Gastrointestinal disorders in pregnancy

‫الجهاز‬ ‫ابات‬‫ر‬‫اضط‬‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫ي‬‫الهضم‬‫الحمل‬ Gastrointestinal Disorders ‫الدكتور‬‫محمد‬‫العجمي‬
⦿‫ينخفض‬‫المري‬ ‫من‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الضغط‬ ⦿‫تنقص‬‫المعدية‬ ‫الحوية‬ ‫الحركات‬‫والمعوية‬ ⦿‫يتأخر‬‫اإلفراغ‬‫ويزداد‬...
⦿‫تنقص‬‫في‬ ‫الكلي‬ ‫والبروتين‬ ‫األلبومين‬ ‫مستويات‬‫بنسبة‬ ‫المصل‬20-40%‫ويعود‬‫هذا‬ً‫ا‬‫جزئي‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫لتمدد‬‫الدم‬. ⦿‫تن...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫والقياء‬ ‫الغثيان‬ ‫يصيب‬~50%‫في‬ ‫الحوامل‬ ‫من‬‫الحمل‬ ‫بواكير‬. ‫عادة‬ ‫األعراض‬ ‫تبدأ‬‫حول‬‫األس...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫أكثر‬ ‫الحملي‬ ‫القياء‬ ‫فرط‬ ‫مراضة‬‫مناسب‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫عالج‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إن‬ ‫خطيرة‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫وقد‬ ,‫أقل‬...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫المخاطر‬‫ترافق‬ ‫التي‬‫القياء‬ ‫فرط‬‫الحملي‬: ‫الجنين‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫تحلل‬ ‫األم‬ ‫صوديوم‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫الغثيان‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المسؤولة‬ ‫األسباب‬‫والقياء‬‫جيد‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫مفهومة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫خالل‬. ‫النظريات‬‫ا...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫نفي‬‫األخرى‬ ‫األسباب‬‫للغثيان‬‫والقياء‬: ‫المجاري‬ ‫انتان‬‫البولية‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫كالسيوم‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫د...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫تجنب‬‫تحتوي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫السوائل‬‫الدكستروز‬‫السكر‬ ‫الداء‬ ‫مريضات‬ ‫في‬ ‫ماعدا‬.‫ت‬ ‫فقد‬‫ع‬ّ‫سر‬ ‫الت...
‫االستقصاءات‬ U&Es, FBC, LFTs, TFTs, MSU ‫للرحم‬ ‫ايكوغرافي‬ ‫السوائل‬ ‫ملحي‬ ‫محلول‬0.9%‫واحد‬ ‫ليتر‬+20-40mEq‫كلور‬...
‫القياء‬ ‫مضادات‬ 1) Cyclizine 50 mg po/im/iv tds 2) Promethazine 25 mg po nocte 3) Stemetil 5 mg po tds; 12.5 mg im/iv t...
‫القلس‬‫المعدي‬‫المريئي‬(GERD) Dr. Mohamed Alajami 70%‫الحوامل‬ ‫من‬.(‫خاصة‬‫من‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫الثلث‬ ‫في‬‫الحمل‬) ‫السبب‬: ...
‫القلس‬ ‫أعراض‬‫المعدي‬‫المريئي‬(GERD) Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫حس‬‫االستلقاء‬ ‫ووضعية‬ ‫بالوجبات‬ ‫يتفاقم‬ ‫القص‬ ‫خلف‬ ‫انز...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫عرضية‬. ‫التنظير‬‫هضمي‬ ‫نزف‬ ‫يحصل‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مستطب‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الهضمي‬‫مهم‬. ‫تجنب‬‫المثيرات‬‫الغذا...
‫الحموضة‬ ‫مضادات‬ Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫آمنة‬‫بحرية‬ ‫تستعمل‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫المستحضرات‬‫فعالية‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫السائلة‬‫ويج...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫حاصرات‬H2(‫السيمتدين‬‫والرانتيدين‬) ‫ستطب‬ُ‫ت‬‫إذا‬‫استجابة‬ ‫تحصل‬ ‫لم‬‫باإلجراءات‬‫السابقة‬. ‫طي...
‫الهضمية‬ ‫القرحة‬PEPTIC ULCER Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫يتمتع‬‫انتاج‬ ‫بسبب‬ ,‫الهضمية‬ ‫القرحة‬ ‫تطور‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫نسبية‬ ‫بحماية‬...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫المعالجة‬: .‫تجنب‬ 1‫الكافئين‬,,‫التدخين‬‫الحريف‬ ‫الطعام‬. .‫حموضة‬ ‫مضادات‬ 2,‫مستقبالت‬ ‫مضادات‬H...
‫االمساك‬CONSTIPATION Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫الحمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫شائع‬ ‫عرض‬‫الطبيعي‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫نقص‬‫حركة‬‫الكولون‬ ‫ضعف‬‫للغثيا...
‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحمل‬ Obstetric cholestasis Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫االضطراب‬ ‫هو‬‫األكثر‬ ‫الكبدي‬ً...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫السبب‬‫غير‬‫معروف‬. ‫تأهب‬‫وراثي‬(~30%‫لديهن‬‫قصة‬‫عائلية‬)‫صفراوي‬ ‫ركودي‬ ‫لتأثير‬‫لالستروجي‬‫نات...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫ويمكن‬ ‫الحكة؛‬ً‫ا‬‫بدء‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫أن‬‫من‬‫األسبوع‬20. ‫اندفاعات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بطني‬ ‫ألم‬ ‫دون‬‫جلدية‬ ً‫ا...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫مخبريا‬: .1‫ا‬‫رتفاع‬‫في‬ ‫بسيط‬‫الترانسأمينات‬‫الكبد‬‫ية‬AST‫أو‬ALT .‫في‬ ‫بسيط‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫سوى‬ ‫نص...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫التفريقي‬ ‫التشخيص‬: .‫الفيروسي‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫التهاب‬ 1‫المزمن‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحاد‬ .‫المرارة‬ ‫أمراض‬ 2(‫الكبد...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫نزف‬‫الخالص‬(‫بعوز‬‫فيتامين‬K‫الدهون‬ ‫امتصاص‬ ‫لسوء‬ ‫التالي‬) ‫الوالدة‬‫الباكرة‬19-60% ‫األمنيوس...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫مراقبة‬‫الكبد‬ ‫وظائف‬‫وأزمنة‬‫منتظم‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫التخثر‬. ‫الوالدة‬ ‫لتعجيل‬ ‫داعي‬ ‫ال‬‫عند‬‫األسبوع‬...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫يمكن‬‫مضادات‬ ‫بمشاركة‬ ‫األعراض‬ ‫على‬ ‫السيطرة‬‫الهيستامين‬‫يات‬ّ‫طر‬ُ‫م‬‫وال‬mollients, ‫و‬Ursode...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA)‫بجرعة‬14-16‫مغ‬/‫كغ‬/‫اليوم‬. ‫المستعملة‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫األدوية‬ ‫من‬: chol...
‫تشحم‬‫في‬ ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬‫الحمل‬(AFLP) Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫اختالط‬‫نادر‬‫بالغ‬‫الحمل‬ ‫من‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫الثلث‬ ‫في‬ ‫يحدث‬...
‫تشحم‬‫في‬ ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬‫الحمل‬(AFLP) Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫السريرية‬ ‫التظاهرات‬‫مختلفة‬ ‫عام‬ ‫تعب‬ ‫شديد‬ ‫شهية‬ ‫ف...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫بالموجودات‬‫المميزة‬ ‫السريرية‬‫وبالتحاليل‬‫التالية‬ ‫المخبرية‬: .‫زمن‬ ‫زيادة‬ 1‫البروثرومبين‬‫وزمن...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami •‫التخثر‬ ‫اعتالل‬‫البطن‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫نزف‬ ‫مع‬ •‫سبات‬‫كبدي‬ •‫قصور‬‫كلوي‬ •‫الشديدة‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫في‬ ‫الج...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫المهبلية‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫ض‬‫ف‬ُ‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫الفورية‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫الداعمة‬ ‫االجراءات‬ ‫السوائل‬‫غلوكوز‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الور...
‫التهاب‬‫الكبد‬‫الفيروسي‬ Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫بالتهاب‬ ‫الحامل‬ ‫تصاب‬(A,B,C,D,E)ً‫ا‬‫تمام‬‫الحامل‬ ‫كغي...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami ®‫األم‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫إذا‬‫مصابة‬:‫يجب‬‫الوليد‬ ‫يعطى‬ ‫أن‬‫الغلوبولين‬‫م‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫اللتهاب‬ ‫المناعي‬‫لقاح‬...
Dr. Mohamed Alajami
  1. 1. ‫الجهاز‬ ‫ابات‬‫ر‬‫اضط‬‫ي‬‫ف‬ ‫ي‬‫الهضم‬‫الحمل‬ Gastrointestinal Disorders ‫الدكتور‬‫محمد‬‫العجمي‬
  2. 2. ⦿‫ينخفض‬‫المري‬ ‫من‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الضغط‬ ⦿‫تنقص‬‫المعدية‬ ‫الحوية‬ ‫الحركات‬‫والمعوية‬ ⦿‫يتأخر‬‫اإلفراغ‬‫ويزداد‬ ‫المعدي‬‫الدقيقة‬ ‫األمعاء‬ ‫في‬ ‫المرور‬ ‫زمن‬‫والغليظة‬. ‫في‬ ‫الفيزيولوجية‬ ‫التغيرات‬‫الحمل‬ Dr. Mohamed Alajami
