Drs. Lorenzen and Escobar’s CMC X-Ray Mastery Project: August Cases

Adult Chest X-Rays Of The Month Daniel Escobar, MD & Breeanna Lorenzen, MD Department of Emergency Medicine Carolinas Medical Center
Disclosures  This ongoing chest X-ray interpretation series is proudly sponsored by the Emergency Medicine Residency Prog...
Airway Bones Cardiac Diaphragm Effusion Foreign body Gastric Hilum
It’s All About The Anatomy!
55-Year-Old With A History Of Uterine Cancer Presents With Dyspnea.
55-Year-Old With A History Of Uterine Cancer Presents With Dyspnea. Lung Mass With Malignant Pleural Effusion
ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound
ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Pleural Effusion Pericardium The relationship of a fluid collection with the aorta (“A”) helps...
Lung Mass After Effusion Drainage
68-Year-Old With A History Of Breast Cancer Presents With Dyspnea. Today 1 Year Ago
68-Year-Old With A History Of Breast Cancer Presents With Dyspnea. Malignant Pleural Effusion
Light’s Criteria Transudate Versus Exudate1,2 Pleural Fluid Protein/Plasma Protein >0.5 Pleural Fluid LDH/Plasma LDH >0.6 ...
Parapneumonic Effusions • The most common exudative effusions are those associated with underlying pneumonia. • Mortality ...
Malignant Effusions • The second most common exudative effusions are those associated with underlying malignancy. • Most m...
77-Year-Old Male With A History Of CML And Anemia Presents To The ED After A Syncopal Event. HR 66, BP 87/53
77-Year-Old Presents To The ED Following A Syncopal Event. Day Of Presentation 3 Months Prior
Pericardial Effusion (*) * * * * * * * * * * 77-Year-Old Presents To The ED Following A Syncopal Event.
ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS). 77-Year-Old Presents To The ED Following A Syncopal Event.
Pericardium Pericardial Effusion (*) * * * * There Are No Sonographic Signs Of Pericardial Tamponade In The ED. 77-Year-Ol...
Day #2: A Pericardiocentesis Is Performed And 1.2 Liters Of Fluid Is Removed. Pericardium Pericardial Effusion (*) * * * *...
CXR One Month After Pericardial Drainage 77-Year-Old Male With A History Of CML And Anemia Presents To The ED After A Sync...
3 Months Ago Day Of Presentation 33-Year-Old With A Complex Malignancy Now Presents With Dyspnea.
The Cardiac Silhouette Now Appears To Be Larger And More Globular 3 Months Ago Day Of Presentation 33-Year-Old With A Comp...
ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound: Pericardial Effusion * * * * 33-Year-Old With A Complex Malignancy Now Presents With Dyspnea.
Objectives: To investigate the presenting clinical features of patients presenting to the ED with pericardial effusion. Me...
All studies evaluated patients with pericardial tamponade and/or those with a known pericardial effusion requiring a peric...
56-year-old with metastatic breast cancer and a larger pericardial effusion.
44-Year-Old Male In A Car Crash Complains Of Chest Pain.
44-Year-Old Male In A Car Crash Complains Of Chest Pain. Mediastinal Widening
44-Year-Old Male In A Car Crash Complains Of Chest Pain. Traumatic Aortic Disruption
Chest X-Ray Findings In Traumatic Aortic Disruption (TAD) 1. Wide mediastinum 2. Abnormal aortic contour 3. Loss of aortop...
TAD Findings Defined 1. Wide mediastinum: > 6 cm on PA film, > 8 cm on AP or supine films 2. Abnormal aortic contour: Conv...
Widened Mediastinum: > 6 cm on PA film, > 8 cm on AP or supine film.
The normal aortopulmonary window should angle inwards.
In patients with TAD the aortopulmonary window is often straightened or angles outwards.
4 Cases of Traumatic Aortic Disruption From CMC During The Past Year.
67-Year-Old In A Single Vehicle MVC Against A Tree. Traumatic Aortic Disruption Case #1
67-Year-Old In A Single Vehicle MVC Against A Tree. Endovascular Repair Case #1
33-Year-Old Male On A Moped Struck By A Car. Traumatic Aortic Disruption Case #2
33-Year-Old Male On A Moped Struck By A Car. Endovascular Repair Case #2
21-Year-Old On A Motorcycle That Collided Head-On With A Car. Traumatic Aortic Disruption Case #3
21-Year-Old On A Motorcycle That Collided Head-On With A Car. Endovascular Repair Case #3
55-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck. Traumatic Aortic Disruption Case #4
55-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck. Endovascular Repair Case #4
What Do You See? Morning Chest X-Ray For An ICU Patient.
Right Femoral Guidewire Migration Into The Right Heart & Internal Jugular Vein Morning Chest X-Ray For An ICU Patient.
