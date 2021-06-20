Successfully reported this slideshow.
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 1
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 2
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 3 RAWAR BHARAT STAGE-VI
What is BS-VI 6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES But first let’s discuss what “BS” stands for BS- stands for BHARAT STAGE ...
BHARAT STAGE 6/20/2021 5 Bharat stage emission standards are emission standards instituted by Government to regulate the o...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 6 WHY NEEDED As Everyone knows in top 20 most polluted cities of world 13-15 cities are...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 7 FORMATION OF BHARAT STAGE -CENTRAL POLLUTION CONTROL BOARD which works under the MINI...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 8 BS-VI BS-6 EMISSION NORMS the latest ammendment in these norms formed by Government. ...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 9 BS-6 EMISSION NORMS IN DETAILS
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 10 What these changes means These changes means that from now all the manufacturer have...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 11 The move from BS-IV to BS-VI will primarily require fuel to have significantly lower...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 12 SOME IMPORTANT POINTS REGARDING BS-6 UPGRADE -BS-6 FUEL has different composition bu...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 13 In the case of diesel Engines three devices • i.e Catalytic converter, Diesel Partic...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 14 Re-design of ports and exhaust system improvements • Higher compression ratios along...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 15 Auto manufacturers prefer Octane 95 to 91 because it allows engines to give more pow...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 16 Increase in workload for engineering teams • Change in vehicle dimension: Two new eq...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 17 Oil refineries have to ensure that all their 75000 fuel pumps / stations have a supp...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 18 ADVANTAGES OF BS-6 OVER BS-4
6/20/2021 19 • NOx emission will come down by approximately 25% for the petrol engine and 68% for the diesel engines. • Th...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 20 CONCLUSION
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 21 From the analysis it can be concluded that for skipping BS-V and shifting directly t...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 22 • BS-VI will also be undertaking the Particulate Matter reduction which earlier was ...
6/20/2021 PCTE GROUP OF INSTITUTES 23
Education
23 views
Jun. 20, 2021

What is Bharat Stage 6? Bharat Stage 6 Emission Standards | BS6 ppt file | Presentations

This is the detailed presentation file about Bharat Stage 6 Emission Standards. It include all the information about What is Bharat Stage 6, BS6, BS VI & why it implemented & what was the process behind it. This ppt include all the details about the Standards & limits about Emission of Chemicals & exhaust gases from smoke of vehicles. Hope this will be helpful for you.

×