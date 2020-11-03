Ae1 20 21_sb_s_inclined supports frame_slope deflection_

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame DEGREE OF INDETE...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame TO APPLY THE SLO...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame SLOPE DEFLECTION...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame DEGREES OF FREED...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame THREE DEGREES OF...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EFFECT OF THE LO...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EFFECT OF THE RO...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EFFECT OF THE DI...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame RELATIONSHIP AMO...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EQUILIBRIUM EQUA...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EQUILIBRIUM EQUA...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EQUILIBRIUM EQUA...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame DIFFERENCES?
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame NO END MOMENT ZE...
cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame ONE END MOMENT Z...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ae1 20 21_sb_s_inclined supports frame_slope deflection_

25 views

Published on

Frame with incilned support

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ae1 20 21_sb_s_inclined supports frame_slope deflection_

  1. 1. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame DEGREE OF INDETERMINACY? DEGREES OF FREEDOM?
  2. 2. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame TO APPLY THE SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD WE NEED TO KNOW THE EFFECT OF LOADS applied along the bars IN THE BAR ENDS (end moments produced by the loads applied along the bars) THE EFFECT OF JOINT ROTATIONS IN THE BAR ENDS (end moments produced by the joints rotations) THE EFFECT OF JOINT DISPLACEMENTS IN THE BAR ENDS (end moments produced by the joints displacements)
  3. 3. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD STEP BY STEP ROTATIONS and DISPLACEMENTS END MOMENTS SHEAR FORCES AXIAL FORCES
  4. 4. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame DEGREES OF FREEDOM?
  5. 5. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame THREE DEGREES OF FREEDOM to consider: rotations at D and E+ horizontal displacement at D
  6. 6. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EFFECT OF THE LOAD: only loads applied along the bars
  7. 7. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EFFECT OF THE ROTATION: we make joints D and E rotate
  8. 8. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EFFECT OF THE DISPLACEMENT: we make joint D move horizontally
  9. 9. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame RELATIONSHIP AMONG THE DISPLACEMENTS
  10. 10. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EQUILIBRIUM EQUATIONS?
  11. 11. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
  12. 12. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EQUILIBRIUM EQUATIONS?
  13. 13. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame EQUILIBRIUM EQUATIONS?
  14. 14. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
  15. 15. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
  16. 16. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
  17. 17. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
  18. 18. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
  19. 19. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame
  20. 20. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame DIFFERENCES?
  21. 21. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame NO END MOMENT ZERO
  22. 22. cperez.eps@ceu.es molina.eps@ceu.es STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS I SLOPE DEFLECTION METHOD Inclined supports frame ONE END MOMENT ZERO

×