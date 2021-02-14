Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο V.2.2: Οι μεταρρυθμιστικές προσπάθειες
Οι μεταρρυθμιστικές προσπάθειες
Οι μεταρρυθμιστικές προσπάθειες Οι κοινωνικές αλλαγές που έφεραν οι κατακτήσεις, ιδιαίτερα η αλλοίωση των ηθών και η απομά...
Οι μεταρρυθμιστικές προσπάθειες Σπουδαιότερες μορφές ήταν ο Κάτων και οι αδερφοί Γράκχοι. Και οι τρεις έζησαν τον 2ο αι. ό...
Κάτων ο Τιμητής • Πρωταγωνίστησε στην προσπάθεια αντιμετώπισης της κοινωνικής και πολιτικής διαφθοράς στη Ρώμη. • Εκλέχτηκ...
Τιβέριος Γράκχος Οι ιδέες και η δράση του: • Εκλέχθηκε Δήμαρχος (Tribunus) το 133 π.Χ. • Πρότεινε την ψήφιση του αγροτικού...
Τιβέριος Γράκχος Τα αποτελέσματα της δράσης του: • Η αντίδραση των συγκλητικών και η εξαγορά των συνειδήσεων του λαού οδήγ...
Γάιος Γράκχος Οι ιδέες και η δράση του: • Εκλέχθηκε Δήμαρχος (Tribunus) το 123 π.Χ. • Έθεσε σε εφαρμογή τον αγροτικό νόμο ...
Γάιος Γράκχος Οι ιδέες και η δράση του: • Καθιέρωσε τη διανομή σιταριού για τους φτωχούς της Ρώμης. • Μείωσε τα χρόνια της...
Γάιος Γράκχος Τα αποτελέσματα της δράσης του: • Η αντίδραση των συγκλητικών οδήγησε στην αποτυχία των σχεδίων και του Γάιο...
History of the ancient world (lyceum) v.2.2

