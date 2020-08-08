Roadmap to IoT and Industrial Attachment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Roadmap to IoT & Industrial Attachment Redwan Ferdous Electrical Engineer| Tech Enthusiast| Robotics | Automobile| Data Sc...
Disclaimer- Presenter • Most of the contents of this presentation file is collected from internet. The sources are mention...
Disclaimer- Audience • Please put your microphone off while listening. • You can put your video off for a better experienc...
Today’s Agenda • Industry 4.0 • IIoT • Industrial Robotics • Robotics Programming, ROS • RPA • Relevant Industry Scenario ...
Before Starting… • Today’s lecture is focused on guiding future leaders having industry grade expertise and latest knowled...
Remember, It is ALWAYS you, who needs to start. 08-Aug-20 7
Let's Begin….
Trends: 2025 and beyond • 10% of people will be wearing clothes connected to the internet • 80% will have unlimited (spons...
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are some jobs that have a 95% or higher probability of being automat...
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are some jobs that have a 95% or higher probability of being automat...
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are some jobs that have a 95% or higher probability of being automat...


4th Industrial Revolution 08-Aug-20 15Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.

Digital disruption created new jobs 10-15 years back • NO digital/SM marketing • NO SEO, • NO Software as a service • NO B...
Action Fields Smart Governance Smart Economy Smart Mobility Smart Environment Smart People Smart Living ICT AS COMMO...

• Approximately there are around 7.62 billion humans on our planet, but to your surprise, by the year 2021 with an increas...
Fastest Growing Topics • Biometrics and Wearables • Electric Vehicles/ Carrier • Transaction (Automation of Cash Transacti...
How you decide an IoT Device? 1. The device which has the capability to connect with the internet in any way. 2. The devic...
IoT Product Development • The IoT/Smart Device topology consists of 03 major parts: • Hardware (Platforms, Sensors, Data A...
IoT Device Lifecycle
IoT Development Platforms for Newbie • Decide from the followings: • Hobbyist • IIOT (Industrial IoT) Let’s talk about IIo...
Demand of IIoT Solutions from Industries • Device management software that connects thousands to hundreds of thousands of ...
Basic Topology of IIoT Solution Design
Platforms for developing IoT Solutions: Hobbyist • ESP32/ ESP8266 • Arduino • Raspberry Pi • Particle • Intel Edison • Ada...
Platforms for developing IoT Solutions: IIoT • STM32 Development Boards (i.e. STM32L4 IoT Discovery Kit) • ZedBoard • Nvid...
Platforms for developing IoT Solutions: IIoT
Sitara ARM MPU is demonstrated within the TI Starter Development Kit
Protocols Used in IoT/Smart Devices • WiFi • Bluetooth • ZigBee • NFC • Cellular (3G/4G/LTE) • LoRaWAN • MQTT (Message Que...
Sensors: IIoT/ IoT
IIoT Sensor+ HMI ecosystem
7 Practical Examples of IIoT Solution
• Let's Check the Link !
Cloud Platforms: IoT • Amazon AWS • Microsoft Azure IoT Suite • Google Cloud’s IoT Platform • IBM Watson IoT Platform • Ci...
IoT Solution Simulators IoT simulators allow you to design, create and test IoT apps and devices without actually using re...

Advantages/ Disadvantages of IoT Devices?!?!
Barriers of IoT Product Developers in Bangladesh • There are 3 major challenges to implementing IoT solutions in Banglades...
Local IoT Market (Bangladesh) Status

Local IoT Market (Bangladesh) Status • On October 21, 2018, they signed a joint-venture deal with the state- owned West Zo...
Local IoT Market (Bangladesh) Status • Datasoft inaugurates its IoT device assembling plant at Gazipur Hi- Tech Park • Mor...
Local IoT Market (Bangladesh) Status
Other Hands of 4th Industrial Rev. • Data Science • Machine Learning • 3D Printing • RPA (Robotic Process Automation) • Cy...
Industrial Robotics
Industrial Robotics • An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, progr...
Industrial Robotics (Cont.)
Industrial Robotics (Cont.)
Industrial Robotics (Cont.)
Industrial Robotics (Cont.)
Industrial Robotics (Cont.)
World’s First Robot Company • Unimation was the world's first robotics company. It was founded in 1962 by Joseph F. Engelb...
Basic Terms for Industrial Robot •Number of axes •Degrees of freedom •Working envelope •Kinematics •Carrying capacity or p...
Trendy fields for Industrial Robots – Welding – Machine Tending – Removal – Painting – Handling – Packaging – Palletizing ...
Fields of Industrial Robotics • Let’s check some practical example of Industrial robotics, by sector: http://schleicher.be...
Types of industrial Robots • Articulated/Jointed arm Application: Food, Bakery, Manufacturing (Palletizing) • Cartesian/Re...
Types of industrial Robots (cont.) • If you want to learn more about the types of industrial robots, you can take a glimps...
Top 10 Industrial Robot Manufacturers of the World-2019 https://www.valuewalk.com/2019/06/top-10-largest-industrial-robot-...
More Commercial Industrial Robot Producers • There are reported 100+ industrial robot manufacturers in the world. But not ...
Aggressive Increment of Usage Year Supply Year Supply 1998 69,000 2008 113,000 1999 79,000 2009 60,000 2000 99,000 2010 11...
Lets watch a video of Industrial Robots
Automaticon 2019 – Industry 4.0 exhibition
Lets watch another video of Industrial Robots
Automated Manufacturing Robots - FABTECH
Automation From Wiki: • Automation, or Labor-saving technology is the technology by which a process or procedure is perfor...
