History of the ancient world (lyceum) vi.2.1

Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VI.2.1-2.3: Η κρίση
Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού
Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Το πολίτευμα του Principatus (ιδιότυπη συγκυβέρνηση αυτοκράτορα και Συγκλήτου με ασαφείς...
Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Προβλήματα που οδηγούν στην πολιτική κρίση: • Ο Princeps, αυτοκράτορας (Imperator) στην ...
Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Αναμειγνύεται στην πολιτική. Επιβάλλει ή δολοφονεί αυτοκράτορες (συχνά από το στράτευμ...
Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Αποτελέσματα της ανάμειξης του στρατού στην πολιτική ζωή και του ανταγωνισμού αυτοκρατόρ...
Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Επικρατεί η λεγόμενη «στρατιωτική αναρχία» (235-284 μ.Χ.) με τουλάχιστον 26 επίδοξους α...
Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Μεγάλες περιοχές της αυτοκρατορίας αυτονομούνται για λίγα χρόνια (βασίλειο της Παλμύρας...
Η οικονομική κρίση
Η οικονομική κρίση Τον 3ο αι. μ.Χ. εκδηλώνεται μεγάλη οικονομική κρίση στην αυτοκρατορία η οποία τροφοδοτείται και από την...
Η οικονομική κρίση Αιτίες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Εξεγέρσεις και διαρκείς συγκρούσεις για την εξουσία. Επιδρομές από εξω...
Η οικονομική κρίση Συνέπειες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Η γη συγκεντρώνεται στα χέρια λίγων γαιοκτημόνων που κατέχουν τεράστ...
Η οικονομική κρίση Συνέπειες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Μεγάλες εκτάσεις γης ερημώνονται λόγω των πολέμων, λόγω των λατιφούν...
Η οικονομική κρίση Συνέπειες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Οι κάτοικοι των πόλεων επιστρέφουν στην επαρχία για να καλλιεργήσουν...
Η οικονομική κρίση Συνέπειες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Οι εναπομείναντες μικροκαλλιεργητές μετατρέπονται σε δουλοπαροίκους ...
Η κοινωνική κρίση
Η κοινωνική κρίση Η πολιτική και οικονομική κρίση προκαλεί κοινωνική κρίση και μεγάλες μεταβολές στη ρωμαϊκή κοινωνία.
Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης: Οι μικροκαλλιεργητές αναζητούν προστασία από τους ισχυρούς μεγαλογαιοκ...
Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης: Οι άλλοτε ελεύθεροι μικροκαλλιεργητές μετατρέπονται σταδιακά σε δουλοπ...
Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης: Οι μεγαλογαιοκτήμονες δημιουργούν μικρούς ιδιωτικούς στρατούς και αποκ...
Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης: Η δουλεία περιορίζεται και οι απελεύθεροι δούλοι γίνονται, κι αυτοί, δ...
Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης:  Οι απελεύθεροι δούλοι και οι εξαρτημένοι ελεύθεροι καλλιεργητές είναι...
Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης:  Στις πόλεις η οικονομική ζωή μαραζώνει και οι επαγγελματικές ομάδες ο...
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ ΑΡΧΑΙΟΥ ΚΟΣΜΟΥ Α' ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ

  1. 1. Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VI.2.1-2.3: Η κρίση
  2. 2. Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού
  3. 3. Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Το πολίτευμα του Principatus (ιδιότυπη συγκυβέρνηση αυτοκράτορα και Συγκλήτου με ασαφείς αρμοδιότητες) διατηρήθηκε ως τα τέλη του 2ου αι..
  4. 4. Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Προβλήματα που οδηγούν στην πολιτική κρίση: • Ο Princeps, αυτοκράτορας (Imperator) στην πραγματικότητα, επιδίωκε να επιβάλει τη θέλησή του • Η Σύγκλητος (Senatus) προσπαθούσε να περιορίσει την εξουσία του αυτοκράτορα και να διατηρήσει το ρυθμιστικό ρόλο που είχε την εποχή της Res Publica. • Ο στρατός πρωταγωνιστεί στην ενθρόνιση αυτοκρατόρων.
  5. 5. Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Αναμειγνύεται στην πολιτική. Επιβάλλει ή δολοφονεί αυτοκράτορες (συχνά από το στράτευμα). Εμπλέκεται σε πολέμους μεταξύ επίδοξων αυτοκρατόρων που υποστηρίζει. Ο ρόλος του στρατού κατά τον 3ο αι. μ.Χ.:
  6. 6. Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Αποτελέσματα της ανάμειξης του στρατού στην πολιτική ζωή και του ανταγωνισμού αυτοκρατόρων-Συγκλήτου κατά τον 3ο αι. μ.Χ.: Το αυτοκρατορικό αξίωμα διεκδικείται από αρκετούς επίδοξους ηγέτες ταυτόχρονα με την υποστήριξη διαφορετικών στρατιωτικών σωμάτων.
