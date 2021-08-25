Drs. Lorenzen and Escobar’s CMC X-Ray Mastery Project: August Cases

-
Drs. Breeanna Lorenzen and Daniel Escobar are Emergency Medicine Residents and interested in medical education. With the guidance of Dr. Michael Gibbs, a notable Professor of Emergency Medicine, they aim to help augment our understanding of emergent imaging. Follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team as they post these educational, self-guided radiology slides. This set will cover:
- Malignant Pleural Effusion
- Pericardial Effusion
- Traumatic Aortic Disruption
- Femoral Guidewire migration
- Disconnected HeRO graft
- Flail Chest
- Pulmonary Contusion
