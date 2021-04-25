Stroyboard Development

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AS Level Media Studies Mina Margo Spasic Storyboard Development
- In the next stage of a pre-production of a film opening sequence, we, my partner and I, needed to undertake the developm...
Second version - Once the storyboard was done, we overviewed it and outlined what each of us saw as disadvantage of it. Af...
Education
Apr. 25, 2021

AS Level Media Study

