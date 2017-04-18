Az görenler ve az gören rehabi̇li̇tasyonu

 Görme gücünün gözlük, kontakt lens gibi bilinen yöntemlerle, ilaç tedavisi ile veya ameliyatla yararlı düzeye ulaştırıla...
 Uygulanacak rehabilitasyon programları, kişinin mevcut görme kapasitesine göre günlük yaşam aktivitelerinin gerçekleştir...
 Az görenlerin rehabilitasyonunda ilk aşama, yaşam kalitesi ölçekleri ile kişinin işlevsel kayıplarını belirlemek ve yaşa...
 İkinci aşama, bu hedeflere ulaşılabilmesi için yararlanabileceği yardımcı cihazlardan uygun olanları seçmek üzere yapıla...
 Üçüncü ve en önemli aşama eğitim aşamasıdır. Eğitim uygulamalarında ilk önce görme probleminin başladığı yaşa bağlı olar...
 Uluslar arası çalışmalara göre, sadece cihazın verilmesine yönelik uygulamalarda, kişinin yararlanma düzeyi %5 iken, eği...
GÖRME ENGELLİ KİMDİR - KİM DEĞİLDİR ?  Görme engelli kişi, himayeye muhtaç, acınacak ve çaresiz bir insan değildir. O, di...
 KÖRLER OKULLARINA KAYIT KOŞULLARI  Ülkemizde 16 görme engelli ilköğretim okulu bulunmakta olup, hepsi de yatılı ve günd...
GÖRME ENGELLİLERE KARŞI NASIL DAVRANMALIYIZ?  Görme engelli birine yardımcı olmak istiyorsanız aşağıdaki bilgilere gereks...
 Kapıları yarı açık bırakmayınız. Onunla daha önce tanımadığı bir odaya girerseniz, onu odanın ortasında yalnız bırakmayı...
 Görme yetersizliği olan çocukları fark etmede birçok ipuçları vardır:  -Gözlerinin önünde bulunan ilgi çekici eşyaları ...
Görme güçlüğü olan çocuk,  -Diğer insanların parmaklarını nasıl kullandıklarını, dokunduklarını, aldıklarını ve tutukları...
GÖRME GÜÇLÜĞÜ OLAN ÇOCUKLARIN ÖĞRENMELERİNE NASIL YARDIM EDİLİR?  -Çocuk hiç görmüyorsa, onun yaşıtlarının yapmış olduğu ...
 Görme engelli çocuk da bütün çocuklar gibi belirli gelişme aşamalarından geçerek büyür. Belirli gelişme aşamasındaki tüm...
 Görmeyen çocuklar, cisimleri ağızlarına görenlerden daha sıklıkla götürmektedirler. Çünkü ağızları ile de tanımaktadırla...
 Görmeyen bebekler kendiliklerinden emeklemezler. Gören bebekler, hoşlarına giden bir nesneye ulaşmak için çaba gösterirl...
 Yürüdükten sonra değişik hareketleri siz öğretmelisiniz. Koşmak, zıplamak, dizini bük, eğil, çömel, kolunu kaldır, kolun...
 Dilsel İfadenin Gelişimi  -Sınıfta hangi sesin kime ait olduğunu kazandırmak için konuşanın kim olduğunu söylememiz yet...
 -Tamamen görmeyen çocuğun konuşması, görsel yaşantıların olmaması nedeniyle uyarılmıyor olabilir. Eğer nesne görülmeyece...
Görme Güçlüğü Olan Çocuğa Beceriler Nasıl Öğretilir?  -Çocuk hiç görmüyorsa, onunla birlikte yaparak ona becerileri kazan...
Öğretmenlere Öneriler;  *Yapacağınız aile ziyaretleri ile, özellikle görme engelli çocukla ilgilendiğinizi söyleyerek ve ...
 *Görme güçlüğü olan öğrencinizi sınıftaki her etkinliğe katılması için cesaretlendiriniz. Eğer onun sınıftaki faaliyetle...
