Final kalkulus[1]

  1. 1. PENERAPAN INTEGRAL TERTENTU Luas Wilayah di bawah Satu Kurva Salah satu kemajuan utama kalkulus adalah kemampuan untuk menemukan area daerah pesawat yang dibatasi oleh kurva. Geometri Euclidean mengembangkan formula dan metode untuk menemukan area daerah pesawat yang dibatasi oleh segmen garis, namun goyah saat dihadapkan pada daerah-daerah yang dibatasi oleh kurva. Jika 𝑓 kontinu dengan 𝑓(𝑥) ≥ 0 pada [𝑎, 𝑏], saat itu ∫ 𝑓(𝑥)𝑑𝑥 𝑏 𝑎 adalah luas daerah yang dibatasi oleh kurva 𝑦 = 𝑓(𝑥), sumbu 𝑥, dan garis 𝑥 = 𝑎 dan 𝑥 = 𝑏. MASALAH Temukan luas daerah yang dibatasi oleh sumbu 𝑥, garis 𝑥 = 4 dan 𝑥 = 6, dan kurva 𝑦 = 𝑥2 + 2𝑥. SOLUSI Fungsi 𝑓 didefinisikan oleh 𝑦 = 𝑥2 + 2𝑥 secara kontinu dan non negatif pada [4,6] Dengan demikian, luas daerah yang ditentukan sama dengan ∫ (𝑥2 + 2𝑥) 6 4 𝑑𝑥 = [ 𝑥3 3 + 2𝑥2 2 ] 4 6 = 70 2 3 unit yang sama. Tentu saja solusi ini mengasumsikan, bahwa semua pengukuran berada pada unit yang sama MASALAH Temukan luas daerah yang dibatasi oleh kurva 𝑦 = 𝑥2 − 2𝑥 + 3. Sumbu 𝑥, garis 𝑥 = −2 dan 𝑥 = 1. SOLUSI Fungsi 𝑓 didefinisikan oleh 𝑦 = 𝑥2 − 2𝑥 + 3. secara kontinu dan non negatif pada [−2,1] Dengan demikian, luas daerah yang ditentukan sama dengan ∫ (𝑥2 − 2𝑥 + 1 −2 3) 𝑑𝑥 = [ 𝑥3 3 − 2𝑥2 2 + 3𝑥] −2 1 = 15 unit yang sama. MASALAH Temukan luas daerah yang dibatasi oleh kurva 𝑦 = 𝑡𝑎𝑛2 𝑥. Sumbu 𝑥, garis 𝑥 = 0 dan 𝑥 = 𝜋 4 . SOLUSI Fungsi 𝑓 didefinisikan oleh 𝑦 = 𝑡𝑎𝑛2 𝑥. secara kontinu dan non negatif pada [0, 𝜋 4 ] Dengan demikian, luas daerah yang ditentukan sama dengan ∫ (𝑡𝑎𝑛2 𝑥) 𝜋 4 0 𝑑𝑥 = [tan 𝑥 − 𝑥]0 𝜋 4 = (1 − 𝜋 4 ) unit yang sama.
  2. 2. MASALAH Temukan luas daerah yang dibatasi oleh kurva 𝑦 = 𝑥2 . Sumbu 𝑥, garis 𝑥 = 0 dan 𝑥 = 1. SOLUSI Fungsi 𝑓 didefinisikan oleh 𝑦 = 𝑥2 . secara kontinu dan non negatif pada [0,1] Dengan demikian, luas daerah yang ditentukan sama dengan ∫ (𝑥2 ) 1 0 𝑑𝑥 = [ 𝑥3 3 ] 0 1 = 1 3 unit yang sama.
