Background of study  Water is the source of life ( Al-Quran)  Water is the important factor for the growth, germination ...
Problem statement  Turbidity increases during rainfall or due to flow changes or disturbances leading to high variations ...
Objective of study  To develop a turbidity sensor that has a connection with solenoid valve in order to control the quali...
Scope  To assist in monitoring the quality of water in the rainwater harvesting tank  To assist in maintenance of rainwa...
Methodology 1. Planning 4. Implementation 2. Information gathering and requirement 3. Analysis and design 5. Performance e...
System flow design
Result Objective 1 : To develop a turbidity sensor that has a connection with solenoid valve in order to control the quali...
Complete circuit of project
Prototype of project
Result Objective 2 : To test the functionally for each system requirement for ensuring the system benefit for controlling ...
Result of functional testing Hardware User Percent Free from Error Error success fails Turbidity sensor 1. Able to detect ...
Reading of reading of voltage and nephelometric turbidity unit Reading before detect turbid Reading after detect turbid
Conclusion  The main goal of this system is to control the quality of water in the rainwater harvesting tank is suitable ...
Recommendation The system can be improve to make this system become more advance. For example, this system can be added wi...
References  Amruta, M. K., & Satish, M. T. (2013). Solar powered water quality monitoring system using wireless sensor ne...
Aug. 27, 2021
Aug. 27, 2021
mechatronic in sustainable agriculture irrigation

  1. 1. Background of study  Water is the source of life ( Al-Quran)  Water is the important factor for the growth, germination and productivity of the plant (Went, 1949).  Sustainable in agriculture playing a main role in the agricultural industry in term of produce high quality of product without pollutes the environment.  The use of rainwater as a source of water for irrigates the crop is one of the sustainable agriculture.
  2. 2. Problem statement  Turbidity increases during rainfall or due to flow changes or disturbances leading to high variations in turbidity levels (Mylvahanen et al., 1998)  Irrigating with dirty or turbid water is the potential heavy metal accumulation in soil and foodstuff (Battilani et al., 2009).  Unneeded particular substances on the rooftop and gutter such as moss, dry leaves and rust that attached at the rooftop and gutter also will be flow together to the rainwater harvesting storage tank during rainfall
  3. 3. Objective of study  To develop a turbidity sensor that has a connection with solenoid valve in order to control the quality of water in rainwater harvesting tank  To test the functionally for each system requirement for ensuring the system benefit for controlling and monitoring the quality of water.
  4. 4. Scope  To assist in monitoring the quality of water in the rainwater harvesting tank  To assist in maintenance of rainwater harvesting tank
  5. 5. Methodology 1. Planning 4. Implementation 2. Information gathering and requirement 3. Analysis and design 5. Performance evaluation
  6. 6. System flow design
  7. 7. Result Objective 1 : To develop a turbidity sensor that has a connection with solenoid valve in order to control the quality of water in rainwater harvesting tank
  8. 8. Complete circuit of project
  9. 9. Prototype of project
  10. 10. Result Objective 2 : To test the functionally for each system requirement for ensuring the system benefit for controlling and monitoring the quality of water.
  11. 11. Result of functional testing Hardware User Percent Free from Error Error success fails Turbidity sensor 1. Able to detect turbidity 19 1 95% 5% Solenoid Valve 1. Able to open and close 19 1 95% 5%
  12. 12. Reading of reading of voltage and nephelometric turbidity unit Reading before detect turbid Reading after detect turbid
  13. 13. Conclusion  The main goal of this system is to control the quality of water in the rainwater harvesting tank is suitable for supply to the crop.  The objectives of this system is open the valve of solenoid valve automatically when turbid level is high and to reduce the burden of farmer to monitor the quality of water in rainwater harvesting tank.
  14. 14. Recommendation The system can be improve to make this system become more advance. For example, this system can be added with GSM SIM900A or IOT system to make the system become more advance. By doing so, the farmer can control and can know how much the water flow out when the turbid level is high through the notification via phone. This will enhance the farmer in term of monitoring the quantity of water in the rainwater harvesting tank and also can ease the work to get the data about the condition of water every time and everywhere without limit.
  15. 15. References  Amruta, M. K., & Satish, M. T. (2013). Solar powered water quality monitoring system using wireless sensor network. In 2013 International Mutli-Conference on Automation, Computing, Communication, Control and Compressed Sensing (iMac4s), 281-285.  Gaiani, C., Banon, S., Scher, J., Schuck, P., & Hardy, J. (2005). Use of a turbidity sensor to characterize micellar casein powder rehydration: Influence of some technological effects. Journal of Dairy Science, 88(8), 2700-2706.  Horsburgh, J. S., Jones, A. S., Stevens, D. K., Tarboton, D. G., & Mesner, N. O. (2010). A sensor network for high frequency estimation of water quality constituent fluxes using surrogates. Environmental Modelling & Software, 25(9), 1031-1044.  Thompson, T. L., Pang, H. C., & Li, Y. Y. (2009). The potential contribution of subsurface drip irrigation to water-saving agriculture in the western USA. Agricultural Sciences in China, 8(7), 850-854.  Ward, F. A., & Michelsen, A. (2002). The economic value of water in agriculture: concepts and policy applications. Water Policy, 4(5), 423-446

mechatronic in sustainable agriculture irrigation

