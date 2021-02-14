History of the ancient world (lyceum) vi.1.2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VI.1.2: Οι διάδοχοι του Αυγούστου
Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες
Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες Το ρωμαϊκό κράτος από το θάνατο του Οκταβιανού Αυγούστου το 14 μ.Χ. ως το 193 μ.Χ. κυβέρνησαν...
Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες 14-68 μ.Χ.: Δυναστεία Ιουλιο- Κλαυδιανή •Το ρωμαϊκό κράτος εξελίσσεται σε μια πανίσχυρη αυτοκ...
Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες 69-96 μ.Χ.: Δυναστεία Φλαβίων •Το ρωμαϊκό κράτος σταθεροποιείται πολιτικά και επεκτείνεται σε...
Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες 96-192 μ.Χ.: Δυναστεία Αντωνίνων •Το ρωμαϊκό κράτος φτάνει στη μέγιστη πολιτιστική ανάπτυξη κ...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Τον τρόπο διοίκησης που εγκαινίασε ο Αύγουστος (Principatus) συνέχισαν με τροποποιήσεις οι μετέπε...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Η Ρώμη ήταν πάντοτε η μεγαλούπολη της αυτοκρατορίας και το κέντρο των εξελίξεων, όμως ο πρωταγωνι...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο • Η Σύγκλητος απέκτησε πολλά μέλη από τις επαρχίες (π.χ. Γαλατία, Ισπανία κ.α.).
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο • Το δικαίωμα του ρωμαίου πολίτη παραχωρήθηκε σε ολοένα και περισσότερους κατοίκους εκτός Ιταλίας...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο • Αρκετοί αυτοκράτορες κατάγονταν από τις επαρχίες (π.χ. ο Τραϊανός είχε γεννηθεί στην Ισπανία) κ...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο • Στις επαρχίες ιδρύθηκαν πόλεις-αποικίες (coloniae) όπου εγκαταστάθηκαν λεγεωνάριοι. Κάποιες εξε...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Στη Δύση και στη Βόρειο Αφρική πλην Αιγύπτου οι κάτοικοι επηρεάστηκαν από το ρωμαϊκό πολιτισμό κα...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Επικράτησε ως τον 4ο αι. μ.Χ. σε όλη την αυτοκρατορία (Imperium Romanum) η Ρωμαϊκή Ειρήνη (Pax Ro...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Ευημερία για μεγάλο μέρος των υπηκόων χάρη στην ελεύθερη διακίνηση αγαθών (πλακόστρωτοι δρόμοι, ...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Ασφάλεια από εξωτερικούς εχθρούς χάρη στις νικηφόρες ρωμαϊκές λεγεώνες, τους ικανούς αυτοκράτορε...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Εφαρμογή του εξελιγμένου ρωμαϊκού δικαίου το οποίο ήταν μια από τις μεγαλύτερες συνεισφορές των ...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Το ρωμαϊκό δίκαιο: 1. Εξελίχθηκε σταδιακά από τη Δωδεκάδελτο σε ένα σύνθετο πνευματικό δημιούργημ...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Το ρωμαϊκό δίκαιο: 2. Επεκτάθηκε μέσω αυτοκρατορικών αποφάσεων, πραιτορικών διαταγμάτων και συγκλ...
Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Το ρωμαϊκό δίκαιο: 3. Ήταν πολύπλοκο με αποτέλεσμα να απαιτηθούν ειδικοί για την ερμηνεία του, οι...
Περισσότερο οπτικοακουστικό υλικό και υλικό μελέτης στις ψηφιακές τάξεις μας η-τάξη Google Classroom
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

History of the ancient world (lyceum) vi.1.2

12 views

Published on

History of the ancient world (lyceum) vi.1.2
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ ΑΡΧΑΙΟΥ ΚΟΣΜΟΥ Α' ΛΥΚΕΙΟΥ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