  3. 3. LATIHAN 11.1 Temukan Daerah Wilayah yang Dibatasi oleh Kurva yang Ditunjukan 1. 𝑦 = 2𝑥2 + 2𝑥 − 24; sumbu 𝑥; 𝑥 = 3; 𝑥 = 6 2. 𝑦 = sin 𝑥 ; sumbu 𝑥; 𝑥 = 𝜋 3 ; 𝑥 = 2𝜋 3 3. 𝑦 = 8𝑥 − 2𝑥2 ; sumbu 𝑥; 𝑥 = 1; 𝑥 = 3 4. 𝑦 = 𝑠𝑒𝑐2 𝑥; sumbu 𝑥; sumbu 𝑦; 𝑥 = 𝜋 4 5. 𝑦 = √4𝑥 + 4; sumbu 𝑥; sumbu 𝑦; 𝑥 = 8 6. 𝑦 = cos 𝑥; sumbu 𝑥; sumbu 𝑦; 𝑥 = 𝜋 6 Luas Wilayah di bawah Dua Kurva Jika 𝑓 dan 𝑔 adalah fungsi kontinu dengan 𝑓(𝑥) ≥ 𝑔(𝑥) pada [𝑎, 𝑏] maka luas antara dua kurva diberikan oleh ∫ [𝑓(𝑥) − 𝑔(𝑥)]𝑑𝑥. 𝑏 𝑎 Seperti yang dapat anda lihat, masalah untuk menemukan luas diantara dua kurva melibatkan intisari dasar yang dikembangkan pada bagian pertama bab ini. MASALAH Temukan luas daerah tertutup oleh kurva 𝑦 = 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥3 + 𝑥 dan 𝑦 = ℎ(𝑥) = sin 𝑥. Sumbu 𝑥, garis 𝑥 = 𝜋 2 dan 𝑥 = 𝜋. SOLUSI Baik 𝑓 dan ℎ bersifat kontinu dan non negatif pada [ 𝜋 2 , 𝜋] dan 𝑓(𝑥) ≥ ℎ(𝑥) pada [ 𝜋 2 , 𝜋]. Dengan demikian, luas daerah yang ditentukan diberikan oleh ∫ [(𝑥3 + 𝜋 𝜋 2⁄ 𝑥) − sin 𝑥] 𝑑𝑥 = [ 𝑥4 4 + 𝑥2 2 + cos 𝑥] 𝜋 2⁄ 𝜋 = [ 𝜋4 4 + 𝜋2 2 − 1] − [ 𝜋4 26 + 𝜋2 23 ] = [ 15𝜋4 64 + 3𝜋2 8 − 1] unit yang sama.
  4. 4. MASALAH Temukan luas daerah tertutup oleh garis 𝑥 = 0, 𝑥 = 1. Sumbu 𝑥, dan kurva 𝑦 = 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥 + 1 dan 𝑦 = 𝑔(𝑥) = 𝑥2 . SOLUSI Memecahkan untuk persimpangan dua fungsi dengan menyamakan ungkapan untuk mendapatkan 𝑥2 = −𝑥 + 1 atau 𝑥2 + 𝑥 − 1 = 0. Solusi untuk persamaan kuadrat ini adalah 𝑥 = −1±√5 2 dan nilai pada interval [0,1] adalah 𝑥 = √5−1 2 . Juga, 𝑓 mendominasi bila 𝑥 kurang dari nilai ini dan 𝑔 mendominasi ketika 𝑥 lebih besar dari nilai ini sehingga yang ditentukan sama dengan ∫ [(−𝑥 + 1) − 𝑥2]𝑑𝑥 + √5−1 2 0 ∫ [𝑥2 − (−𝑥 + 1)]𝑑𝑥 = [ −𝑥2 2 + 𝑥 − 𝑥3 3 ] 0 √5−1 21 √5−1 2 + [ 𝑥3 3 + 𝑥3 2 − 𝑥]√5−1 2 1 = [− ( √5−1 2 ) 2 2 + ( √5−1 2 ) − ( √5−1 2 ) 3 3 ] + [ 1 3 + 1 2 − 1] − [ ( √5−1 2 ) 3 3 + ( √5−1 2 ) 2 2 − ( √5−1 2 )] = 2 [− ( √5−1 2 ) 2 2 + ( √5−1 2 ) − ( √5−1 2 ) 3 3 ] − 1 6 = 2 [− (3−√5) 4 + ( √5−1 2 ) − √5−2 3 ] − 1 6 = 2 [− 3 4 − 1 2 + 2 3 + √5 4 + √5 2 − √5 3 ] − 1 6 = 2 [ 5√5−7 12 ] − 1 6 = 5√5−8 6 = 0.530057 unit yang sama. MASALAH Temukan luas daerah diantara 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥2 + 