Automation Tools • ANN – Artificial Neural Network • DCS – Distributed Control System • HMI – Human Machine Interface • SC...
Difference between Automation and Robotics • Automation is the process of using physical machines, computer software and o...
Lets see some Automation…
Vending Machine in japan
Home Automation
Industrial Control Systems • Industrial control system (ICS) is a general term that encompasses several types of control s...
Industrial Control Systems (cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 69
Industrial Control Systems (cont.) Functional manufacturing control levels. DCS (including PLCs or RTUs) operate on level ...
Industrial Control Systems (cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 71
Industrial Robotics Programming • Robot software is the set of coded commands or instructions that tell a mechanical devic...
Industrial Robotics Programming • The fundamental challenge of all robotics is this: It is impossible to ever know the tru...
Industrial Robotics Programming (cont.) • Robot Programming Language Types: • Visual Programming Language (i.e. LEGO Minds...
Industrial Robotics Programming (cont.) • VAL (Variable Assembly Language) as one of the first robot ‘languages’ and was u...
Difference between PLC & Robot Program • PLC ( Programmable Logic Controller) programming is widely known as Ladder Diagra...
Difference between PLC & Robot Program • A well programmed plc is all seeing. It can see everything at once. • A robot can...
Sample Ladder Coding (PLC)
Sample Industrial Robot Programming
A Commercial Multipurpose Bot (Khepera-iv)
Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #1: Valkyrie Robots • Developed in collaboration with NASA and...
Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #2: Atlas • Atlas, developed by Boston Dynamics • has the abil...
Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #3: SPOT MINI • Spot Mini is the first robot from Boston Dynam...
Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #4: HRP-5P • HRP-5P is an advanced humanoid. • Created by AIST...
Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #5: BAXTER • Baxter, built by Rethink Robotics, was introduced...
Robotics Simulator • RoboLogix • RoboDK • RokiSim • Bastian Solution (Toyota)- Simulation Solution Service Provider • Webo...
Robotics Simulator (cont.)
• RoboLogix
Picture: RoboLogix Simulator- demo picture
Robotics Simulator (cont.) • Lets check two sites of robot simulator software: - https://robodk.com/index - https://www.pa...
ROS (Robotics Operating System)/ Framework • Robot Operating System (ROS) is a set of software libraries and tools that he...
ROS (Robotics Operating System)/ Framework
Architecture of Multi-Level robot control using ROS
ROS (Robotics Operating System)/ Framework • Robot Operating System (ROS or ros) is robotics middleware (i.e. collection o...
Why should I Learn ROS?
ROS/Robot Programming 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 93 • 2 good reads: An Introductory Robo...
Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) • According to Wiki: • “Robotic process automation (or RPA) is a form of business process...

Why RPA? 08-Aug-20 97
Why RPA? (cont.)
How RPA Works-Example
Benefits of RPA in your business/process • Cost savings • Significant process improvements • Redeployment of resources to ...
Usage of RPA in venture
RPA Platforms • Most Common/ Popular Platforms on 2020 are: (according to G2 ratings) • Automation Anywhere • UiPath RPA |...
Differences between Traditional Automation and RPA
RPA- Life Cycle • Typically 04 stages in a RPA life cycle: • Analysis • Bot Development • Testing • Support & Maintenance ...
Real-time example of RPA in Industry
• Website Scrapping
Real-time example of RPA in Industry • Customer Order Processing • Incoming Customer E-mail Query Processing • Transferrin...
Real-time example of RPA in Industry (cont.) • Account Reconciliation • Credit card applications • Patient registration • ...
Real-time example of RPA in Industry (cont.) • Data cleansing • Order Updates • Expense management • Extracting data from ...
Career in RPA • Positions: • Developer • Project Manager • Solution Architect • Business Analyst • Associate • Process Con...
E-Vehicle/ Autonomous Vehicle
Future of Industrial Robotics in Bangladesh • “Industrial robot imports rose to 97 units in fiscal 2018-19 from 73 the pre...
Future of Industrial Robotics in Bangladesh 11208-Aug-20
Future of Industrial Robotics in Bangladesh Source: https://www.dhakatribune.com/uncategorized/2016/02/07/robots-to-take-o...
Universal Robot- A Collaborative Robot (Cobot)
Universal Robot- A Collaborative Robot (Cobot)
Picture: UR Cobot in manufacturing industry https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ERTHGjDXUAA7zUA
Potential Industries for UR/IR • Pharmaceuticals • Automobile • Micro-Electronics • Courier Services • Food Manufacturing ...
Automobile Manufacturers/Assembler in Bangladesh-2020 • Bangladesh Honda Private Limited (a subsidiary of Honda) • Banglad...
Freelance Career: IoT/ IIoT/ Robot Programming
• Fiverr
• Upwork
• Linked In Jobs
• https://www.toptal.com/robotics
Let us check some job scenarios on Upwork & toptal.
Opportunities of IoT based Solution Developers in Bangladesh • Home Appliance Manufacturers (Walton, Minister, Singer) • R...
Future of Jobs (according to World Economic Forum) • Complex Problem Solving • Critical Thinking • Creativity • People Man...
A Great OPEN resource of Industrial Robotics • Do you know a full-fledged book on Robotics by an academician is available ...
Few Suggestions • Choose any ‘Specific Track’ and make a significant milestone. • Always make schedule, track your progres...