  7. 7. Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Επικρατεί η λεγόμενη «στρατιωτική αναρχία» (235-284 μ.Χ.) με τουλάχιστον 26 επίδοξους αυτοκράτορες - επίσημους ή ανεπίσημους- να εναλλάσσονται στο θρόνο ή να κυβερνούν συγχρόνως μέσα σε 50 χρόνια με τη βοήθεια του στρατού και όλοι, πλην ενός, να δολοφονούνται.
  8. 8. Η κρίση του αυτοκρατορικού θεσμού Μεγάλες περιοχές της αυτοκρατορίας αυτονομούνται για λίγα χρόνια (βασίλειο της Παλμύρας, βασίλειο της Γαλατίας).
  9. 9. Η οικονομική κρίση
  10. 10. Η οικονομική κρίση Τον 3ο αι. μ.Χ. εκδηλώνεται μεγάλη οικονομική κρίση στην αυτοκρατορία η οποία τροφοδοτείται και από την πολιτική κρίση.
  11. 11. Η οικονομική κρίση Αιτίες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Εξεγέρσεις και διαρκείς συγκρούσεις για την εξουσία. Επιδρομές από εξωτερικούς εχθρούς που διασπούν την άμυνα λόγω της αναρχίας στο εσωτερικό.
  12. 12. Η οικονομική κρίση Συνέπειες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Η γη συγκεντρώνεται στα χέρια λίγων γαιοκτημόνων που κατέχουν τεράστιες εκτάσεις (latifundia) και μικρούς ιδιωτικούς στρατούς.
  13. 13. Η οικονομική κρίση Συνέπειες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Μεγάλες εκτάσεις γης ερημώνονται λόγω των πολέμων, λόγω των λατιφούντιων και λόγω της εγκατάλειψής τους από τους μικροκαλλιεργητές που αναζητούν καλύτερη τύχη ως επαγγελματίες στρατιώτες στους ταραγμένους καιρούς.
  14. 14. Η οικονομική κρίση Συνέπειες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Οι κάτοικοι των πόλεων επιστρέφουν στην επαρχία για να καλλιεργήσουν τη γη για βιοπορισμό, διότι η αστική οικονομία έχει δεχθεί πλήγματα. Οι πόλεις φτωχαίνουν.
  15. 15. Η οικονομική κρίση Συνέπειες της οικονομικής κρίσης: Οι εναπομείναντες μικροκαλλιεργητές μετατρέπονται σε δουλοπαροίκους στα latifundia.
  16. 16. Η κοινωνική κρίση
  17. 17. Η κοινωνική κρίση Η πολιτική και οικονομική κρίση προκαλεί κοινωνική κρίση και μεγάλες μεταβολές στη ρωμαϊκή κοινωνία.
  18. 18. Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης: Οι μικροκαλλιεργητές αναζητούν προστασία από τους ισχυρούς μεγαλογαιοκτήμονες.
  19. 19. Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης: Οι άλλοτε ελεύθεροι μικροκαλλιεργητές μετατρέπονται σταδιακά σε δουλοπαροίκους και είναι εξαρτημένοι από τον μεγαλογαιοκτήμονα στον οποίον έχουν παραχωρήσει τη γη τους έναντι προστασίας.
  20. 20. Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης: Οι μεγαλογαιοκτήμονες δημιουργούν μικρούς ιδιωτικούς στρατούς και αποκτούν τεράστια περιουσία. Οι επαύλεις τους μετατρέπονται σε πύργους.
  21. 21. Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης: Η δουλεία περιορίζεται και οι απελεύθεροι δούλοι γίνονται, κι αυτοί, δουλοπάροικοι που εργάζονται για τον μεγαλογαιοκτήμονα έναντι μέρους από το εισόδημά τους.
  22. 22. Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης:  Οι απελεύθεροι δούλοι και οι εξαρτημένοι ελεύθεροι καλλιεργητές είναι οι κολώνοι (coloni), αγρότες προσκολλημένοι ισόβια στη γη που καλλιεργούν για λογαριασμό των μεγαλοκτηματιών έναντι μικρού εισοδήματος.
  23. 23. Η κοινωνική κρίση Συνέπειες της κοινωνικής κρίσης:  Στις πόλεις η οικονομική ζωή μαραζώνει και οι επαγγελματικές ομάδες οργανώνονται σε συντεχνίες, οι οποίες είχαν κλειστό και κληρονομικό χαρακτήρα.