  3. 3. ⦿‫تنقص‬‫في‬ ‫الكلي‬ ‫والبروتين‬ ‫األلبومين‬ ‫مستويات‬‫بنسبة‬ ‫المصل‬20-40%‫ويعود‬‫هذا‬ً‫ا‬‫جزئي‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫لتمدد‬‫الدم‬. ⦿‫تنقص‬‫مستويات‬(ALT& AST),‫الحد‬ ‫وينقص‬‫األعلى‬‫لهذه‬‫الخمائر‬.‫غي‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫لذلك‬‫ر‬ ‫في‬ ‫خفيف‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫طبيعي‬‫الترانسأمينات‬‫ا‬ ‫الركود‬ ‫لتشخيص‬ ً‫ا‬‫كافي‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫قد‬‫الحملي‬ ‫لصفراوي‬ ‫االرتعاج‬ ‫مقدمة‬ ‫تقويم‬ ‫في‬ ‫أو‬. ⦿‫يزداد‬‫تركيز‬‫الفوسفاتاز‬‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫انتاجه‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫الضعف‬ ‫من‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫القلوية‬‫المش‬‫يمة‬,‫تزيد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫مع‬. ⦿‫تتغير‬ ‫ال‬‫كبير‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫انزيمات‬ ‫تراكيز‬‫وال‬‫في‬ ‫مهم‬ ‫تغير‬ ‫يحدث‬‫ت‬‫ركيز‬ ‫البيلروبين‬‫الطبيعي‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫خالل‬. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫في‬ ‫الفيزيولوجية‬ ‫التغيرات‬‫الحمل‬
  4. 4. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫والقياء‬ ‫الغثيان‬ ‫يصيب‬~50%‫في‬ ‫الحوامل‬ ‫من‬‫الحمل‬ ‫بواكير‬. ‫عادة‬ ‫األعراض‬ ‫تبدأ‬‫حول‬‫األسبوع‬5-6‫من‬‫الحمل‬. ‫الغثيان‬ ‫يختفي‬‫والقياء‬‫الحمل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الثاني‬ ‫الثلث‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫عادة‬. ‫االقياءات‬‫أكثر‬ ‫الحملية‬‫عند‬: ‫الخروسات‬ ‫الحمول‬‫المتعددة‬ ‫أمراض‬‫الطبقة‬‫المغذية‬ ‫تميل‬‫الالحقة‬ ‫الحمول‬ ‫في‬ ‫للتكرر‬. Hyperemesis= severe or prolonged vomiting ‫الحملي‬ ‫القياء‬ ‫وفرط‬ ‫والقياء‬ ‫الغثيان‬ NAUSEA, VOMITING AND HYPEREMESIS
  5. 5. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫أكثر‬ ‫الحملي‬ ‫القياء‬ ‫فرط‬ ‫مراضة‬‫مناسب‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫عالج‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إن‬ ‫خطيرة‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫وقد‬ ,‫أقل‬ ‫لكنها‬ ‫؛‬ ً‫ا‬‫شيوع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الحملي‬ ‫القياء‬ ‫فرط‬ ‫يترافق‬: ‫نقص‬‫وزن‬‫واضح‬ ‫واضطرابات‬ ‫تجفاف‬‫شوارد‬ •‫نقص‬‫الدم‬ ‫بوتاسيوم‬ •‫قالء‬‫الدم‬ ‫كلور‬ ‫بنقص‬ ‫استقالبي‬metabolic hypochloraemic alkalosis. ‫هو‬ ‫شائع‬ ‫عرض‬ ‫هناك‬‫اإللعاب‬ptyalism–‫اللعاب‬ ‫بلع‬ ‫على‬ ‫القدرة‬ ‫عدم‬. ‫الحملي‬ ‫القياء‬ ‫وفرط‬ ‫والقياء‬ ‫الغثيان‬ NAUSEA, VOMITING AND HYPEREMESIS ‫ضمورعضلي‬ ‫البول‬ ‫في‬ ‫كيتونية‬ ‫أجسام‬
  6. 6. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫المخاطر‬‫ترافق‬ ‫التي‬‫القياء‬ ‫فرط‬‫الحملي‬: ‫الجنين‬ ‫نمو‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫تحلل‬ ‫األم‬ ‫صوديوم‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫يسبب‬‫الميلين‬Pontine Myelinolysis ‫عوز‬ ‫يسبب‬‫الثيامين‬‫اعتالل‬‫دماغي‬Wernicke’s Encephalopathy ‫واسمات‬‫شدة‬‫القياءات‬‫الحملية‬: ‫وزن‬ ‫نقص‬>10% ‫يرتفع‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫طبيعية‬ ‫غير‬ ‫درق‬ ‫وظائف‬free T4‫وينخفض‬TSH ‫ترتفع‬‫الترانسامينات‬‫الكبدية‬. ‫الحملي‬ ‫القياء‬ ‫وفرط‬ ‫والقياء‬ ‫الغثيان‬ NAUSEA, VOMITING AND HYPEREMESIS
  7. 7. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫الغثيان‬ ‫عن‬ ‫المسؤولة‬ ‫األسباب‬‫والقياء‬‫جيد‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫مفهومة‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫خالل‬. ‫النظريات‬‫المقترحة‬: ●‫النفسية‬ ‫االضطرابات‬ ●‫من‬ ‫العالية‬ ‫كالمستويات‬ ‫الهرمونية‬ ‫التغيرات‬hCG and estradiol ●‫المعدي‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫اضطراب‬ ●‫للجهاز‬ ‫المفرطة‬ ‫الحدة‬‫الشمي‬hyperacuity ●‫اضطرابات‬‫دهليزية‬‫سريرية‬ ‫تحت‬ ●‫في‬ ‫الدسمة‬ ‫الحموض‬ ‫أكسدة‬ ‫فشل‬‫الميتوكوندريا‬. ‫القياء‬ ‫وفرط‬ ‫والقياء‬ ‫الغثيان‬‫الحملي‬
