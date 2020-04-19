Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Aftermath Sara M. Aljanabi - KAU
Outline - Caring for patients harmed by treatment. - Injury from medical treatment is different from other injures. - The ...
Caring for patients harmed by treatment Many patients experience errors during their treatment, whether they know it or no...
Injury from medical treatment is different from other injures Patients and relatives may suffer in two distinct ways from ...
The emotional impact is particularly complex because a medical injury differs from most other accidents in some important ...
The impact of medical injury physical psychological Medic al injury
1- physical injury - Young women having their womb removed unnecessarily. - Untreated cancers. - Unnecessary mastectomy; m...
2- Psychological injury Patients are often in a vulnerable psychological state, even when diagnosis is clear and treatment...
Post-traumatic stress disorder is a term that is bandied about fairly indiscriminately, and a word of caution is needed ab...
If the loss was avoidable in the sense that poor treatment played a part in the death, their relatives may face an unusual...
The experiences of injured patients and their relatives Adverse event is a useful term. is not to capture the human storie...
What do injured patients needs? ‘If only I had been told honestly I could have faced it so much better.’ Both focus groups...
Being open: patients’ and physicians’ attitudes to disclosing error adverse event has occurred can be hard and facing up t...
patients are strongly of the view that they wanted to be told about all harmful errors, and to know what happened, how it ...
In one focus group study, the physicians who took part agreed that harmful errors should be disclosed, but were generally ...
Characteristics of a good open disclosure process as identified by patients and their families 1- allow staff to show resp...
Barriers to open disclosure Patient factors Professional factors Environmental factors
Environmental factors . Resource and time pressures of busy clinical environments; . Inadequacy of existing adverse incide...
Professional factors . Lack of personal and peer support for healthcare professionals involved; . Feelings of guilt, shame...
Patient factors . Patients finding it hard to ‘speak up,’ ask questions and have their needs for information met; . Patien...
Communication after an error or adverse outcome . Give bad news in a private place, where the patient and family may react...
. Resist the urge to blame or appear to blame other health professionals for the outcome. . Discuss transition support. Te...
Inform patients of changes Patients’ and relatives’ wish to prevent future incidents can be seen both as a genuine desire ...
Continuing care and support When serious harm has been happen, discussing the incident is just the first stage. The longer...
Supporting staff after serious incidents Human beings make frequent errors and misjudgements in every sphere of activity, ...
The experience of error Virtually every clinician knows the sickening feeling of making a bad mistake. Hilfiker, (1984) ar...
The hidden curriculum ‘Part of the medical community does not want you to speak up about what you’ve done that was wrong. ...
Reactions to mistakes Although relatively few studies have focused on nurses or other professions, studies that do exist s...
The wider impact on clinical staff Waterman and colleagues examined the effects of medical error experience on five work a...
What makes an error traumatic? First, and most obviously, the outcome will be severe. Second, it will be a clear departure...
Attitudes to error and the culture of medicine Lucian Leape (1994) argued that one of the most important reasons that clin...
The impact of litigation The impact of errors and mistakes is compounded and deepened when followed by a complaint or liti...
Litigation can clearly be very unpleasant, and sometimes traumatic, but the impact of litigation should not be overstated....
Strategies for coping with error, harm and their Aftermath Be open about error and its frequency. Senior staff talking ope...
Potential for error must be acknowledged the potential for error in medicine, as in other activities, needs to be recogniz...
Support from colleagues Being understanding of others when they are in the unenviable position of having made a serious er...
Education and training Part of the horror of a complaint or threat of litigation lies, for a young clinician at least, sim...
Training in disclosing and explaining error is also critical. Facing a patient harmed by treatment, or their naturally dis...
