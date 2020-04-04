Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Furniture Cache Simulation
The Arranged Cupboard(Your average Hard Disk)
The Table (The RAM).
The Instantaneous Index
Disadvantages • Restricted memory capacity • Aging (causing eventual slowing down) • Isolated dependence upon cache (no al...
Advantages Computers… and everything cool about them
ADDRESS MAPPING
What is Address Mapping: A mapping function is the method used to locate a memory address within a cache. It is used when ...
BLOCK: Fixed sized packet of information that moves back and forth between a cache and main memory. LINE: Container in a c...
There are three commonly used methods to translate main memory addresses to cache memory addresses. • Direct-Mapping • Ass...
Direct-Mapping
• Each cache slot corresponds to an explicit set of main memory. • In our example we have 4096 memory blocks and 128 cache...
Advantages: • The tag memory is much smaller than in associative mapped cache. • It is less costly compare to other mappin...
Associative Mapping • Any main memory blocks can be mapped into each cache slot. • The 12-tag bits are required to identif...
• The mapping from main memory blocks to cache slots is performed by partitioning an address into fields. • There is no fi...
Advantage: • Flexibility. Main Memory block can be mapped anywhere in Cache Memory. Disadvantage: • Slow or expensive.
Set-Associative Mapping • Combines the simplicity of direct mapping with the flexibility of associative mapping. • For thi...
• When an address is mapped to a set, the direct mapping scheme is used, and then associative mapping is used within a set...
Advantages: • In our example the tag memory increases only slightly from the direct mapping and only two tags need to be s...
Thank You…
How Computer Cache Works
How Computer Cache Works
How Computer Cache Works
How Computer Cache Works
How Computer Cache Works
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How Computer Cache Works

27 views

Published on

A brief study about cache mechanism in modern computing using real life analogical examples.

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How Computer Cache Works

  1. 1. The Furniture Cache Simulation
  2. 2. The Arranged Cupboard(Your average Hard Disk)
  3. 3. The Table (The RAM).
  4. 4. The Instantaneous Index
  5. 5. Disadvantages • Restricted memory capacity • Aging (causing eventual slowing down) • Isolated dependence upon cache (no alternatives)
  6. 6. Advantages Computers… and everything cool about them
  7. 7. ADDRESS MAPPING
  8. 8. What is Address Mapping: A mapping function is the method used to locate a memory address within a cache. It is used when copying a block from main memory to the cache and it is used again when trying to retrieve data from the cache.
  9. 9. BLOCK: Fixed sized packet of information that moves back and forth between a cache and main memory. LINE: Container in a cache that stores a block as well as other information such as the valid bit and tag bits. SET: Collection of one or more lines. Sets in direct-mapped caches consist of a single line. Set in fully associative and set associative caches consists of multiple lines.
  10. 10. There are three commonly used methods to translate main memory addresses to cache memory addresses. • Direct-Mapping • Associative Mapping • Set-Associative Mapping Methods of Address Mapping :
  11. 11. Direct-Mapping
  12. 12. • Each cache slot corresponds to an explicit set of main memory. • In our example we have 4096 memory blocks and 128 cache slots. • 128 blocks of main memory save in 1 block of cache memory. • It is simplest mapping technique. • It is easy to implement.
  13. 13. Advantages: • The tag memory is much smaller than in associative mapped cache. • It is less costly compare to other mapping technique. Disadvantages: • It is not flexible ie main memory block cannot be mapped anywhere in Cache Memory.
  14. 14. Associative Mapping • Any main memory blocks can be mapped into each cache slot. • The 12-tag bits are required to identify a memory block when it is in the cache.
  15. 15. • The mapping from main memory blocks to cache slots is performed by partitioning an address into fields. • There is no fix block, the memory address has only two fields : Tag & Word.
  16. 16. Advantage: • Flexibility. Main Memory block can be mapped anywhere in Cache Memory. Disadvantage: • Slow or expensive.
  17. 17. Set-Associative Mapping • Combines the simplicity of direct mapping with the flexibility of associative mapping. • For this example, two slots make up a set. Since there are 214 slots in the cache, there are 214/2 =213 sets.
  18. 18. • When an address is mapped to a set, the direct mapping scheme is used, and then associative mapping is used within a set. • The format for an address has 13 bits in the set field, which identifies the set in which the addressed word will be found. Five bits are used for the word field and 14-bit tag field.
  19. 19. Advantages: • In our example the tag memory increases only slightly from the direct mapping and only two tags need to be searched for each memory reference. • The set-associative cache is widely used in today’s microprocessors.
  20. 20. Thank You…

×