Az görenler ve az gören rehabi̇li̇tasyonu

  1. 1.  Görme gücünün gözlük, kontakt lens gibi bilinen yöntemlerle, ilaç tedavisi ile veya ameliyatla yararlı düzeye ulaştırılamadığı durumlara, kısıtlamanın derecesine göre körlük veya az görme denir. Her iki durumda da temel ilke, kişinin mevcut kapasitesini en yüksek düzeyde kullanabilmesi için gerekli yardımcı cihazlar ve eğitim çalışmalarını kapsayan rehabilitasyondur.
  2. 2.  Uygulanacak rehabilitasyon programları, kişinin mevcut görme kapasitesine göre günlük yaşam aktivitelerinin gerçekleştirilebilmesi ve mesleksel becerilerinin kazanılması ve uygulanabilmesi için gerekli hedeflere göre belirlenir. Yani, görme gücü kaybı hangi düzeyde olursa olsun veya yaşamın hangi döneminde başlamış olursa olsun herkes için yapılabilecek bir şeyler vardır. Ancak, rehabilitasyon uygulamaları göz kaybının derecesi, oluştuğu yaş dönemi ve kişinin amaç ve hedeflerine göre değişmektedir.
  3. 3.  Az görenlerin rehabilitasyonunda ilk aşama, yaşam kalitesi ölçekleri ile kişinin işlevsel kayıplarını belirlemek ve yaşamsal ve mesleksel alanlardaki hedeflerini saptamaktır.
  4. 4.  İkinci aşama, bu hedeflere ulaşılabilmesi için yararlanabileceği yardımcı cihazlardan uygun olanları seçmek üzere yapılan muayenedir.
  5. 5.  Üçüncü ve en önemli aşama eğitim aşamasıdır. Eğitim uygulamalarında ilk önce görme probleminin başladığı yaşa bağlı olarak hiç kazanmadığı (bebek ve çocukluk dönemi) veya daha sonra kaybettiği (yetişkin ve yaşlılık dönemi) görme işlevi ile ilgili fonksiyonların kazandırılması gerekir. Çünkü, görme işlevi sadece göz ile ilgili olmayıp, beyin başta olmak üzere vücudun tüm bölümlerinin koordine olarak çalışmasını gerektirir.
  6. 6.  Uluslar arası çalışmalara göre, sadece cihazın verilmesine yönelik uygulamalarda, kişinin yararlanma düzeyi %5 iken, eğitim programları ile desteklendiğinde yararlanma düzeyi %90-95 olmaktadır. Sonuç olarak, körlerin ve az görenlerin rehabilitasyonu bir uzmanlık alanıdır ve bilimsel temellere uygun olarak gerçekleştirildiğinde yararlı olabilir.
  7. 7. GÖRME ENGELLİ KİMDİR - KİM DEĞİLDİR ?  Görme engelli kişi, himayeye muhtaç, acınacak ve çaresiz bir insan değildir. O, diğer insanlardan çok farklı, olağanüstü yetenekleri olan ve başkalarının duyamadığı sesleri duyan, mucizevi bir yaratık da değildir. Diğer insanların sahip olduğu olumlu ve olumsuz özelliklerin hepsi onda da mevcuttur. Görme engelliler arasında da başarılı olan, başarısız olan, bencil olan veya toplumun çıkarlarını düşünen insanlar bulunabilmektedir. Kısacası görme engelli de herkes gibi bir insandır.
  8. 8.  KÖRLER OKULLARINA KAYIT KOŞULLARI  Ülkemizde 16 görme engelli ilköğretim okulu bulunmakta olup, hepsi de yatılı ve gündüzlüdür.
  9. 9. GÖRME ENGELLİLERE KARŞI NASIL DAVRANMALIYIZ?  Görme engelli birine yardımcı olmak istiyorsanız aşağıdaki bilgilere gereksinimiz olacaktır.  Siz onun koluna değil, o sizin kolunuza girmelidir. Çünkü kaldırım kenarı veya merdiveni anlaması için yarım adım gerinizden gelmesi gerekmektedir.  Merdiven inerken trabzandan yararlanması için yol gösterici olabilirsiniz.  Kaldırım iniş ve çıkışlarında sürekli sözlü uyarılara gerek yoktur. O sizi yarım adım geriden izlediği için biraz yavaşlamanız yeterlidir.  Ona ismiyle hitap ediniz. Aksi halde kiminle konuştuğunuzu anlayamayabilir. Konuşurken görmek veya kör gibi kelimeleri kullanmaktan çekinmeyin ve yanından ayrılacağınız zaman sözlü olarak bildiriniz.
