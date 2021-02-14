History of the ancient world (lyceum) vi.1.4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η Ρωμαϊκή τέχνη
Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η τέχνη
Στο χώρο της τέχνης οι Ρωμαίοι εμπνεύστηκαν πρωτίστως, από ελληνικά και, δευτερευόντως, από ετρουσκικά πρότυπα. Αμφότερα π...
Τα μεν πρώτα τα γνώρισαν αρχικά στις ελληνικές πόλεις της Μεγάλης Ελλάδας ήδη από τον 3ο αι. π.Χ. και, έπειτα, στον υπόλοι...
Τα δε ετρουσκικά πρότυπα τα γνώρισαν ίσως νωρίτερα. Άλλωστε οι Ετρούσκοι, για ένα διάστημα κυβερνούσαν και την ίδια τη Ρώμ...
Όμως και οι ίδιοι οι Ρωμαίοι συνεισέφεραν καλλιτεχνικά με την παράδοση και την αισθητική τους. Άλλοτε τα Ρωμαϊκά χαρακτηρι...
Οι Ρωμαίοι διέπρεψαν στην αρχιτεκτονική, ιδιαίτερα στους αυτοκρατορικούς χρόνους. Ενσωμάτωσαν βασικά χαρακτηριστικά της ελ...
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής αρχιτεκτονικής:  Έμφαση στην πρακτικότητα και στη χρησιμότητα των κτισμάτων για τις ανάγκες τ...
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής αρχιτεκτονικής:  Τελειοποίηση οικοδομικών υλικών (εφεύρεση του «τσιμέντου» - opus caementiciu...
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής αρχιτεκτονικής:  Προτίμηση στα καμπυλόγραμμα αρχιτεκτονικά στοιχεία (καμάρα, τόξο, θόλος). Κε...
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής αρχιτεκτονικής:  Προτίμηση στον κορινθιακό ρυθμό ο οποίος ήταν, ξεκάθαρα, η βασική επιλογή τω...
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής αρχιτεκτονικής:  Ιδεολογική και πρακτική σύνδεση των μνημείων με το μεγαλείο και τις ανάγκες ...
Χαρακτηριστικοί τύποι ρωμαϊκών αρχιτεκτονικών έργων, με ελάχιστη ή μεγάλη ελληνική επιρροή ήταν οι εξής:  Θέατρο - Αμφιθέ...
 Θέατρο - Αμφιθέατρο Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
 Ιππόδρομος - Στάδιο Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
 Ναός Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
 Ωδείο Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
 Θέρμες Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
 Υδραγωγείο Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
 Φόρουμ Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
 Βασιλική Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
 Θριαμβική Αψίδα Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική
Σύγκριση Ελληνικής και Ρωμαϊκής αρχιτεκτονικής Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η αρχιτεκτονική Ελληνική κλασική αρχιτεκτονική (5ος – 4ος ...
Και στη γλυπτική η έμπνευση προήλθε κυρίως από την ελληνική τέχνη. Την περίοδο της Res Publica η γλυπτική καλλιεργήθηκε απ...
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής γλυπτικής:  Αξιοποίηση της γλυπτικής από τους αυτοκράτορες, τους συγκλητικούς και άλλους πατρ...
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής γλυπτικής:  Έμφαση στην απόδοση των ιδιαιτέρων φυσιογνωμικών χαρακτηριστικών των προσώπων (π....
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής γλυπτικής:  Προτίμηση περισσότερο στη ρεαλιστική απεικόνιση (τομέας στον οποίον προχώρησαν ακ...
Χαρακτηριστικά της ρωμαϊκής γλυπτικής:  Διάσπαση της ενότητας της γλυπτικής μορφής σε επιμέρους στοιχεία. Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4...
Χαρακτηριστικοί τύποι ρωμαϊκής γλυπτικής, με μικρότερη ή μεγαλύτερη ελληνική επιρροή ήταν οι εξής:  Πορτρέτο  Ανδριάντας...
 Πορτρέτο Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η γλυπτική
 Ανδριάντας Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η γλυπτική
 Ιστορικό Ανάγλυφο Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η γλυπτική
 Σαρκοφάγος Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η γλυπτική
Σύγκριση Ελληνικής και Ρωμαϊκής γλυπτικής Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η γλυπτική Ελληνική κλασική γλυπτική (5ος – 4ος αι. π.Χ.) Ρωμαϊ...
Η ζωγραφική εξελίχθηκε τελευταία, κυρίως από τον 1ο αι. μ.Χ .. Η ελληνική επιρροή, ιδίως της Ελληνιστικής περιόδου, ήταν ξ...
Χαρακτηριστικοί τύποι ρωμαϊκής ζωγραφικής, με μικρότερη ή μεγαλύτερη ελληνική επιρροή ήταν οι εξής:  Νωπογραφίες  Ψηφιδω...
 Νωπογραφίες Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η ζωγραφική
 Ψηφιδωτά Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η ζωγραφική
Σύγκριση Ελληνικής και Ρωμαϊκής ζωγραφικής Κεφάλαιο VI.1.4: Η ζωγραφική Ελληνιστική ζωγραφική (3ος – 1ος αι. π.Χ.) Ρωμαϊκή...
Η μικροτεχνία τέθηκε, επίσης, στην υπηρεσία της αυτοκρατορικής προπαγάνδας, κυρίως μέσω των καμέων και των νομισμάτων. Επί...
Περισσότερο οπτικοακουστικό υλικό και υλικό μελέτης στις ψηφιακές τάξεις μας η-τάξη Google Classroom
