonraki bu erken dönemde devreye girmesi veteşhisten sonraki bu erken dönemde devreye girmesi ve birbirleri ile sürekli iletişim içinde olmaları şarttır.birbirleri ile sürekli iletişim içinde olmaları şarttır.
  32. 32. Daha önceden hiçbir bulgu yok iken aniden 10 yaş veDaha önceden hiçbir bulgu yok iken aniden 10 yaş ve yukarısında görme bozulabilir. Bunun sonucunda gencin okulyukarısında görme bozulabilir. Bunun sonucunda gencin okul yaşamı, meslek seçimi ve psikolojik durumu etkilenir.yaşamı, meslek seçimi ve psikolojik durumu etkilenir. Görme engelli gence büyütücü sistemler ve diğer yardımcıGörme engelli gence büyütücü sistemler ve diğer yardımcı yöntemlerle olan görmesini en iyi şekilde kullanması öğretilir.yöntemlerle olan görmesini en iyi şekilde kullanması öğretilir. Psikolog-göz doktoru-aile ile işbirliği yapılarak gencin yeniPsikolog-göz doktoru-aile ile işbirliği yapılarak gencin yeni durumuna adapte olmasına yardımcı olunur.durumuna adapte olmasına yardımcı olunur. 2. GENÇLİK DÖNEMİ2. GENÇLİK DÖNEMİ
  33. 33. Erişkinde ani olarak gelen görme engelli olma ailede, meslekiErişkinde ani olarak gelen görme engelli olma ailede, mesleki yaşamda ve sosyal çevrede derin izler bırakır.yaşamda ve sosyal çevrede derin izler bırakır. Ailenin, yakın çevrenin, çalışma arkadaşlarının yeni durumuAilenin, yakın çevrenin, çalışma arkadaşlarının yeni durumu karşılayış şekli, o kişinin toplumdan izole olma derecesini vekarşılayış şekli, o kişinin toplumdan izole olma derecesini ve rehabilitasyon çalışmalarına katılımını önemli derecede etkiler.rehabilitasyon çalışmalarına katılımını önemli derecede etkiler. 3. ERİŞKİN VE YAŞLILIK DÖNEMİ
  34. 34. Görmenin azalması ile hareket kabiliyeti azalan, özel işleri içinGörmenin azalması ile hareket kabiliyeti azalan, özel işleri için başkasına muhtaç olan erişkine psikolojik destek şarttır. Meslekbaşkasına muhtaç olan erişkine psikolojik destek şarttır. Meslek yaşamında karşılaşılan güçlükler, gelir seviyesini etkilerse tabloyaşamında karşılaşılan güçlükler, gelir seviyesini etkilerse tablo daha da vahimleşir.daha da vahimleşir. İşyerinin görme engelliye göre ayarlanması ve yardımcı optikİşyerinin görme engelliye göre ayarlanması ve yardımcı optik sistemlerle birçok vakada kendi mesleğine ve işyerine devamsistemlerle birçok vakada kendi mesleğine ve işyerine devam edebilmesi sağlanmalıdır.edebilmesi sağlanmalıdır.
  35. 35. İleri derecede az görenler ve körler için yeni meslek eğitimiİleri derecede az görenler ve körler için yeni meslek eğitimi çalışmaları başlatılmalıdır.çalışmaları başlatılmalıdır. İleri yaşta görme engelli olan yaşlıdaİleri yaşta görme engelli olan yaşlıda sıklıkla işitme kaybı gibi rahatsızlıklar da görülür.sıklıkla işitme kaybı gibi rahatsızlıklar da görülür. Bu durumlar rehabilitasyon çalışmalarını zorlaştırır. Bu gibiBu durumlar rehabilitasyon çalışmalarını zorlaştırır. Bu gibi durumlarda mutlaka ilgili branşlarla birlikte çalışarak kişinindurumlarda mutlaka ilgili branşlarla birlikte çalışarak kişinin toplumdan izole olması engellenmelidir.toplumdan izole olması engellenmelidir.
