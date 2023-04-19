Gas-Ratios-Short-Overview.pdf

© 2020 Diversified Well Logging LLC. All Rights Reserved. Gas Ratios – Short Overview A Surface Measurement While Drilling™ Service

• Historically gas ratio analyses have provided first look evaluation of the formation and its fluids. Much of the value was overlooked as downhole logging tools became prevalent. • With improved computing power from specialized applications to integrated A.I. solutions and the need for cost efficient formation evaluation, gas analysis is proven to be valuable once more. • Of the ratios in use across the industry, Diversified routinely starts its analytic process by calculating: • Haworth ratios • Pixler ratios • Oil Indicator ratios • Methane % ratios • All gas ratio calculations have their limitations, but as indicators of fluid or formation change, they are of great use. The Use of Gas Ratios

Ch = Hydrocarbon character (Ch) in the original paper. GWR = Hydrocarbon wetness (Wh) in the original paper. LHR = Hydrocarbon balance (Bh) in the original paper. Haworth Gas Ratios GWR = ((C2+C3+C4+C5) / (C1+C2+C3+C4+C5)) * 100 LHR = (C1 + C2) / (C3 + C4 + C5) Ch = (C4 + C5) / C3 Still one of the most popular (or well known) methods was designed originally to indicate the reservoir potential of conventional reservoirs. When used in unconventional formations the limitations of the method must be appreciated.

Reading the Numbers LHR Relation GWR Theoretical Hydrocarbon Type LHR>100 - Dry, light gas. Non-productive like geopressured methane LHR<100 <0.5 Possible production of light dry gas GRW<LHR<100 0.5 - 17.5 Productive gas. Better quality as curves come together LHR>>GWR 0.5 - 17.5 Dry gas. Coal related LHR>GWR 0.5 - 17.5 Productive wet gas, condensate gas, or light oil with high gravity – high GOR GWR>LHR 17.5 – 40 Productive oil. Gravity decreases as curves come together GWR>>LHR 17.5 – 40 Low potential of low gravity oil and low gas saturation GWR>>>LHR >40 Residual oil. Low gravity, lots of water, unproductive GWR and LHR should be plotted in the same track on a logarithmic scale. In a homogenous formation, both curves should be parallel – a good geosteering indicator. Changes in curve appearance will indicate changes in formation or formation fluid type. The default set-points shown below will rarely be applicable to every well and need calibration. Every well is different, every reservoir is different – take care! The Hydrocarbon Character may be used to further indicate the type of fluid (see flowchart). This ratio should also be used with care and often does not add to the overall interpretation.

Pixler Gas Ratios The other well-known gas ratio method is the Pixler method from 1969. Gas values were picked depth by depth and point by point and ratios (C1/C2, C1/C3, C1/C4, and C1/C5) plotted on a semi-log grid. The grid was marked to indicate unproductive zones through oil and gas and back to unproductive. Some rules of thumb include: • Productive dry gas zones will yield mainly methane. • Very high ratios may indicate gas in solution in a water zone. • If C1/C2 indicates oil, but C1/C4 is high – above 45 – the zone may be non-productive. • If any ratio is lower than the preceding ratio, the zone is probably non-productive. • If C1/C4 is lower than C1/C3, the zone is probably water wet. As a quick-look indicator we use: C1/C2 Theoretical Fluid Type < 2 Very low gravity, high density & viscosity, non-productive, residual oil 2 - 4 Low gravity oil – 10-15 API 4 – 8 Medium gravity oil – 15-35 API 8 – 15 High gravity oil – API > 35 10 – 20 Gas condensate 15 - 65 Gas > 65 Light gas, principally methane, non-productive

Oil Indicator & Methane % Ratios Two other ratios we use are the Oil Indicator (along with the Inverse Oil Indicator) and the simple % Methane ratio. OI = (C3 + C4 + C5) / C1 IO = C1 / (C3 + C4 + C5) OI Hydrocarbon Type IO 0.01 – 0.07 Dry gas. Gas charged water. 100 – 14.3 0.07 – 0.10 Condensate, light oil, high GOR 14.3 - 10 0.10 – 0.40 Oil (undersaturated) 10 – 2.5 0.40 – 1.00 Residual hydrocarbons 2.5 – 1.00 Heavy Oil Medium Oil Light Oil Wet Gas Dry Gas 60 67.5 75 82.5 99.5 100 Note again that all empirical ratios will give a range of responses that may not correspond with the actual hydrocarbons in a well. They do show changes from lighter to heavier fluids which can suggest GOR trends, but without local 'calibration' of the set-points, nothing is certain. Methane % Ratios Oil Indicator Ratio Inverse Oil Indicator Ratio