Joanne R Duffy’s Quality Caring Model By SARA ALJANABI KAWAKEBA ALAED
Outline: Introduction Duffy’s life, education, position and achievement Concepts of the revise Quality-Caring Model As...
Objectives: By the end of this presentation you’ll be able to: - Explore the early life of theorist. - Overview of Joanne ...
Education graduate of St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Providence, RI. BSN at Salve Regina College in Newport, R...
Carrier development Critical care nurse Dr. Duffy has held associate director of nursing positions at two academic medical...
She developed the Cardiovascular Center for Outcomes Analysis and administrated the Transplant Canter at INOVA Fairfax Hos...
… Dr. Duffy is a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, a Magnet Hospital appraiser, and an international consultant. ...
Quality Caring in Nursing: Applying Theory to Clinical Practice, Education, and Leadership (Duffy, Quality Caring in Nursi...
the first to link nurse caring to patient outcomes, Designed and tested multiple versions of the Caring Assessment Tool de...
Quality-Caring Model studying the linkage between nurse caring and selected health care outcomes (Duffy, 1992, 1993). to m...
Quality-Caring Model Dr. Duffy found that hospitalized patients who were dissatisfied often expressed, “nurses just don’t ...
The Quality-Caring Model was initially developed in 2003 to guide practice and research (Duffy & Hoskins, 2003). Drs. Duff...
Purpose of the Quality-Caring at 2003 1- Guide professional practice 2- Describe the conceptual–theoretical– empirical lin...
Concepts of revise Quality-Caring model four main concepts: 1- humans in relationship. 2- Relationship-centered profession...
humans in relationship humans are multidimensional beings with various characteristics that make them unique. provides an ...
Relationship-centered professional encounters The independent relationship between the nurse and patient/family and the co...
Feeling cared for a positive emotion that signifies to patients and families that they matter. It allows one to relax and ...
Self-caring (self advancing system) It is a human phenomenon that is stimulated by caring relationships. Self-caring is a ...
Assumptions of the revised Quality-Caring Model: Humans are multidimensional beings capable of growth and change.
Humans exist in relationship to themselves, others, communities or groups, and nature.
Humans evolve over time and in space.
Humans are inherently worthy.
Caring is embedded in the daily work of nursing.
Caring is a tangible concept that can be measured.
Caring relationships benefit both the one caring and the one being cared for.
Caring relationships benefit society.
Caring is done “in relationship.”
Feeling “cared for” is a positive emotion.
Propositions from the revised Quality-Caring Model: Caring relationships are composed of discrete factors.
•Caring relationships require intent, choice, specialized knowledge and skills, and time.
•Engagement in communities through caring relationships enhances self- caring.
Human caring capacity can be developed.
• Independent caring relationships between patients and nurses influence feeling “cared for.” • Collaborative caring relat...
• Feeling “cared for” influences the attainment of intermediate and terminal health outcomes. • Self-advancement is a nonl...
“The overall role of the nurse in this model is to engage in caring relationships with self and others to engender feeling...
What The revised Quality-Caring Model emphasize to professional nurses? • Attain and continuously advance knowledge and ex...
• Initiate, cultivate, and sustain caring relationships with patients and families. with other nurses and all members of...
• Integrate caring relationships with specific evidence- based nursing interventions to positively influence health. • Mai...
• Maintain an open, flexible approach. • Advance quality health care through research and continuous improvement. • Using ...
Caring Relationships
Caring Relationships 1- relationship with self ( generating an orientation of the self that represents a source of underst...
Caring Relationships (patients and families) • primary focus of nursing, patients and families who are ill. • Initiating, ...
Caring Relationships (members of the health care team ). Collaborative are essential to quality health care (Knaus, Draper...
Caring Relationships (communities) caring for the communities is essential to the revised Quality-Caring Model. • predicat...
Watson (1979, 1985) •identified 10 factors necessary for human caring in the patient– nurse relationship. (Duffy, Hoskins,...
The Caring Factors 1) Mutual problem-solving 2) Attentive reassurance 3) Human respect 4) Encouraging manner 5) Appreciati...
Mutual problem-solving • Largest factor • assisting patients and families to learn about, question, and participate in the...
Attentive reassurance • being available and offering a positive outlook to patients and families that helps them feel secu...
Human respect • implies valuing the person of the other by acting in such a way that demonstrates that value. Eg.: callin...
Encouraging manner • a supportive demeanor during interactions conveys confidence in the patient and is expressed verbally...
Appreciation of unique meaning • nurses aim to see things from the patient’s point of view including his or her sociocultu...
Healing environment • including appealing surroundings, decreasing stressors (noise, lighting). • ensuring patient privacy...
Basic human needs • nursing activities such as assessments, teaching and learning, and emotional support. • Providing for ...
Affiliation needs • making sure that patients are not only allowed access to their families, but also that families are in...
The Caring Factors • on patient needs and the context of the situation. • Not all factors are necessarily used at once; ra...
Application Using the Quality-Caring Model to Organize Patient Care Delivery Joanne R. Duffy, PhD, RN, FAAN ,Jennifer Bald...
Critique and analysis By chin and Kramer(2007) - How clear is this theory? - How simple is this theory? - How general is t...
Critique and analysis - How clear is this theory? Semantic clarity and consistency: Duffy uses specific and general traits...
- How simple is this theory? There are four concepts of the theory, which keeps it to a minimum but their interrelationshi...
- How accessible is this theory? Duffys concepts ( such as “feeling care for”) are linked to the empiric indicators (such ...
- How important is this theory? Quality caring is linked to nursing sensitive patient outcomes, improving existing care, c...
×