Quarantine Crash Course: Marketing By: Saddam Siddiqui
Lecture # 9: Understanding Consumer Behavior
Agenda • Definition of Consumer Behaviour • Factors influencing Consumer Behaviour • Cultural Factors • Social Factors • P...
What influence Consumer Behaviour? • Consumer behaviour is the study of how individuals, groups and organizations select, ...
Cultural Factors • Culture is the fundamental determinant of a person’s wants and behaviour. • Culture consists of Sub Cul...
Social Factors Reference Groups • All groups that have direct or indirect influence on their behaviour or attitude • Prima...
Personal Factors Age and Stage in the Life Cycle • Family Life Cycle • Psychological Life Cycle • Critical Life Events and...
Quarantine Lectures - Crash Course Marketing Ep 9: Understanding Consumer Behavior

Video Lecture: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKIG97SSO8kHmQ559JMgsv-Zd0lu9MUrn


In this series of lectures, I will teach you basics of Marketing. It generally will cover the topics of marketing which are taught in higher education institutes or universities of Pakistan in BBA, BS or MBA programs.

Try to be peaceful and environmentally friendly | امن پسند اور ماحول دوست بننے کی کوشش کیجئے

Lecture # 9: Understanding Consumer Behavior

  3. 3. Agenda • Definition of Consumer Behaviour • Factors influencing Consumer Behaviour • Cultural Factors • Social Factors • Personal Factors Quarantine Crash Course: Marketing By: Saddam Siddiqui
  4. 4. What influence Consumer Behaviour? • Consumer behaviour is the study of how individuals, groups and organizations select, buy, use and dispose of goods, services, ideas or experiences to satisfy their needs and wants. • The following factors influences Consumer Behaviour: Cultural Factors Social Factors Personal Factors
  5. 5. Cultural Factors • Culture is the fundamental determinant of a person’s wants and behaviour. • Culture consists of Sub Cultures that provides more specific identification and socialization for members. • All human societies exhibit social stratification, most often in the form of social classes, relatively homogenous and enduring divisions in a society.
  6. 6. Social Factors Reference Groups • All groups that have direct or indirect influence on their behaviour or attitude • Primary Groups, Secondary Group, Associative Group, Dissociative Group, Opinion Leader Cliques • Cliques are small group whose member interacts frequently Family • Family of Orientation (parents and siblings) • Family of Procreation (person’s spouse and children) Role and Status • Role consists of activities a person is expected to perform • Each role in turn connotes a status
  7. 7. Personal Factors Age and Stage in the Life Cycle • Family Life Cycle • Psychological Life Cycle • Critical Life Events and Transitions Occupation and Economic Circumstances • Occupational Groups • Spendable Income • Saving and Assets • Debts and Borrowing Power Personality and Self- Concept • Personality Traits: Self- Confidence, Dominance, Autonomy, Deference, Sociability, Defensiveness and Adaptability. • Brand Personality: Sincerity, Excitement, Competence, Sophistication, Ruggedness • Actual Self, Ideal Self and Other’s self confidence Life Style and Values • Life style is the pattern of living in the world as expressed in activities, interest and opinions • Multitasking: Doing one or two things at same time.