Thank You. Signing Off: Redwan Ferdous Farhan redwan.contact@gmail.com https://sites.google.com/view/redwanferdous 126
  1. 1. Roadmap to IoT & Industrial Attachment Redwan Ferdous Electrical Engineer| Tech Enthusiast| Robotics | Automobile| Data Science | Tech-Entrepreneur & Investor | redwan.contact@gmail.com https://sites.google.com/view/redwanferdous Girls' Computer Programming Club - DIU GCPC-Permanent Campus Daffodil International University 8th August, 2020 | Saturday
  2. 2. Disclaimer- Presenter • Most of the contents of this presentation file is collected from internet. The sources are mentioned with respect in the end 03 slides. Thank you to the contributors. • This presentation is to only present the overviews to the newbies. This presentation can be considered as summarized ideas of hundreds- thousands of contents available on Internet- for simplified explanation. • Medium of Lecture- English and Bengali. • You Need Not to reinvent wheel again by your own, You just need to explore the inventions and make them applicable. 15-May-20 3
  3. 3. Disclaimer- Audience • Please put your microphone off while listening. • You can put your video off for a better experience • If raises any question in your mind, please put that in the chatbox. We will try to attend your query at the end of the session. • You need not to take screenshots or slide-copy. Slides can be found on presenter’s ‘SlideShare’ profile. • Providing a ‘Feedback’ at the end of the session is necessary- for the future betterment of the speaker. • It is possible that, You won’t understand every single word here. But don’t worry! You can always google for more or mail me! 08-Aug-20 4Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  4. 4. Today’s Agenda • Industry 4.0 • IIoT • Industrial Robotics • Robotics Programming, ROS • RPA • Relevant Industry Scenario and Career Opportunities • Total 126 slides. Please don’t fall into asleep…!!! 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 5
  5. 5. Before Starting… • Today’s lecture is focused on guiding future leaders having industry grade expertise and latest knowledge • The lecture materials are only the elementary ideas. You need to scratch ground for learning in depth • Not everyone needs to be academician nor everyone needs to be in industry. But a balance is required, where we are lagging in. Our innovative minds are either brain-drained or shifting to the places where opportunity lies. • We Will Never cope up with the developed countries until or unless we develop our core expertise OR Proprietary/ IP items in capital machineries (Hardware/Software). It may be developing or building the a partial or complete solution of capital machineries • Nobody here wants to make the hand dirty for this, rather we are more comfortable in safe usage. It is due to lack of opportunities as well as holistic error in strategic development. Our target is to change the scenario. 08-Aug-20 6
  6. 6. Remember, It is ALWAYS you, who needs to start. 08-Aug-20 7
  7. 7. Let’s Begin…. 08-Aug-20 8Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  8. 8. Trends: 2025 and beyond • 10% of people will be wearing clothes connected to the internet • 80% will have unlimited (sponsored) backup space in the cloud • There will be one trillion sensors connected to the internet • 80% of the world’s population will have Internet presence • The first automobile entirely produced with a 3D printer • 90% of world’s population will own a smart phone • 90% of world’s population will have internet access • 10% of all vehicles on the roads will be driverless • More than 50% of home appliances will be connected to internet • More rides will be made on shared cars than on private cars Source: World Economic Forum 2015 08-Aug-20 9Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  9. 9. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are some jobs that have a 95% or higher probability of being automated: • Cashiers • Office clerks, general • Secretaries and administrative assistants • Bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks • Cooks, restaurants • Team assemblers • Receptionists and information clerks • Landscaping and grounds keeping workers • Shipping, receiving and traffic clerks • Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers • Counter attendants, cafeteria/food concession • Tellers 08-Aug-20 10Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  10. 10. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are some jobs that have a 95% or higher probability of being automated: (Cont.) • Billing and posting clerks • Counter and rental clerks • Driver/Sales workers • Foodservice hosts and hostesses • Packaging/Filling machine operators • Operating engineers and equipment operators • Bill and account collectors • Loan officers • Insurance claims and policy processing clerks • Claims adjusters, examiners and investigators • Parts salespersons 08-Aug-20 11Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  11. 11. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, these are some jobs that have a 95% or higher probability of being automated: (Cont.) • Dispatchers • Data entry keyers • Legal secretaries • Order clerks • Payroll and timekeeping clerks • Molding/Coremaking/Casting machine operators • Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers • Library assistants and technicians • Switchboard operators • Electrical and electronic equipment assemblers • Telemarketers 08-Aug-20 12Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  12. 12. 08-Aug-20 13Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  13. 13. 08-Aug-20 14Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  14. 14. 4th Industrial Revolution 08-Aug-20 15Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  15. 15. 08-Aug-20 16Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  16. 16. Digital disruption created new jobs 10-15 years back • NO digital/SM marketing • NO SEO, • NO Software as a service • NO Big Data analyst What happen in next 10-15 years? • Robot are coming • Artificial Intelligence rises • Terminators are coming? 08-Aug-20 17Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  17. 17. Action Fields Smart Governance Smart Economy Smart Mobility Smart Environment Smart People Smart Living ICT AS COMMON ENABLER 08-Aug-20 18Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  18. 18. 08-Aug-20 19Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  19. 19. • Approximately there are around 7.62 billion humans on our planet, but to your surprise, by the year 2021 with an increasing graph of IoT devices, there may be around 20 billion IoT smart devices up and running with an increase in the demand of 5g network. 08-Aug-20 20Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  20. 20. Fastest Growing Topics • Biometrics and Wearables • Electric Vehicles/ Carrier • Transaction (Automation of Cash Transaction or Integration MFS) • Property Security • Data Science, Machine Learning, Blockchain 08-Aug-20 21Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  21. 21. How you decide an IoT Device? 