  36. 36. Öğretmenlik, hukuk işleri, din görevlileri, politika, gazetecilik,Öğretmenlik, hukuk işleri, din görevlileri, politika, gazetecilik, müzik, telefon santralciliği, sekreterlik,yöneticilik v.b. hizmetlermüzik, telefon santralciliği, sekreterlik,yöneticilik v.b. hizmetler bu kategoriye girer.bu kategoriye girer. Görme engellilerin yapabilecekleri geleneksel işler süpürge,Görme engellilerin yapabilecekleri geleneksel işler süpürge, fırça, file ve ağ örmek, radyo programcılığı, sandalye, hasır, vefırça, file ve ağ örmek, radyo programcılığı, sandalye, hasır, ve sepet işleri, yumurta ve kesim için çeşitli kümes hayvanlarısepet işleri, yumurta ve kesim için çeşitli kümes hayvanları yetiştirmek v.b’ dir.yetiştirmek v.b’ dir. GÖRME ENGELLİLER İÇİN ÇALIŞMAGÖRME ENGELLİLER İÇİN ÇALIŞMA ALANLARIALANLARI HİZMET ALANLARIHİZMET ALANLARI
  37. 37. Genelde kör çocuklar, az gören çocuklara göre daha erkenGenelde kör çocuklar, az gören çocuklara göre daha erken dönemde teşhis edilseler de ilk yaşam yıllarında gelişimlerinedönemde teşhis edilseler de ilk yaşam yıllarında gelişimlerine dönük fazla müdahale yapılmaz.dönük fazla müdahale yapılmaz. Az görenlerde ise ilk yaşam yıllarında genelde görmeninAz görenlerde ise ilk yaşam yıllarında genelde görmenin artması beklendiğinden, gelişim basamaklarının en önemliartması beklendiğinden, gelişim basamaklarının en önemli dönemi olan bu yıllar boşa geçer.dönemi olan bu yıllar boşa geçer. OKUL ÖNCESİ VE OKUL EĞİTİMİ, EĞİTİMOKUL ÖNCESİ VE OKUL EĞİTİMİ, EĞİTİM ORTAMININ BELİRLENMESİ VE MESLEKİ EĞİTİMORTAMININ BELİRLENMESİ VE MESLEKİ EĞİTİM
  38. 38. Spastisite, zeka engeli gibi görme engeli yanında ikinci engeliSpastisite, zeka engeli gibi görme engeli yanında ikinci engeli olan çocuklarda aile çoğu zaman görmeyi ikinci plana iter.olan çocuklarda aile çoğu zaman görmeyi ikinci plana iter. Yaşamın ilk 6 ayında görme engelli çocuklardaYaşamın ilk 6 ayında görme engelli çocuklarda rehabilitasyonun amacı; fizik motor ve duyusal açıdan gelişiminirehabilitasyonun amacı; fizik motor ve duyusal açıdan gelişimini en iyi şekilde tamamlamasını sağlamak, olan görmeninen iyi şekilde tamamlamasını sağlamak, olan görmenin derecesine, işlevselliğine göre uygulanacak görsel stimülasyonderecesine, işlevselliğine göre uygulanacak görsel stimülasyon çalışmalar ile, özel eğitimciler ve psikologlarla görmesini en iyiçalışmalar ile, özel eğitimciler ve psikologlarla görmesini en iyi şekilde kullanmasını öğreterek, gören çocuklarla birlikteşekilde kullanmasını öğreterek, gören çocuklarla birlikte kaynaştırılmış eğitim ortamına hazırlamaktır.kaynaştırılmış eğitim ortamına hazırlamaktır.
  39. 39. Gelişmiş ülkelerde, körler de dahil, az gören çocuklaraGelişmiş ülkelerde, körler de dahil, az gören çocuklara uygulanan erken müdahale sonrasında körler okullarına gidenuygulanan erken müdahale sonrasında körler okullarına giden çocuk sayısı azalmış, bu çocukların kaynaştırılmış eğitimçocuk sayısı azalmış, bu çocukların kaynaştırılmış eğitim programlarına girmeleri kolaylaşmıştır.programlarına girmeleri kolaylaşmıştır. Bu ülkelerde körler okuluna giden çocuklar, görme engelineBu ülkelerde körler okuluna giden çocuklar, görme engeline ilave ikinci engeli olan veya rehabilitasyon sürecindenilave ikinci engeli olan veya rehabilitasyon sürecinden geçmemiş çocuklardır.geçmemiş çocuklardır.
