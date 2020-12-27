Successfully reported this slideshow.
Afsara Mostary Moon ID: 1721045 Mohammad Naim Hassan Assistant Professor Dept. of Textile Engineering, KUET PRESENTING TO ...
OUTLINE OF PRESENTATION • Introduction • What is Yarn Twist? • Objectives of Yarn Twisting • Types Of Twist • Yarn Twist P...
WHAT IS YARN TWIST? According to Morton, “When a strand is twisted the component fibers tend to take on a spiral formation...
OBJECTIVES OF YARN TWISTING • To hold the staple fibers together. • To increase the yarn strength. • To increase yarn even...
TYPES OF TWIST Real twist: To insert a real twist into a length of yarn, one end of the yarn should be rotated relative to...
YARN TWIST PARAMETERS In practice, yarn twist is described using three main parameters: • Twist Direction • Twist Factor o...
TWIST DIRECTION S Twist: The fibers from a helical angle at the yarn surface when yarn is twisted in anticlockwise directi...
TWIST FACTOR/TWIST MULTIPLIER The twist factor or twist multiplier is a measure of twist, which accounts for the yarn radi...
TWIST LEVEL Twist level expressed in the number of turns per unit length. hT = 1 Here , h = one turn of twist T = twist le...
EXPRESSION OF TWIST Twist amount is expressed in – • TPI (Twist per inch) • TPM (Twist per meter) • TPCm ( Twist per centi...
METHODS OF MEASURING YARN TWIST • Single untwist method • Fibre straightened method • Single twist-untwist method • Double...
RELATION BETWEEN TWIST AND YARN STRENGTH An increase in the amount of twist produces an increase in the yarn strength. Thi...
TWIST TESTER Yarn Twist Tester, to determine yarn twist in single or plied yarns, quadrant type with auto stop & reverse f...
REFERENCE https://articletrade.blogspot.com/2014/04/importance-of-geometry-of-twisted-yarns.html https://textilelearner.bl...
  Afsara Mostary Moon ID: 1721045 Mohammad Naim Hassan Assistant Professor Dept. of Textile Engineering, KUET PRESENTING TO PRESENTING BY Kh Nurul Anam ID: 1721046 Md. Ahsanul Mobin ID: 1721048 Sajidur Rahman ID: 1721049 Md. Nadim Mahmud ID: 1721050 YARN TWIST
  OUTLINE OF PRESENTATION • Introduction • What is Yarn Twist? • Objectives of Yarn Twisting • Types Of Twist • Yarn Twist Parameters • Twist Direction • Twist Factor or Twist Multiplier • Twist Level (turns/unit length) • Methods of Measuring Yarn Twist • Relation Between Twist and Yarn Strength • Reference • Conclusion
  WHAT IS YARN TWIST? According to Morton, "When a strand is twisted the component fibers tend to take on a spiral formation, the geometric perfection of which depends on their original formation." According to Skinkle, "Twist is the measure of the spiral turns given to a yarn in order to held the constituent fibres or threads or threads together." According to WIRA, "Twist may be defined as the rotation about the yarn axis of any line drawn on the yarn which was originally i.e. before twisting parallel to the yarn axis". According to Textile Institute, "Twist is the spiral disposition of the components of a thread which is usually the result of relative rotation of the two ends".
  OBJECTIVES OF YARN TWISTING • To hold the staple fibers together. • To increase the yarn strength. • To increase yarn evenness. • Finer yarn has more twists.
  TYPES OF TWIST Real twist: To insert a real twist into a length of yarn, one end of the yarn should be rotated relative to the other end, Spun yarns usually have real twist, which holds the fibres together in the yarn. as indicated in figure (a) False twist: When inserting false twist into a length of yarn, both ends of the yarn are clamped, usually by rollers, and twist is inserted with a false twister between the clamping points, as indicated in figure (b)
  YARN TWIST PARAMETERS In practice, yarn twist is described using three main parameters: • Twist Direction • Twist Factor or Twist Multiplier • Twist Level (turns/unit length)
  TWIST DIRECTION S Twist: The fibers from a helical angle at the yarn surface when yarn is twisted in anticlockwise direction. This angle conforms to the middle part of the letter "S" and, therefore, it is termed as "S" twist. Z Twist: The fibers from a helical angle at the yarn surface when yarn is twisted in clockwise direction. This angle conforms to the middle part of the letter "Z" and, therefore, it is known as "Z" twist.
  TWIST FACTOR/TWIST MULTIPLIER The twist factor or twist multiplier is a measure of twist, which accounts for the yarn radius as well as the twist level. TM=TPC√tex or TM=TPI÷√Ne
  TWIST LEVEL Twist level expressed in the number of turns per unit length. hT = 1 Here , h = one turn of twist T = twist level
  EXPRESSION OF TWIST Twist amount is expressed in – • TPI (Twist per inch) • TPM (Twist per meter) • TPCm ( Twist per centimeter) Amount of Twist The number of turns or twists per unit length of the twisted yarn is called amount of twist.
  METHODS OF MEASURING YARN TWIST • Single untwist method • Fibre straightened method • Single twist-untwist method • Double twist-untwist method • Multiple twist –untwist method For Plied Yarns – • Ordinary twist tester • Automatic twist tester • Take up twist tester(for plied yarns) • The quadrant twist tester
  RELATION BETWEEN TWIST AND YARN STRENGTH An increase in the amount of twist produces an increase in the yarn strength. This effect holds only up to a certain point beyond which further increase in twist causes the yarn to become weaker & finally breakage of yarn.
  TWIST TESTER Yarn Twist Tester, to determine yarn twist in single or plied yarns, quadrant type with auto stop & reverse for conventional or untwist/re-twist methods.
  14. 14. REFERENCE https://articletrade.blogspot.com/2014/04/importance-of-geometry-of-twisted-yarns.html https://textilelearner.blogspot.com/2012/01/yarn-twist-twist-direction-types-of.html https://textilestudycenter.com/study-of-twist/ https://www.fiber2apparel.com/2018/05/yarn-twist-types-direction-textile-industry.html https://www.swicofil.com/commerce/basic-information/yarn-manual/twist-direction http://textilestudy365.blogspot.com/2017/05/yarn-twist-types-of-yarn-twist.html https://textilestudycenter.com/study-of-twist/

