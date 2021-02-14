History of the ancient world (lyceum) vi.1.1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VI.1.1: Η εποχή του Αυγούστου
Η ισχυροποίηση της κεντρικής εξουσίας
Η ισχυροποίηση της κεντρικής εξουσίας Μετά την τελευταία μάχη των εμφυλίων πολέμων (Ναυμαχία στο Άκτιο, 31 π.Χ., μεταξύ Οκ...
Ενίσχυσε την κεντρική εξουσία με τη σύμφωνη γνώμη της συγκλήτου χωρίς να λάβει τον τίτλο του δικτάτορα.
Η ισχυροποίηση της κεντρικής εξουσίας ΙΙ. Έλαβε μια σειρά από αξιώματα τα οποία στη Res Publica κατείχαν ξεχωριστά πρόσωπα...
Δημιούργησε ένα συμβούλιο του αυτοκράτορα για να μην ασκεί απολυταρχικά την εξουσία.
Η άσκηση της εξουσίας δεν ήταν αποκλειστικότητα του Οκταβιανού, αλλά τη μοιραζόταν με άλλα πρόσωπα: Διατήρησε την υψηλή εποπτεία στα σημαντικότερα ζητήματα.
Ανέθεσε τη διαχείριση των επιμέρους θεμάτων σε δημόσιους άνδρες υπό αυστηρές προϋποθέσεις.
Μοιράστηκε τη διοίκηση των επαρχιών με τη σύγκλητο.
Ασκούσε την εκτελεστική εξουσία μέσω αυτοκρατορικών υπαλλήλων.
Προσπάθησε να επαναφέρει τα παλαιά αυστηρά ήθη.
Φρόντισε για τον εξωραϊσμό της Ρώμης με την κατασκευή λαμπρών οικοδομημάτων (φόρουμ, ναοί) τα οποία επιμελήθηκαν σπουδαίοι καλλιτέχνες και τεχνίτες.
Φρόντισε για την πολιτιστική άνθηση της Ρώμης χρηματοδοτώντας πολλούς πνευματικούς ανθρώπους στην παραγωγή έργων λογοτεχνίας και εικαστικών τεχνών.
Η ισχυροποίηση της κεντρικής εξουσίας Εν τέλει του απονεμήθηκε ο τίτλος «Αύγουστος» (Imperator Caesar divi filius Augustus...
Το πολίτευμα και οι στρατιωτικές μεταρρυθμίσεις
Το πολίτευμα και οι στρατιωτικές μεταρρυθμίσεις Ο Οκταβιανός Αύγουστος κάνοντας αυτές τις μεταρρυθμίσεις δημιούργησε ένα ν...
Το πολίτευμα και οι στρατιωτικές μεταρρυθμίσεις Το πολίτευμα του Principatus ήταν ουσιαστικά μια δυαρχία εξουσιών παράγον...
Το πολίτευμα και οι στρατιωτικές μεταρρυθμίσεις Στήριγμα του αυτοκράτορα έγινε ο στρατός ο οποίος χωριζόταν σε • μονάδες π...
Οι πραιτοριανοί ήταν πιστοί, αρχικά, στο θρόνο, σταδιακά όμως έγιναν επικίνδυνοι για το κράτος, αφού είχαν τη δυνατότητα να ενθρονίζουν αυτοκράτορες σύμφωνα με τις επιθυμίες τους.