  8. 8. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫نفي‬‫األخرى‬ ‫األسباب‬‫للغثيان‬‫والقياء‬: ‫المجاري‬ ‫انتان‬‫البولية‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫كالسيوم‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫داء‬‫أديسون‬ ‫الدرقي‬ ‫االنسمام‬ ‫التهاب‬‫المرارة‬. ‫ايكوغرافي‬‫لنفي‬‫المتعدد‬ ‫الحمل‬‫والرحى‬‫العدارية‬. ‫اإل‬‫الجيدة‬ ‫ماهة‬:‫بسيروم‬‫ملحي‬0.9%‫البوتاسيوم‬ ‫كلور‬ ‫اضافة‬ ‫مع‬‫لتص‬ ‫كافية‬ ‫بكمية‬‫حيح‬ ‫النبض‬ ‫تسرع‬,‫وانخفاض‬‫الضغط‬‫والكيتونيميا‬,‫وعودة‬‫إلى‬ ‫الشوارد‬ ‫مستويات‬‫الطبيعي‬. ‫الغثيان‬ ‫تدبير‬‫القياء‬ ‫وفرط‬ ‫والقياء‬‫الحملي‬
  9. 9. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫تجنب‬‫تحتوي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫السوائل‬‫الدكستروز‬‫السكر‬ ‫الداء‬ ‫مريضات‬ ‫في‬ ‫ماعدا‬.‫ت‬ ‫فقد‬‫ع‬ّ‫سر‬ ‫التراكيز‬‫من‬ ‫العالية‬‫الدكستروز‬‫اعتالل‬‫الدماغ‬Wernicke’s‫؛‬‫وهذا‬‫منه‬ ‫الوقاية‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫بإعطاء‬ً‫ا‬‫وريدي‬ ‫أو‬ ً‫ا‬‫فموي‬ ‫الثيامين‬. ‫مضادات‬‫االقياء‬ ‫كلها‬‫آمنة‬‫وتصنف‬‫بين‬(A, C)‫بحرية‬ ‫وتعطى‬. ‫قد‬‫المصابات‬ ‫تحتاج‬‫ب‬‫فرط‬‫الحملي‬ ‫القياء‬‫لجرعات‬‫حقنية‬‫منتظم‬ ‫بشكل‬‫و‬‫بأكثر‬‫من‬ ‫مضاد‬‫اقياء‬‫األعراض‬ ‫على‬ ‫للسيطرة‬ ‫واحد‬. ‫تجربة‬ondansetron‫أو‬‫الستيروئيدات‬‫القشرية‬‫ب‬ ‫التقليدية‬ ‫المعالجة‬ ‫فشل‬ ‫عند‬‫السوائل‬ ‫الوريدية‬‫ومضادات‬ ‫والشوارد‬‫االقياء‬‫المنتظمة‬. ‫األعراض‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫لحين‬ ‫تأجيله‬ ‫ويجب‬ ,‫والقياء‬ ‫الغثيان‬ ‫الحديد‬ ‫اعطاء‬ ‫يثير‬ ‫قد‬. ‫الغثيان‬ ‫تدبير‬‫القياء‬ ‫وفرط‬ ‫والقياء‬‫الحملي‬
  10. 10. ‫االستقصاءات‬ U&Es, FBC, LFTs, TFTs, MSU ‫للرحم‬ ‫ايكوغرافي‬ ‫السوائل‬ ‫ملحي‬ ‫محلول‬0.9%‫واحد‬ ‫ليتر‬+20-40mEq‫كلور‬‫كل‬ ‫البوتاسيوم‬8‫ساعات‬ ‫بالفيتامينات‬ ‫المعالجة‬: ‫الثيامين‬ً‫ا‬‫فموي‬25-50‫مغ‬3‫أو‬ ‫باليوم‬ ‫مرات‬ ‫حقن‬‫وريدي‬100‫مغ‬‫في‬100‫ملحي‬ ‫سيروم‬ ‫مل‬0.9%ً‫ا‬‫أسبوعي‬. ‫القياء‬ ‫مضادات‬ Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫فرط‬ ‫تدبير‬ ‫بروتوكول‬‫القياء‬‫الحملي‬
  11. 11. ‫القياء‬ ‫مضادات‬ 1) Cyclizine 50 mg po/im/iv tds 2) Promethazine 25 mg po nocte 3) Stemetil 5 mg po tds; 12.5 mg im/iv tds 4) Metoclopramide 10 mg po/im/iv tds 5) Domperidone 10 mg po qds; 30–60 mg pr tds 6) Chlorpromazine 10–25 mg po; 25 mg im tds 7) Ondansetron 4-8mg po/iv Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫فرط‬ ‫تدبير‬ ‫بروتوكول‬‫القياء‬‫الحملي‬
  12. 12. ‫القلس‬‫المعدي‬‫المريئي‬(GERD) Dr. Mohamed Alajami 70%‫الحوامل‬ ‫من‬.(‫خاصة‬‫من‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫الثلث‬ ‫في‬‫الحمل‬) ‫السبب‬: ‫زيادة‬‫من‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫انخفاض‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫الجزر‬‫المري‬. ‫نقص‬‫المعدية‬ ‫الحوية‬ ‫الحركات‬‫وتأخر‬‫إفراغ‬‫المعدة‬ ‫كبر‬‫الرحم‬.
  13. 13. ‫القلس‬ ‫أعراض‬‫المعدي‬‫المريئي‬(GERD) Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫حس‬‫االستلقاء‬ ‫ووضعية‬ ‫بالوجبات‬ ‫يتفاقم‬ ‫القص‬ ‫خلف‬ ‫انزعاج‬. ‫حرقة‬‫معدية‬‫وعسرة‬‫هضم‬. ‫اقياء‬ً‫ا‬‫احيان‬ ‫دموي‬ ‫قلس‬ ‫يسبب‬‫المعدة‬ ‫محتويات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحمض‬‫إلى‬‫المري‬‫التهاب‬‫إ‬ ‫يؤدي‬ ‫مما‬ ‫المري‬ ‫مخاطية‬‫لى‬ ‫األلم‬‫واالندفاع‬‫المائي‬((water brash‫الفم‬ ‫امتالء‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫على‬ ‫المريضة‬ ‫تصفه‬ ‫,الذي‬ ‫بالغثيان‬ ‫إحساس‬ ‫مع‬ ‫تترافق‬ ‫مالح‬ ‫طعم‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫رائقة‬ ‫مائية‬ ‫بمواد‬ ‫المفاجئ‬.