2 dan 𝑔(𝑥) = 1 − 𝑥 antara 𝑥 = 0 dan 𝑥 = 1. SOLUSI Fungsi 𝑓 dan 𝑔 bersifat kontinu pada [0,1]. Apalagi, dikarenakan 𝑥 ≥ 0, 𝑥2 + 𝑥 + 1 > 0. Dengan demikian, 𝑥2 + 2 > 1 − 𝑥 dan 𝑓(𝑥) ≥ 𝑔(𝑥). Luas daerah yang ditentukan adalah ∫ [(𝑥2 + 2) − (1 − 𝑥)] 1 0 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ [𝑥2 + 𝑥 + 1] 1 0 𝑑𝑥 = [ 𝑥3 3 + 𝑥2 2 + 𝑥] 0 1 = [ 1 3 + 1 2 + 1] = 11 6 unit yang sama. MASALAH Temukan luas daerah diantara 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥2 + 2 dan 𝑔(𝑥) = 1 − 𝑥 antara 𝑥 = 0 dan 𝑥 = 1. SOLUSI Fungsi 𝑓 dan 𝑔 bersifat kontinu pada [0,1]. Apalagi, dikarenakan 𝑥 ≥ 0, 𝑥2 + 𝑥 + 1 > 0. Dengan demikian, 𝑥2 + 2 > 1 − 𝑥 dan 𝑓(𝑥) ≥ 𝑔(𝑥). Luas daerah yang ditentukan adalah ∫ [(𝑥2 + 2) − (1 − 𝑥)] 1 0 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ [𝑥2 + 𝑥 + 1] 1 0 𝑑𝑥 = [ 𝑥3 3 + 𝑥2 2 + 𝑥] 0 1 = [ 1 3 + 1 2 + 1] = 11 6 unit yang sama.
  5. 5. MASALAH Menemukan daerah antara kurvay = 𝑥 − 1 dan 𝑦 = 2𝑥3 − 1 antara 𝑥 = 1 dan 𝑥 = 2 SOLUSI fungsi yang ditetapkan oleh 𝑦 = 𝑔(𝑥) = 𝑥 − 1 dan 𝑦 = 𝑓(𝑥) = 2𝑥3 − 1 fungsi kontinu. Selanjutnya, sejak 1 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 2 dikatakan bahwa𝑥 − 1 ≤ 1 dan 2𝑥3 − 1 ≥ 1 dan jadi 𝑓(𝑥) ≥ 𝑔(𝑥). Dengan demikian, sama dengan daerah tertentu ∫ [(2𝑥3 − 1) − (𝑥 − 1)] 2 1 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ (2𝑥3 − 𝑥) 2 1 𝑑𝑥 = [ 2𝑥4 4 + 𝑥2 2 ] 1 2 = (8-2) - 0 =6 unit yang sama. MASALAH Temukan area dari wilayah yang dibatasi oleh grafik 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥3 − 3 + 2 and 𝑔(𝑥) = 𝑥 + 2. SOLUSI Pertimbangkan 𝑓(𝑥) − 𝑔(𝑥) = (𝑥3 − 3 + 2) − ( 𝑥 + 2) = 𝑥3 − 4𝑥 = 𝑥(𝑥 − 2)(𝑥 + 2). Ketika −2 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 0, kamu punya 𝑓(𝑥) − 𝑔(𝑥) ≥ 0 atau equivalen, 𝑓(𝑥) ≥ 𝑔(𝑥); and when 0 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 2, kamu punya 𝑓(𝑥) − 𝑔(𝑥) ≤ 0 atau equivalen, 𝑓(𝑥) ≤ 𝑔(𝑥). Berdasarkan informasi ini, Anda tahu wilayah tertutup di dua daerah. dengan demikian, daerah diberikan oleh jumlah dari dua integral yang mengikuti. Area = ∫ [(𝑥3 − 3𝑥 + 2) − (𝑥 − 2)] 0 −2 𝑑𝑥 + ∫ [(𝑥3 − 2) − (𝑥32 0 − 3𝑥 + 2)]𝑑𝑥 = ∫ [(𝑥3 − 4𝑥)𝑑𝑥 + ∫ [(4𝑥 − 𝑥3)𝑑𝑥 = 2 0 0 −2 [ 𝑥4 4 + 4𝑥2 2 ] −2 0 + [ 4𝑥2 2 − 𝑥4 4 ] 0 2 = 4 + 4 = 8 unit yang sama.