1. The device which has the capability to connect with the internet in any way. 2. The device which is integrated with technology like sensors, functional software, some inbuilt technology which support network connections and also actuators. - When both these functionalities are combined together - an IoT device is formed. • Like, Earlier only simple watches were only used to see the time and date, but now the smart IoT watches allow a user to see heartbeat rate, calorie count, steps walked etc. 08-Aug-20 22Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  22. 22. IoT Product Development • The IoT/Smart Device topology consists of 03 major parts: • Hardware (Platforms, Sensors, Data Acquisition) • Connectivity (3G/4G/LTE, LoRA) • Software (/+firmware) [Control, UX] 08-Aug-20 23Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  23. 23. IoT Device Lifecycle 08-Aug-20 24Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  24. 24. IoT Development Platforms for Newbie • Decide from the followings: • Hobbyist • IIOT (Industrial IoT) Let’s talk about IIoT… 08-Aug-20 25Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  25. 25. Demand of IIoT Solutions from Industries • Device management software that connects thousands to hundreds of thousands of sensors, industrial machines and digital systems. IIoT solutions are usually designed to identify failures and facilitate recovery from failure. • Integration through software development kits, development tools and APIs to support business processes and enterprise systems across the business. There are significant challenges, however, given the array of back-office applications such as ERP, application performance management, enterprise asset management, computerized maintenance management systems and more. • Data management to control and monitor ingestion, storage, accessibility, flow and • Analytics of data from connected devices, the enterprise and third parties to reveal patterns and optimization of assets. • The enablement and management of applications to simplify configuring and operating connected assets and that enable digital twins. • Software to allow security audits and ensure compliance, including measures to prevent data loss and to detect and act on breaches. • Support for protocols relevant to the industrial domain, such as OPC (Open Platform Communications) Unified Architecture. • Engineering-level robustness to prevent downtown. • Flexibility with no-code interfaces, for example, to allow a range of users to access job-specific applications. • A combination of cloud computing, on-premises deployment and edge computing. 08-Aug-20 26Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  26. 26. Basic Topology of IIoT Solution Design 08-Aug-20 27Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  27. 27. Platforms for developing IoT Solutions: Hobbyist • ESP32/ ESP8266 • Arduino • Raspberry Pi • Particle • Intel Edison • Adafruit Platforms (i.e.Flora) 08-Aug-20 28Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  28. 28. Platforms for developing IoT Solutions: IIoT • STM32 Development Boards (i.e. STM32L4 IoT Discovery Kit) • ZedBoard • Nvidia Jetson (For Machine Learning) • Sti Microcontroller Based Platforms • Sitara ARM series by Texas Instruments • Other industrial and commercial SoC Platforms. 08-Aug-20 29Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  29. 29. Platforms for developing IoT Solutions: IIoT 08-Aug-20 30 Sitara ARM MPU is demonstrated within the TI Starter Development Kit Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  30. 30. Protocols Used in IoT/Smart Devices • WiFi • Bluetooth • ZigBee • NFC • Cellular (3G/4G/LTE) • LoRaWAN • MQTT (Message Queue Telemetry Transport) • DDS (Data Distribution Service) • AMQP • RFID • Z-Wave (Low Range-Home appliance usage) • Sigfox (Cellular +WiFi) 08-Aug-20 31Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  31. 31. Sensors: IIoT/ IoT 08-Aug-20 32Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  32. 32. IIoT Sensor+ HMI ecosystem 08-Aug-20 33Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  33. 33. 7 Practical Examples of IIoT Solution • Let’s Check the Link ! 08-Aug-20 34Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  34. 34. Cloud Platforms: IoT • Amazon AWS • Microsoft Azure IoT Suite • Google Cloud’s IoT Platform • IBM Watson IoT Platform • Cisco IOT Cloud Connect • Thingworx 8 • Oracle IoT Platform - There are few more. Choose your one based on studying Pros and Cons of each platforms and your solution needs. 08-Aug-20 35Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  35. 35. IoT Solution Simulators IoT simulators allow you to design, create and test IoT apps and devices without actually using real IoT boards. • MATLAB • IOTify • Netsim • IBM Bluemix • Ansys IoT Simulator • BevyWise IoT Simulator 08-Aug-20 36Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  36. 36. 08-Aug-20 37 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  37. 37. Advantages/ Disadvantages of IoT Devices?!?! 08-Aug-20 38Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  38. 38. Barriers of IoT Product Developers in Bangladesh • There are 3 major challenges to implementing IoT solutions in Bangladesh: people, infrastructure, and finance. • Inadequate Local Market • Inadequate R&D Facilities • Less awareness • Unfavorable Policies • Unplanned Distribution Channel and Supply Chain • Bangladesh is based on ‘Human Capital’ rather ‘Tech Orientation’. 08-Aug-20 39Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  39. 39. Local IoT Market (Bangladesh) Status 08-Aug-20 40Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  40. 40. 08-Aug-20 41Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  41. 41. Local IoT Market (Bangladesh) Status • On October 21, 2018, they signed a joint-venture deal with the state- owned West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL) to create the company "Bangladesh Smart Electrical Company Limited".(Hexing) • 4 largest telcos (GrameenPhone, Robi, Banglalink, Airtel) are investing and adopted their latest motto of contribution towards economy based on IoT or Advanced Technologies. • In August 2017, Robi signed an agreement with Sri Lankan start-up nCinga to create an IoT solution focused on helping the RMG industries of Bangladesh. • Banglalink have their own Vehicle Tracking Service and the Watchmaniss Security Service, a security service for corporates. • In 2018, BTRC issued a directive in a preliminary effort to develop policy for the new technology in Bangladesh and permission to use it in 9 sectors. 08-Aug-20 42Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  42. 42. Local IoT Market (Bangladesh) Status • Datasoft inaugurates its IoT device assembling plant at Gazipur Hi- Tech Park • More than 30 formal IoT product development startups / companies- backed by different groups and banks. • 500+ facebook/ private initiatives on IoT Product developments. • ICT Ministry/ A2I is funding continuously from few thousands to few millions. • In last fiscal year (2019-2020), the government has announced 100 crore funded company to support local entrepreneurs. 08-Aug-20 43Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  43. 43. Local IoT Market (Bangladesh) Status 08-Aug-20 44Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  44. 44. Other Hands of 4th Industrial Rev. • Data Science • Machine Learning • 3D Printing • RPA (Robotic Process Automation) • Cyber security • Blockchain • Automation 08-Aug-20 45Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  45. 45. Industrial Robotics 4608-Aug-20