  10. 10.  Kapıları yarı açık bırakmayınız. Onunla daha önce tanımadığı bir odaya girerseniz, onu odanın ortasında yalnız bırakmayınız. Bir sandalye veya koltuğa kadar götürünüz.  Yemekte et varsa, kesmekte yardım isteyip istemediğini sorabilirsiniz. Yemeklerin yerini ayrıntılı olarak tarif ediniz.  Yatılı konuk olarak evinize geldiğinde ona tuvaletin, gardrobun, pencerenin, prizin ve elektrik düğmesinin yerini gösteriniz. Ayrıca, lambaların açık olup olmadığını, elektrik düğmelerinin hangi yönde açık ya da kapalı olduğunu bilmek isteyebilir.  Eğer arzu ederseniz sizinle körlüğü hakkında konuşabilir, ama bu eski bir hikayedir. Oysa sizin olduğu gibi görmeyenin de ilgi duyduğu başka pek çok konu vardır.
  11. 11.  Görme yetersizliği olan çocukları fark etmede birçok ipuçları vardır:  -Gözlerinin önünde bulunan ilgi çekici eşyaları takip edememe ya da farkına varamama  -Uzun süre aynı yere bakma  -Farklı bir şekilde gözlerini döndürme  -Sık sık gözlerini ovma ve kaşıma  -Gözlerini ışıktan kaçırma ve gözlerinde titreme  -Sağa sola amaçsız uzanma ve sık sık düşme  -Renkli bir resmin renklerini ayıramama  -Gözlerde kızarma ve yaşarma  -Gözlerinin ortasında bulanıklık ve ışık geldiğinde parlama
  12. 12. Görme güçlüğü olan çocuk,  -Diğer insanların parmaklarını nasıl kullandıklarını, dokunduklarını, aldıklarını ve tutuklarını görememektedir.  -Diğer çocukların nasıl oynadıklarını görememektedir.  -Diğer insanların nasıl yemek yediklerini görememektedir.  -Diğer insanların tuvalette nasıl temizlendiklerini ve lavaboyu nasıl kullandıklarını görememektedir.  -Görme güçlüğü olan çocuğun, iletişimde bulunurken yüz ifadesini değiştirmede ve ellerini kollarını hareket ettirmede güçlükleri olabilir. Çünkü çocuk diğer insanların yüz ifadesinin nasıl değiştiğini ve ellerini kollarını nasıl hareket ettirdiklerini görememektedir.  -Görme güçlüğü olan çocuklar göremedikleri için,diğer çocukların görerek öğrendikleri ve anladıklarını anlayabilmeleri için yardıma ihtiyaçları vardır.
  13. 13. GÖRME GÜÇLÜĞÜ OLAN ÇOCUKLARIN ÖĞRENMELERİNE NASIL YARDIM EDİLİR?  -Çocuk hiç görmüyorsa, onun yaşıtlarının yapmış olduğu faaliyetleri siz de bu çocuklarla birlikte yaparak çocuğun yetişmesine katkıda bulunabilirsiniz.  -Çocuk eğer çok az görüyorsa, onun görmesinden yararlanarak akranlarının yaptıklarını yaptırarak yetişmesine katkıda bulunabilirsiniz.  -Görme güçlüğü olan çocuklar öğrenirken nesnelere dokunur, nesnelerin çıkardıkları sesleri dinler, koklar ve tatlarına bakar.  -Çocuğun öğrenebilmesi için dokunması ,işitmesi,koklaması ve tat alması mutlaka faaliyete geçirilmelidir -Çocuğun çevresini ve nesneleri öğrenebilmesi için ,diğer duyu organları kullanmasına mutlaka fırsat verilmelidir.
