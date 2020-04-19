Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Data collection By SARA M Aljanabi - KAU
Out line Existing data and original data Dimension of data collection methods Types of data collection Self-report tec...
Objectives At the end of lecture you can: Differentiate between existing data and original data List the type of data co...
Data collection and data sources Existing data original data
Data collection dimensions 1- Structure 2- Quantifiability 3- Obtrusiveness 4- Objectivity
Structure the same information is gathered from all participants in a comparable, prespecified way. Sometimes, however, it...
Obtrusiveness Data collection methods differ in the degree to which researchers are obtrusive in their efforts and partici...
Major Types of Data Collection Methods Data Collection Methods self-reports Observations biophysiologic measures
Self-report techniques Self-reports are participants’ responses to questions posed by the researcher, as in an interview. ...
Direct observation of people’s behaviors, characteristics, and circumstances is an alternative to self-reports for certain...
self-reports A lot of information can be gathered by questioning people instrument: 1- questionnaire open-ended questions ...
Questionnaire Closed-ended questions fixed-alternative questions. response alternatives The alternatives may range from ...
Instrument Construction 1- researchers must carefully monitor the wording of each question for clarity, sensitivity to res...
Interviews Versus Questionnaires Interviews Versus Questionnaires Time and effort economical Privacy biases
Scales and other forms A scale is a device that assigns a numeric score to people along a continuum, like a scale for meas...
summated rating scales A person’s total score is determined by summing item scores. the semantic differential (SD) for mea...
The most important biases include the following: * Social desirability response set bias—a tendency to misrepresent attitu...
Acquiescence response set bias—a tendency to agree with statements regardless of their content by some people (yea-sayers)...
These biases can be reduced through such strategies as counterbalancing positively and negatively worded statements. devel...
Vignettes brief descriptions of events or situations to which respondents are asked to react. The descriptions, which can ...
Vignettes are an economic means of eliciting information about how people might behave in situations that would be difficu...
Q Sorts participants are presented with a set of cards on which words or statements are written. Participants are asked to...
Evaluation of Self-Report Methods - the most common method of data collection in nursing studies - self-report instruments...
Data collection
Data collection
Data collection
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data collection

31 views

Published on

nursing

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Data collection

  1. 1. Data collection By SARA M Aljanabi - KAU
  2. 2. Out line Existing data and original data Dimension of data collection methods Types of data collection Self-report techniques for quantitative Advantages and disadvantages of self-report Observation technique for quantitative Advantages and disadvantages of observation Biophysiologic measures Types of biophysiologic measures Advantages and disadvantages of biophysiologic measures
  3. 3. Objectives At the end of lecture you can: Differentiate between existing data and original data List the type of data collection Explore dimension of data collection methods  self-report, observation and biophysiologic measures Advantages and disadvantages of each type of data collection
  4. 4. Data collection and data sources Existing data original data
  5. 5. Data collection dimensions 1- Structure 2- Quantifiability 3- Obtrusiveness 4- Objectivity
  6. 6. Structure the same information is gathered from all participants in a comparable, prespecified way. Sometimes, however, it is more appropriate to allow participants to reveal relevant information in a naturalistic way. Quantifiability Data that will be analyzed statistically must be quantifiable.
  7. 7. Obtrusiveness Data collection methods differ in the degree to which researchers are obtrusive in their efforts and participants are aware of their status as study participants. Objectivity Quantitative researchers generally strive for methods that are as objective as possible. In qualitative research, however, the subjective judgment of the investigator is considered a valuable tool.
  8. 8. Major Types of Data Collection Methods Data Collection Methods self-reports Observations biophysiologic measures
  9. 9. Self-report techniques Self-reports are participants’ responses to questions posed by the researcher, as in an interview. Self-reports are appropriate when researchers know in advance exactly what they need to know.
  10. 10. Direct observation of people’s behaviors, characteristics, and circumstances is an alternative to self-reports for certain research questions. biophysiologic measures to assess important clinical variables.
  11. 11. self-reports A lot of information can be gathered by questioning people instrument: 1- questionnaire open-ended questions closed-ended questions 2- interview schedule
  12. 12. Questionnaire Closed-ended questions fixed-alternative questions. response alternatives The alternatives may range from a simple yes or no to complex expressions of opinion. The purpose of such questions is to ensure comparability of responses and to facilitate analysis. open-ended questions allow participants to respond to questions in their own words.
  13. 13. Instrument Construction 1- researchers must carefully monitor the wording of each question for clarity, sensitivity to respondents’ psychological state, absence of bias, and reading level. 2- Questions must be sequenced. 3- Draft instruments are usually critically reviewed by peers or colleagues and then pretested with a small sample of respondents. A pre-test is a trial run to determine whether the instrument is useful in generating desired information. The development and pretesting of self-report instruments can take many months to complete.
  14. 14. Interviews Versus Questionnaires Interviews Versus Questionnaires Time and effort economical Privacy biases
  15. 15. Scales and other forms A scale is a device that assigns a numeric score to people along a continuum, like a scale for measuring weight. The most common scaling technique is the Likert scale, which consists of several declarative statements (items) that express a viewpoint on a topic.
  16. 16. summated rating scales A person’s total score is determined by summing item scores. the semantic differential (SD) for measuring attitudes is respondents are asked to rate concepts (e.g., dieting, exercise) on a series of bipolar adjectives, such as good/bad, effective/ineffective, important/unimportant. Respondents place a check at the appropriate point on a seven-point scale that extends from one extreme of the dimension to the other. the visual analog scale (VAS) for psychosocial measure is
  17. 17. The most important biases include the following: * Social desirability response set bias—a tendency to misrepresent attitudes or traits by giving answers that are consistent with prevailing social views * Extreme response set bias—a tendency to consistently express extreme attitudes or feelings (e.g., strongly agree), leading to distortions because extreme responses may be unrelated to the trait being measured
  18. 18. Acquiescence response set bias—a tendency to agree with statements regardless of their content by some people (yea-sayers). The opposite tendency for other people (nay-sayers) to disagree with statements independently of the question content is less common.
  19. 19. These biases can be reduced through such strategies as counterbalancing positively and negatively worded statements. developing sensitively worded questions. creating a permissive. nonjudgmental atmosphere. guaranteeing the confidentiality of responses.
  20. 20. Vignettes brief descriptions of events or situations to which respondents are asked to react. The descriptions, which can either be fictitious or based on fact, are structured to elicit information about respondents’ perceptions, opinions, or knowledge about a phenomenon
  21. 21. Vignettes are an economic means of eliciting information about how people might behave in situations that would be difficult to observe in daily life.
  22. 22. Q Sorts participants are presented with a set of cards on which words or statements are written. Participants are asked to sort the cards along a specified bipolar dimension, such as agree or disagree. Typically, there are between 50 and 100 cards to be sorted into 9 or 11 piles, with the number of cards to be placed in each pile predetermined by the researcher.
  23. 23. Evaluation of Self-Report Methods - the most common method of data collection in nursing studies - self-report instruments can gather retrospective data about activities - Structured self-reports are also appropriate when researchers want to test hypotheses concerning relationships. self-report methods have some weaknesses. the validity and accuracy of self-reports: How can we be sure that respondents feel or act the way they say they do? How can we trust the information that respondents provide

×