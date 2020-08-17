Konsep seni rupa 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KONSEP SENI RUPA INTAN RAHAYU MARVIANA, S.Pd
GAYA SENI RUPA MURNI NUSANTARA DAN MANCANEGARA : 1. Tradisional Gaya seni rupa tradisional bersifat turun-temurun, artinya...
a. Reprentatif berasal dari representasi yang mengandung pengertian sesungguhnya,nyata, atau sesuai dengan keadaan. Perwuj...
NEXT… 3. Deformatif berasal dari deformasi yang berarti perubahan bentuk. Bentuk alam diubah sedemikian rupa sehingga meng...
NEXT… c. Ekspresionisme adalah aliran/gaya seni rupa yang penggambarannya sesuai dengan keadaan jiwa perupanya yang sponta...
PENGERTIAN SENI RUPA TERAPAN Seni rupa terapan merupakan suatu karya seni rupa yang dipakai dalam kehidupan sehari-hari ya...
NEXT.. • Arsitektur Bangunan Bangunan di Indonesia sangat beragam. Seni rupa terapan juga terlihat dari berbagai arsitektu...
PERBEDAAN SENI RUPA MURNI DAN TERAPAN Seni rupa dilihat dari fungsinya dibedakan antara seni rupa murni dan terapan, prose...
SELESAI….
SENI RUPA TERAPAN

  1. 1. KONSEP SENI RUPA INTAN RAHAYU MARVIANA, S.Pd
  2. 2. GAYA SENI RUPA MURNI NUSANTARA DAN MANCANEGARA : 1. Tradisional Gaya seni rupa tradisional bersifat turun-temurun, artinya karya seni rupa yang dicipta oleh masyarakat tidak mengalami perubahan dari masa ke masa. Gaya seni tradisional dapat dibedakan menjadi dua gaya, yaitu primitif dan klasik: a. Primitif Istilah primitif diambil dari kata prima yang berarti pokok atau hal yang mendasar (sederhana). Masyarakat yang budayanya primitf memiliki karya seni rupa dengan ciri-ciri sederhana, baik dari segi bentuk maupun warnanya. b. Klasik mengandung pengertian kuno atau zaman dahulu kala. Di nusantara zaman klasik terjadi pada masa Hindu-Budha. Gaya klasik ini dipengaruhi oleh budaya India melalui agama Hindu Budha. Hal ini dapat dilihat dari bentuk bangunan candi dan patung, seperti Candi Borobudur dan Candi Prambanan. 2. Modern adalah corak karya seni rupa yang sudah mengalami kemajuan, perubahan dan pembaharuan. Secara umum, modernisasi gaya seni rupa dapat dibedakan menjadi tiga, yaitu :
  3. 3. a. Reprentatif berasal dari representasi yang mengandung pengertian sesungguhnya,nyata, atau sesuai dengan keadaan. Perwujudan gaya seni rupa ini menggambarkan keadaan yang nyata pada kehidupan masyarakat atau keadaan alam. Gaya seni rupa yang tergolong representatif, antara lain : romantis, naturalis, dan realis. • Romantisme adalah gaya/aliran seni rupa yang penggambarannyamengandung cerita kehidupan manusia atau binatang. Perupa mancanegara tokohnya adalah Fransisco Goya (Spanyol), Turner (Inggris), Rubens (Belanda). Perupa Nusantara adalah Raden Saleh. • Naturalisme adalah :gaya/aliran seni rupa poenggambarannya sesuai dengan keadaan alam atau alami. Perupa mancanegara adalah Rubens, claude, Gainsborough, dan Turner. Perupa Nusantara adalah Abdullah Suryobroto, Wakidi, Mas Pringadi, Basuki Abdullah. • Realisme adalah gaya/aliran seni rupa yang pengggambarannya sesuai dengan kenyataan hidup. Perupa Nusantara adalah : Trubus, Tarmizi, Wardoyo, dan Dullah. Perupa Mancanegara adalah Rembandt van Rijn (Belanda). NEXT…
  4. 4. NEXT… 3. Deformatif berasal dari deformasi yang berarti perubahan bentuk. Bentuk alam diubah sedemikian rupa sehingga menghasilkan bentuk baru, namun masi menyerupai bentuk aslinya. Gaya seni rupa yang tergolong deformatif, antara lain : Surrealisme, impresionisme, ekspresionisme, dan kubisme. a. Surealisme adalah gaya/aliran seni rupa yang penggambarannya melebih- lebihkan kenyataan, bahkan ada yang menyebutnya otomatisme psikis yang murni atau alam mimpi. Perupa mancanegara tokohnya adalah : Salvador Dali dari Italia. b. Impressionisme adalah aliran/gaya seni rupa yang penggambarannya sesuai kesan saat objek tersebut di lukis. Gaya ini dipelopori oleh perupa mancanegara seperti : Claude Monet, Paul Cezzanne, Georges Seurat dan Paul Gaguin. Perupa Nusantara adalah S. Sudjojono.