  46. 46. Industrial Robotics • An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on three or more axes. • In the year 2020, an estimated 1.64 million industrial robots were in operation worldwide according to International Federation of Robotics (IFR) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 47
  47. 47. Industrial Robotics (Cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 48
  48. 48. Industrial Robotics (Cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 49
  49. 49. Industrial Robotics (Cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 50
  50. 50. Industrial Robotics (Cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 51
  51. 51. Industrial Robotics (Cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 52
  52. 52. World’s First Robot Company • Unimation was the world's first robotics company. It was founded in 1962 by Joseph F. Engelberger and George Devol and was located in Danbury, Connecticut. Devol had already applied for a patent an industrial robotic arm in 1954; was issued in 1961. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 53
  53. 53. Basic Terms for Industrial Robot •Number of axes •Degrees of freedom •Working envelope •Kinematics •Carrying capacity or payload •Speed •Acceleration •Accuracy •Repeatability 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 54
  54. 54. Trendy fields for Industrial Robots – Welding – Machine Tending – Removal – Painting – Handling – Packaging – Palletizing – Clinical Lab 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 55
  55. 55. Fields of Industrial Robotics • Let’s check some practical example of Industrial robotics, by sector: http://schleicher.berlin/en/products/industry-examples/ 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 56
  56. 56. Types of industrial Robots • Articulated/Jointed arm Application: Food, Bakery, Manufacturing (Palletizing) • Cartesian/Rectilinear/Gantry Application: Electronics ( ICs mounted on PCBs) • Cylindrical Application: Palletizing, Grinding process, assembly, handling machine tools. • Polar/Spherical Application: Welding etc., extensively used in the car Industry • SCARA- Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm or Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm Application: Pick and place (usually in assembly operations)Sealant application, machine tool handling • Delta Application: Pick and Place (mostly in assembly) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 57
  57. 57. Types of industrial Robots (cont.) • If you want to learn more about the types of industrial robots, you can take a glimpse from here: https://blog.technavio.com/blog/major-types-of-industrial-robots 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 58
  58. 58. Top 10 Industrial Robot Manufacturers of the World-2019 https://www.valuewalk.com/2019/06/top-10-largest-industrial-robot-manufacturers/ 5908-Aug-20
  59. 59. More Commercial Industrial Robot Producers • There are reported 100+ industrial robot manufacturers in the world. But not all are renowned, nor all are mention-worthy. • You can take a look at the roughly most dominant 21 companies: https://blog.technavio.com/blog/top-21-companies-in-the- industrial-robotics-market 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 60
  60. 60. Aggressive Increment of Usage Year Supply Year Supply 1998 69,000 2008 113,000 1999 79,000 2009 60,000 2000 99,000 2010 118,000 2001 78,000 2012 159,346 2002 69,000 2013 178,132 2003 81,000 2014 229,261 2004 97,000 2015 253,748 2005 120,000 2016 294,312 2006 112,000 2017 381,335 2007 114,000 2018 422,271 0 50,000 100,000 150,000 200,000 250,000 300,000 350,000 400,000 450,000 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 Supply 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 61
  61. 61. Lets watch a video of Industrial Robots Automaticon 2019 – Industry 4.0 exhibition 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 62
  62. 62. Lets watch another video of Industrial Robots Automated Manufacturing Robots - FABTECH 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 63
  63. 63. Automation From Wiki: • Automation, or Labor-saving technology is the technology by which a process or procedure is performed with minimal human assistance. • Automationor automatic control is the use of various control systems for operating equipment such as machinery, processes in factories, boilers and heat treating ovens, switching on telephone networks, steering and stabilization of ships, aircraft and other applications and vehicles with minimal or reduced human intervention. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 64
  64. 64. Automation Tools • ANN – Artificial Neural Network • DCS – Distributed Control System • HMI – Human Machine Interface • SCADA – Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition • PLC – Programmable Logic Controller • Instrumentation • Motion control • Robotics 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 65
  65. 65. Difference between Automation and Robotics • Automation is the process of using physical machines, computer software and other technologies to perform tasks that are usually done by humans. • Robotics is the process of designing, creating and using robots to perform a certain task. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 66
  66. 66. Lets see some Automation… Vending Machine in japan Home Automation 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 67
  67. 67. Industrial Control Systems • Industrial control system (ICS) is a general term that encompasses several types of control systems and associated instrumentation used for industrial process control. • Example: • supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) • distributed control systems (DCS) • programmable logic controllers (PLCs) • DCSs were traditionally used to control large processes, while PLC systems were used to control machines. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 68
  68. 68. Industrial Control Systems (cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 69
  69. 69. Industrial Control Systems (cont.) Functional manufacturing control levels. DCS (including PLCs or RTUs) operate on level 1. Level 2 contains the SCADA software and computing platform. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 70
  70. 70. Industrial Control Systems (cont.) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 71
  71. 71. Industrial Robotics Programming • Robot software is the set of coded commands or instructions that tell a mechanical device and electronic system, known together as a robot, what tasks to perform. • Some robot software aims at developing intelligent mechanical devices. Common tasks include feedback loops, control, pathfinding, data filtering, locating and sharing data. • Different manufacturers use their ‘Proprietary’ Programming language (scripting/GUI) for controlling their branded robots. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 72
  72. 72. Industrial Robotics Programming • The fundamental challenge of all robotics is this: It is impossible to ever know the true state of the environment. Robot control software can only guess the state of the real world based on measurements returned by its sensors. It can only attempt to change the state of the real world through the generation of control signals. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 73