  6. 6. Latihan 11.2 Temukan Batas Luas Wilayah dengan Memberikan Kurva 1. 𝑓(𝑥) = 4 − 𝑥2 dan pada sumbu 𝑥 2. 𝑦 = 𝑥2 dan 𝑦 = 𝑥 + 2 3. 𝑦 = 𝑥2 dan 𝑦 = √𝑥 4. 𝑦 = (𝑥 + 1)3 dan 𝑦 = 𝑥 + 1 5. 𝑦 = 𝑥3 + 𝑥; 𝑦 = 0; 𝑥 = −1; 𝑥 = 1 6. 𝑦 = 2𝑥 + 3; 𝑦 = 𝑥 + 6; 𝑥 = 0; 𝑥 = 1 7. 𝑦 = 𝑒 𝑥 ; 𝑦 = 𝑒; 𝑥 = 0 8. 𝑦 = 𝑥4 − 2𝑥3 − 𝑥2 + 2𝑥 + 1; 𝑦 = 1; 𝑥 = −1; 𝑥 = 0 9. 𝑦 = 3 − 𝑥2 ; 𝑦 = 1 − 𝑥; 𝑥 = −1; 𝑥 = 1 10. 𝑦 = 𝑥2 ; 𝑦 = 1 Panjang Busur Jika fungsi 𝑓 mempunyai pada [𝑎, 𝑏], kemudian panjang busur kurva 𝑦 = 𝑓(𝑥) diantara titik (𝑎, 𝑓(𝑎))dan titik (𝑏, 𝑓(𝑏)) diberikan dengan rumus Panjang busur = 𝐿 = ∫ √1 + [𝑓′(𝑥)]2𝑏 𝑎 𝑑𝑥 Disamping itu, jika 𝑥 = ℎ(𝑦) dinyatakan sebagai fungsi 𝑦 dan ℎ′ kontinu pada interval [𝑐, 𝑑], kemudian 𝐿 = ∫ √1 + [ℎ′(𝑦)]2𝑑 𝑐 𝑑𝑦. MASALAH Temukan panjang busur kurva 𝑦 = 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥 2 3 dari titik (1,1) ke titik (8,4) SOLUSI Panjang busur yang ditentukan 𝐿 = ∫ √1 + [𝑓′(𝑥)]2 𝑏 𝑎 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √1 + [ 2 3𝑋 1 3 ]2 8 1 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √1 + 4 9𝑋 2 3 8 1 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √ 9𝑋 2 3 + 4 9𝑋 2 3 8 1 𝑑𝑥 = 1 3 ∫ √ 9𝑋 2 3 + 4 𝑋 1 3 8 1 𝑑𝑥. Sekarang, jika kamu mensubstitusi 𝑢 = 9𝑋 2 3 + 4 lalu transformasi integral 𝐿 = 1 18 ∫ 𝑢 1 2 40 13 𝑑𝑢 = 1 18 [ 2𝑢 3 2 3 ] 13 40 = 1 27 (40 3 2 − 13 3 2) ≈ 7.6. integrasi yang lebih sederhana dapat dicapai dengan pemecahan pertama 𝑥 dalam 𝑦 dan menggunakan rumus yang tepat.