  14. 14. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫عرضية‬. ‫التنظير‬‫هضمي‬ ‫نزف‬ ‫يحصل‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ما‬ ‫مستطب‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الهضمي‬‫مهم‬. ‫تجنب‬‫المثيرات‬‫الغذائية‬. ‫كبيرة‬ ‫وجبات‬ ‫تناول‬ ‫عن‬ ‫االمتناع‬‫ومتأخرة‬. ً‫ا‬‫خصوص‬ ,‫االضطجاع‬ ‫وضعية‬ ‫تجنب‬‫الطعام‬ ‫وجبات‬ ‫بعد‬. ‫استخدام‬‫النوم‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الرأس‬ ‫لرفع‬ ‫إضافية‬ ‫وسادة‬. ‫الحموضة‬ ‫مضادات‬ ‫تساعد‬‫ويجب‬‫بـ‬ ‫الطعام‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫تؤخذ‬ ‫أن‬1-3‫ساعات‬‫ووقت‬‫النوم‬. ‫القلس‬ ‫معالجة‬‫المعدي‬‫المريئي‬(GERD)
  15. 15. ‫الحموضة‬ ‫مضادات‬ Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫آمنة‬‫بحرية‬ ‫تستعمل‬ ‫و‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫المستحضرات‬‫فعالية‬ ‫أكثر‬ ‫السائلة‬‫ويجب‬‫األعراض‬ ‫لمنع‬ ‫تستعمل‬ ‫أن‬‫وعالجها‬. ‫مضادات‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫قد‬‫األلمنيوم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحاوية‬ ‫الحموضة‬‫اإلمساك‬. ‫قد‬‫تسبب‬‫مضادات‬‫المغنيزيوم‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحاوية‬ ‫الحموضة‬‫اإلسهال‬. ‫يزيد‬‫الميتكلوبراميد‬‫المري‬ ‫من‬ ‫السفلي‬ ‫الجزء‬ ‫في‬ ‫الضغط‬‫ع‬ّ‫ويسر‬‫المع‬ ‫إفراغ‬‫دة‬,‫وقد‬‫يساعد‬ ‫القلس‬ ‫من‬ ‫التخلص‬ ‫في‬. ‫التي‬ ‫المركبات‬ ‫تجنب‬‫تحتوي‬‫البزموت‬‫ا‬ ‫تسمم‬ ‫احتمال‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫البيكربونات‬ ‫أو‬‫لجنين‬. ‫الـ‬Sucralfate(‫سلفات‬‫سكروز‬‫األلمنيوم‬)‫ل‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫مفيد‬ ‫السطح‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يتحد‬ ‫عامل‬‫تخفيف‬ ‫ضعيف‬ ‫امتصاصه‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫األعراض‬‫وال‬‫له‬ ‫جنينية‬ ‫سمية‬.‫وهو‬‫الحمل‬ ‫طيلة‬ ‫آمن‬
  16. 16. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫حاصرات‬H2(‫السيمتدين‬‫والرانتيدين‬) ‫ستطب‬ُ‫ت‬‫إذا‬‫استجابة‬ ‫تحصل‬ ‫لم‬‫باإلجراءات‬‫السابقة‬. ‫طيلة‬ ‫آمنة‬‫الحمل‬ ‫البروتون‬ ‫مضخة‬ ‫مثبطات‬‫مثل‬(‫األومبرازول‬) •‫أكثر‬‫المعدي‬ ‫الحمض‬ ‫إفراز‬ ‫تثبيط‬ ‫على‬ ‫قوة‬ •‫ويحتفظ‬‫المري‬ ‫التهاب‬ ‫لعالج‬ ‫به‬‫القلسي‬‫حاصرات‬ ‫معه‬ ‫فشلت‬ ‫الذي‬H2 ‫كاف‬ ‫معلومات‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫لعدم‬ ‫االرضاع‬ ‫في‬ ‫البروتون‬ ‫مضخة‬ ‫مثبطات‬ ‫بتجنب‬ ‫ينصح‬‫عن‬ ‫ية‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫سالمتها‬. ‫الحموضة‬ ‫مضادات‬
  17. 17. ‫الهضمية‬ ‫القرحة‬PEPTIC ULCER Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫يتمتع‬‫انتاج‬ ‫بسبب‬ ,‫الهضمية‬ ‫القرحة‬ ‫تطور‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫نسبية‬ ‫بحماية‬ ‫الحمل‬‫البرو‬‫ستاغالندين‬ ‫أثناء‬‫وله‬ ‫الحمل؛‬‫مخاطية‬ ‫على‬ ‫واقي‬ ‫تأثير‬‫المعدة‬. ‫يمكن‬‫أن‬‫القرحة‬ ‫بتحسن‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫يترافق‬ً‫ا‬‫مسبق‬ ‫الموجودة‬. ‫يعتمد‬‫التشخيص‬‫أساسي‬ ‫بشكل‬‫على‬: ‫التحسن‬‫المحافظة‬ ‫للمعالجة‬ ‫كاستجابة‬ ‫العرضي‬. ‫يحتفظ‬‫اللواتي‬ ‫للمريضات‬ ‫بالتنظير‬: ‫للمعالجة‬ ‫يستجبن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫أعراض‬‫هضمية‬‫شديدة‬ ‫نزف‬‫هضمي‬‫غزير‬
  18. 18. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫المعالجة‬: .‫تجنب‬ 1‫الكافئين‬,,‫التدخين‬‫الحريف‬ ‫الطعام‬. .‫حموضة‬ ‫مضادات‬ 2,‫مستقبالت‬ ‫مضادات‬H2‫مضخة‬ ‫مثبطات‬ ‫أو‬‫البروتون‬. .‫ال‬ ‫التهاب‬ ‫مضاد‬ ‫أي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫التخلي‬ 3‫ستيروئيدي‬ .4‫بالملو‬ ‫خمج‬ ‫لديهم‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫القرحة‬ ‫مرضى‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫بالصادات‬ ‫المعالجة‬ ‫تستطب‬‫ية‬ ‫البوابية‬Helicobacter pylori,‫ولكن‬‫عادة‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫بعد‬. ‫الميزوبوستول‬Misoprostol‫مشابه‬‫للبروستاغالندين‬‫مضاد‬ ‫لكنه‬ ‫المعدة‬ ‫مخاطية‬ ‫يحمي‬ ‫االسقاط‬ ‫خطر‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫استطباب‬. ‫الهضمية‬ ‫القرحة‬PEPTIC ULCER
  19. 19. ‫االمساك‬CONSTIPATION Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫الحمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫شائع‬ ‫عرض‬‫الطبيعي‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫نقص‬‫حركة‬‫الكولون‬ ‫ضعف‬‫للغثيان‬ ‫المرافق‬ ‫الحمية‬‫والقياء‬ ‫التجفاف‬ ‫تفاقم‬ ‫قد‬‫المسكنات‬‫األفيونية‬‫ومركبات‬‫الحديد‬‫اإلمساك‬. ‫التدبير‬ ●‫باأللياف‬ ‫الغنية‬ ‫والحمية‬ ‫السوائل‬ ‫من‬ ‫اإلكثار‬. ●‫اإليقاف‬ ‫يساعد‬‫المشكلة‬ ‫حل‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفموية‬ ‫الحديد‬ ‫لمستحضرات‬ ‫المؤقت‬. ●‫تستعمل‬‫السابقة‬ ‫االجراءات‬ ‫فشلت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫الملينات‬.
  20. 20. ‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحمل‬ Obstetric cholestasis Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫االضطراب‬ ‫هو‬‫األكثر‬ ‫الكبدي‬ً‫ا‬‫شيوع‬‫والنوعي‬‫للحمل‬. ‫إمراضيه‬(ICP) intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy‫غير‬‫معلومة‬ ‫هناك‬‫بعض‬‫الميزات‬‫الواسمة‬: .‫الركود‬ 1‫والحكة‬‫المعممة‬‫وخاصة‬‫الراحتين‬ ‫في‬‫واألخمصين‬‫األخير‬ ‫الثلث‬ ‫في‬‫من‬ ‫الحمل‬(‫حوالي‬‫األسبوع‬30-32)‫الكبد‬ ‫وظائف‬ ‫شذوذ‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫من‬ .‫حمل‬ ‫كل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الحالة‬ ‫لتكرر‬ ‫الميل‬ 2 .‫الحمل‬ ‫منع‬ ‫حبوب‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يترافق‬ 3‫المتعددة‬ ‫الحمول‬ ‫ومع‬. .‫مساره‬ 4‫بأية‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫يتسبب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫سليم‬‫عقابيل‬‫والدية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫كبدية‬ .‫األمنيوسي‬ ‫السائل‬ ‫تخضب‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫زيادة‬ 5‫بالعقي‬‫وموت‬‫الجنين‬
  21. 21. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫السبب‬‫غير‬‫معروف‬. ‫تأهب‬‫وراثي‬(~30%‫لديهن‬‫قصة‬‫عائلية‬)‫صفراوي‬ ‫ركودي‬ ‫لتأثير‬‫لالستروجي‬‫نات‬. ‫تترافق‬‫الب‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫من‬ ‫للوقاية‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫البروجيستيرون‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الحالة‬‫كثير‬ ‫في‬ ‫اكرة‬ ‫من‬‫األحيان‬. ‫أسباب‬‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫ال‬‫حمل‬
  22. 22. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫ويمكن‬ ‫الحكة؛‬ً‫ا‬‫بدء‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫أن‬‫من‬‫األسبوع‬20. ‫اندفاعات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بطني‬ ‫ألم‬ ‫دون‬‫جلدية‬ ً‫ا‬‫نادر‬‫يشاهد‬ ‫ما‬‫اليرقان؛‬ً‫ا‬‫بسيط‬ ‫ويكون‬ ‫قد‬ً‫ا‬‫غامق‬ ‫البول‬ ‫يكون‬ً‫ا‬‫باهت‬ ‫والبراز‬, ‫قد‬‫دهني‬ ‫اسهال‬ ‫من‬ ‫تعاني‬‫عام‬ ‫وتعب‬. ‫الركود‬ ‫أعراض‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحمل‬
  23. 23. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫مخبريا‬: .1‫ا‬‫رتفاع‬‫في‬ ‫بسيط‬‫الترانسأمينات‬‫الكبد‬‫ية‬AST‫أو‬ALT .‫في‬ ‫بسيط‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫سوى‬ ‫نصادف‬ ‫ال‬ ‫قد‬ 2gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT)‫الصفراوية‬ ‫الحموض‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ ‫أو‬bile acids .‫التشخيص‬ ‫إلثبات‬ ً‫ا‬‫شرط‬ ‫ليس‬ ‫الصفراوية‬ ‫الحموض‬ ‫ارتفاع‬ 3 ‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحمل‬
  24. 24. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫التفريقي‬ ‫التشخيص‬: .‫الفيروسي‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫التهاب‬ 1‫المزمن‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحاد‬ .‫المرارة‬ ‫أمراض‬ 2(‫الكبد‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫انسداد‬‫المرارة‬ ‫بحصيات‬) .‫بدئي‬ ‫صفراوي‬ ‫كبدي‬ ‫تشمع‬ 3primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) .‫ال‬ّ‫ع‬‫ف‬ ‫مزمن‬ ‫كبد‬ ‫التهاب‬ 4chronic active hepatitis (CAH). ‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحمل‬
  25. 25. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫نزف‬‫الخالص‬(‫بعوز‬‫فيتامين‬K‫الدهون‬ ‫امتصاص‬ ‫لسوء‬ ‫التالي‬) ‫الوالدة‬‫الباكرة‬19-60% ‫األمنيوسي‬ ‫السائل‬ ‫تخضب‬‫بالعقي‬‫في‬27% ‫الجنين‬ ‫تألم‬(‫اضطرابات‬CTG)‫أثناء‬‫المخاض‬ ً‫ا‬‫ونادر‬,‫الرحم‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫موت‬(IUD) ‫معلوم‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫على‬ ‫الجانبية‬ ‫التأثيرات‬ ‫سبب‬. ‫تمامه‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تمامه‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫اقترب‬ ‫كلما‬ ‫الرحم‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫موت‬ ‫خطر‬ ‫يزداد‬ ‫باألعراض‬ ‫ال‬ ‫مرتبط‬ ‫غير‬ ‫لكنه‬‫وال‬‫بالترانسأميناز‬.‫وإنما‬‫بمستوي‬ ‫يرتبط‬‫الحموض‬ ‫ات‬ ‫الصفراوية‬. ‫اختالطات‬‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحم‬‫ل‬
