History of the ancient world (lyceum) vii.1.2

Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Το σύστημα της Τετραρχίας δεν έδωσε οριστική λύση στα προβλήματα της αυτοκρ...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους 3 σημαντικά γεγονότα καθόρισαν την πορεία του Κωνσταντίνου στη μονοκρατορία...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους 3 σημαντικά γεγονότα καθόρισαν την πορεία του Κωνσταντίνου στη μονοκρατορία...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους 3 σημαντικά γεγονότα καθόρισαν την πορεία του Κωνσταντίνου στη μονοκρατορία...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε πολιτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Το πολίτευμα Do...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε πολιτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Ο αυτοκράτορας ...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε πολιτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Υπό τη μοναρχία...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε θρησκευτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Διατήρησε το...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε θρησκευτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Προέβαλε τον...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε θρησκευτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Με το Διάταγ...
Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε θρησκευτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Ευνόησε και ...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Η Κωνσταντινούπολη κτίστηκε στη θέση της αρχαίας ελληνικής πόλης Βυζάντιον και ονομάστηκε, ...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Η Κωνσταντινούπολη άρχισε να κτίζεται το 324 μ.Χ. και εγκαινιάστηκε πανηγυρικά το 330 μ.Χ..
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Κτίστηκε με πρότυπο (πολεοδομικά και ιδεολογικά) τη Ρώμη και, έτσι, διέθετε τα απαραίτητα δ...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Στην Κωνσταντινούπολη μεταφέρθηκαν και όλες οι αντίστοιχες δημόσιες υπηρεσίες και θεσμοί γι...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Εντούτοις, παρά την σαφή προτίμηση του Μ. Κωνσταντίνου στη νέα πρωτεύουσα, η Ρώμη δεν εγκατ...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Η Κωνσταντινούπολη συνδέθηκε απόλυτα με τις τύχες της αυτοκρατορίας για τα επόμενα 1100 χρό...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αιτίες μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στη συγκεκριμένη γεωγραφική περιοχή...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αιτίες μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στη συγκεκριμένη γεωγραφική περιοχή...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αιτίες μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στη συγκεκριμένη γεωγραφική περιοχή...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αποτελέσματα της μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Τ...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αποτελέσματα της μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Η...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αποτελέσματα της μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Η...
Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αποτελέσματα της μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Η...
  1. 1. Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VII.1.2: Μ. Κωνσταντίνος: Εκχριστιανισμός και ισχυροποίηση της ρωμαϊκής Ανατολής
  2. 2. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους
  3. 3. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Το σύστημα της Τετραρχίας δεν έδωσε οριστική λύση στα προβλήματα της αυτοκρατορίας. Οι ανταγωνισμοί μεταξύ των συναρχόντων ήταν σκληροί και εξοντωτικοί. Κράτησαν περίπου 20 χρόνια μετά την απόσυρση του Διοκλητιανού (305-324 μ.Χ.) Ο Κωνσταντίνος, αρχικά Καίσαρας της Δύσης, έγινε μονοκράτορας το 324 μ.Χ..
  4. 4. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους 3 σημαντικά γεγονότα καθόρισαν την πορεία του Κωνσταντίνου στη μονοκρατορία του. Ι. 312 μ.Χ.: Νίκη στη Μουλβία γέφυρα επί του Μαξέντιου.
  5. 5. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους 3 σημαντικά γεγονότα καθόρισαν την πορεία του Κωνσταντίνου στη μονοκρατορία του. ΙΙ. 313 μ.Χ.: Γίνεται Αύγουστος στη Δύση και συνδιοικεί την αυτοκρατορία με τον Αύγουστο της Ανατολής Λικίνιο, χωρίς Καίσαρες.
  6. 6. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους 3 σημαντικά γεγονότα καθόρισαν την πορεία του Κωνσταντίνου στη μονοκρατορία του. ΙΙΙ. 324 μ.Χ.: Νικά τον Λικίνιο σε μάχη και γίνεται μόνος αυτοκράτορας.
  7. 7. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε πολιτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Το πολίτευμα Dominatus έγινε ακόμη απολυταρχικότερο.
  8. 8. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε πολιτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Ο αυτοκράτορας έγινε απρόσιτος στο λαό και στη σύγκλητο και περιβαλλόταν μόνο από ανακτορικούς υπαλλήλους και το ανακτορικό συμβούλιο (consistorium).
  9. 9. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε πολιτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Υπό τη μοναρχία του η Σύγκλητος είχε τυπικό και τιμητικό ρόλο.
  10. 10. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε θρησκευτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Διατήρησε τον τίτλο του Μεγίστου Αρχιερέως (Pontifex Maximus) που αφορούσε την ειδωλολατρική θρησκεία των Ρωμαίων.
  11. 11. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε θρησκευτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Προέβαλε τον εαυτό του ως εκλεκτό του θεού και όχι ως θεό, όπως συνέβαινε ως τότε.
  12. 12. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε θρησκευτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Με το Διάταγμα των Μεδιολάνων (313 μ.Χ.), το οποίο εξέδωσε μαζί με τον Λικίνιο, καθιερώθηκε ελευθερία στην επιλογή της θρησκείας για κάθε υπήκοο.