  7. 7. MASALAH Temukan panjang busur𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥 2 3 dari titik (1,1) ke titik (8,4) SOLUSI Panjang busur yang ditentukan 𝐿 = ∫ √1 + [𝑓′(𝑥)]2 𝑏 𝑎 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √1 + [ 2 3𝑋 1 3 ]2 8 1 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √1 + 4 9𝑋 2 3 8 1 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √ 9𝑋 2 3 + 4 9𝑋 2 3 8 1 𝑑𝑥 = 1 3 ∫ √ 9𝑋 2 3 + 4 𝑋 1 3 8 1 𝑑𝑥. Sekarang, jika kamu mensubstitusi 𝑢 = 9𝑋 2 3 + 4 lalu transformasi integral 𝐿 = 1 18 ∫ 𝑢 1 2 40 13 𝑑𝑢 = 1 18 [ 2𝑢 3 2 3 ] 13 40 = 1 27 (40 3 2 − 13 3 2) ≈ 7.6. integrasi yang lebih sederhana dapat dicapai dengan pemecahan pertama 𝑥 dalam 𝑦 dan menggunakan rumus yang tepat. MASALAH Temukan panjang busur𝑓(𝑥) = 2 3 (1 + 𝑥2) 3 2 antara 𝑥 = 0 dan 𝑥 = 3 SOLUSI 𝐿 = ∫ √1 + [𝑓′(𝑥)]2𝑏 𝑎 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √1 + [(1 + 𝑥2) 3 2 (2𝑥)]2 𝑑𝑥 = 3 0 ∫ √1 + 4𝑥2 + 4𝑥4 𝑑𝑥 = 3 0 ∫ √(1 + 2𝑥2) 3 0 2 dx = ∫ (1 + 2𝑥2)𝑑𝑥 = 3 0 [ 𝑥+2𝑢3 3 ] 0 3 = 21 MASALAH Temukan panjang busur𝑥2 = 1 − 𝑒 𝑦 antara 𝑥 = 0 dan 𝑥 = 1 2 SOLUSI Pertama, Selesaikan 𝑦 dalam hal 𝑥 untuk mendapat 𝑦 = 𝐼𝑛(1 − 𝑥2). Lalu Masukan rumusnya. Untuk Mendapatkan 𝐿 = ∫ √1 + [𝑓′(𝑥)]2𝑏 𝑎 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √1 + (−2𝑥)2 (1−𝑥2) 1/2 0 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √ 𝑥4+2𝑥2+1 (1−𝑥2) 1/2 0 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ √ (𝑥2+1)2 (1−𝑥2)2 𝑑𝑥 = 1/2 0 ∫ 2𝑥2+1 1−𝑥2 𝑑𝑥 = ∫ ( 2 1−𝑥2 − 1) 𝑑𝑥 = 1/2 0 1/2 0 [𝐼𝑛 | 𝑥+1 𝑥−1 | − 𝑥] 1 2 𝑜 = 𝐼𝑛 3 − 1 2
  8. 8. Latihan 11.3 Temukan Panjang Busur dari Kurva yang Ditunjukkan pada Interval yang Diberikan 1. 𝑦 = 𝑥2 2 antara 𝑥 = −√3 and 𝑥 = 0 2. 𝑦 = 4 − 4𝑥 9 antara 𝑥 dan 𝑦 dicegat 3. 𝑦 = (𝑥2+2) 3 2 3 pada [0,3] 4. 6𝑥𝑦 = 𝑦4 + 3 dari 𝑦 = 1 ke 𝑦 = 2 5. 𝑦 = 𝑥4 4 + 1 8𝑥2 pada [1,2] 6. 𝑦 = √ 𝑥(3𝑥−1) 3 pada [1,4] 7. 𝑦 = 𝐼𝑛 𝑥 pada [1, √3] 8. 𝑦 = 𝑥3 3 + 1 4𝑥 pada [1,3] 9. 𝑦2 = 𝑥(𝑥−3)2 9 ; panjang yang diinginkan ada di kuadran pertama pada [1,3] 10. 𝑦 = 2(𝑥 − 1) 3 2 pada [1, 17 9 ]