  14. 14.  Görme engelli çocuk da bütün çocuklar gibi belirli gelişme aşamalarından geçerek büyür. Belirli gelişme aşamasındaki tüm davranış özelliklerine, görme engelli çocuklarda da rastlanır.  Görmeyen çocuğunuzdan henüz ulaşmadıkları aşamanın özelliklerini beklemeyiniz.  Görme engelli çocukta görme duyusunun yerini ağırlıklı olarak dokunma duyusu almaktadır. Dış dünyayı görerek tanıma yerine, elleri ile yoklayarak tanımakta; dokunma duyusu yoluyla elde ettiği izlenimlerle çeşitli kavramlar geliştirmektedir.
  15. 15.  Görmeyen çocuklar, cisimleri ağızlarına görenlerden daha sıklıkla götürmektedirler. Çünkü ağızları ile de tanımaktadırlar. Bu nedenle çocuğunuzun bu davranışını, mikrop bulaşır diye mümkün olduğu kadar engellemeyiniz.  Gören bebeğin kendiliğinden yaptığı tek el ile ayak yakalama, iki el ile tek ayağı yakalama, çapraz el ve ayak yakalama gibi el ile ayak yakalama oyunlarını görmeyen bebeğinize siz yaptırmalısınız.  Bebeğinize sadece penye fanila veya zıbın giydirmeyiniz, çeşitlendiriniz. Tenine, yünlü, pazen, patiska vb. ne kadar çok kumaş değerse , zihinde o kadar çok kavram oluşacaktır.
  16. 16.  Görmeyen bebekler kendiliklerinden emeklemezler. Gören bebekler, hoşlarına giden bir nesneye ulaşmak için çaba gösterirler. Bu yüzden emeklemeyi kendiliklerinden öğrenirler. Görmeyen bebeği ise sesli oyuncaklara ulaşması için çabalamaya ve emeklemeye teşvik etmelisiniz.  Görmeyen çocukların başlarını öne eğdikleri sıklıkla görülmektedir. Bunu önlemek için, bebeğinizi sadece sırt üstü yatırmaya alıştırmayınız. İhtiyaçları karşılandığı ve keyifli olduğu zamanlarda bebeğinizi alçağa yüzü koyun yatırınız ve siz yüksekte oturunuz
  17. 17.  Yürüdükten sonra değişik hareketleri siz öğretmelisiniz. Koşmak, zıplamak, dizini bük, eğil, çömel, kolunu kaldır, kolunu uzat vb..  Gören çocuklar dış dünyadaki nesneleri bir bakışta algılarlar. Görmeyen çocuklar ise bir nesneyi ellerine aldıkları zaman bir parçasını, sonra diğerini, sonra sıra ile kalan kısımlarını yoklarlar. Bu nedenle, parçadan bütüne doğru ilerlerler.  Mekan algısı ve zihinsel harita geliştirebilmesi için önce odasını, kapıdan başlayarak duvarları yoklatarak ve sıra ile eşyaları tanıtarak öğretmelisiniz.
  18. 18.  Dilsel İfadenin Gelişimi  -Sınıfta hangi sesin kime ait olduğunu kazandırmak için konuşanın kim olduğunu söylememiz yeterli olacaktır.  -Trafiğin, rüzgarın, ateşin yanması ve suyun akması gibi diğer sesleri dinlemesine dikkatini çekiniz ve bu sesleri ve özeliklerini açıklayınız .Böylece çocuğun çevresini tanımasına yardım etmiş olursunuz.  -Çocuk nesneleri göremediğinden, onların adlarını kolayca öğrenemez. Bu nedenle bazı sözcükleri bilse bile, anlamlarını bilemeye bilir. Nesnelere eleriyle dokunarak, yoklayarak, koklayarak, ya da seslerini işiterek tanıtıldığında, kelimelerin anlam kazanmasına yardımcı olunabilir.  -Sınıfta görme güçlüğü olan çocukla konuşurken, adını söylerseniz, kendisiyle konuşulduğunu anlayabilir.
