EMGuideWire's Radiology Reading Room: Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy

The Department of Emergency Medicine at Carolinas Medical Center is passionate about education! Dr. Michael Gibbs is a world-renowned clinician and educator and has helped guide numerous young clinicians on the long path of Mastery of Emergency Medical Care. With his oversight, the EMGuideWire team aim to help augment our understanding of emergent imaging. You can follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team as they post these educational, self-guided radiology slides or you can also use this section to learn more in-depth about specific conditions and diseases. This Radiology Reading Room pertains to Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy and is brought to you by Jenna Pallansch, MD, Claire Lawson, NP, Shelby Hixson, PA, Emily Lipsitz, PA, Ashley Moore-Gibbs, DNP, Laszlo Littmann, MD, and John Symanski, MD.