  40. 40. Erken müdahalede 0-6 yaş grubunda teşhise dayalı eğitimErken müdahalede 0-6 yaş grubunda teşhise dayalı eğitim yöntemi ile çocuğun duyularını en iyi şekilde geliştirmesiniyöntemi ile çocuğun duyularını en iyi şekilde geliştirmesini sağlayan çalışmalar uygulanır.sağlayan çalışmalar uygulanır. Çalışmalar sonrasında kendi meslek dalları açısındanÇalışmalar sonrasında kendi meslek dalları açısından çocuğu inceleyen aile, eğitimci ve sağlıkçılar bir araya gelerekçocuğu inceleyen aile, eğitimci ve sağlıkçılar bir araya gelerek en ince detayları değerlendirir ve çocuğun eğitim ortamınaen ince detayları değerlendirir ve çocuğun eğitim ortamına karar verirler. (Latin alfabesi mi, Braille alfabesi mi veya her ikisikarar verirler. (Latin alfabesi mi, Braille alfabesi mi veya her ikisi mi?)mi?)
  41. 41. 1.1. Bilgi toplamada çocuk gözünü ne derece kullanıyor?Bilgi toplamada çocuk gözünü ne derece kullanıyor? 2.2. Bilgi toplamada çocuk dokunma duyusunu ve diğer duyularınıBilgi toplamada çocuk dokunma duyusunu ve diğer duyularını ne ölçüde kullanıyor?ne ölçüde kullanıyor? 3.3. Baktığı cisimlerin büyüklükleri ve çalışma mesafesi,Baktığı cisimlerin büyüklükleri ve çalışma mesafesi, 4.4. Gözün rahatsızlığının durumu ve seyri,Gözün rahatsızlığının durumu ve seyri, 5.5. Okuma ve yazmada görme bozukluğundan başka engel var mı?Okuma ve yazmada görme bozukluğundan başka engel var mı? Takım elemanları bu karara varırkenTakım elemanları bu karara varırken aşağıdakiaşağıdaki konularda bilgi toplarlar.konularda bilgi toplarlar.
  42. 42. Görme engelli çocuğun okulu ve eğitim ortamı seçilirkenGörme engelli çocuğun okulu ve eğitim ortamı seçilirken asla unutulmaması gereken husus; alınacak kararın hayatiasla unutulmaması gereken husus; alınacak kararın hayati önem taşıdığı, bu nedenle en küçük detayların bileönem taşıdığı, bu nedenle en küçük detayların bile değerlendirilmesi gerektiğidir. İdeali çocuğun evine endeğerlendirilmesi gerektiğidir. İdeali çocuğun evine en yakın okula gitmesidir.yakın okula gitmesidir.
  43. 43. Gören çocukların eğitiminde kullanılan öğretici materyallerGören çocukların eğitiminde kullanılan öğretici materyaller (cetvel, çeşitli modeller, yer küre, çizelgeler gibi) ve eğitim(cetvel, çeşitli modeller, yer küre, çizelgeler gibi) ve eğitim yöntemleri (göstererek ders verme, sözle yönlendirme gibi)yöntemleri (göstererek ders verme, sözle yönlendirme gibi) görme engelliler için uygun olmayabilir.görme engelliler için uygun olmayabilir. Bu nedenle kaynaştırılmış eğitimde görme engelli çocuklar;Bu nedenle kaynaştırılmış eğitimde görme engelli çocuklar; özel eğitimciler, gezici öğretmenler ve özel eğitim araçlarıylaözel eğitimciler, gezici öğretmenler ve özel eğitim araçlarıyla desteklenmelidirler.desteklenmelidirler.
  44. 44. Orta öğretimden sonra görme engelli çocuğun meslek seçimiOrta öğretimden sonra görme engelli çocuğun meslek seçimi için hangi tür eğitim alacağı önem kazanır.için hangi tür eğitim alacağı önem kazanır. Meslek lisesine gidecek çocuğun meslek seçimi için uygunMeslek lisesine gidecek çocuğun meslek seçimi için uygun özellikleri, o mesleğin eğiticisi ile birlikte, o meslek ortamındaözellikleri, o mesleğin eğiticisi ile birlikte, o meslek ortamında değerlendirilmelidir. Bu dönemde de aile-sağlıkçı-eğitimcideğerlendirilmelidir. Bu dönemde de aile-sağlıkçı-eğitimci işbirliği çok önemlidir. Çocuğun isteği ve kabiliyetleri gözişbirliği çok önemlidir. Çocuğun isteği ve kabiliyetleri göz önünde bulundurulmalıdır.önünde bulundurulmalıdır.
