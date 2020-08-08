Roadmap to IoT and Industrial Attachment

This was a webinar organized by Girls' Computer Programming Club - DIU GCPC-Permanent Campus of Daffodil International University. The date was 8th August, 2020. The session Keynote speaker was Mr. Redwan Ferdous Farhan.

The session was started at 8:00 pm (GMT+6) and closed on 9:40pm. Almost 50 students participated directly on the webinar at Google Meet platform and 200+ others viewed the lecture on Facebook Live.

The webinar agenda were IoT, Industrial IoT, Industrial Robotics, Protocols and Platforms, Robotics Programming Language, ROS, Robotic Process Automation, Career in Robotics and Automobile industry and other peripheral items.