  5. 5. NEXT… c. Ekspresionisme adalah aliran/gaya seni rupa yang penggambarannya sesuai dengan keadaan jiwa perupanya yang spontan pada saat melihat objek. Tohoh mancanegara adalah Vincent van Gogh dari Belanda. Perupa nusantara adalah Affandi. d. Kubisme adalah aliran/gaya seni rupa yang penggambarannya berupa bidang persegi empat atau bentuk dasarnya kubus. Tokoh mancanegara adalah Pablo Picasso dari Spanyol. Perupa Nusantara adalah But Mochtar, Mochtar Apin, Srihadi, Fajar Sidik. 4. Nonrepresentatif (abstraksionisme): Kata Nonrepresentatif atau abstrak mengandung pengertian suatu bentuk yang sukar dikenali. Suatu gaya yang sederhana bahkan bentuknya sama sekali meninggalkan bentuk alam. Karya seni rupa abstrak berupa susunan garis, bentuk, dan warna yang terbebas dari bentuk alam.
  6. 6. PENGERTIAN SENI RUPA TERAPAN Seni rupa terapan merupakan suatu karya seni rupa yang dipakai dalam kehidupan sehari-hari yang mengandung nilai fungsi tertentu disamping nilai seni yang dimiliki. Fungsi dari karya seni rupa dapat dibedakan menjadi dua jenis, yaitu: 1. Fungsi estetis merupakan sebuah fungsi yang semata-mata di dibuat untuk benda hias misalnya, karya batik ataupun tenun yang dibuat secata khusus untuk hiasan kerjinan, dinding, vas bunga, serta topeng. 2. Fungsi praktis merupakan sebuah karya seni yang dibuat sebagai pokok pembuatan benda pakai misalnya, perabotan rumah tangga, kursi, meja, serta tekstil. Seperti: • Rumah Adat di Indonesia memiliki bentuk yang beraneka ragam. Jika melihat dari arsitektur bangunan rumah adat di Indoensia dengan secara keseluruhanmaka kita dapat membedakan bangunan adat ini berdasarkan atapnya, ragam hiasnya, bahan baku dan bentuknya.
  7. 7. NEXT.. • Arsitektur Bangunan Bangunan di Indonesia sangat beragam. Seni rupa terapan juga terlihat dari berbagai arsitektur bangunan di Indonesia. Candi adalah salah satu contoh arsitektur banunan di Indonesia yang menerapkan seni rupa terapan. • Senjata Tradisional Berbeda dengan fungsi senjata masa lalu, pemakaian senajta terdisional sekarang lebih sering ditunjukan untuk peralatan bekerja. Ada juga yang memakainya sebagai perlengkapan ritual, pertunjukan tradisional, perlengkapan adat, serta untuk benda hias. • Transportasi Tradisional yang masih mempertahankan ciri khas dan bentuk tradisionalnya masih dapay kita temukan di berbagai wilayah Nusantara. Misalnya, kereta kuda, becak, perahu dan pedati. Seni Kriya • Seni Kriya sangat luas, namun secara garis besar bisa dibagi dalam 4 kelompok, antara lain : Kriya Pahat, Kriya Tekstil, Kriya Anyaman, Kriya Keramik
  8. 8. PERBEDAAN SENI RUPA MURNI DAN TERAPAN Seni rupa dilihat dari fungsinya dibedakan antara seni rupa murni dan terapan, proses penciptaan seni rupa murni lebih condong pada ekspresi jiwa semata, misal lukisan, sedangkan dengan seni rupa terapan proses pembautannya mempunyai tujuan dan fungsi tertentu misalnya seni kriya. Namun, jika kita lihat dari segi wujud dan bentuknya, seni rupa terbagi menjadi 2 yaitu seni rupa 2 dimensi yang hanya mempunyai panjang dan lebar saja dan serni rupa 3 dimensi yang lebih memiliki panjang lebar dan ruang.
  9. 9. SELESAI….