  26. 26. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫مراقبة‬‫الكبد‬ ‫وظائف‬‫وأزمنة‬‫منتظم‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫التخثر‬. ‫الوالدة‬ ‫لتعجيل‬ ‫داعي‬ ‫ال‬‫عند‬‫األسبوع‬37-38‫الحموض‬ ‫تتجاوز‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫من‬ ‫الصفراوية‬40‫ميكرومول‬/‫ليتر‬. ‫اعطاء‬‫فيتامين‬K‫لألم‬(10‫مغ‬ً‫ا‬‫يومي‬‫عن‬‫الفم‬ ‫طريق‬)‫خ‬ ‫من‬ ‫للتقليل‬ ‫التخثر‬ ‫اختل‬ ‫إذا‬‫طر‬ ‫الخالص‬ ‫بنزف‬ ‫االصابة‬ ‫في‬ ‫للجنين‬ ‫الروتينية‬ ‫المراقبة‬ ‫تفيد‬‫تطمين‬‫المريضة‬. ُ‫استراتيجيات‬ ‫صت‬ّ‫ق‬‫ن‬‫باألسبوع‬ ‫بالوالدة‬ ‫التدبير‬38‫ومناطرة‬‫الجنين‬َ‫ة‬‫الوفا‬‫داخل‬,‫الرحم‬ ‫لكن‬‫بزيادة‬ ‫تسببت‬‫القيصريات‬‫والقبول‬ ‫والخداجة‬‫ل‬ ‫المشددة‬ ‫العناية‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫في‬‫حديثي‬ ‫الوالدة‬. ‫تدبير‬‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحمل‬
  27. 27. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫يمكن‬‫مضادات‬ ‫بمشاركة‬ ‫األعراض‬ ‫على‬ ‫السيطرة‬‫الهيستامين‬‫يات‬ّ‫طر‬ُ‫م‬‫وال‬mollients, ‫و‬Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). ‫يؤدي‬(UDCA)‫عادة‬‫الكبد‬ ‫وظائف‬ ‫اختبارات‬ ‫في‬ ‫سريع‬ ‫نقص‬ ‫إلى‬‫والحكة‬,‫وال‬‫ينق‬‫ص‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫على‬ ‫الخطر‬. ‫تعود‬‫بعد‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫وظائف‬ ‫اختبارات‬‫خالل‬ ‫الوالدة‬6‫وال‬ ‫أسابيع‬‫على‬ ‫دائمة‬ ‫أذية‬ ‫كبد‬‫األم‬. ‫الحيض‬ ‫مع‬ ‫األعراض‬ ‫تعود‬ ‫قد‬(‫حكة‬‫دورية‬)‫الحمل‬ ‫مانعات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫أو‬‫الفموية‬‫عل‬ ‫الحاوية‬‫ى‬ ‫األستروجين‬(‫المركبة‬)‫تجنبها‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫لذلك‬. ‫يفوق‬ ‫الالحقة‬ ‫الحمول‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحملي‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬ ‫الركود‬ ‫عودة‬90.% ‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحمل‬
  28. 28. Dr. Mohamed Alajami Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA)‫بجرعة‬14-16‫مغ‬/‫كغ‬/‫اليوم‬. ‫المستعملة‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫األدوية‬ ‫من‬: cholestyramine 8–16 g/day in 3–4 divided doses aluminium containing antacids guar gum phenobarbitone up to 90 mg/day. ‫إعطاء‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫سبق‬ ‫لما‬ ‫استجابة‬ ‫تحصل‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إذا‬‫ديكساميثازون‬12‫باليوم‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫مغ‬(‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫كرر‬ُ‫ت‬7‫أيام‬) ‫فيتامين‬ ‫حقن‬K‫لتقليل‬ ‫بالعضل‬‫إختطار‬‫الخالص‬ ‫نزف‬. ‫الركود‬‫في‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الصفراوي‬‫الحمل‬
  29. 29. ‫تشحم‬‫في‬ ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬‫الحمل‬(AFLP) Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫اختالط‬‫نادر‬‫بالغ‬‫الحمل‬ ‫من‬ ‫األخير‬ ‫الثلث‬ ‫في‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الخطورة‬.(‫وفيات‬‫األمهات‬ 80%‫واألجنة‬75)% ‫منتشرة‬ ‫مجهرية‬ ‫دهنية‬ ‫بحويصالت‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫خاليا‬ ‫ارتشاح‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يترافق‬‫تسبب‬‫قص‬‫الكبد‬ ‫ور‬ ‫في‬ ً‫ا‬‫شيوع‬ ‫أكثر‬‫الخروسات‬‫ذكور‬ ‫بأجنة‬ ‫الحوامل‬‫أوبحمل‬‫توأمي‬
  30. 30. ‫تشحم‬‫في‬ ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬‫الحمل‬(AFLP) Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫السريرية‬ ‫التظاهرات‬‫مختلفة‬ ‫عام‬ ‫تعب‬ ‫شديد‬ ‫شهية‬ ‫فقدان‬ ‫أيمن‬ ‫مراقي‬ ‫ألم‬‫وشرسوفي‬ ‫وقياء‬ ‫غثيان‬ ‫يرقان‬‫ترقي‬ُ‫م‬‫بسرعة‬ ‫هياج‬irritability ‫ارتفاع‬‫ضغط‬‫بروتينية‬ ‫وبيلة‬‫في‬50%,‫الشك‬ ‫يثير‬ ‫مما‬‫بمقدمة‬‫مرافقة‬ ‫ارتعاج‬. ‫متضخم‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الكبد‬
