Polymers: The now and future of biology.
Polymers: The now and future of biology.

30 views

Published on

A brief study about the chemistry behind polymeric material that aid in biological research, surgery and more.

Published in: Engineering
Polymers: The now and future of biology.

  1. 1. BEFORE WE START….
  2. 2. OSCAR PISTORIU S
  3. 3. A FEW ‘MUST KNOW’ FACTS ABOUT PISTORIOUS • Oscar Pistorious got both his legs amputated between his knees and ankles at the age of 11 months. • He had a metal-alloy artificial-blade prostheses when he grew up. • Oscar is a track athlete, most surprisingly, in the non- disabled division. • In 2011, he was given the title of ‘The Fastest Man without legs’.
  4. 4. MONICA SINGH
  5. 5. FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION (GRAFTING) • Facial reconstruction, often called ‘plastic surgery’, is a process where biocompatible natural and artificial products are taken in sheets and threads and grafted over small patches and/or the whole of the subject’s face. In the case of an acid attack survivor, the objective is not enhancement but reinstatement of old features. • Monica Singh, after 43 successive reconstructive surgeries, regained majority of her natural self. She has since then been the guide and role-model for acid attack victims and has founded the Mahendra Singh Foundation for the same.
  6. 6. A BRIEF INSIGHT INTO BOTH CASES MENTIONED. Metal Prostheses- • Braided Polyester fibres were used to replicate a functional and semi- locomotive ligament whereas micro-carbon-fibres (carbon-fibre reinforced polyester) were used for simulating the normal tendon and the permanent scaffold. • Silicone and Polyglycolide nano- fibres were used to graft the artificial nerves. Reconstructive Surgery- • Primarily, autografts were taken from the patient’s body (from thighs etc) to complete the reconstruction. • In the absence of autografts or lack of biocompatible natural alternatives, synthetic compounds, such as integra, which consists of silicone and bovine tendon collagen with glycosaminoglycans were used.
  7. 7. Thus, we are moving closer to science- fictional technology as shown in Star Wars (artificial limbs) and that shown in any one of Ekta Kapoor’s Daily Soaps (Plastic Surgery). Though, we are closer to Star Wars than the impeccable technology depicted in the daily-soaps.
  8. 8. Anyway, Polymers formed the surgical basis procuring prosperity for one and survival for the other. Hence… we come to our topic today.
  9. 9. POLYMER S IN SURGERY
  10. 10. FLOW OF THE PRESENTATION • Introduction to Polymers in Surgery. • Reasons for use. • History of Use. • Advantages and needs. • Future. • References