Morning Chest X-Ray For An ICU Patient. What Do You See?
Right Femoral Guidewire Migration Into The Inferior Vena Cava And Right Heart Morning Chest X-Ray For An ICU Patient.
What Do You See? Dialysis Patient Admitted To The ICU.
Disconnected HeRO® Graft Dialysis Patient Admitted To The ICU.
Dialysis Patient Admitted To The ICU. Last CXR In Our System: The HeRO® Graft Is Intact
What Is A HeRO® Graft? • A HeRO graft (or HeRO catheter) is an arterial-to- venous graft which allows high flow of blood f...
50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. Right-Sided Flail Chest
50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. Right-Sided Flail Chest Multiple Right-Sided Rib Fractures
50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. Right-Sided Flail Chest Multiple Right-Sided Rib Fractures
50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. Right-Sided Flail Chest Pulmonary Contusion (→)
50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. 12 Hours Post-Injury: Evolving Pulmonary Contusion
24 Hours Post-Injury: Evolving Pulmonary Contusion 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash.
72 Hours Post-Injury: Evolving Pulmonary Contusion 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. After Surgical Rib Plating
5 Days Post-Injury: Evolving Pulmonary Contusion 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. After Surgical Rib Plating
Flail Chest • Inspiration increases [-] thoracic pressure. • Leads to paradoxical motion of the flail segment.
EAST Guidelines For The Management Of Pulmonary Contusion & Flail Chest  The use of optimal analgesia and aggressive ches...
Summary Of Diagnoses This Month  Malignant pleural effusion  Pericardial effusion  Traumatic aortic disruption  Femora...
See You Next Month!
Drs. Breeanna Lorenzen and Daniel Escobar are Emergency Medicine Residents and interested in medical education. With the guidance of Dr. Michael Gibbs, a notable Professor of Emergency Medicine, they aim to help augment our understanding of emergent imaging. Follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team as they post these educational, self-guided radiology slides. This set will cover:
- Malignant Pleural Effusion
- Pericardial Effusion
- Traumatic Aortic Disruption
- Femoral Guidewire migration
- Disconnected HeRO graft
- Flail Chest
- Pulmonary Contusion

Drs. Lorenzen and Escobar’s CMC X-Ray Mastery Project: August Cases

  1. 1. Adult Chest X-Rays Of The Month Daniel Escobar, MD & Breeanna Lorenzen, MD Department of Emergency Medicine Carolinas Medical Center & Levine Children’s Hospital Michael Gibbs, MD - Faculty Editor CMC Imaging Mastery Project August 2021
  2. 2. Disclosures  This ongoing chest X-ray interpretation series is proudly sponsored by the Emergency Medicine Residency Program at Carolinas Medical Center.  The goal is to promote widespread mastery of CXR interpretation.  There is no personal health information [PHI] within, and ages have been changed to protect patient confidentiality.
  3. 3. Visit Our Website www.EMGuidewire.com For A Complete Archive Of Imaging Presentations And Much More!
  4. 4. Airway Bones Cardiac Diaphragm Effusion Foreign body Gastric Hilum
  5. 5. It’s All About The Anatomy!
  6. 6. 55-Year-Old With A History Of Uterine Cancer Presents With Dyspnea.
  7. 7. 55-Year-Old With A History Of Uterine Cancer Presents With Dyspnea. Lung Mass With Malignant Pleural Effusion
  8. 8. ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound
  9. 9. ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Pleural Effusion Pericardium The relationship of a fluid collection with the aorta (“A”) helps distinguish a pleural effusion from a pericardial effusion. Pericardial Effusion Spine A
  10. 10. Lung Mass After Effusion Drainage
  11. 11. 68-Year-Old With A History Of Breast Cancer Presents With Dyspnea. Today 1 Year Ago
  12. 12. 68-Year-Old With A History Of Breast Cancer Presents With Dyspnea. Malignant Pleural Effusion
  13. 13. Light’s Criteria Transudate Versus Exudate1,2 Pleural Fluid Protein/Plasma Protein >0.5 Pleural Fluid LDH/Plasma LDH >0.6 Pleural Fluid LDH >200 IU 1In patients with heart failure on diuretics, Light’s Criteria may misclassify a transudate as an exudate up to 25% of the time. 2In heart failure patients, a serum protein 3.1 g/dl higher than the pleural fluid, or a serum albumin 1.2 g/dl higher than the pleural fluid will help correctly identify a transudate.
  14. 14. Parapneumonic Effusions • The most common exudative effusions are those associated with underlying pneumonia. • Mortality is higher among pneumonia patients who have a parapneumonic effusion, compared with those with pneumonia and no effusion. • With the aging of the population, the incidence and mortality due to parapneumonic effusion and empyema continues to rise.