  31. 31. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫بالموجودات‬‫المميزة‬ ‫السريرية‬‫وبالتحاليل‬‫التالية‬ ‫المخبرية‬: .‫زمن‬ ‫زيادة‬ 1‫البروثرومبين‬‫وزمن‬‫الثرومبوبالستين‬‫الجزئي‬ .‫زيادة‬ 2‫البيليروبين‬‫وأمون‬‫ي‬‫الدم‬ ‫ا‬‫وحمض‬‫ارتفا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫البول‬‫ع‬‫في‬ ‫معتدل‬‫الترانس‬‫أميناز‬ .‫ارتفاح‬ 3‫البولة‬‫والكرياتنين‬ .‫الدم‬ ‫سكر‬ ‫هبوط‬ 4 ‫يجب‬‫الكبد‬ ‫لقصور‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫األسباب‬ ‫نفي‬‫مقدمة‬ ‫وخاصة‬‫متالزمة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫االرتعاج‬HELLP ‫تشحم‬ ‫تشخيص‬‫في‬ ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬‫الحمل‬
  32. 32. Dr. Mohamed Alajami •‫التخثر‬ ‫اعتالل‬‫البطن‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫نزف‬ ‫مع‬ •‫سبات‬‫كبدي‬ •‫قصور‬‫كلوي‬ •‫الشديدة‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫في‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫موت‬ ‫تشحم‬ ‫اختالطات‬‫في‬ ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬‫الحمل‬
  33. 33. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫المهبلية‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫ض‬‫ف‬ُ‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫الفورية‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫الداعمة‬ ‫االجراءات‬ ‫السوائل‬‫غلوكوز‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الوريدية‬10%‫التجفاف‬ ‫لمكافحة‬‫وهبوط‬‫الشديد‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫سكر‬. ‫يعالج‬‫التخثر‬ ‫اعتالل‬‫بالبالزما‬‫المجمدة‬ ‫الطازجة‬‫والرسابة‬‫القرية‬‫والصفيح‬‫وكريات‬ ‫ات‬ ‫الحمراء‬ ‫الدم‬‫المحفوظة‬ ‫فإذا‬ ‫بذاته؛‬ ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬‫ذا‬ ُ‫المرض‬ ُّ‫د‬‫يح‬‫دون‬ ‫تام‬ ‫فالشفاء‬ ‫المريضة‬ ‫تمت‬ ‫لم‬‫عقابيل‬‫تبدأ‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫أيام‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫خالل‬ ً‫ا‬‫سريع‬ ‫بالتراجع‬ ‫األعراض‬ ⦿‫يمكن‬‫الحمول‬ ‫في‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫يعود‬ ‫أن‬‫أقل‬ ‫بشدة‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫الالحقة‬. ‫تشحم‬ ‫معالجة‬‫في‬ ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬‫الحمل‬
  34. 34. ‫التهاب‬‫الكبد‬‫الفيروسي‬ Dr. Mohamed Alajami ‫الحاد‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫بالتهاب‬ ‫الحامل‬ ‫تصاب‬(A,B,C,D,E)ً‫ا‬‫تمام‬‫الحامل‬ ‫كغير‬. ‫بالراحة‬ ‫الحامل‬ ‫كغير‬ ‫تعالج‬‫التامة‬‫والحمية‬‫الجيدة‬ ‫الغذائية‬‫إ‬ ‫الوريدية‬ ‫والسوائل‬‫لزمت‬ ‫ن‬. ً‫ا‬‫غالب‬‫ما‬‫لدمه‬ ‫الفيروس‬ ‫دخول‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الجنين‬ ‫يتعرض‬‫االرض‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحمل‬ ‫أثناء‬‫اع‬‫وقد‬ ‫طويلة‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫للفيروس‬ ً‫ال‬‫حام‬ ‫يبقى‬. ‫ال‬‫وليدها‬ ‫ترضع‬ ‫أن‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫بالتهاب‬ ‫اصيبت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫للحامل‬ ‫يجوز‬‫نظ‬‫ر‬‫الف‬ ‫لوجود‬ ً‫ا‬‫في‬ ‫يروس‬ ‫حليبها‬‫وفي‬‫الثدي‬ ‫تشققات‬.
  35. 35. Dr. Mohamed Alajami ®‫األم‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫إذا‬‫مصابة‬:‫يجب‬‫الوليد‬ ‫يعطى‬ ‫أن‬‫الغلوبولين‬‫م‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫اللتهاب‬ ‫المناعي‬‫لقاح‬ ‫ع‬ ‫الوالدة‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الكبد‬ ‫التهاب‬. ®‫الكبد‬ ‫بالتهاب‬ ‫للخمج‬ ‫عالية‬ ‫لخطورة‬ ‫المعرضات‬ ‫للحوامل‬ ‫اللقاح‬ ‫يعطى‬B‫يكون‬ ‫واللواتي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اختبار‬HBsAg‫سلبي‬ ‫لديهن‬. ®‫الكبد‬ ‫التهاب‬ ‫لقاح‬ ‫يعطى‬B‫األطفال‬ ‫لجميع‬. ‫التهاب‬‫الكبد‬‫الفيروسي‬
  Dr. Mohamed Alajami

