Drs. Lorenzen and Escobar’s CMC X-Ray Mastery Project: August Cases

Drs. Breeanna Lorenzen and Daniel Escobar are Emergency Medicine Residents and interested in medical education. With the guidance of Dr. Michael Gibbs, a notable Professor of Emergency Medicine, they aim to help augment our understanding of emergent imaging. Follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team as they post these educational, self-guided radiology slides. This set will cover: - Malignant Pleural Effusion - Pericardial Effusion - Traumatic Aortic Disruption - Femoral Guidewire migration - Disconnected HeRO graft - Flail Chest - Pulmonary Contusion