  73. 73. Industrial Robotics Programming (cont.) • Robot Programming Language Types: • Visual Programming Language (i.e. LEGO Mindstorms EV3) • Scripting Language (i.e. RAPID, KAREL etc.) • Parallel Language (event based programming) (i.e. URBI- Universal Robot Body Interface, opensource) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 74
  74. 74. Industrial Robotics Programming (cont.) • VAL (Variable Assembly Language) as one of the first robot ‘languages’ and was used in “Unimate” robots. • Some dominating Proprietary, company-wise Programming language: Robot brand Language name ABB RAPID Comau PDL2 Fanuc Karel Kawasaki AS Kuka KRL Stäubli VAL3 Yaskawa Inform 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 75
  75. 75. Difference between PLC & Robot Program • PLC ( Programmable Logic Controller) programming is widely known as Ladder Diagram. And Robot Programming is common logic execution, designed by algorithm. • The basic difference is ‘Stepped Programming’ (Robot) and ‘Cyclic Programming’ (PLC) • A PLC programming will go through every line of code, in every scan, unless you program it otherwise. • A typical robot program is read line for line, and doesn't continue before the operating in the line is done. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 76
  76. 76. Difference between PLC & Robot Program • A well programmed plc is all seeing. It can see everything at once. • A robot can see the current line, and that's it. That's also why there isn't a stop button in the robot program. The robot wouldn't see it. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 77
  77. 77. Sample Ladder Coding (PLC) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 78
  78. 78. Sample Industrial Robot Programming 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 79
  79. 79. A Commercial Multipurpose Bot (Khepera-iv) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 80
  80. 80. Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #1: Valkyrie Robots • Developed in collaboration with NASA and the University of Edinburgh 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 81
  81. 81. Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #2: Atlas • Atlas, developed by Boston Dynamics • has the ability to balance while performing tasks such as carrying items even when it is pushed. • Atlas’s hardware takes advantage of 3D printing. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 82
  82. 82. Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #3: SPOT MINI • Spot Mini is the first robot from Boston Dynamics that is becoming commercially available. • This robot is designed to be used in a variety of functions including security, manufacturing and delivery. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 83
  83. 83. Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #4: HRP-5P • HRP-5P is an advanced humanoid. • Created by AIST, HRP-5P is a research robot designed to be able to assist with building and manufacturing processes. • With the construction sector contributing 7% of the UK’s overall GDP, this could be a game changer for large and small businesses alike. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 84
  84. 84. Remarkable 05 Industrial Robots (according to Lucarobotics) #5: BAXTER • Baxter, built by Rethink Robotics, was introduced in September 2011 and is one of the first collaborative robots. • Baxter has a screen ‘face’ that allows it to display dynamic facial expressions to show its mood. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 85
  85. 85. Robotics Simulator • RoboLogix • RoboDK • RokiSim • Bastian Solution (Toyota)- Simulation Solution Service Provider • Webots • Gazebo • V-Rep • Microsoft Robotics Developer Studio • RoboGuide • RobotExpert • RobotStudio (ABB) • WorkSpace • RoboWorks 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 86
  86. 86. Robotics Simulator (cont.) • RoboLogix Picture: RoboLogix Simulator- demo picture 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 87
  87. 87. Robotics Simulator (cont.) • Lets check two sites of robot simulator software: - https://robodk.com/index - https://www.parallemic.org/RoKiSim.html - http://www.workspace5.com/WorkspaceLT/Features.htm - https://new.abb.com/products/robotics/robotstudio (free for 2020!) 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 88
  88. 88. ROS (Robotics Operating System)/ Framework • Robot Operating System (ROS) is a set of software libraries and tools that helps you build robot applications. You can also write your own programs for ROS e.g. in C/C++ or Python. • Software in the ROS Ecosystem can be separated into three groups: • language-and platform-independent tools used for building and distributing ROS-based software; • ROS client library implementations such as roscpp,rospy and roslisp • packages containing application-related code which uses one or more ROS client libraries. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 89
  89. 89. ROS (Robotics Operating System)/ Framework 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 90 Architecture of Multi-Level robot control using ROS
  90. 90. ROS (Robotics Operating System)/ Framework • Robot Operating System (ROS or ros) is robotics middleware (i.e. collection of software frameworks for robot software development). ROS itself is not a real-time OS (RTOS). It is possible, however, to integrate ROS with real-time code. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 91 ROSVersionreleasefrom differentDistro
  91. 91. Why should I Learn ROS? 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 92
  92. 92. ROS/Robot Programming 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 93 • 2 good reads: An Introductory Robot Programming Tutorial https://www.toptal.com/robotics/programming-a-robot-an-introductory-tutorial An Introduction to Robot Operating System: The Ultimate Robot Application Framework https://www.toptal.com/robotics/introduction-to-robot-operating-system
  93. 93. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) 08-Aug-20 94Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  94. 94. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) • According to Wiki: • “Robotic process automation (or RPA) is a form of business process automation technology based on metaphorical software robots (bots) or on artificial intelligence (AI)/digital workers. It is sometimes referred to as software robotics (not to be confused with robot software).” • In traditional workflow automation tools, a software developer produces a list of actions to automate a task and interface to the back-end system using internal application programming interfaces (APIs) or dedicated scripting language. • In contrast, RPA systems develop the action list by watching the user perform that task in the application's graphical user interface (GUI), and then perform the automation by repeating those tasks directly in the GUI. This can lower the barrier to use of automation in products that might not otherwise feature APIs for this purpose. 08-Aug-20 95Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  95. 95. 08-Aug-20 96Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  96. 96. Why RPA? 08-Aug-20 97