  45. 45. Sonradan görme engelli olanların meslekiSonradan görme engelli olanların mesleki rehabilitasyonlarında, görme derecesine göre optik verehabilitasyonlarında, görme derecesine göre optik ve elektronik sistemlerle görme desteklenerek ve işyerindeelektronik sistemlerle görme desteklenerek ve işyerinde yapılacak uyarlamalarla kendi işine devamına çalışılır.yapılacak uyarlamalarla kendi işine devamına çalışılır. Bilgisayar sistemlerindeki son zamanlardaki ilerlemelerBilgisayar sistemlerindeki son zamanlardaki ilerlemeler sayesinde görme engellilerin çeşitli çalışma ortamlarındasayesinde görme engellilerin çeşitli çalışma ortamlarında istihdamına yönelik imkanlar her geçen gün artmaktadır.istihdamına yönelik imkanlar her geçen gün artmaktadır.
  46. 46. ÖNERİLERÖNERİLER Aileye ÖnerilerAileye Öneriler
  47. 47. 1.1. Çocuk hiç göremiyorsa ona becerileri sözel olarakÇocuk hiç göremiyorsa ona becerileri sözel olarak açıklayarak ve birlikte yaparak kazandırınız. Çocukaçıklayarak ve birlikte yaparak kazandırınız. Çocuk sizi dinlerken yapmış olduğu beceriyi desizi dinlerken yapmış olduğu beceriyi de parmaklarıyla yoklamasına her defasında izin veparmaklarıyla yoklamasına her defasında izin ve fırsat veriniz.fırsat veriniz.
  48. 48. 2.2. Çocuk az görüyorsa görmesinden yararlanarak becerileriÇocuk az görüyorsa görmesinden yararlanarak becerileri kazandırınız. Bağımsız olarak yapabildiği beceriler varsa nasılkazandırınız. Bağımsız olarak yapabildiği beceriler varsa nasıl yapabildiğine bakınız. Çünkü bundan sonra yapacağı becerileriyapabildiğine bakınız. Çünkü bundan sonra yapacağı becerileri öğretirken bunlardan yararlanabilirsiniz. Bağımsız olaraköğretirken bunlardan yararlanabilirsiniz. Bağımsız olarak becerileri yapmasını teşvik ediniz, ona zaman ve fırsat veriniz.becerileri yapmasını teşvik ediniz, ona zaman ve fırsat veriniz.
  49. 49. 3.3. Beceri yada işi ne kadar yapabildiğini belirleyerek bağımsızBeceri yada işi ne kadar yapabildiğini belirleyerek bağımsız olarak yapamadığı yerlerdeolarak yapamadığı yerlerde sadecesadece yardım ediniz.yardım ediniz.
  50. 50. 4.4. Çocuğa sadece her defasında bir beceri yada bu becerinin birÇocuğa sadece her defasında bir beceri yada bu becerinin bir bölümünü öğretmeyi deneyiniz. Önceki beceri yada becerininbölümünü öğretmeyi deneyiniz. Önceki beceri yada becerinin kolay bir bölümü tamamen öğrenildiğinde becerinin izleyen güçkolay bir bölümü tamamen öğrenildiğinde becerinin izleyen güç bölümünü öğretmeye çalışınız.bölümünü öğretmeye çalışınız.
  51. 51. 5.5. Becerileri tamamladığında mutlaka ödüllendiriniz. (Aferin,Becerileri tamamladığında mutlaka ödüllendiriniz. (Aferin, çok güzel v.b.)çok güzel v.b.)
  52. 52. 6.6. Görme engelli bir çocuğun tüm gün evde bulunması, evdenGörme engelli bir çocuğun tüm gün evde bulunması, evden dışarıya çıkmaması onu topluma hazırlamaz. Görme engellidışarıya çıkmaması onu topluma hazırlamaz. Görme engelli çocuğun okula gitmesi yaşadığı toplumla daha fazlaçocuğun okula gitmesi yaşadığı toplumla daha fazla bütünleşmesini sağlayacaktır.bütünleşmesini sağlayacaktır.
  53. 53. 7.7. Görme engelli çocuğun takılacağı, yada çarpabileceğiGörme engelli çocuğun takılacağı, yada çarpabileceği eşyaların ve engellerin ayak altından kaldırılması gerekir.eşyaların ve engellerin ayak altından kaldırılması gerekir. Çocuğun kolayca eşyaların yerlerini bulmasına yardım edecekÇocuğun kolayca eşyaların yerlerini bulmasına yardım edecek düzenlemeler yapılmalıdır.düzenlemeler yapılmalıdır.