History of the ancient world (lyceum) vi.1.2

  1. 1. Ιστορία του Αρχαίου Κόσμου Α’ Λυκείου Κεφάλαιο VI.1.2: Οι διάδοχοι του Αυγούστου
  2. 2. Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες
  3. 3. Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες Το ρωμαϊκό κράτος από το θάνατο του Οκταβιανού Αυγούστου το 14 μ.Χ. ως το 193 μ.Χ. κυβέρνησαν τρεις δυναστείες αυτοκρατόρων.
  4. 4. Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες 14-68 μ.Χ.: Δυναστεία Ιουλιο- Κλαυδιανή •Το ρωμαϊκό κράτος εξελίσσεται σε μια πανίσχυρη αυτοκρατορία που επιβάλει τη θέλησή της, όμως οι αυτοκράτορες εμφανίζουν σταδιακά δεσποτική συμπεριφορά (π.χ. Καλιγούλας, Νέρων).
  5. 5. Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες 69-96 μ.Χ.: Δυναστεία Φλαβίων •Το ρωμαϊκό κράτος σταθεροποιείται πολιτικά και επεκτείνεται σε έκταση. Η Ρώμη λαμπρύνεται με νέα οικοδομήματα, όπως το Κολοσσαίο και οι θριαμβικές αψίδες.
  6. 6. Οι αυτοκρατορικές δυναστείες 96-192 μ.Χ.: Δυναστεία Αντωνίνων •Το ρωμαϊκό κράτος φτάνει στη μέγιστη πολιτιστική ανάπτυξη και εδαφική εξάπλωση. Διοικείται από μια σειρά 5 σπουδαίων αυτοκρατόρων («Καλοί αυτοκράτορες»).
  7. 7. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο
  8. 8. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Τον τρόπο διοίκησης που εγκαινίασε ο Αύγουστος (Principatus) συνέχισαν με τροποποιήσεις οι μετέπειτα αυτοκράτορες: • Η διοίκηση του αυτοκράτορα έγινε ολοένα και πιο συγκεντρωτική. • Η Σύγκλητος διαρκώς αποδυναμωνόταν.
  9. 9. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Η Ρώμη ήταν πάντοτε η μεγαλούπολη της αυτοκρατορίας και το κέντρο των εξελίξεων, όμως ο πρωταγωνιστικός ρόλος της στην διοίκηση του κράτους προοδευτικά μειώθηκε για τους παρακάτω λόγους:
  10. 10. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο • Η Σύγκλητος απέκτησε πολλά μέλη από τις επαρχίες (π.χ. Γαλατία, Ισπανία κ.α.).
  11. 11. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο • Το δικαίωμα του ρωμαίου πολίτη παραχωρήθηκε σε ολοένα και περισσότερους κατοίκους εκτός Ιταλίας ώσπου, το 212 μ.Χ., με διάταγμα του αυτοκράτορα Καρακάλλα, όλοι οι ελεύθεροι κάτοικοι της αυτοκρατορίας αναγνωρίστηκαν ως ρωμαίοι πολίτες ανεξαρτήτως καταγωγής.
  12. 12. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο • Αρκετοί αυτοκράτορες κατάγονταν από τις επαρχίες (π.χ. ο Τραϊανός είχε γεννηθεί στην Ισπανία) και φρόντισαν για την ανάπτυξή τους. Τούτο θα γενικευθεί τον 3ο αι. μ.Χ..
  13. 13. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο • Στις επαρχίες ιδρύθηκαν πόλεις-αποικίες (coloniae) όπου εγκαταστάθηκαν λεγεωνάριοι. Κάποιες εξελίχθηκαν σε σημαντικά πολιτικά κέντρα (π.χ. Τρεβήροι-Τρίερ στη σημερινή Γερμανία η οποία έφτασε να γίνει διοικητική έδρα τμήματος της αυτοκρατορίας με δικό της παλάτι τον 4ο αι. μ.Χ.).
  14. 14. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Στη Δύση και στη Βόρειο Αφρική πλην Αιγύπτου οι κάτοικοι επηρεάστηκαν από το ρωμαϊκό πολιτισμό και εκλατινίστηκαν σε σημαντικό βαθμό (Γαλατία, Βελγική, Αγγλία, Ισπανία, Λιβύη, Δακία).
  15. 15. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Επικράτησε ως τον 4ο αι. μ.Χ. σε όλη την αυτοκρατορία (Imperium Romanum) η Ρωμαϊκή Ειρήνη (Pax Romana) με τα εξής χαρακτηριστικά:
  16. 16. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Ευημερία για μεγάλο μέρος των υπηκόων χάρη στην ελεύθερη διακίνηση αγαθών (πλακόστρωτοι δρόμοι, γέφυρες, ναυσιπλοϊα, εσωτερική ασφάλεια) την οικονομική ισχύ της Ρώμης και την άνθηση του πολιτισμού.
  17. 17. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Ασφάλεια από εξωτερικούς εχθρούς χάρη στις νικηφόρες ρωμαϊκές λεγεώνες, τους ικανούς αυτοκράτορες και τα καλά φυλασσόμενα σύνορα (εκατοντάδες φρούρια και χιλιόμετρα οχυρώσεων στις πιο επικίνδυνες περιοχές).
  18. 18. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Εφαρμογή του εξελιγμένου ρωμαϊκού δικαίου το οποίο ήταν μια από τις μεγαλύτερες συνεισφορές των Ρωμαίων στον πολιτισμό.
  19. 19. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Το ρωμαϊκό δίκαιο: 1. Εξελίχθηκε σταδιακά από τη Δωδεκάδελτο σε ένα σύνθετο πνευματικό δημιούργημα, προϊόν της πολυπλοκότητας της αυτοκρατορίας, της ρωμαϊκής λογικής σκέψης (ratio), της επίδρασης του ελληνικού κόσμου αλλά και, αργότερα, της χριστιανικής ηθικής.
  20. 20. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Το ρωμαϊκό δίκαιο: 2. Επεκτάθηκε μέσω αυτοκρατορικών αποφάσεων, πραιτορικών διαταγμάτων και συγκλητικών ψηφισμάτων για να καλύψει τις ανάγκες των εκατομμυρίων κατοίκων, διαφορετικών εθνοτήτων, θρησκειών και εθίμων.
  21. 21. Η διοίκηση και το δίκαιο Το ρωμαϊκό δίκαιο: 3. Ήταν πολύπλοκο με αποτέλεσμα να απαιτηθούν ειδικοί για την ερμηνεία του, οι νομοδιδάσκαλοι (Σάλβος Ιουλιανός κ.α.).
  22. 22. Περισσότερο οπτικοακουστικό υλικό και υλικό μελέτης στις ψηφιακές τάξεις μας η-τάξη Google Classroom

×