  97. 97. Why RPA? (cont.) 08-Aug-20 98Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  98. 98. How RPA Works-Example 08-Aug-20 99Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  99. 99. Benefits of RPA in your business/process • Cost savings • Significant process improvements • Redeployment of resources to higher value functions • Improved productivity • Improved quality • Improved customer service • Improved compliance • With RPA, organizations can leverage quick-to-deploy, cost-efficient tools to infuse efficiency and intelligence to their processes- thereby significantly impacting their profits and revenue. 08-Aug-20 100Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  100. 100. Usage of RPA in venture 08-Aug-20 101Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  101. 101. RPA Platforms • Most Common/ Popular Platforms on 2020 are: (according to G2 ratings) • Automation Anywhere • UiPath RPA | Robotic Process Automation • Blue Prism • Pega Platform • WinAutomation by Softomotive • Laserfiche • Datamatics TruBot • Automate Robotic Process Automation • Intellibot - Robotic Process Automation platform • Nintex RPA • ElectroNeek RPA • Workfusion Intelligent Automation Cloud • IBM Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere • Attrio Hyperautomation 08-Aug-20 102Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  102. 102. Differences between Traditional Automation and RPA 08-Aug-20 103Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  103. 103. RPA- Life Cycle • Typically 04 stages in a RPA life cycle: • Analysis • Bot Development • Testing • Support & Maintenance 08-Aug-20 104Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  104. 104. Real-time example of RPA in Industry • Website Scrapping 08-Aug-20 105Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  105. 105. Real-time example of RPA in Industry • Customer Order Processing • Incoming Customer E-mail Query Processing • Transferring Data from one system to another • Call center operations/ IVR systems incorporating intelligent interaction with callers • Payroll Processing • Forms Processing • Client profile updates • Claims Processing • Generating Premium renewals • Requests for Overdraft protection • Exception Processing 08-Aug-20 106Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  106. 106. Real-time example of RPA in Industry (cont.) • Account Reconciliation • Credit card applications • Patient registration • Shipping notifications • Member eligibility and billing • Onboarding • Compliance reporting • Change of address processing • Fraudulent account closing • Customer complaints processing 08-Aug-20 107Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  107. 107. Real-time example of RPA in Industry (cont.) • Data cleansing • Order Updates • Expense management • Extracting data from PDFs, scanned documents and other formats • Periodic report preparation and dissemination • Data validation • Generating mass emails • Updating scorecards • Automated testing • Software installations • Candidate sourcing 08-Aug-20 108Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  108. 108. Career in RPA • Positions: • Developer • Project Manager • Solution Architect • Business Analyst • Associate • Process Consultant • Lets check on Upwork! 08-Aug-20 109Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  109. 109. E-Vehicle/ Autonomous Vehicle 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 110
  110. 110. Future of Industrial Robotics in Bangladesh • “Industrial robot imports rose to 97 units in fiscal 2018-19 from 73 the previous year. A year earlier, 152 units of robots were brought in, according to data from customs.” – The Daily Star, Aug 20, 2019 • “RFL’s Paul said local firms will have to adopt advanced technology to reduce production cost to compete with Chinese and Vietnamese firms in the global market.” – The Daily Star, Aug 20, 2019 • “Robots take up jobs that are repetitive in nature, he said, citing the example of the use of machines in sweater factories and a slump in demand for labours.” – The Daily Star, Aug 20, 2019 11108-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  111. 111. Future of Industrial Robotics in Bangladesh 11208-Aug-20
  112. 112. Future of Industrial Robotics in Bangladesh Source: https://www.dhakatribune.com/uncategorized/2016/02/07/robots-to-take-over-70-of-jobs Robots to take over 70% of jobs? 11308-Aug-20
  113. 113. Universal Robot- A Collaborative Robot (Cobot) 11408-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  114. 114. Universal Robot- A Collaborative Robot (Cobot) 115 Picture: UR Cobot in manufacturing industry https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ERTHGjDXUAA7zUA 08-Aug-20
  115. 115. Potential Industries for UR/IR • Pharmaceuticals • Automobile • Micro-Electronics • Courier Services • Food Manufacturing • Any industry with ‘précised’ Pick&Place opportunities 11608-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  116. 116. Automobile Manufacturers/Assembler in Bangladesh-2020 • Bangladesh Honda Private Limited (a subsidiary of Honda) • Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory • Jamuna Automobiles • Aftab Automobiles • Niloy-Hero Motors (joint venture between Hero MotoCorp and Niloy Motors) • PHP Automobiles [With Proton from Malaysia] • Pragoti [ Govt. Enterprise- with Mitsubishi and Mahindra Motors] • RoadMaster Motors • Runner Automobiles/ Runner-UM Motors • Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited [Discontinued] Source: https://www.revolvy.com/page/Automotive-industry-in-Bangladesh 11708-Aug-20
  117. 117. Freelance Career: IoT/ IIoT/ Robot Programming • Fiverr • Upwork • Linked In Jobs • https://www.toptal.com/robotics Let us check some job scenarios on Upwork & toptal. 08-Aug-20 118 Most of the contents of this presentation file is collected from internet. The sources are mentioned with respect in the end 03 slides. Thank you to the contributors. Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  118. 118. Opportunities of IoT based Solution Developers in Bangladesh • Home Appliance Manufacturers (Walton, Minister, Singer) • RMG (Sewing, Washing, Knitting) • FMCG Manufacturing (City, TK, Unilever, Square) • Smart Home Automation (smart energy meter, product automation) • Agriculture/ Agro-Tech (harvester, pesticide sprayer, Cold Storage) • Process Automation ( Chittagong Port/ Courier Warehouse) • Government Enterprises (Traffic Signal, Camera based retro-reflactor Number plate reader, Public Transport) • Public Health (Thermal Scanner, Air pollution detector) • Any Assembling/Manufacturing factories 08-Aug-20 119 Most of the contents of this presentation file is collected from internet. The sources are mentioned with respect in the end 03 slides. Thank you to the contributors. Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  119. 119. Future of Jobs (according to World Economic Forum) • Complex Problem Solving • Critical Thinking • Creativity • People Management • Coordinating with Others • Emotional Intelligence • Judgement and Decision Making • Service Orientation • Negotiation • Cognitive Flexibility Are all these jobs for Science Background Students? Or Commerce Background Students? Or Arts Background Students? Or XYZ –any Background Students?? 08-Aug-20 120Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography.