  15. 15. Malignant Effusions • The second most common exudative effusions are those associated with underlying malignancy. • Most malignant pleural effusions arise from lung cancer, breast cancer, and lymphoma. • The presence of a malignant pleural effusion is associated with higher mortality and significantly shorter survival.
  16. 16. 77-Year-Old Male With A History Of CML And Anemia Presents To The ED After A Syncopal Event. HR 66, BP 87/53
  17. 17. 77-Year-Old Presents To The ED Following A Syncopal Event. Day Of Presentation 3 Months Prior
  18. 18. Pericardial Effusion (*) * * * * * * * * * * 77-Year-Old Presents To The ED Following A Syncopal Event.
  19. 19. ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS). 77-Year-Old Presents To The ED Following A Syncopal Event.
  20. 20. Pericardium Pericardial Effusion (*) * * * * There Are No Sonographic Signs Of Pericardial Tamponade In The ED. 77-Year-Old Presents To The ED Following A Syncopal Event. ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS).
  21. 21. Day #2: A Pericardiocentesis Is Performed And 1.2 Liters Of Fluid Is Removed. Pericardium Pericardial Effusion (*) * * * * 77-Year-Old Presents To The ED Following A Syncopal Event.
  22. 22. CXR One Month After Pericardial Drainage 77-Year-Old Male With A History Of CML And Anemia Presents To The ED After A Syncopal Event.
  23. 23. 3 Months Ago Day Of Presentation 33-Year-Old With A Complex Malignancy Now Presents With Dyspnea.
  24. 24. The Cardiac Silhouette Now Appears To Be Larger And More Globular 3 Months Ago Day Of Presentation 33-Year-Old With A Complex Malignancy Now Presents With Dyspnea.
  25. 25. ED Point-Of-Care Ultrasound: Pericardial Effusion * * * * 33-Year-Old With A Complex Malignancy Now Presents With Dyspnea.
  26. 26. Objectives: To investigate the presenting clinical features of patients presenting to the ED with pericardial effusion. Methods: Retrospective review of POCUS and EMR patients of ED patients found to have pericardial effusion. Results: of 814 POCUS examinations 47 with pericardial effusion were included • 16 patients (34%) had moderate/large effusions • 5 patients (11%) required emergency pericardiocentesis • Symptoms: dyspnea (65%), chest pain 35%, syncope 11%, AMS 11% • Tachycardia or hypotension was present in 72% of patients • None of the patients with pericardial tamponade were found to have Beck’s Triad Conclusions: This study illustrates the important limitations of the physical examination in diagnosing pericardial effusion. The liberal use of POCUS in ED patients with dyspnea, chest pain and syncope is recommended.
  27. 27. All studies evaluated patients with pericardial tamponade and/or those with a known pericardial effusion requiring a pericardiocentesis. Finding Sensitivity Dyspnea 87% - 89% sensitivity range Tachycardia 77% (95% CI, 69% - 85%) Pulsus paradoxus 76% (95% CI, 72% - 92%) Elevated central venous pressure 76% (95% CI, 62% - 90%) Cardiomegaly on chest X-Ray 89% (95% CI, 73% - 100%) Based on 1 study, the presence of pulsus paradoxus >10 mm Hg in a patient with a pericardial effusion increased the likelihood of tamponade (LR, 3.3; 95% CI, 1.8 – 6.3), while a pulsus paradoxus of <10 mm Hg greatly lowers the likelihood (LR, 0.03; 95% CI, 0.01 – 0.24).
  28. 28. 56-year-old with metastatic breast cancer and a larger pericardial effusion.
  29. 29. 44-Year-Old Male In A Car Crash Complains Of Chest Pain.
  30. 30. 44-Year-Old Male In A Car Crash Complains Of Chest Pain. Mediastinal Widening
  31. 31. 44-Year-Old Male In A Car Crash Complains Of Chest Pain. Traumatic Aortic Disruption
  32. 32. Chest X-Ray Findings In Traumatic Aortic Disruption (TAD) 1. Wide mediastinum 2. Abnormal aortic contour 3. Loss of aortopulmonary window 4. Tracheal deviation to the right 5. Depressed left mainstem bronchus 6. Left apical cap 7. Deviated nasogastric tube 8. Widened left paratracheal stripe 9. Left Hemothorax
  33. 33. TAD Findings Defined 1. Wide mediastinum: > 6 cm on PA film, > 8 cm on AP or supine films 2. Abnormal aortic contour: Convexity caused by a hematoma 3. Loss of aortopulmonary window: Straight or convex window 4. Left apical cap: Density in the apex of the lung caused by extrapleural hemorrhage 5. Widened left paratracheal stripe: A left paratracheal stripe is an opacity between left upper lobe and left trachea. A left paratracheal stripe is uncommonly seen on CXR.
  34. 34. Widened Mediastinum: > 6 cm on PA film, > 8 cm on AP or supine film.
