Presentation1 nontokozi

PowerPoint presentation by: Nontokozo Mabuza Student@ University of Johannesburg Date:2020-08-19
ICT IN SOUTH AFRICAN EDUCATION
What Is ICT  What comes into your mind when you think of ICT  What does it mean in South African education context  Wha...
 “Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most i...
Meaning of ICT  Information Communication a ICT refers to technologies that provide access to information through telecom...
What does ICT mean in education  Education in schools meant teaching in a traditional way, meaning using chalkboards, boo...
continuation  Teachers make use of projector to teach  Use microphones to accommodate every learner in class  Use onlin...
Does ICT in education mean complete change of the curriculum?.  Integrating ICT in education mean change in curriculum an...
Benefits of ICT in Education( learners)  Learning becomes more interesting  It grasp learner’s attention  Leaner’s part...
Teachers  Assist teachers with lesson planning  Teachers can connect other professional fields in education  Unlimited ...
What could be the Challenges faced when integrating ICT in SA education  Electricity=Schools from rural areas become more...
Solutions to prevent challenges in integrating ICT in schools  Provided computer training for both teachers and learners ...
references  Bray, B. (2009). Education@ https://www.slideshare.net/olliebray/ict-in-education-2009-pgde-teacher-training-...