  120. 120. A Great OPEN resource of Industrial Robotics • Do you know a full-fledged book on Robotics by an academician is available for reading free online? • Open access peer-reviewed Edited Volume: (2006) Industrial Robotics Programming, Simulation and Applications Edited by: Kin-Huat Low Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Link: https://www.intechopen.com/books/ industrial_robotics_programming_simulation_and_ applications 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 121
  121. 121. Few Suggestions • Choose any ‘Specific Track’ and make a significant milestone. • Always make schedule, track your progress • Make your portfolio site- Publish whatever you have learnt, whatever you have achieved. Link all your online presence there. • Build your habit of ‘Reading’. And then on ‘Research’. • ‘Documentation’ of a particular knowledge, software, solution, product-Anything you name- is and should be the first priority to go through before moving with that. 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 122
  122. 122. Bibliography-1 • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Industrial_robot • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Automation • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robot_software • https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-difference-between-PLC-programming-and-robot-programming • https://i.ytimg.com/vi/PXTugTfrG88/maxresdefault.jpg • https://www.plcmanual.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/3.jpg • http://www.k-team.com/khepera-iv • https://www.toptal.com/robotics/programming-a-robot-an-introductory-tutorial • https://www.lucarobotics.com/blog/best-robots-in-the-world • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Industrial_control_system • https://instrumentationforum.com/uploads/db4532/original/2X/7/77b0c595b6c9347c07e914697ff2018dc8 8a608d.png • https://electrical-engineering-portal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/plc-panel.jpg • https://www.workfusion.com/blog/the-difference-between-robotics-and-automation/ 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 123
  123. 123. Bibliography-2 • https://web2u43.com/industrial-robots-types-applications/ • https://5.imimg.com/data5/IV/VS/MY-31613459/home-automation-system-500x500.png • https://blog.technavio.com/blog/major-types-of-industrial-robots • https://sites.google.com/site/ruijiaoli/resources/roboticssimulationsoftwarelist • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/URBI • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OMAP • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sitara_ARM_Processor • https://www.statista.com/statistics/1084823/global-ros-based-robot-market-volume/ • https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/robot-operating-system-market.html • https://www.bloomberg.com/press-releases/2019-05-16/the-rise-of-ros-nearly-55-of-total-commercial-robots-shipped-in-2024- will-have-at-least-one-robot-operating-system-package • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Real-time_operating_system • https://media.springernature.com/original/springer-static/image/chp%3A10.1007%2F978-3-319-54927- 9_14/MediaObjects/420041_1_En_14_Fig7_HTML.gif • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robot_Operating_System • https://www.elprocus.com/power-electronics-in-automotive-applications/ 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 124
  124. 124. Bibliography-3 • https://www.softwaretestinghelp.com/iot-devices/ • http://www.fintechbd.com/internet-of-things-iot-for-bangladesh-moving-forward/ • https://www.iotworldtoday.com/2019/08/07/top-10-iiot-platforms/ • https://databd.co/stories/can-bangladesh-spur-growth-through-iot-2811 • https://www.thedailystar.net/bytes/news/iot-the-rise-local-market-1719778 • https://www.studymalaysia.com/education/top-stories/the-fourth-industrial-revolution-ir-4.0-and-what-it-means-for-students-like-you • https://www.123rf.com/photo_105817423_stock-vector-industrie-4-0-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-colorful-pyramid-chart-useful-for-infographics-and- pr.html • https://www.sanofi.com/-/media/Project/One-Sanofi-Web/Websites/Global/Sanofi-COM/Home/en/about- us/img/Infographie_RevolutionIndustrielle_1940x960_EN-5.JPG • https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Industrial-IoT-ecosystem-including-major-applications-and-players-3_fig8_277562344 • https://dzone.com/articles/10-cloud-platforms-for-internet-of-things-iot • https://www.ixon.cloud/knowledge-hub/7-practical-applications-of-iiot-in-industrial-automation • https://www.embedded.com/sensor-systems-in-the-industrial-iot/ • https://windowsreport.com/iot-simulators/ • https://www.ubuntupit.com/top-15-standard-iot-protocols-that-you-must-know-about/ 08-Aug-20 Information sources are mentioned at Bibliography. 125
  125. 125. Thank You. Signing Off: Redwan Ferdous Farhan redwan.contact@gmail.com https://sites.google.com/view/redwanferdous 126

×