  54. 54. 8.8. Yerleri sabit olan eşyaların dışında yaptığınız değişiklikleriYerleri sabit olan eşyaların dışında yaptığınız değişiklikleri her defasında göstermeli ve yerlerini öğretmelisiniz.her defasında göstermeli ve yerlerini öğretmelisiniz.
  55. 55. 9.9. Görme güçlüğü ne kadar erken teşhis edilirse, çocuğa oGörme güçlüğü ne kadar erken teşhis edilirse, çocuğa o kadar fazla yardım edilir. (Örn.. erken ameliyat yada ilaçlakadar fazla yardım edilir. (Örn.. erken ameliyat yada ilaçla tedaviyle çocuğa çok fazla şey kazandırmak mümkün olabilir.tedaviyle çocuğa çok fazla şey kazandırmak mümkün olabilir. Yani görmesi tanı olmasa bile daha iyi görebilir durumaYani görmesi tanı olmasa bile daha iyi görebilir duruma gelebilir).gelebilir).
  56. 56. Öğretmene ÖnerilerÖğretmene Öneriler
  57. 57. 1.1. Öğretmenlerin yapacağı aile ziyaretleri ile; özellikle görmeÖğretmenlerin yapacağı aile ziyaretleri ile; özellikle görme engelli çocukla ilgilendiğinizi söyleyerek ve çocuklarını kabulengelli çocukla ilgilendiğinizi söyleyerek ve çocuklarını kabul ederek, onların da çocuklarını kabul etmelerine yardım etmişederek, onların da çocuklarını kabul etmelerine yardım etmiş olursunuz.olursunuz.
  58. 58. 2.2. Görme güçlüğü olan çocuğa tıbbi, çevresel ve eğitsel açıdanGörme güçlüğü olan çocuğa tıbbi, çevresel ve eğitsel açıdan yardım edilebilir.yardım edilebilir.
  59. 59. 3.3. Görme yetersizliği olan çocuklarda bağımsızlık duygusunuGörme yetersizliği olan çocuklarda bağımsızlık duygusunu geliştirme çabalarının bir bölümü olarak bu çocukların kendigeliştirme çabalarının bir bölümü olarak bu çocukların kendi eğitim kitaplarından ve araçlarından sorumlu olmasıeğitim kitaplarından ve araçlarından sorumlu olması istenmelidir.istenmelidir.
  60. 60. 4.4. Sınıftaki gören çocuk zaman zaman görme yetersizliği olanSınıftaki gören çocuk zaman zaman görme yetersizliği olan çocuğa rehberlik yapabilir. Ancak görme yetersizliği olançocuğa rehberlik yapabilir. Ancak görme yetersizliği olan çocuğun çok fazla bağımlı olmamasına da dikkat edilmelidir.çocuğun çok fazla bağımlı olmamasına da dikkat edilmelidir.
  61. 61. 5.5. Görme Yetersizliği olan çocukların da sınıftaki her etkinliğeGörme Yetersizliği olan çocukların da sınıftaki her etkinliğe katılması cesaretlendirilmelidir. Eğer onların sınıftaki faaliyetlerekatılması cesaretlendirilmelidir. Eğer onların sınıftaki faaliyetlere katılmaları mümkün olmuyorsa ek etkinlikler düzenlenmelidir.katılmaları mümkün olmuyorsa ek etkinlikler düzenlenmelidir.
  Öğretmenin tahtaya bir şey yazarken yazdıklarını yüksek sesle söylemesi her zaman görme engelli çocuk için yararlı olur.
  63. 63. 7.7. Matematik öğretiminde görülen problemlere ek olarak, FenMatematik öğretiminde görülen problemlere ek olarak, Fen Bilimleri ve Coğrafyanın çok fazla görsel uyaranlara dayalıBilimleri ve Coğrafyanın çok fazla görsel uyaranlara dayalı olması nedeniyle ek düzenlemelere ihtiyaç olabilir. Bu nedenleolması nedeniyle ek düzenlemelere ihtiyaç olabilir. Bu nedenle görme engelliler okullarından materyal ve bilgi alınmalıdır.görme engelliler okullarından materyal ve bilgi alınmalıdır.