  35. 35. The normal aortopulmonary window should angle inwards.
  36. 36. In patients with TAD the aortopulmonary window is often straightened or angles outwards.
  37. 37. 4 Cases of Traumatic Aortic Disruption From CMC During The Past Year.
  38. 38. 67-Year-Old In A Single Vehicle MVC Against A Tree. Traumatic Aortic Disruption Case #1
  39. 39. 67-Year-Old In A Single Vehicle MVC Against A Tree. Endovascular Repair Case #1
  40. 40. 33-Year-Old Male On A Moped Struck By A Car. Traumatic Aortic Disruption Case #2
  41. 41. 33-Year-Old Male On A Moped Struck By A Car. Endovascular Repair Case #2
  42. 42. 21-Year-Old On A Motorcycle That Collided Head-On With A Car. Traumatic Aortic Disruption Case #3
  43. 43. 21-Year-Old On A Motorcycle That Collided Head-On With A Car. Endovascular Repair Case #3
  44. 44. 55-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck. Traumatic Aortic Disruption Case #4
  45. 45. 55-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck. Endovascular Repair Case #4
  46. 46. What Do You See? Morning Chest X-Ray For An ICU Patient.
  47. 47. Right Femoral Guidewire Migration Into The Right Heart & Internal Jugular Vein Morning Chest X-Ray For An ICU Patient.
  48. 48. Morning Chest X-Ray For An ICU Patient. What Do You See?
  49. 49. Right Femoral Guidewire Migration Into The Inferior Vena Cava And Right Heart Morning Chest X-Ray For An ICU Patient.
  50. 50. What Do You See? Dialysis Patient Admitted To The ICU.
  51. 51. Disconnected HeRO® Graft Dialysis Patient Admitted To The ICU.
  52. 52. Dialysis Patient Admitted To The ICU. Last CXR In Our System: The HeRO® Graft Is Intact
  53. 53. What Is A HeRO® Graft? • A HeRO graft (or HeRO catheter) is an arterial-to- venous graft which allows high flow of blood for dialysis. HeRO grafts are generally used in patients who have few options for dialysis venous access. • HeRO grafts have an arterial component that attaches to an artery, usually on the upper arm. This is then connected to the venous outflow component which has a tip near the right atrium. The arterial component and the venous outflow components are connected using a titanium connector which is responsible for attaching the arterial graft component to the venous outflow component.
  54. 54. 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. Right-Sided Flail Chest
  55. 55. 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. Right-Sided Flail Chest Multiple Right-Sided Rib Fractures
  56. 56. 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. Right-Sided Flail Chest Multiple Right-Sided Rib Fractures
  57. 57. 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. Right-Sided Flail Chest Pulmonary Contusion (→)
  58. 58. 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. 12 Hours Post-Injury: Evolving Pulmonary Contusion
  59. 59. 24 Hours Post-Injury: Evolving Pulmonary Contusion 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash.
  60. 60. 72 Hours Post-Injury: Evolving Pulmonary Contusion 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. After Surgical Rib Plating
  61. 61. 5 Days Post-Injury: Evolving Pulmonary Contusion 50-Year-Old Female In A Car Crash. After Surgical Rib Plating
  62. 62. Flail Chest • Inspiration increases [-] thoracic pressure. • Leads to paradoxical motion of the flail segment.
  63. 63. EAST Guidelines For The Management Of Pulmonary Contusion & Flail Chest  The use of optimal analgesia and aggressive chest physiotherapy should be used to minimize the risk of respiratory failure.  A trial of mask CPAP in combination with optimal regional anesthesia, should be considered in alert, compliant patients with marginal respiratory status.  Epidural catheter is the preferred method of analgesia delivery.  Patients should be adequately resuscitated, and hypovolemia should be avoided. When there are clear signs of hydrostatic fluid overload, diuretics may be used.  Steroids should not be used in patients with pulmonary contusion.  For patients requiring mechanical ventilation, PEEP and CPAP should be part in the ventilatory strategy.
  64. 64. Summary Of Diagnoses This Month  Malignant pleural effusion  Pericardial effusion  Traumatic aortic disruption  Femoral guidewire migration  Disconnected HeRO® graft  Flail chest + pulmonary contusion
  65. 65. See You Next Month!

Drs. Breeanna Lorenzen and Daniel Escobar are Emergency Medicine Residents and interested in medical education. With the guidance of Dr. Michael Gibbs, a notable Professor of Emergency Medicine, they aim to help augment our understanding of emergent imaging. Follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team as they post these educational, self-guided radiology slides. This set will cover: - Malignant Pleural Effusion - Pericardial Effusion - Traumatic Aortic Disruption - Femoral Guidewire migration - Disconnected HeRO graft - Flail Chest - Pulmonary Contusion