  13. 13. Η δημιουργία του χριστιανικού ρωμαϊκού κράτους Η δράση του Κωνσταντίνου σε θρησκευτικό επίπεδο ήταν η εξής:  Ευνόησε και προέβαλε το Χριστιανισμό με διάφορους τρόπους: Υιοθέτησε το χριστόγραμμα στο στράτευμα μετά από όραμά του. Καθιέρωσε τις Οικουμενικές Συνόδους για την επίλυση θεολογικών προβλημάτων. Βαφτίστηκε χριστιανός.
  14. 14. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης
  15. 15. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Η Κωνσταντινούπολη κτίστηκε στη θέση της αρχαίας ελληνικής πόλης Βυζάντιον και ονομάστηκε, αρχικά, Νέα Ρώμη (Nova Roma).
  16. 16. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Η Κωνσταντινούπολη άρχισε να κτίζεται το 324 μ.Χ. και εγκαινιάστηκε πανηγυρικά το 330 μ.Χ..
  17. 17. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Κτίστηκε με πρότυπο (πολεοδομικά και ιδεολογικά) τη Ρώμη και, έτσι, διέθετε τα απαραίτητα δημόσια κτήρια που είχε και η Ρώμη (φόρουμ, ανάκτορα, λιμένες, υδραγωγεία, ιππόδρομο, τείχη κ.α.). Σε αυτά προστέθηκαν χριστιανικές εκκλησίες.
  18. 18. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Στην Κωνσταντινούπολη μεταφέρθηκαν και όλες οι αντίστοιχες δημόσιες υπηρεσίες και θεσμοί για τη διοίκηση της αυτοκρατορίας στην Ανατολή, οι οποίες, πλέον συνυπήρχαν με εκείνες της πρωτεύουσας της Δύσης, της Ρώμης και, αργότερα, της Ραβέννας (π.χ. Σύγκλητος).
  19. 19. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Εντούτοις, παρά την σαφή προτίμηση του Μ. Κωνσταντίνου στη νέα πρωτεύουσα, η Ρώμη δεν εγκαταλείφθηκε και απέκτησε μερικά νέα κτήρια με στόχο την προβολή του στη Δύση.
  20. 20. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Η Κωνσταντινούπολη συνδέθηκε απόλυτα με τις τύχες της αυτοκρατορίας για τα επόμενα 1100 χρόνια.
  21. 21. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αιτίες μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στη συγκεκριμένη γεωγραφική περιοχή: Είχε πολύ καλά αμυντικά χαρακτηριστικά (χερσόνησος με προστατευμένα λιμάνια και καλές δυνατότητες άμυνας από στεριά και θάλασσα).
  22. 22. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αιτίες μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στη συγκεκριμένη γεωγραφική περιοχή: Βρισκόταν στο εμπορικό σταυροδρόμι μεταξύ Ανατολής και Δύσης, Ασίας και Ευρώπης, με αποτέλεσμα να εξελιχθεί ταχέως σε μεγάλο οικονομικό κέντρο.
  23. 23. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αιτίες μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στη συγκεκριμένη γεωγραφική περιοχή: Βρισκόταν στον ελληνικό κόσμο ο οποίος εκχριστιανιζόταν με γρήγορο ρυθμό ως τις αρχές του 4ου αι., με αποτέλεσμα να είναι ιδανική για τη νέα θρησκευτική πολιτική του αυτοκράτορα, ευνοϊκή προς το Χριστιανισμό. Σε αντίθεση η Ρώμη και όλη τη Δύση, ως τότε, ήταν στενότερα συνδεδεμένες με την ειδωλολατρία.
  24. 24. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αποτελέσματα της μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Το κέντρο βάρους της αυτοκρατορίας μεταφέρθηκε από τον λατινικό κόσμο στον ελληνικό κόσμο.
  25. 25. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αποτελέσματα της μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Η αυτοκρατορία εξελληνίστηκε στο διάβα των αιώνων (τους επόμενους αιώνες τα ελληνικά αντικατέστησαν τα λατινικά: το Imperium Romanum έγινε Βασιλεία των Ρωμαίων / Ρωμανία και ο Imperator Romanorum έγινε Βασιλεύς Ρωμαίων).
  26. 26. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αποτελέσματα της μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Η συνέχεια της αυτοκρατορίας, έστω μόνο στην Ανατολή, επιτεύχθηκε για 11 ακόμη αιώνες.
  27. 27. Η ίδρυση της Κωνσταντινούπολης Αποτελέσματα της μεταφοράς της πρωτεύουσας από τον Μ. Κωνσταντίνο στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Η Ρωμαϊκή Αυτοκρατορία αποκτά το νέο της χαρακτήρα ως το 1453 μ.Χ. ο οποίος βασίζεται στο τρίπτυχο 1. Ρωμαϊκή πολιτική παράδοση 2. Ελληνικός πολιτισμός 3. Χριστιανική πίστη
  28. 28. Περισσότερο οπτικοακουστικό υλικό και υλικό μελέτης στις ψηφιακές τάξεις μας η-τάξη Google Classroom