  19. 19.  -Tamamen görmeyen çocuğun konuşması, görsel yaşantıların olmaması nedeniyle uyarılmıyor olabilir. Eğer nesne görülmeyecek olursa, onu arzulamaya, isimlendirmeye ve istemeye gerek kalmaz.  -Her kelimeyi canlandırmak olası olmayabilir. Bu durumlarda özel açıklamalar yeterli olmayabilir. El sallama ve onaylama gibi durumların açıklanması sırasında, elle kafayla yapılan harekete ek olarak vücudun pozisyonuyla uyum olmasına da dikkat edilmelidir.  -Görme güçlüğü olan çocuklarla görenler arasında yaşamlarını bir arada sürdürmeleri nedeniyle dokunurken, ‘görebiliyorum’ ve ‘görme’, ‘görünüm’ gibi kelimeleri kullanmaları engellenmemelidir. Göremiyor bile olsa renklerin adlarını ve çimenin yeşil, gökyüzünün mavi olduğunu öğrenmesinin bir sakıncası yoktur.
  20. 20. Görme Güçlüğü Olan Çocuğa Beceriler Nasıl Öğretilir?  -Çocuk hiç görmüyorsa, onunla birlikte yaparak ona becerileri kazandırınız.  -Çocuk çok az görüyorsa, görmesinden yararlanarak becerilerini kazandırınız.  Görme Güçlüğü Olan Çocuğu Beceriler Öğretilirken Nelere Dikkat Etmeliyiz?  -Çocuğun neyi ne kadar yapabildiğine mutlaka bakınız, gözleyiniz.  -Bağımsız olarak yapabildiği beceriler varsa, nasıl yapabildiğine bakınız. Bundan sonra yapacağı becerileri öğretirken bunlardan yararlanabilirsiniz. Bağımsız olarak becerileri yapmasını teşvik ediniz, zaman ve fırsat veriniz.  -Çocuğa değişik beceri ve işleri öğretirken mutlaka gözleyin. Beceri ya da işi ne kadar yapabildiğini belirleyerek, bağımsız olarak yapamadığı yerlerde sadece yardım edin.  -Çocuğa sadece her defasında bir beceriyi ya da bu becerinin sadece bir bölümünü öğretmeyi deneyin. Önceki beceri ya da becerinin kolay bölümü tamamen öğrenildiğinde,
  21. 21. Öğretmenlere Öneriler;  *Yapacağınız aile ziyaretleri ile, özellikle görme engelli çocukla ilgilendiğinizi söyleyerek ve çocuklarını kabul ederek onlarında çocuklarını kabul etmelerine yardım etmiş olursunuz.  *Görme güçlüğü olan öğrenciniz için yapılabilecek tıbbi, çevresel ve eğitsel yardımları araştırınız.  *Görme güçlüğü olan öğrencinizde bağımsızlık duygusunu geliştirme çabalarının bir bölümü olarak bu çocukların kendi eğitim kitaplarından ve araçlarından sorumlu olmasını isteyiniz.  *Sınıftaki gören çocuklar zaman zaman görme güçlüğü olan çocuğa rehberlik yapabilir. Ancak görme güçlüğü olan çocuğun çok fazla bağımlı olmamasına dikkat ediniz.
  22. 22.  *Görme güçlüğü olan öğrencinizi sınıftaki her etkinliğe katılması için cesaretlendiriniz. Eğer onun sınıftaki faaliyetlere katılması mümkün olmuyorsa ek etkinlikler düzenleyebilirsiniz.  *Tahtaya bir şeyler yazarken yazdıklarınızı yüksek sesle söylemeniz her zaman görme güçlüğü olan öğrenciniz için yararlı olacaktır.  *Matematik öğretiminde görülen problemlere ek olarak fen bilimleri ve coğrafyanın da çok fazla görsel uyaranlara dayalı olması nedeniyle ek düzenlemelere ihtiyacınız olabilir. Bu nedenle görme engelliler okullarından materyal ve bilgi alabilirsiniz.  *Görme güçlüğü olan öğrencinize ödevini tamamlayabilmesi için ek zaman vermeniz uygun olacaktır.  *Görenler ile görme güçlüğü olan öğrencileriniz arasındaki sosyal ilişkileri güçlendirmek için onları

